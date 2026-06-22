WNBA DFS picks for June 22: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning FanDuel and DraftKings lineups.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 22

Monday's four-game slate tips off with the Sky and Sun, both of whom are looking to snap losing streaks. Marina Mabrey and the Tempo will attempt to end the Dream's winning streak, while the Fever face an injury-depleted Mercury squad in Indiana. Closing out the slate, Jessica Shepard will aim to remain productive against the struggling Storm. Below, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you craft winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun: Sky on five-game slide, 3-5 on road; Sun on seven-game slide, 1-7 at home

Toronto Tempo at Atlanta Dream: Tempo 4-5 on road; Dream on three-game winning streak, 5-2 at home

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever: Mercury 3-6 on road; Fever 6-3 at home

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm: Wings 4-4 on road; Storm on 10-game slide, 2-6 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Chicago Sky - Courtney Vandersloot (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Hailey Van Lith (ankle): OUT

Toronto Tempo - Nyara Sabally (hamstring): Questionable; Brittney Sykes (foot), Kiki Rice (ankle): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee), Aaliyah Nye (knee): OUT

Phoenix Mercury - Monique Akoa Makani (hamstring), Sami Whitcomb (knee), Jovana Nogic (not with team/personal): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable

Dallas Wings - Alysha Clark (leg): Questionable; Odyssey Sims (ankle), Alanna Smith (face): OUT

Seattle Storm - Jade Melbourne (foot): Questionable; Jordan Horston (foot), Ezi Magbegor (foot), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Marina Mabrey, Tempo ($7,400) at Dream

The star guard saw increased usage in Brittney Sykes' (foot) absence during Friday's win over the Sun, and that trend figures to continue Monday. Mabrey had a career-best 37-point performance Friday while tying the WNBA single-game record for three-pointers made, finishing with 41.8 FD points. She's notched at least 34.7 FD points in back-to-back outings.

DraftKings

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($10,800) vs. Tempo

Howard has been a consistent source of elite production on both ends of the floor recently, dropping between 34.3 and 45.5 DK points in six consecutive contests, including a 44.0-DK-point performance against Toronto during that period. In those six games, the star wing has averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 34.0 minutes per tilt.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($7,500) at Storm

Shepard didn't stuff the stat sheet in Dallas' previous meeting with Seattle this season, though she played only 23 minutes in the blowout win and ended with 23.1 FD points. The 29-year-old has scored in double figures and racked up five double-doubles in seven outings since that win over the Storm, averaging 16.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes per game during that span. She's generated between 32.0 and 49.5 FD points in six of those seven contests.

DraftKings

Angel Reese, Dream ($11,100) vs. Tempo

Reese has registered 34.0-plus DK points in six consecutive games, including 42.3 or more in four of them. In that stretch, the 24-year-old has averaged 19.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.7 assists and 0.7 blocks across 30.0 minutes per game. She supplied 42.3 DK points in the June 14 win over the Tempo.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Natisha Hiedeman, Storm ($6,200) vs. Wings

Hiedeman would have returned 5x value at this DFS salary in four of her last seven appearances and has tallied at least 24.0 FD points in all of them. The veteran guard has averaged 18.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 29.6 minutes per tilt during that time.

DraftKings

Isabelle Harrison, Tempo ($7,100) at Dream

Harrison has started four consecutive contests in Nyara Sabally's (hamstring) absence. Although Sabally has a chance to return Monday, Harrison figures to continue seeing significant burn. She's produced 26.3 DK points in five of her six appearances this season, averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks in 22.3 minutes per tilt.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Noemie Brochant, Mercury ($4,400) at Fever

With Jovana Nogic (not with team/personal) having her contract temporarily suspended Saturday, Brochant logged a season-best 32 minutes and erupted for 35.4 FD points in Saturday's win over Seattle. Monique Akoa Makani (hamstring) will also miss Monday's game, so Brochant could continue to see increased opportunities.

DraftKings

Alexa Held, Mercury ($4,300) at Fever

The 26-year-old guard got the starting nod in Akoa Makani's stead during Saturday's win, supplying 15.5 DK points in 30 minutes. Held will likely have another opportunity to return significant value with Akoa Makani sidelined Monday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.