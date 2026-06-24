WNBA DFS picks for June 24: best lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning FanDuel and DraftKings lineups.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 24

Wednesday's four-game slate tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET with two games, both of which are rematches from earlier this week. Later, Kamilla Cardoso and the Sky will aim to snap their six-game losing streak. To close out the slate, Rhyne Howard and the Dream will look to stay in the win column on the road against Golden State. Below, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever: Mercury 3-7 on road; Fever 7-3 at home

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics: Lynx 7-1 on road; Mystics on three-game winning streak, 2-3 at home

Portland Fire at Chicago Sky: Fire 2-4 on road; Sky on six-game slide, 1-6 at home

Atlanta Dream at Golden State Valkyries: Dream on four-game winning streak, 6-2 on road; Valkyries 7-3 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Phoenix Mercury - Natasha Mack (foot), Monique Akoa Makani (hamstring), Jovana Nogic (not with team/personal), Sami Whitcomb (knee): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz (foot): OUT

Washington Mystics - None

Portland Fire - Carla Leite (ankle), Karlie Samuelson (foot): Questionable

Chicago Sky - Natasha Cloud (illness): Questionable; Courtney Vandersloot (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee), Aaliyah Nye (knee): OUT

Golden State Valkyries - None

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($7,900) at Valkyries

Howard dropped 20 points and 28.0 FD points in her last outing, though she failed to record any steals or blocks for the first time this season, so there's plenty of room for improvement Wednesday. The star wing has tallied between 36.1 and 47.3 FD points in six of her last seven outings, averaging 20.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.7 minutes per game during that span.

DraftKings

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($10,800) at Mystics

After posting just seven points on 1-of-10 shooting and 28.3 DK points in Friday's win over Golden State, Miles bounced back in Sunday's loss to the Mystics, finishing with 39.8 DK points. The rookie guard has closed with 36.0 or more DK points in seven of her nine June appearances, during which she has averaged 21.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 29.7 minutes per tilt.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Alyssa Thomas, Mercury ($7,400) at Fever

Thomas is fresh off a 41.5-FD-point performance in Monday's loss to the Fever, and she'll need another productive game if she hopes to lead the injury-riddled Mercury to a win. The star forward has logged between 31.8 and 44.1 FD points in four of her last six appearances, averaging 12.5 points, 10.0 assists and 6.2 rebounds across 33.7 minutes per showing over that stretch.

DraftKings

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($10,400) vs. Mercury

Boston struggled in Monday's win over the Mercury, logging eight points on 2-of-9 shooting, so she'll look to bounce back on the offensive end Wednesday. The star center has contributed between 37.3 and 60.5 DK points in five of her last seven outings, during which she has averaged 17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks across 28.4 minutes per game.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Kamilla Cardoso, Sky ($6,700) vs. Fire

Cardoso has generated 42.8-plus FD points in back-to-back outings and enters a favorable matchup against the Fire, who are last in the league in defensive rating (111.8). The third-year center has scored in double figures in five consecutive contests, averaging 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 26.4 minutes per tilt during that time.

DraftKings

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Fire ($7,500) at Sky

Barker has been a consistent source of production for the Fire and could see increased usage if Carla Leite (ankle) isn't cleared to play. Barker has started six consecutive games, averaging 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.3 combined steals-plus-blocks across 27.8 minutes per game in those outings.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Kyara Linskens, Mercury ($3,500) at Fever

With Natasha Mack (foot) set to miss her first game of the season, Linskens figures to see increased playing time and could provide significant value at an extremely low salary. The 29-year-old Linskens has produced between 10.4 and 20.4 FD points in six of the eight outings in which she logged double-digit minutes this season, averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks during those appearances.

DraftKings

Valeriane Ayayi, Mercury ($5,000) at Fever

Ayayi figures to see increased run for the injury-depleted Mercury on Wednesday. She has played 20-plus minutes in back-to-back games, finishing with 34.0 and 20.3 DK points, respectively, while averaging 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks over that span.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.