Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 25

Thursday's slate features just three games but offers a strong mix of star power and injury-driven opportunities. Starting the night, the Sparks head to Toronto without Kelsey Plum. Later, the Wings and Aces will face off for the third time this season, while the Liberty will look to hand the Storm a 12th straight loss with Breanna Stewart and Satou Sabally out. Below, I'll outline the slate's elite plays, mid-range options and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Los Angeles Sparks at Toronto Tempo: Sparks 5-2 on road; Tempo 4-3 at home

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces: Wings 5-4 on road; Aces 4-3 at home

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm: Liberty 6-2 on road; Storm on 11-game slide, 2-7 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Los Angeles Sparks - Kelsey Plum (lower leg), Cameron Brink (ankle): OUT

Toronto Tempo - Brittney Sykes (foot), Kiki Rice (ankle): OUT

Dallas Wings - Alysha Clark (leg): Probable; Odyssey Sims (ankle), Alanna Smith (concussion): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Dana Evans (leg): Doubtful; Chennedy Carter (illness), Janiah Barker (leg): OUT

New York Liberty - Satou Sabally (concussion), Breanna Stewart (rest): OUT

Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (foot), Jordan Horston (foot), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jackie Young, Aces ($7,100) vs. Wings

Young struggled in Las Vegas' last meeting with Dallas, though she has scored 19-plus points in three consecutive games, producing between 32.1 and 49.7 FD points over that stretch. Over her last 10 appearances, the star guard has averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 34.7 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($10,200) at Aces

Bueckers recorded just 29.8 DK points in her last outing against the Aces, but she has tallied 34.3, 45.3 and 43.3 DK points in her three appearances since then. The star guard is averaging 19.1 points, 7.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 32.0 minutes per game through eight appearances in June.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($7,400) at Aces

Shepard continues to provide well-rounded outings and has recorded at least 32.0 FD points in six consecutive contests, averaging 15.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per showing during that span. She racked up 59.0 and 48.5 FD points in her previous two outings against the Aces this season.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,500) vs. Wings

Wilson will limit your spending power, but the four-time MVP has contributed between 39.3 and 72.5 DK points in eight of her nine appearances in June. On the month, the superstar center is averaging 25.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.9 blocks in 33.7 minutes per contest.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Isabelle Harrison, Tempo ($6,600) vs. Sparks

Harrison has been a regular in the starting lineup over the last five games and is fresh off dropping a season-high 21 points while recording her first double-double of the year in Monday's loss to the Dream. The veteran forward has yet to finish with fewer than 26.6 FD points as a member of the starting five, averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks across 27.0 minutes per contest in those outings.

DraftKings

Rae Burrell, Sparks ($6,400) at Tempo

Kelsey Plum (lower leg) is set to miss at least the next four weeks, which will likely result in an extended stint with the starting five for Burrell. The 26-year-old guard has been very productive of late, averaging 18.8 points, 2.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 25.3 minutes per contest over her last four games, dropping between 21.3 and 36.3 DK points in each of those appearances.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Ariel Atkins, Sparks ($5,100) at Tempo

Kelsey Plum is set to miss an extended period with a lower-leg injury, opening the door for Atkins to take on an expanded role on the offensive end. The veteran guard has had a down year thus far, but she's posted at least 25.4 FD points in two of her four appearances without Plum this season.

DraftKings

Leonie Fiebich, Liberty ($5,500) at Storm

Fiebich has scored in double figures in three consecutive games and figures to be a relatively safe value play against the struggling Storm. The 26-year-old forward has generated between 18.5 and 27.5 DK points in four consecutive contests, averaging 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.8 minutes per tilt during that time. She could also see increased usage Thursday, as Satou Sabally (concussion) and Breanna Stewart (rest) will both be sidelined.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.