Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 26

Friday's three-game slate features plenty of familar foes, as the Mystics and Sun faced off June 17, a matchup that resulted in a seven-point win. The later matchups feature teams that will play each other for a second consecutive game, as the Sky routed the Fire at home Wednesday, while the Valkyries logged an 11-point win over Atlanta on Wednesday as well.

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WNBA Games Today

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun: Mystics 6-4 on road; Sun 2-7 at home

Portland Fire at Chicago Sky: Fire 2-5 on road; Sky 2-6 at home

Atlanta Dream at Golden State Valkyries: Dream 6-3 on road; Valkyries 8-3 at home

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WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Washington Mystics - No injuries to report.

Connecticut Sun - Aneesah Morrow (leg), Saniya Rivers (ankle), Hailey Van Lith (ankle): OUT

Portland Fire - Karlie Samuelson (finger): Questionable

Chicago Sky - Courtney Vandersloot (knee): Questionable; DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Aaliyah Nye (knee), Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Golden State Valkyries - No injuries to report.

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Sonia Citron, Mystics ($7,100) at Sun

Citron has the third-highest DFS salary of any player on Friday's slate on FanDuel, but she's been on a tear recently and would have provided at least 4x value at her current salary in each of her last four appearances, and she's scored at least 20 points in three of those outings. Citron posted 45.2 FD points -- her second-highest total of the season -- against the Sun on June 17, so she should have plenty of opportunities to succeed once again Friday.

DraftKings

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($10,600) at Valkyries

I don't love many of the high-end guards on DraftKings at their current DFS salaries, but Howard has displayed ample upside recently to make her worth the risk despite having the second-highest salary on the slate. She's provided between 26.8 and 45.5 DK points in each of her last eight appearances, and while she would have exceeded 4x value in just two of those outings, she's been consistent enough to make her a decent option on Friday's slate.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Angel Reese, Dream ($7,600) at Valkyries

Reese had one of her worst performances of the season Monday against Toronto, but she bounced back Wednesday against the Valkyries by putting up 32.4 FD points, which would have exceeded 4x value at her current salary. Reese would have provided over 4x value in seven of her last eight appearances, and she should be a reliable option Friday despite carrying the second-highest salary on FanDuel.

DraftKings

Kamilla Cardoso, Sky ($10,100) vs. Fire

Cardoso has been somewhat inconsistent throughout June, but she's been in the midst of a hot streak over the past week in which she's provided at least 4x value at her current salary in two of her last three appearances. She was held to 31.0 DK points against Portland on Wednesday, but she generated 43.5 DK points against the Fire on Opening Night, showing that she's capable of providing strong value against Portland's defense.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Skylar Diggins, Sky ($6,200) vs. Fire

Although the Sky have largely struggled in recent weeks, Diggins has remained a bright spot for the team, and she would have provided over 4x value in five of her last six appearances. She's coming off a performance at home against the Fire on Wednesday in chich she posted 27.6 FD points, and I like her potential at her mid-range salary during Friday's rematch.

DraftKings

Madina Okot, Dream ($5,300) at Valkyries

Okot has been an inconsistent part of Atlanta's rotation for most of the season, making her a slightly risky pick for Friday's slate, but her performance over her last two appearances has put her squarely on the DFS radar at her mid-range salary. She's averaged 17.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game over those two appearances, generating at least 26.8 DK points in each outing. While she has a low floor if her usage decreases in Friday's rematch against Golden State, she has plenty of upside if she can maintain her momentum.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Megan Gustafson, Fire ($4,800) at Sky

Gustafson has had some slightly inconsistent performances recently, but she's showcased a high ceiling that makes her an appealing option given her low-range salary. She would have provided at least 5x value at her current salary in three of her last six appearances, and she would have provided at least 3x value in her other three outings, giving her a relatively high floor.

DraftKings

Laeticia Amihere, Valkyries ($4,500) vs. Dream

Amihere played a minimal role for Golden State over the first half of June, but she's played double-digit minutes in each of her last three outings. She's recorded at least 12.0 DK points in each of those three appearances and would have provided at least 4x value in her last two outings. If Amihere can maintain ample playing time in Friday's rematch against Atlanta, she has solid DFS potential.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.