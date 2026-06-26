Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 27

After Friday's three-game slate that featured several familiar foes, the matchups on Saturday's slate include teams that have little to no experience against each other this season. The Mercury and Tempo will play a matinee and haven't squared off in over a month, as the Tempo took down the Mercury in Phoenix on May 19. Indiana and Los Angeles haven't met since May 13, when the Fever beat the Sparks on the road, while the Dream and Storm haven't yet played each other this season, but the Dream are playing in the second half of a back-to-back set.

NOTE: While FanDuel is running a classic slate that features all three games and will be covered normally, the classic slate on DraftKings exclusively includes the evening games, with the early matchup between Phoenix and Toronto available as a showdown captain contest. When analyzing DraftKings, I will include some picks from the classic contest and some picks from the showdown captain contest.

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WNBA Games Today

Phoenix Mercury at Toronto Tempo: Mercury 4-7 on road; Tempo 5-3 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever: Sparks 5-3 on road; Fever 7-4 at home

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm: Dream 6-3 on road; Storm 3-7 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Phoenix Mercury - Natasha Mack (foot), Monique Akoa Makani (hamstring), Alyssa Thomas (suspension), Sami Whitcomb (knee), Jovana Nogic (not injury related): OUT

Toronto Tempo - Brittney Sykes (foot), Kiki Rice (ankle): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Cameron Brink (ankle), Kelsey Plum (lower leg): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Amy Okonkwo (coach's decision), Aaliyah Nye (knee): Questionable; Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (foot), Jordan Horston (foot), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Kelsey Mitchell, Fever ($6,700) vs. Sparks

While I think that Mitchell could provide value on DraftKings at her $9,700 salary, I like her value much more at her current salary on FanDuel, as she has the 10th-highest salary despite Caitlin Clark's (back) status. During the only other game Clark has missed this year -- May 20 against Portland -- Mitchell recorded 27.4 FD points, which wasn't her best performance of the season but still would have provided over 4x value at this salary. Mitchell is coming off a performance against the Mercury on Wednesday in which she put up a season-high 42.0 FD points, so she has plenty of upside Saturday.

DraftKings

Jordin Canada, Dream ($9,400) at Storm

Most of my top targets on DraftKings in the top-tier salary range are frontcourt options, but Canada has been on a tear recently and is worth considering, especially since her DFS salary is slightly lower than some of the other elite options on the slate. She had a bit of a dip in production Wednesday against the Valkyries but bounced back in Friday's rematch and has plenty of upside if she can maintain her momentum in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks ($7,600) at Fever

Ogwumike has been dominant in recent weeks, and she would have provided at least 4x value at her current DFS salary in seven of her nine appearances this month. During the Sparks' first meeting with the Fever this season, she recorded just 25.0 FD points -- her fourth-lowest total of the season -- but that was over a month ago, and I expect that she'll have plenty of opportunities to improve upon that mark in Saturday's matchup.

DraftKings

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($10,800) vs. Sparks

While Kelsey Mitchell ($9,700) is another Fever player to consider for Saturday given Caitlin Clark's absence, Boston has been dominant lately and is worth the premium of the second-highest salary on the slate. She's recorded at least 42.8 DK points in three of her last five appearances and will square off against a Sparks team that will remain without Cameron Brink (ankle) during Saturday's matchup. Given the increased usage that could come in Clark's absence, I like Boston's upside against Los Angeles.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

DeWanna Bonner, Mercury ($5,300) at Tempo

I also like Brochant's value on FanDuel, but since I'm mentioning her in the DraftKings section for the showdown captain contest, I'll highlight her teammate in Bonner for FanDuel. Bonner has been slightly inconsistent in recent weeks, but she posted 32.1 FD points against the Fever on Wednesday, and she should have plenty of opportunities to build upon her momentum in Alyssa Thomas' (suspension) absence Saturday.

DraftKings

Madina Okot, Dream ($5,000) at Storm

I also targeted Okot on Friday's slate, and while she slightly underperformed expectations by recording 12.5 DK points -- her lowest mark over her last three appearances -- she's still one of my favorite options in this salary range on Saturday's main slate. Okot played just 11 minutes in Friday's loss to Golden State, so she should have some availability to handle extra work if Atlanta's usual key contributors need to rest in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Noemie Brochant, Mercury ($6,000) at Tempo

Several of the Mercury's players should have the opportunity to provide DFS value in Saturday's matchup since Phoenix will be playing without Alyssa Thomas (suspension). One player who should have a chance to step up is Brochant, who has recorded at least 38.3 DK points in two of her last three appearances. I'm an advocate of targeting players who have already proven their ability to produce, and Brochant's results when Thomas was available encourage me for her potential in Saturday's matchup.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Jade Melbourne, Storm ($4,400) vs. Dream

Melbourne returned from a one-game absence due to a foot injury Thursday against New York and put together a strong performance with a season-high 34.9 FD points. Even if Melbourne isn't quite able to replicate her dominance from Thursday's matchup, she has a reasonable enough DFS salary on FanDuel to make her an appealing option on Saturday's slate.

DraftKings

Raven Johnson, Fever ($4,400) vs. Sparks

Another team that should see plenty of players with the potential for DFS value Saturday is the Fever, who will be playing without Caitlin Clark (back) in their final game before the break for the Commissioner's Cup Championship. Head coach Stephanie White has already announced that Tyasha Harris ($3,000) will draw the start in Clark's absence. Harris is an intriguing option at her minimal salary, but she hasn't had many opportunities to produce early in 2026. Even though Johnson will presumably come off the bench, I like her potential after she posted at least 16.8 DK points in each of her last three appearances. Harris could have more upside Saturday if she sees enough opportunities as a starter, but I believe Johnson has a safer floor with decent upside.

Valeriane Ayayi, Mercury ($4,800) at Tempo

Although Ayayi is only available on the showdown captain contest on DraftKings on Saturday, she's my favorite pick on the slate at her current salary. Across her last three appearances (all with Alyssa Thomas available), Ayayi would have provided at least 4x value in each outing at her current salary, with over 5x value Wednesday against the Fever and over 7x value last Saturday against Seattle. She's drawn just one start to begin the regular season, but she could be a candidate to enter the lineup in Thomas' absence Saturday. Regardless of whether she starts, she has plenty of upside and should be a strong consideration for the captain spot in DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.