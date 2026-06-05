Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 5

The WNBA closes out the week with a three-game slate, including a matchup between the Sun and Sky in Chicago in which both teams will attempt to right the ship following recent skids. The Wings will attempt to continue their winning ways against the Sparks, who have lost two in a row but will likely get Kelsey Plum (ankle) back Friday, while the Mercury will attempt to win consecutive games for the first time this season while facing off against the Fire.

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WNBA Games Today

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky: Sun 1-6 on road; Sky 0-4 at home

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks: Wings on three-game winning streak, 3-1 on road; Sparks 1-4 at home

Phoenix Mercury at Portland Fire: Mercury 2-4 on road; Fire 4-3 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Connecticut Sun - Kennedy Burke (illness): Questionable; Aaliyah Edwards (concussion): OUT

Chicago Sky - Gabriela Jaquez (knee): Questionable

Dallas Wings - Li Yueru (ankle): Questionable; Awak Kuier (wrist): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Kelsey Plum (ankle): Probable

Phoenix Mercury - Alyssa Thomas (calf): Questionable; Kahleah Copper (hip): Doubtful

Portland Fire - None

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Paige Bueckers, Wings ($7,500) at Sparks

Bueckers has the second-highest DFS salary of any player on FanDuel for Friday's slate, but she's been a strong contributor in recent outings, as she would have provided at least 4x value at her current salary in six of her last seven appearances. Kelsey Plum (ankle) is a play with a lower salary and slightly higher upside, but I feel as she's a bit too risky for Friday's matchup in case she faces any limitations following her three-game absence.

DraftKings

Skylar Diggins, Sky ($10,200) vs. Sun

Value at guard on DraftKings is somewhat difficult to find for Friday's slate, but Diggins is a decent play for those looking for a top-tier backcourt option. She's been somewhat inconsistent recently but will be playing at home against a Sun defense that has been one of the worst in the league against opposing guards to begin the 2026 campaign. At her current salary, she would have provided 4x value in just two of her eight appearances to begin the season, but she's an intriguing option Friday given her favorable matchup.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($7,300) at Sparks

Shepard has always been a fairly reliable player in the WNBA, but she's reached another level in recent weeks, recording two triple-doubles over her last five appearances. Her DFS salary on DraftKings is a bit high since she's had some slight inconsistency, but it's much more reasonable on FanDuel, as she would have provided 4x value at her current salary in four of her last six outings.

DraftKings

Aneesah Morrow, Sun ($10,100) at Sky

Morrow has been one of the more interesting fantasy options to begin the 2026 campaign, as she was moved to the bench after Opening Night but remained productive and ultimately earned her way back into the starting lineup. The opportunity to select her in DFS contests at a mid-range salary appears to be over, but she's still a worthwhile consideration at her high-end salary. She's posted double-doubles in four consecutive appearances and would have provided 4x value at her current salary in her last two outings. This will also be a homecoming game for Morrow, who grew up in Chicago and began her collegiate career by playing for DePaul at Wintrust Arena.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Brittney Griner, Sun ($5,500) at Sky

Griner has had an injury-plagued start to the 2026 campaign, but she's on track to appear in a third consecutive game Friday. She appeared to have some limitations Saturday against the Sparks after missing six of the previous seven games, but she played 29 minutes against Atlanta on Tuesday and turned in one of her best performances of the season against her former team. The Sky have a relatively stingy frontcourt defense, but Griner's upside is intriguing at her mid-range salary.

DraftKings

Megan Gustafson, Fire ($5,900) vs. Mercury

Gustafson has had a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, but she's joined the starting lineup over her last two appearances and has been more reliable in her new role. She's recorded at least 25.0 FanDuel points in each of her last two outings, and she'll face off against her former team Friday. The Mercury will likely be without Kahleah Copper (hip) during Friday's matchup, while Alyssa Thomas (calf) is questionable. I like Gustafson's upside more if Thomas is unavailable, but Gustafson is still a decent option regardless of Thomas' status.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Azura Stevens, Sky ($4,400) vs. Sun

Stevens has appeared to have her playing time monitored over her four appearances since making her season debut, but she put together her best performance of the year during Tuesday's game against Washington. It wouldn't be surprising to see her continue to have a minutes restriction of some sort against the Sun, but she has a reasonable enough salary on FanDuel to make her an appealing option, especially if she reaches the 20-minute threshold for the first time this season.

DraftKings

Sydney Taylor, Sky ($5,300) vs. Sun

While guard value can be hard to find on DraftKings for Friday's slate, Taylor has a reasonable salary and has showcased a high ceiling recently with at least 24.3 DraftKings points in two of her last three appearances. While she's been inconsistent early in 2026, the Sun have a lackluster defense against opposing guards, and Taylor could see increased run if the Sky can build a comfortable lead to earn their first home win of the year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.