Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 6

Following Friday's three-game slate, the WNBA features a four-game slate Saturday, including a pair of afternoon matchups and a pair of evening matchups. The Lynx have been one of the best teams in the league early in the year and will face off against the struggling Storm at home in the afternoon, while two high-end teams will face each other in Las Vegas when the Valkyries play the Aces. In the evening, the matchups between the Mystics and Dream and the Fever and Liberty will feature plenty of talent, and both have the potential to be competitive.

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WNBA Games Today

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx: Storm on four-game skid, 1-4 on road; Lynx on six-game winning streak, 3-2 at home

Golden State Valkyries at Las Vegas Aces: Valkyries 2-2 on road; Aces 0-2 at home

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream: Mystics 3-2 on road; Dream 3-1 at home

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty: Fever 1-2 on road; Liberty on three-game winning streak, 4-3 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Seattle Storm - Lexie Brown (not injury related), Taylor Thierry (coach's decision), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz (foot): OUT

Golden State Valkyries - None

Las Vegas Aces - Jewell Loyd (leg): Questionable; Chennedy Carter (leg), Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Washington Mystics - Sonia Citron (foot), Lauren Betts (illness): Questionable

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable

New York Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu (back): Questionable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Jackie Young, Aces ($7,000) vs. Valkyries

The Valkyries have an above-average defense against opposing guards, but Young has been on a hot streak recently, including a performance in which she recorded a season-best 45.9 FanDuel fantasy points against Golden State on Sunday. She's logged at least 32.1 FanDuel fantasy points in three consecutive appearances, and she should have plenty of opportunities to remain productive during Friday's rematch against the Valkyries.

DraftKings

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($10,000) vs. Storm

I'll generally seek out players who have provided at least 4x value at their current DFS salary when making picks, but Miles is a slight exception given her recent consistency. She's generated at least 34.3 DraftKings fantasy points in each of her last four appearances, and while Monday's 19-point, 10-assist double-double was just the second time this season that she's topped the 40-point mark on DraftKings, she has a higher floor than some of the guards with higher salaries, such as Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu (back) and Rhyne Howard. However, those looking for a player with a better opportunity for 4x value could find an option in Miles' teammate, Courtney Williams ($9,500).

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($7,700) at Dream

A'ja Wilson ($9,300) is my favorite high-end forward/center on FanDuel for Saturday's slate, but since she's profiled below, Austin also represents a decent option, particularly for DFS managers looking to take an alternative approach. Austin has recorded at least 35.1 FanDuel fantasy points in each of her last three appearances, and she's recorded at least 33 FanDuel fantasy points in six of her eight outings to begin the 2026 campaign.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($13,000) vs. Valkyries

I'll normally seek out options other than the player with the highest DFS salary on the slate, but Wilson has been dominant in recent outings, posting at least 61.8 DraftKings fantasy points in three of her last four appearances. One of those stellar performances came against the Valkyries, so she already has a proven record of success against the second-year franchise. The matchup between Golden State and Las Vegas will likely be one of the most competitive on the slate, so Wilson should have plenty of opportunities to contribute.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Janelle Salaun, Valkyries ($6,300) at Aces

At her current DFS salary, Salaun would have provided at least 4x value in three of her last four appearances, with the lone exception being when she narrowly missed the mark with 24.3 FanDuel fantasy points. During her appearance against the Aces on Sunday, she logged 28.3 FanDuel fantasy points, and she has plenty of potential once again Saturday. She's also eligible to slot in at guard or forward, increasing her appeal on the platform.

DraftKings

Awa Fam, Storm ($5,800) at Lynx

Fam carries some risk for Saturday's matchup since Dominique Malonga (concussion) will be back in action against Minnesota following an eight-game absence. Fam drew her first career start Wednesday against the Mercury, and while it's not yet clear whether she'll maintain a starting role alongside Malonga, Fam has posted at least 25.3 DraftKings fantasy points in each of her last two outings and should continue to see ample opportunities Saturday, particularly if Malonga faces any limitations following her lengthy absence.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Tiffany Hayes, Valkyries ($3,900) at Aces

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Liberty ($3,900) vs. Fever

Hayes and Laney-Hamilton both fit the description of talented players who have had a lack of opportunities in recent matchups, hindering their fantasy value. However, Hayes posted a season-high 27.5 FanDuel fantasy points against the Lynx on Thursday, while Laney-Hamilton hit her season-best mark of 24.6 FanDuel fantasy points last Friday agaisnt the Mercury before generating just 6.5 FanDuel fantasy points Wednesday against Toronto. Despite each player's inconsistency, they're capable of providing plenty of upside at their reasonable DFS salaries.

DraftKings

Angela Dugalic, Mystics ($4,300) at Dream

Dugalic has been brought along slowly early in her rookie season, but she's been efficient over her past several outings, recording at least 17.3 DraftKings fantasy points in three of her last four appearances despite being held under 18 minutes of playing time in each outing. She could also see an uptick in playing time Saturday if Sonia Citron (foot) or Lauren Betts (illness) are unavailable.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.