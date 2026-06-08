Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for June 8

Monday's three-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET with two early-season rematches. Breanna Stewart and the Liberty will look to secure another win over the Sun, while Caitlin Clark aims to lead Indiana to victory after the Fever suffered an overtime loss in their previous meeting with Sonia Citron and the Mystics. Later in the night, four-time MVP A'ja Wilson will try to hand the Storm their sixth straight loss. In this article, I'll highlight the slate's elite plays, mid-range targets and value options to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun: Liberty on four-game winning streak, 2-1 on road; Sun 1-3 at home

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics: Fever 1-3 on road; Mystics 1-2 at home

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces: Storm on five-game slide, 1-5 on road; Aces on three-game winning streak, 1-2 at home

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WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

New York Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu (back): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Kennedy Burke (illness): Questionable; Brittney Griner (ribs): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable; Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Questionable

Washington Mystics - None

Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (foot), Lexie Brown (not with team), Taina Mair (coach's decision), Taylor Thierry (coach's decision): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Chennedy Carter (leg): Questionable; Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Caitlin Clark, Fever ($8,100) at Mystics

Clark has been a mainstay on the injury report of late with a lingering back issue, though she's listed as probable and appears likely to suit up Monday. The superstar guard has struggled mightily with efficiency recently, though she's still closed with 31.5 or more FD points in all but one of her nine regular-season appearances thus far, including 56.8 in an overtime loss to the Mystics on May 15.

DraftKings

Jackie Young, Aces ($10,200) at Storm

Young has had her fair share of struggles in the early going of the campaign, including two scoreless outings. However, the star guard has turned things around since those two appearances, recording between 31.8 and 48.8 DK points in each of the last four games. The 28-year-old has had at least 43.3 in two of the last three games, averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 35.5 minutes per tilt during that span.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Breanna Stewart, Liberty ($8,400) at Sun

Stewart enters a favorable matchup versus the Sun, against whom she erupted for 54.0 FD points in the Liberty's regular-season-opening win May 8. The star forward has finished with 37.8 or more FD points in three of the last five games, during which she has averaged 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.8 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($12,700) at Storm

Rostering Wilson will certainly limit your spending power, but she offers a safe floor and has produced 51.5-plus DK points in three consecutive contests. The superstar center has supplied between 51.5 and 62.3 DK points in four of the last five games, averaging 25.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals across 35.0 minutes per showing over that stretch. She's also a strong option on FanDuel at a salary of $9,400.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Aneesah Morrow, Sun ($7,200) vs. Liberty

Morrow has started four straight games, logging at least 29 minutes in each contest. The second-year forward has racked up three double-doubles across those four starts, averaging 14.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.0 assists while posting 37.1, 42.8, 43.6 and 37.9 FD points during that stretch.

DraftKings

Awa Fam, Storm ($6,400) vs. Aces

Fam has started back-to-back games and could remain in the starting five Monday while the Storm ease Dominique Malonga back into action following an extended absence due to a concussion. Fam has logged 30-plus minutes in three straight outings, posting at least 25.3 DK points in two of them. During that span, the rookie has averaged 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Sonia Citron, Mystics ($6,200) vs. Fever

Citron returned from a one-game absence due to a left foot sprain in Saturday's loss to Atlanta, providing 30.4 FD points in 29 minutes. The star guard has turned in a couple of lackluster performances this season, but this salary feels a bit too low considering she has contributed between 29.0 and 36.2 FD points in three of the last four outings, and she also dropped 47.2 against the Fever earlier in the season.

DraftKings

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Sun ($5,000) vs. Liberty

Brittney Griner (ribs) will hit the inactive list for the seventh time this season, which will likely lead to increased playing time for Nelson-Ododa. The 25-year-old center has appeared in three outings (one start) without Griner in 2026, averaging 8.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks across 18.3 minutes per tilt in those appearances. Nelson-Ododa generated 27.0, 18.8 and 19.0 DK points in those outings, so she has the potential to return 5x value.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.