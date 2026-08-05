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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for August 5

After a one-game slate Tuesday night, the WNBA begins a five-day streak with at least three games Wednesday. The four-game slate Wednesday begins with the new-look Mercury heading to Atlanta to play the Dream, as well as the Storm and Liberty facing off in New York. Slightly later, the Wings will head to Washington for a showdown with the Mystics, while the night will conclude with a matchup between the Sparks and Sky in Chicago.

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WNBA Games Today

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream: Mercury 7-9 on road; Dream 10-5 at home

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty: Storm 2-15 on road, on nine-game losing streak; Liberty 9-5 at home

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics: Wings 10-6 on road; Mystics 8-6 at home, on four-game winning streak

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky: Sparks 6-8 on road; Sky 7-8 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Phoenix Mercury - No injuries to report

Atlanta Dream - Te-Hina Paopao (leg): OUT

Seattle Storm - Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

New York Liberty - Leonie Fiebich (foot), Satou Sabally (concussion): OUT

Dallas Wings - Alysha Clark (back): Questionable

Washington Mystics - No injuries to report

Los Angeles Sparks - No injuries to report

Chicago Sky - Sydney Taylor (groin): Questionable; Azura Stevens (personal), Skylar Diggins (knee): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Natisha Hiedeman, Storm ($6,800) at Liberty

Wednesday's slate is packed with frontcourt players among the elite salaries, so Hiedeman's salary on FanDuel might qualify as a mid-range salary on other nights, but I'll include her among the elite options for Wednesday's slate since her salary ranks just seventh among guards. Hiedeman has been productive for most of the season and has been especially dominant since the All-Star break, posting at least 34.7 FD points in each of her last three appearances.

DraftKings

Sonia Citron, Mystics ($8,600) vs. Wings

Like FanDuel's offerings, DraftKings features plenty of frontcourt players in the elite salary range for Wednesday's slate. Citron displayed some inconsistency shortly after returning from a two-game absence in early July, but she's hit her stride recently, generating at least 35.8 FD points in each of her last three appearances through a combination of points, rebounds, assists and even blocks. Citron's salary is also slightly lower than some of the other guards on Wednesday's slate, which frees up more salary to utilize elsewhere.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Breanna Stewart, Liberty ($8,800) vs. Storm

Stewart has the highest DFS salary on both platforms Wednesday, but I like her value slightly better on FanDuel. She's been on a tear over the past month, posting at least 42.8 FD points in all but two of her last 11 appearances. The Storm have one of the league's most lackluster defenses against opposing forwards, and Stewart is coming off a performance against Seattle on Sunday in which she recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.

DraftKings

Kamilla Cardoso, Sky ($9,300) vs. Sparks

While there are several strong frontcourt options to consider among the top salaries Wednesday, some of them -- like Alyssa Thomas and Angel Reese -- carry some risk since they'll be facing off against each other and pose strong competition. Cardoso has been a decent contributor in recent weeks and has a salary significantly lower than some of the other options on the slate. She's coming off a 16-point, 13-rebound double-double against the Mercury on Monday and is generally reliable in the scoring and rebounding columns.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Cameron Brink, Sparks ($5,000) at Sky

Brink has had a somewhat inconsistent role when healthy this season, but her salary on FanDuel is reasonable enough to make her a solid option for Wednesday's matchup against Chicago. At her current salary, she would have provided at least 4x value in three of her last four appearances, and she no longer faces her minutes restriction that she had leading up to the All-Star break.

DraftKings

Courtney Vandersloot, Sky ($7,600) vs. Sparks

Like Natisha Hiedeman's salary on FanDuel, Vandersloot's DraftKings salary hovers slightly between the elite and mid-tier range. However, by going with more budget-friendly options like Sonia Citron and Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso, that frees up salary to draft a player like Vandersloot as well. Vandersloot posted a double-double with 16 rebounds and 10 assists against the Mercury on Monday and would have provided at least 4x value at this salary in each of her last two outings. Her 27 minutes Monday against the Mercury marked a season high, and she should continue to see plenty of involvement against Los Angeles.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Han Xu, Liberty ($4,000) vs. Storm

Han has had stretches this season in which she's had a relatively limited role in the rotation, but her workload has increased recently, and she's played at least 15 minutes in each of her last four appearances. She's scored in double figures just twice during that stretch but is generally reliable on the boards as well, and she would have provided over 4x value at her current salary in three of her last four outings.

DraftKings

Rebekah Gardner, Liberty ($3,700) vs. Storm

I'll stick with the Liberty for the value pick on DraftKings, particularly since Wednesday's matchup between Seattle and New York has the largest spread of any of the evening's games, which could lead to increased opportunities for Gardner and Han Xu. Gardner would have provided at least 4x value at her current salary in three of her last four appearances, a stretch that includes a performance against the Storm on Monday in which she accumulated six points, three rebounds and an assist.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.