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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 15

Camp days are back in the WNBA, and Wednesday's three-game slate features a pair of afternoon matchups, beginning with the Storm taking on the Sky in Chicago, followed by the Sparks and Lynx tipping off an hour later. In the evening, the Valkyries will head to Indiana to face the Fever. Both DFS and season-long fantasy managers should be mindful of checking lineups before the slate begins at noon Eastern.

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WNBA Games Today

Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky: Storm 2-11 on road; Sky 3-7 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx: Sparks 5-5 on road; Lynx 8-4 at home, on three-game winning streak

Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever: Valkyries 7-4 on road, on seven-game winning streak; Fever 8-4 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Seattle Storm - Taina Mair (coach's decision), Ezi Magbegor (face): OUT

Chicago Sky - Kamilla Cardoso (knee): Questionable; Skylar Diggins (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Cameron Brink (ankle): Questionable; Kelsey Plum (lower leg): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Dorka Juhasz (knee): Questionable; Napheesa Collier (ankle): OUT

Golden State Valkyries - Gabby Williams (back): Questionable

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Kelsey Mitchell, Fever ($7,400) vs. Valkyries

Mitchell has the third-highest salary of any guard on FanDuel, but she's been one of the most productive backcourt options in the league recently. Although Caitlin Clark (back) is probable for Wednesday's matchup and will likely be able to suit up for a second consecutive game, Mitchell has been productive even when Clark has been available. Mitchell has provided at least 4x value at this salary in six consecutive matchups, and while the Valkyries have one of the league's top scoring defenses against opposing guards, her salary is reasonable enough to be worth considering on FanDuel.

DraftKings

Kayla McBride, Lynx ($9,900) vs. Sparks

Olivia Miles has also been a productive option out of Minnesota's backcourt recently, but McBride has been on another level, including a performance against the Mercury on Sunday in which she produced 37 points, six rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist in 35 minutes. At her current salary, she would've provided at least 4x value in four consecutive appearances, and the Sparks have allowed the most points to opposing guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Kamilla Cardoso, Sky ($7,100) vs. Storm

Cardoso is officially questionable for Wednesday's matinee matchup due to a right knee injury, but if she's able to suit up against Seattle, she's been incredibly reliable across the past several weeks. She's topped 30 FD points in each of her last nine outings, a stretch that includes three double-doubles. During that time, she's averaged 17.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($11,200) vs. Valkyries

Boston has the third-highest salary of any player on Wednesday's slate on DraftKings, but she's been one of the most reliable elite options at forward compared to some of the other top-tier frontcourt salaries for Wednesday. She's posted double-doubles in two of her last three appearances, and while she would have provided at least 4x value just once over her last eight appearances at her current salary, she's been consistently productive with at least 3x value in six of those eight outings.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Veronica Burton, Valkyries ($6,100) at Fever

Like Atkins below, Burton is hovering on the line between elite and mid-tier salary, but her recent production certainly warrants consideration for Wednesday's slate. She's coming off a performance against Connecticut on Friday in which she posted 17 points, six assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes. While her playing time has been somewhat unpredictable during the Valkyries' current seven-game winning streak, her salary for Wednesday's matchup is reasonable enough to make her a viable DFS target.

DraftKings

Ariel Atkins, Sparks ($7,100) at Lynx

Atkins' salary comes close to the top-tier range, but I'll group her in with the mid-tier salaries given how much more productive she's been than some other players with similar salaries. Atkins hasn't been quite as productive to begin her time with the Sparks as she's been in previous seasons, but she's found a groove recently with double-digit points in four of her last five appearances while also recording multiple steals in three consecutive outings.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Sydney Taylor, Sky ($4,800) vs. Storm

The Sky have had plenty of drama recently, including Skylar Diggins going to social media to discuss the team's plans to move her to the bench before she was ruled out indefinitely with a knee injury. However, Taylor has been a bright spot for the team, and she's coming off a 20-point performance against the Wings on Sunday. She's served as a starter in each of her 10 appearances across the past month, averaging 16.6 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game during that time.

DraftKings

Kaitlyn Chen, Valkyries ($4,800) at Fever

Reliable players with low DFS salaries have been somewhat hard to come by in recent columns, but Chen fits the bill for Wednesday's slate given her recent increase in playing time. She's been an inconsistent part of the rotation at times this season, but she's played at least 21 minutes in each of her last three appearances, averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 assists in 21.3 minutes per game during that time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.