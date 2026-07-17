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Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 17

Friday's four-game slate tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET with three matchups. Caitlin Clark and the Fever will look to defend home court against the Storm, the Sparks head to Chicago after beating the Sky in Los Angeles a week ago, while Angel Reese and the Dream aim to remain perfect against the Tempo. Closing out the slate, Alyssa Thomas will try to will the Mercury to a win against her former team. Below, I'll highlight the slate's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever: Storm on three-game slide, 2-12 on road; Fever 8-5 at home

Atlanta Dream at Toronto Tempo: Dream 6-6 on road; Tempo 6-8 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky: Sparks 5-6 on road; Sky 4-7 at home

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury: Sun 2-8 on road; Mercury on four-game slide, 3-8 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (face), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable; Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Questionable

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee), Te-Hina Paopao (leg): Questionable

Toronto Tempo - Brittney Sykes (foot), Kiki Rice (ankle): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Kiana Williams (hand): Probable; Kelsey Plum (lower leg): OUT

Chicago Sky - Kamilla Cardoso (knee): Questionable; Skylar Diggins (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Connecticut Sun - Saniya Rivers (ankle): Probable; Aneesah Morrow (reconditioning): Doubtful

Phoenix Mercury - Kyara Linskens (knee): Probable; Sami Whitcomb (knee): Questionable; Natasha Mack (foot): Doubtful

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream ($7,500) at Tempo

Howard continues to contribute across the stat sheet and has supplied 30.6-plus FD points in five of her last six appearances, during which she has averaged 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.0 assists across 35.5 minutes per showing. The star wing has reached the 20-point threshold in both of her outings against Toronto this season, tallying 45.2 and 28.9 FD points.

DraftKings

Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream ($8,800) at Tempo

Gray has been a consistent source of high-level production of late, finishing with between 28.8 and 36.3 DK points in five consecutive appearances. During that span, she has averaged 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.0 minutes per game. She's fared well versus the Tempo, against whom she's notched 44.8 and 33.3 DK points this season.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Alyssa Thomas, Mercury ($8,300) vs. Sun

Thomas enters a relatively favorable matchup against her former team as the Mercury look to snap a four-game losing streak. The star forward has logged between 36.9 and 45.6 FD points in six of her last seven appearances, averaging 15.9 points, 7.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks across 33.4 minutes per tilt over that stretch.

DraftKings

Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream ($11,500) at Tempo

Reese has closed with at least 38.8 DK points in five of her last six outings, averaging 17.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.7 assists across 32.2 minutes per game during that time. Although she had just 25.3 DK points in her last outing against the Tempo, she struggled with efficiency in that matchup and posted 42.3 DK points in her first game against Toronto this season.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Azura Stevens, Sky ($6,400) vs. Sparks

Stevens supplied 20 points in her last outing and nearly double-doubled against the Sparks last Friday. The 30-year-old forward has recorded between 23.6 and 41.1 FD points in seven of her last eight games, during which she has averaged 14.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.0 minutes per outing.

DraftKings

Erica Wheeler, Sparks ($6,900) at Sky

Wheeler recently dropped a season-high-tying 36.0 DK points in a win over the Sky last Friday, and while her playing time hasn't changed much, she's been solid in the absence of Kelsey Plum (lower leg). Wheeler has recorded 28.0 or more DK points in three of her last four appearances, during which she has averaged 14.3 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 29.8 minutes per contest.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Julie Allemand, Tempo ($5,600) vs. Dream

Allemand continues to see 30-plus minutes a night and offers a relatively safe floor. The 30-year-old guard has registered between 20.0 and 53.2 FD points in six consecutive appearances, averaging 9.2 points, 8.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes per game over that span.

DraftKings

Jade Melbourne, Storm ($5,800) at Fever

Melbourne has been a mainstay in the starting five recently and figures to continue seeing significant minutes. The 23-year-old is fresh off a 23.3 DK-point performance and has generated at least 20.0 in five of her last eight appearances, so she's a solid cost-effective option to fill out DFS rosters.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.