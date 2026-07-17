Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for July 17
Friday's four-game slate tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET with three matchups. Caitlin Clark and the Fever will look to defend home court against the Storm, the Sparks head to Chicago after beating the Sky in Los Angeles a week ago, while Angel Reese and the Dream aim to remain perfect against the Tempo. Closing out the slate, Alyssa Thomas will try to will the Mercury to a win against her former team. Below, I'll highlight the slate's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.
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WNBA Games Today
Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever: Storm on three-game slide, 2-12 on road; Fever 8-5 at home
Atlanta Dream at Toronto Tempo: Dream 6-6 on road; Tempo 6-8 at home
Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky: Sparks 5-6 on road; Sky 4-7 at home
Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury: Sun 2-8 on road; Mercury on four-game slide, 3-8 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
WNBA Injury Report Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.
Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (face), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT
Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable; Aliyah Boston (lower leg): Questionable
Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee), Te-Hina Paopao (leg): Questionable
Toronto Tempo - Brittney Sykes (foot), Kiki Rice (ankle): OUT
Los Angeles Sparks - Kiana Williams (hand): Probable; Kelsey Plum (lower leg): OUT
Chicago Sky - Kamilla Cardoso (knee): Questionable; Skylar Diggins (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT
Connecticut Sun - Saniya Rivers (ankle): Probable; Aneesah Morrow (reconditioning): Doubtful
Phoenix Mercury - Kyara Linskens (knee): Probable; Sami Whitcomb (knee): Questionable; Natasha Mack (foot): Doubtful
Elite WNBA DFS Players
Guards
FanDuel
Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream ($7,500) at Tempo
Howard continues to contribute across the stat sheet and has supplied 30.6-plus FD points in five of her last six appearances, during which she has averaged 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 combined steals-plus-blocks and 3.0 assists across 35.5 minutes per showing. The star wing has reached the 20-point threshold in both of her outings against Toronto this season, tallying 45.2 and 28.9 FD points.
DraftKings
Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream ($8,800) at Tempo
Gray has been a consistent source of high-level production of late, finishing with between 28.8 and 36.3 DK points in five consecutive appearances. During that span, she has averaged 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.0 minutes per game. She's fared well versus the Tempo, against whom she's notched 44.8 and 33.3 DK points this season.
Forwards/Centers
FanDuel
Alyssa Thomas, Mercury ($8,300) vs. Sun
Thomas enters a relatively favorable matchup against her former team as the Mercury look to snap a four-game losing streak. The star forward has logged between 36.9 and 45.6 FD points in six of her last seven appearances, averaging 15.9 points, 7.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks across 33.4 minutes per tilt over that stretch.
DraftKings
Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream ($11,500) at Tempo
Reese has closed with at least 38.8 DK points in five of her last six outings, averaging 17.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.7 assists across 32.2 minutes per game during that time. Although she had just 25.3 DK points in her last outing against the Tempo, she struggled with efficiency in that matchup and posted 42.3 DK points in her first game against Toronto this season.
Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks
FanDuel
Azura Stevens, Sky ($6,400) vs. Sparks
Stevens supplied 20 points in her last outing and nearly double-doubled against the Sparks last Friday. The 30-year-old forward has recorded between 23.6 and 41.1 FD points in seven of her last eight games, during which she has averaged 14.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 29.0 minutes per outing.
DraftKings
Erica Wheeler, Sparks ($6,900) at Sky
Wheeler recently dropped a season-high-tying 36.0 DK points in a win over the Sky last Friday, and while her playing time hasn't changed much, she's been solid in the absence of Kelsey Plum (lower leg). Wheeler has recorded 28.0 or more DK points in three of her last four appearances, during which she has averaged 14.3 points, 6.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 29.8 minutes per contest.
WNBA DFS Value Picks
FanDuel
Julie Allemand, Tempo ($5,600) vs. Dream
Allemand continues to see 30-plus minutes a night and offers a relatively safe floor. The 30-year-old guard has registered between 20.0 and 53.2 FD points in six consecutive appearances, averaging 9.2 points, 8.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes per game over that span.
DraftKings
Jade Melbourne, Storm ($5,800) at Fever
Melbourne has been a mainstay in the starting five recently and figures to continue seeing significant minutes. The 23-year-old is fresh off a 23.3 DK-point performance and has generated at least 20.0 in five of her last eight appearances, so she's a solid cost-effective option to fill out DFS rosters.