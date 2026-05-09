WNBA DFS Picks and Strategy for Saturday's Matchups
The first weekend of action in the WNBA wraps up Sunday with a four-game slate with matchups throughout the afternoon and evening. The Sparks will be playing their first game of the season, but all other teams played either Friday or Saturday. The Liberty and Mercury are coming off resounding victories, and there were plenty of standout performances over the first two days of the season.
There were several unexpected starters over the first several games of the season, and there are also a few absences to note ahead of Sunday's slate.
WNBA Schedule Today
- Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
- Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
- Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries
RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
Line: Storm -1.5
O/U: 162.5
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Storm vs. Sun
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Seattle
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|5/13/2026
|Taina Mair
|G
|Coach's Decision
|OUT
|5/13/2026
|Awa Fam
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/20/2026
|Ezi Magbegor
|C
|Foot
|OUT
|6/1/2026
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Shey Peddy
|G
|Lower Leg
|OUT
|5/13/2026
|Aaliyah Edwards
|F
|Thigh
|OUT
|5/13/2026
|Nell Angloma
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/13/2026
|Leila Lacan
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/18/2026
Team Previews and DFS Implications for Storm vs. Sun
Both teams in Sunday's early matchup will attempt to bounce back following Opening Night losses by double-digit margins.
After undergoing a roster turnover during the offseason by losing Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams, the Storm debuted their new-look roster during Friday's 11-point loss to the Valkyries. Seattle had a relatively even workload distribution between its starting unit and bench players, but incumbent Dominique Malonga led the team in points, rebounds and minutes as a starter. Flau'jae Johnson also had an impressive WNBA debut with 12 points, while Zia Cooke and Jade Melbourne each scored in double figures off the bench.
Although the shorthanded Sun suffered a 31-point loss during Friday's regular-season opener against New York, they got several encouraging performances across the board, including Diamond Miller, Aneesah Morrow and Brittney Griner all scoring in double figures. Saniya Rivers was held in check on the scoreboard with five points, but she logged six assists, two rebounds and a block, and she should have plenty of opportunities to bounce back Sunday since Leila Lacan (overseas commitment) will remain sidelined.
New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
Line: Liberty -5.5
O/U: 158.5
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Liberty vs. Mystics
Note: All return dates are just estimates
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Satou Sabally
|F
|Illness
|OUT
|5/12/2026
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/12/2026
|Raquel Carrera
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/12/2026
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|Leg
|OUT
|5/12/2026
|Sabrina Ionescu
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|5/24/2026
|Marine Fauthoux
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|6/3/2026
|Seehia Ridard
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Annika Soltau
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Manuela Puoch
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Michaela Onyenwere
|F
|Leg
|OUT
|5/15/2026
|Alicia Florez
|G
|Personal
|OUT
|5/15/2026
|Cotie McMahon
|F
|Elbow
|OUT
|5/15/2026
Team Previews and DFS Implications for Liberty vs. Mystics
Although the Liberty were playing without several of their key contributors during Friday's regular-season opener, they made a substantial statement during head coach Chris DeMarco's first game at the helm. Breanna Stewart posted a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Julie Vanloo also posted a double-double off the bench after signing a hardship contract with New York earlier in the day. The Liberty will remain shorthanded during Sunday's matchup, so their workload distribution could remain similar, leading to the opportunity for DFS value from Stewart, Vanloo, Marine Johannes, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Jonquel Jones.
The Mystics eked out a three-point win over the Tempo on Friday and got most of their production from Kiki Iriafen, Shakira Austin and Sonia Citron. Iriafen (12 points, 16 rebounds) and Austin (18 points, 11 rebounds) both posted double-doubles, while Citron led the Mystics with 26 points. The rest of the team combined for just 12 points, but Lauren Betts recorded five rebounds off the bench, while Rori Harmon also logged three steals as a reserve.
Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks
Line: Aces -3.5
O/U: 175.5
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Aces vs. Sparks
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Dana Evans
|G
|Leg
|GTD (Questionable)
|5/10/2026
|Janiah Barker
|F
|Head
|GTD (Questionable
|5/10/2026
Los Angeles
No injuries to report.
Team Previews and DFS Implications for Aces vs. Sparks
The Aces won their third title in the past four seasons in 2025, but their 2026 campaign got off to a slow start Friday with a 33-point loss to Phoenix. Despite the loss, A'ja Wilson was a well-rounded contributor with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes, while Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith and Chennedy Carter were the team's only other players to score in double figures. While the Aces are certainly a team capable of bouncing back, they could have their hands full against a revamped Sparks team that isn't dealing with any injuries heading to their regular-season opener.
After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last year, the Sparks made several prominent acquisitions during the offseason and should be a competitive team in 2026. Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum re-signed with Los Angeles during the offseason, while Nneka Ogwumike rejoined the team after spending the past few seasons in Seattle. The Sparks lost Azura Stevens this spring and traded Rickea Jackson to the Sky, but they got a prominent backcourt contributor in Ariel Atkins during the deal. Cameron Brink will presumably be back to full strength in 2026 after she was limited last year during her recovery from a season-ending knee injury that she sustained in 2024, but head coach Lynne Roberts hinted ahead of the regular season that the center may come off the bench to begin the year.
Phoenix Mercury at Golden State Valkyries
Line: Valkyries -1.5
O/U: 154.5
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Mercury vs. Valkyries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Valeriane Ayayi
|F
|Rest
|OUT
|5/10/2026
|Marta Suarez
|F
|Coach's Decision
|OUT
|5/10/2026
|Shay Ciezki
|G
|Coach's Decision
|OUT
|5/10/2026
|Monique Akoa Makani
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/19/2026
|Sami Whitcomb
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|6/17/2026
|Kathryn Westbeld
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Ines Pitarch-Granel
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Eszter Ratkai
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
Golden State
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Juste Jocyte
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/13/2026
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|Finger
|OUT
|5/13/2026
|Cecilia Zandalasini
|G
|Jaw
|OUT
|5/13/2026
|Iliana Rupert
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
Team Previews and DFS Implications for Mercury vs. Valkyries
The Mercury were swept by the Aces during the 2025 WNBA Finals, but Phoenix got off to a strong start in 2026 with a 33-point win over Las Vegas during Friday's regular-season opener. Each of the Mercury's starters scored in double figures, including Natasha Mack, who posted the team's lone double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas had a team-high 20 points to go with nine assists, six rebounds and three steals, while Jovana Nogic impressed during her WNBA debut with 19 points, four assists and two steals.
After an impressive inaugural season that culminated in a playoff berth, the Valkyries beat Seattle by 11 points on Opening Night to begin the 2026 campaign. Veronica Burton was unsurprisingly one of the team's top contributors with 16 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals, while Kayla Thornton approached a double-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and an assist. Janelle Salaun came off the bench but scored a team-high 20 points, and Kaitlyn Chen pitched in with 14 points as a reserve. Tiffany Hayes (finger) and Cecilia Zandalasini (jaw) will be unavailable Sunday after exiting Friday's matchup early, so there should be increased opportunities for the team's other contributors to step up.
Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch
FanDuel
- Dominique Malonga ($7,300)
- Veronica Burton ($6,400)
- Ariel Atkins ($4,700)
Malonga was brought along slowly for most of her rookie season in 2025, but she should take on a key role in 2026, and she had a strong start to the year with 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's regular-season opener. Burton was a strong contributor on Opening Night and should have plenty of opportunities to contribute with Tiffany Hayes (finger) and Cecilia Zandalasini (jaw) sidelined Sunday. Ariel Atkins will likely be the second scoring option in the Sparks' backcourt since Kelsey Plum will remain with the team in 2026, but her salary should allow her to provide DFS value Sunday.
Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks
- NaLyssa Smith ($4,200)
- Natasha Mack ($4,000)
DraftKings
- Dominique Malonga ($9,600)
- Betnijah Laney-Hamilton ($6,400)
- NaLyssa Smith ($6,300)
DraftKings has plenty of players with mid-tier and low salaries who should provide value Sunday, but Malonga is one of my favorite options in the higher tier. Laney-Hamilton had a decent start to the season with 12 points during Friday's blowout win, and she should have even more chances to perform if Sunday's matchup against the Mystics is a closer game. Smith was a well-rounded contributor during Friday's season-opening loss and could be leaned upon once again as the Aces attempt to bounce back.
Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks
- Natasha Mack ($4,300)
- Julie Vanloo ($3,900)