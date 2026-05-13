WNBA DFS Picks and Best Lineup Strategy for Wednesday Matchups

Following New York's last-second loss to the Fire on Tuesday night, just three undefeated teams remain early in the WNBA season, and two of them will face off Wednesday in the matchup between Chicago and Golden State. The Fever and Sparks will also attempt to pick up their first win of the season in a battle between two star-studded teams.

There were several unexpected starters over the first several games of the season, and there are also a few absences to note ahead of Wednesday's slate.

WNBA Schedule Today

Seattle Storm at Toronto Tempo

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Chicago Sky at Golden State Valkyries

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks

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Seattle Storm at Toronto Tempo

Line: Tempo -2.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Storm vs. Tempo

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Katie Lou Samuelson F Knee OUT 5/17/2026 Taina Mair G Coach's Decision OUT 5/17/2026 Awa Fam C Not Injury Related OUT 5/20/2026 Ezi Magbegor C Foot OUT 6/1/2026

Toronto

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Storm vs. Tempo

The Storm have had an inconsistent start to the season, as they lost by 11 points to the Valkyries on Opening Night before beating the Sun by seven points Sunday. Dominique Malonga unsurprisingly has the highest DFS salary of any Seattle player on both platforms Wednesday. She's been dominant on the defensive end with five blocks over her first two regular-season appearances, but she was held to just six points Sunday after dropping 21 points on Opening Night. Flau'jae Johnson and Jade Melbourne have mid-tier salaries and should be able to provide value against the Tempo. Johnson has averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 27.5 minutes per game across her first two professional appearances, while Melbourne has averaged 14.0 points and 4.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per game despite coming off the bench in her first two outings of the season.

The Tempo narrowly lost to the Mystics on Opening Night and will attempt to pick up their first win in franchise history Wednesday. Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes are the team's backcourt leaders and have the highest DFS salaries on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Mabrey had a stellar team debut with 27 points and seven rebounds against Washington on Friday, while Sykes posted 14 points, three rebounds and three steals. On DraftKings, Nyara Sabally has a low salary and should have plenty of opportunities to provide value, especially since Temi Fagbenle (shoulder) has been ruled out. Sabally has more of a mid-tier salary on FanDuel, but Julie Allemand has a low-range salary and should play a relatively sizable role alongside Mabrey and Sykes in the backcourt.

at Connecticut Sun Las Vegas Acesat Connecticut Sun

Line: Aces -14.5

O/U: 171.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Aces vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Dana Evans G Leg OUT 5/15/2026 Janiah Barker F Head OUT 5/15/2026

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Foot OUT 5/15/2026 Shey Peddy G Lower Leg OUT 5/15/2026 Aaliyah Edwards F Thigh OUT 5/15/2026 Nell Angloma F Not Injury Related OUT 5/15/2026 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 5/18/2026

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Aces vs. Sun

After a blowout loss to the Mercury on Opening Night, the Aces bounced back with a 27-point road win over Los Angeles on Sunday, signaling that the team's loss Friday appears to be a short-term blip rather than a long-term concern. A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young have the team's highest DFS salaries by a sizable margin for Wednesday's matchup. Out of those two players, Young has provided slightly better value over the Aces' first two games of the season, but Wilson is a four-time MVP and is one of the most high-upside players in the league. While Wednesday's score could be somewhat lopsided, Wilson has the potential to be dominant, especially with the Sun shorthanded in the frontcourt. Chennedy Carter could offer value with her mid-tier DFS salary Wednesday given her productivity off the bench early in her tenure with the Aces.

The Sun have opened the 2026 campaign with back-to-back losses and will have their hands full against Las Vegas on Wednesday, particularly while playing without Brittney Griner (foot), but that could lead to DFS value among Connecticut's available players. Aneesah Morrow has the team's highest DFS salary Wednesday, even though it isn't yet clear whether she'll rejoin the starting lineup after coming off the bench during Sunday's loss to Seattle. However, she posted a 17-point, 16-rebound double-double Sunday and is capable of generating high-end production regardless of her starting status. Those looking for mid-tier value on the Sun could find it in Diamond Miller, who has contributed in multiple areas over her first two appearances with her new team.

Chicago Sky at Golden State Valkyries

Line: Valkyries -4.5

O/U: 167.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sky vs. Valkyries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Golden State

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Finger OUT 5/21/2026 Cecilia Zandalasini G Concussion OUT 5/21/2026 Juste Jocyte G Not Injury Related OUT 5/21/2026 Iliana Rupert C Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Sky vs. Valkyries

After overhauling their roster during the offseason, the Sky opened the year with a 15-point win over the Fire on Saturday and will face one of the league's other two unbeaten teams Wednesday, as the Valkyries have picked up back-to-back wins to begin the 2026 campaign. Skylar Diggins and Kamilla Cardoso were the team's top contributors Saturday and have Chicago's highest DFS salaries for Wednesday's matchup. However, Diggins has the highest salary on DraftKings with Cardoso coming in at No. 2, while the two players are flipped on FanDuel. Both players have the potential to provide value at their salaries Wednesday, but I'd elect to pick the lower salary between the two players, depending on what platform you're using. Jacy Sheldon and Gabriela Jaquez could also outperform their DFS salaries, but I'd wait on Natasha Cloud's (illness) status before selecting either guard. Cloud is a somewhat risky play for Wednesday given how late in the offseason she joined the Sky, but her return would create some uncertainty in how the minutes are distributed in Chicago's backcourt.

The Valkyries have opened the 2026 campaign with back-to-back wins by double-digit margins and are slight favorites at home Wednesday. Veronica Burton has the team's highest DFS salary on both platforms, but for DFS managers looking for high-end salaries, there are likely more consistent options on other teams, though I do prefer her salary on FanDuel over her salary on DraftKings. Despite coming off the bench during her first two appearances of the season, Janelle Salaun has been productive, though her salary is the second-highest on the team. Those looking for the potential for value at lower salaries could find it in Laeticia Amihere and Kiah Stokes, though both players have had somewhat inconsistent output early in the year.

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Fever -1.5

O/U: 185.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Fever vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

No injuries to report.

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Sania Feagin F Leg OUT 5/15/2026

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Fever vs. Sparks

Although both the Fever and the Sparks lost their regular-season openers, they have star-studded rosters that should make Wednesday's matchup an entertaining, high-scoring affair as both teams seek their first win of 2026. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell are the most reliable options for Indiana and have the team's highest DFS salaries as a result. On FanDuel, Mitchell could provide the most value out of the trio since she has the third-highest salary on the team compared to the highest salary on DraftKings. Boston has value on both platforms, though her potential is slightly higher on DraftKings since her salary is third on the team as opposed to her second-highest salary on FanDuel. Clark had a relatively quiet performance in Saturday's regular-season opener compared to her lofty standards with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds, but she should have plenty of opportunities to bounce back Wednesday since she doesn't appear to have any limitations after missing the second half of the 2025 campaign due to a groin injury.

The Sparks enter the 2026 campaign with one of the league's most talented lineups, but they lost their regular-season opener to the Aces by 27 points. Their players have plenty of potential to bounce back Wednesday, and they have three players with salaries above $10,000 on DraftKings. An opportunity to find value on the team lies on FanDuel, where Dearica Hamby has the team's fourth-highest salary compared to the highest salary on DraftKings. Hamby had a somewhat quiet regular-season opener with 12 points, five rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes, but she'll likely be relied upon heavily if the Sparks hope to remain more competitive against Indiana. Ariel Atkins has an intriguing salary on both platforms, ranking fourth on DraftKings and third on FanDuel, making her a safer play than some of her teammates, especially if the Sparks are unable to right the ship in their second game with a new-look lineup.

Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

While I think that there's plenty of value to be found among players with mid-tier salaries on Wednesday's slate, Diggins is a player with a higher salary who was dominant in Saturday's regular-season opener and has plenty of upside against the Valkyries, regardless of whether Natasha Cloud (illness) plays. Aneesah Morrow's salary isn't far behind, but despite her bench role Sunday, she proved that she can contribute regardless of her starting status. After a somewhat productive regular-season opener, Williams dominated during Sunday's win over Phoenix and has an intriguing salary on FanDuel. Targeting Smith and Hamby will also give DFS managers flexibility to target players with higher salaries while rostering two players with mid-tier salaries but massive upside.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

Like Diggins, Cardoso displayed plenty of upside against the Fire on Saturday and should have a massive role Wednesday, regardless of whether Cloud plays. Carter is an early favorite for Sixth Player of the Year, but her DFS salary on DraftKings hasn't yet caught up to her potential. Miller has reclaimed a starting role with her new team in 2026 and has contributed in multiple areas to begin the regular season.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.