WNBA DFS Picks and Best Lineup Strategy for Friday Matchups

The WNBA will have a league-wide day off Saturday, but not before a four-game slate closes out the week Friday. The Aces will attempt to extend their winning streak to three games while facing the winless Sun, while the Sparks will also try to pick up their first win of the season against Toronto. The new-look Sky will also have the opportunity to keep their undefeated streak alive while playing in Phoenix.

There were several unexpected starters over the first several games of the season, and there are also a few absences to note ahead of Friday's slate.

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever

Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

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Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun

Line: Aces -14.5

O/U: 171.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Aces vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Dana Evans G Leg OUT 5/17/2026 Janiah Barker F Head OUT 5/17/2026

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Olivia Nelson-Ododa C Ankle GTD (Questionable) 5/15/2026 Leila Lacan G Not Injury Related OUT 5/18/2026

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Aces vs. Sun

After suffering a 33-point loss to the Mercury on Opening Night, the Aces have turned things around over their past two matchups, picking up back-to-back wins by 20-plus points. A'ja Wilson has the highest DFS salary of any player on both platforms ahead of Friday's matchup, but she's been stellar to begin the regular season and is coming off her first double-double of the season Wednesday against Connecticut. Chennedy Carter is one of the most intriguing players for Las Vegas on Friday and has the biggest salary disparity, as her DFS salary ranks third on the team on FanDuel but seventh on DraftKings. She has upside at both salaries, but her value is much greater on DraftKings. There should be plenty of opportunities to find value among the Aces in their rematch against the Sun, who they beat by 29 points Wednesday.

The Sun are one of two winless teams remaining in the WNBA, and they'll have their hands full in Friday's rematch against the defending champions. Although she's come off the bench in her last two appearances, Aneesah Morrow has posted two consecutive double-doubles and has the highest salary on the team on both platforms. Her salary on DraftKings seems a bit lofty compared to her recent results, but she could approach 4x value on FanDuel if she can maintain a similar level of production Friday. Aaliyah Edwards will make her regular-season debut Friday after missing the start of the year due to a thigh injury. It's not yet clear whether she'll face limitations in Friday's matchup, but she has a reasonable DFS salary for those looking to take a risk on a potential high-upside play. Saniya Rivers is also a candidate to provide value on FanDuel since she's tied for the lowest salary on the team, while she has the third-highest Connecticut on DraftKings. Diamond Miller could provide DraftKings value, especially for those who think Edwards will have restrictions against Las Vegas.

at Indiana Fever Washington Mysticsat Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -7.5

O/U: 170.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Mystics vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Michaela Onyenwere F Leg OUT 5/18/2026

Indiana

No injuries to report.

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Mystics vs. Fever

After picking up a three-point win over Toronto on Opening Night, the Mystics lost to the Liberty in overtime Sunday and had some time off before Friday's matchup. Shakira Austin is one of Washington's most efficient players and is one of the most intriguing players on each platform against Indiana. She posted double-doubles in each of her first two appearances of the season and has the potential to provide 4x or 5x value if she can maintain a similar level of efficiency Friday. DFS managers seeking value among players with mid-tier salaries on the Mystics could target Georgia Amoore, whose salary falls under $5,000 on each platform, while she's provided fairly well-rounded production across her first two regular-season appearances in the WNBA.

The Fever have one of the most high-upside trios in the league with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Clark has the highest DFS salary of any player on the team for Friday's matchup, and she's began the year with 20-plus points in back-to-back performances after missing the second half of the 2026 campaign due to a groin injury. She came within an assist of a double-double during Wednesday's win over Los Angeles and should have plenty of chances to dominate once again Friday. Kelsey Mitchell's salary is nearly identical to Clark's on DraftKings, but Mitchell has the third-highest salary on the team on FanDuel, making her an appealing target for DFS managers on that platform. She's had plenty of shot volume over the first two games of the season and will remain one of the team's top scoring threats against Washington. Boston had a lackluster performance against the Sparks with four points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes, but she'll have the chance to bounce back Friday.

Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sparks -6.5

O/U: 170.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Tempo vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Toronto

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Ariel Atkins G Head OUT 5/17/2026 Sania Feagin F Leg OUT 5/17/2026

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Tempo vs. Sparks

The Tempo narrowly missed out on their first win in franchise history on Opening Night, but they made a statement with a 13-point win over the Storm on Wednesday. Marina Mabrey has been the team's top scorer to begin the season and has the team's highest DFS salary as a result, while Brittney Sykes has also been a well-rounded contributor in the backcourt. Her salary on DraftKings feels a bit too high to provide ample value, but she would have provided 4x value in her first two appearances of the season at her current salary on FanDuel. Nyara Sabally has been quite consistent to begin the regular season and has a mid-tier DFS salary once again despite the fact that Temi Fagbenle (shoulder) is slated to miss a second consecutive matchup, making Sabally an intriguing option.

The Sparks revamped their roster during the offseason but are still seeking their first win of the year following their first two games. They'll be without Ariel Atkins (head) during Friday's matchup, so Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike should serve as the team's clear top options against the Tempo. Hamby had a salary discrepancy on Wednesday's slate, but she's clearly among the team's top players ahead of Friday's game following her bounce-back performance against Indiana. Plum has been stellar early in the year and could see a slight uptick in opportunities in Atkins' absence, though I like Plum's value much more on FanDuel as opposed to DraftKings. Ogwumike posted a double-double on Opening Night and was unable to replicate the feat Wednesday, but she has a well-rounded skill set that makes her a threat to stand out every time she's on the court. Hamby, Plum and Ogwumike all have salaries above $10,000 on DraftKings, and I like the upside of some of the other players on the slate in that top-tier range, but they have more appeal on FanDuel. Cameron Brink is a player with a mid-range salary worth targeting on both platforms, as she's come off the bench in each of her first two appearances of the season but had well-rounded production in Wednesday's victory.

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Line: Mercury -3.5

O/U: 166.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sky vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OUT 5/17/2026 Azura Stevens F Knee OUT 5/17/2026 DiJonai Carrington G Foot OUT 5/17/2026 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Monique Akoa Makani G Not Injury Related OUT 5/19/2026 Sami Whitcomb G Knee OUT 6/17/2026 Kathryn Westbeld F Knee OFS 5/1/2027 Ines Pitarch-Granel F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027 Eszter Ratkai G Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Sky vs. Mercury

After taking several big swings during the offseason, the Sky have opened the regular season with back-to-back wins, leaving them as one of two undefeated teams remaining in the league. Skylar Diggins has been a force early in the regular season and has the team's highest DFS salary for Friday, but she's an intriguing option on both platforms. Kamilla Cardoso has a discrepancy depending on the platform, as her salary ranks second on the team on DraftKings but falls in at fourth on FanDuel. She posted a double-double on Opening Night, and while she wasn't quite as productive against the Valkyries on Wednesday, she should have every opportunity to bounce back against the Mercury. Jacy Sheldon is probably my favorite value on the slate on DraftKings. She has a $7,300 salary on FanDuel but comes in at $4,200 on DraftKings, which would have delivered 8x value in her first two appearances of the season. Sheldon's biggest risk factor for Friday's matchup is if Natasha Cloud's workload increases during her second appearance of the 2026 campaign, but it'd be surprising if Sheldon didn't at least see enough opportunities to provide decent value at her low-range salary.

Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

Although Wilson has the highest salary on FanDuel, the four-time MVP has been dominant to begin the season and was already productive against the Sun on Wednesday, making her a relatively safe option for Friday's rematch. The Mercury have a fairly strong frontcourt that includes Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Mack, but Cardoso's salary seems to be a bit too reactionary after her performance against the Valkyries on Wednesday. Copper has faced off against her former team several times across the past few years, but she'll have another opportunity for a revenge game Friday, and she's coming off a 30-point performance against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

Diggins has been Chicago's clear top option over the first two games of the regular season and is in the conversation to be the most productive DFS option on any given night, but her salary ranks 11th on DraftKings on Friday. Austin is another player with top-tier production whose salary lags slightly behind where it seems it should be. Moving back to the Sky, Jackson has played a key role early in her time with the team and should continue to have the chance to contribute in multiple areas against the Mercury.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.