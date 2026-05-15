WNBA DFS Picks and Best Lineup Strategy for Friday Matchups
The WNBA will have a league-wide day off Saturday, but not before a four-game slate closes out the week Friday. The Aces will attempt to extend their winning streak to three games while facing the winless Sun, while the Sparks will also try to pick up their first win of the season against Toronto. The new-look Sky will also have the opportunity to keep their undefeated streak alive while playing in Phoenix.
There were several unexpected starters over the first several games of the season, and there are also a few absences to note ahead of Friday's slate.
WNBA Schedule Today
- Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever
- Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury
RotoWire WNBA DFS Tools
Daily Matchups (Vegas Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
Line: Aces -14.5
O/U: 171.5
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Aces vs. Sun
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Dana Evans
|G
|Leg
|OUT
|5/17/2026
|Janiah Barker
|F
|Head
|OUT
|5/17/2026
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|C
|Ankle
|GTD (Questionable)
|5/15/2026
|Leila Lacan
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/18/2026
Team Previews and DFS Implications for Aces vs. Sun
After suffering a 33-point loss to the Mercury on Opening Night, the Aces have turned things around over their past two matchups, picking up back-to-back wins by 20-plus points. A'ja Wilson has the highest DFS salary of any player on both platforms ahead of Friday's matchup, but she's been stellar to begin the regular season and is coming off her first double-double of the season Wednesday against Connecticut. Chennedy Carter is one of the most intriguing players for Las Vegas on Friday and has the biggest salary disparity, as her DFS salary ranks third on the team on FanDuel but seventh on DraftKings. She has upside at both salaries, but her value is much greater on DraftKings. There should be plenty of opportunities to find value among the Aces in their rematch against the Sun, who they beat by 29 points Wednesday.
The Sun are one of two winless teams remaining in the WNBA, and they'll have their hands full in Friday's rematch against the defending champions. Although she's come off the bench in her last two appearances, Aneesah Morrow has posted two consecutive double-doubles and has the highest salary on the team on both platforms. Her salary on DraftKings seems a bit lofty compared to her recent results, but she could approach 4x value on FanDuel if she can maintain a similar level of production Friday. Aaliyah Edwards will make her regular-season debut Friday after missing the start of the year due to a thigh injury. It's not yet clear whether she'll face limitations in Friday's matchup, but she has a reasonable DFS salary for those looking to take a risk on a potential high-upside play. Saniya Rivers is also a candidate to provide value on FanDuel since she's tied for the lowest salary on the team, while she has the third-highest Connecticut on DraftKings. Diamond Miller could provide DraftKings value, especially for those who think Edwards will have restrictions against Las Vegas.
Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever
Line: Fever -7.5
O/U: 170.5
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Mystics vs. Fever
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Michaela Onyenwere
|F
|Leg
|OUT
|5/18/2026
Indiana
No injuries to report.
Team Previews and DFS Implications for Mystics vs. Fever
After picking up a three-point win over Toronto on Opening Night, the Mystics lost to the Liberty in overtime Sunday and had some time off before Friday's matchup. Shakira Austin is one of Washington's most efficient players and is one of the most intriguing players on each platform against Indiana. She posted double-doubles in each of her first two appearances of the season and has the potential to provide 4x or 5x value if she can maintain a similar level of efficiency Friday. DFS managers seeking value among players with mid-tier salaries on the Mystics could target Georgia Amoore, whose salary falls under $5,000 on each platform, while she's provided fairly well-rounded production across her first two regular-season appearances in the WNBA.
The Fever have one of the most high-upside trios in the league with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Clark has the highest DFS salary of any player on the team for Friday's matchup, and she's began the year with 20-plus points in back-to-back performances after missing the second half of the 2026 campaign due to a groin injury. She came within an assist of a double-double during Wednesday's win over Los Angeles and should have plenty of chances to dominate once again Friday. Kelsey Mitchell's salary is nearly identical to Clark's on DraftKings, but Mitchell has the third-highest salary on the team on FanDuel, making her an appealing target for DFS managers on that platform. She's had plenty of shot volume over the first two games of the season and will remain one of the team's top scoring threats against Washington. Boston had a lackluster performance against the Sparks with four points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes, but she'll have the chance to bounce back Friday.
Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks
Line: Sparks -6.5
O/U: 170.5
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Tempo vs. Sparks
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Toronto
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Temi Fagbenle
|F
|Shoulder
|OUT
|5/17/2026
|Isabelle Harrison
|F
|Hand
|OUT
|5/17/2026
|Maria Kliundikova
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Yvonne Ejim
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Adja Kane
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Saffron Shiels
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Charlise Dunn
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|Head
|OUT
|5/17/2026
|Sania Feagin
|F
|Leg
|OUT
|5/17/2026
Team Previews and DFS Implications for Tempo vs. Sparks
The Tempo narrowly missed out on their first win in franchise history on Opening Night, but they made a statement with a 13-point win over the Storm on Wednesday. Marina Mabrey has been the team's top scorer to begin the season and has the team's highest DFS salary as a result, while Brittney Sykes has also been a well-rounded contributor in the backcourt. Her salary on DraftKings feels a bit too high to provide ample value, but she would have provided 4x value in her first two appearances of the season at her current salary on FanDuel. Nyara Sabally has been quite consistent to begin the regular season and has a mid-tier DFS salary once again despite the fact that Temi Fagbenle (shoulder) is slated to miss a second consecutive matchup, making Sabally an intriguing option.
The Sparks revamped their roster during the offseason but are still seeking their first win of the year following their first two games. They'll be without Ariel Atkins (head) during Friday's matchup, so Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike should serve as the team's clear top options against the Tempo. Hamby had a salary discrepancy on Wednesday's slate, but she's clearly among the team's top players ahead of Friday's game following her bounce-back performance against Indiana. Plum has been stellar early in the year and could see a slight uptick in opportunities in Atkins' absence, though I like Plum's value much more on FanDuel as opposed to DraftKings. Ogwumike posted a double-double on Opening Night and was unable to replicate the feat Wednesday, but she has a well-rounded skill set that makes her a threat to stand out every time she's on the court. Hamby, Plum and Ogwumike all have salaries above $10,000 on DraftKings, and I like the upside of some of the other players on the slate in that top-tier range, but they have more appeal on FanDuel. Cameron Brink is a player with a mid-range salary worth targeting on both platforms, as she's come off the bench in each of her first two appearances of the season but had well-rounded production in Wednesday's victory.
Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury
Line: Mercury -3.5
O/U: 166.5
Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sky vs. Mercury
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|5/17/2026
|Azura Stevens
|F
|Knee
|OUT
|5/17/2026
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|5/17/2026
|Ajsa Sivka
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Monique Akoa Makani
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|5/19/2026
|Sami Whitcomb
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|6/17/2026
|Kathryn Westbeld
|F
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Ines Pitarch-Granel
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
|Eszter Ratkai
|G
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2027
Team Previews and DFS Implications for Sky vs. Mercury
After taking several big swings during the offseason, the Sky have opened the regular season with back-to-back wins, leaving them as one of two undefeated teams remaining in the league. Skylar Diggins has been a force early in the regular season and has the team's highest DFS salary for Friday, but she's an intriguing option on both platforms. Kamilla Cardoso has a discrepancy depending on the platform, as her salary ranks second on the team on DraftKings but falls in at fourth on FanDuel. She posted a double-double on Opening Night, and while she wasn't quite as productive against the Valkyries on Wednesday, she should have every opportunity to bounce back against the Mercury. Jacy Sheldon is probably my favorite value on the slate on DraftKings. She has a $7,300 salary on FanDuel but comes in at $4,200 on DraftKings, which would have delivered 8x value in her first two appearances of the season. Sheldon's biggest risk factor for Friday's matchup is if Natasha Cloud's workload increases during her second appearance of the 2026 campaign, but it'd be surprising if Sheldon didn't at least see enough opportunities to provide decent value at her low-range salary.
Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch
FanDuel
- A'ja Wilson ($9,000)
- Kamilla Cardoso ($7,100)
- Kahleah Copper ($5,900)
Although Wilson has the highest salary on FanDuel, the four-time MVP has been dominant to begin the season and was already productive against the Sun on Wednesday, making her a relatively safe option for Friday's rematch. The Mercury have a fairly strong frontcourt that includes Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Mack, but Cardoso's salary seems to be a bit too reactionary after her performance against the Valkyries on Wednesday. Copper has faced off against her former team several times across the past few years, but she'll have another opportunity for a revenge game Friday, and she's coming off a 30-point performance against Minnesota on Tuesday.
Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks
- Cameron Brink ($4,400)
- Valeriane Ayayi ($4,200)
DraftKings
- Skylar Diggins ($9,800)
- Shakira Austin ($9,700)
- Rickea Jackson ($8,500)
Diggins has been Chicago's clear top option over the first two games of the regular season and is in the conversation to be the most productive DFS option on any given night, but her salary ranks 11th on DraftKings on Friday. Austin is another player with top-tier production whose salary lags slightly behind where it seems it should be. Moving back to the Sky, Jackson has played a key role early in her time with the team and should continue to have the chance to contribute in multiple areas against the Mercury.
Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks
- Jacy Sheldon ($4,200)
- Monique Billings ($3,600)