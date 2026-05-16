WNBA DFS Picks and Best Lineup Strategy for Sunday Matchups

After a league-wide day off Saturday, the WNBA resumes play with a four-game slate Sunday. Two of the hottest teams in the league will face off in Atlanta with the league's final undefeated team in the Dream taking on the Aces, who have won by double-digit margins in two of their last three games. The games between the Storm and Fever and the Tempo and Sparks will face two teams attempting to get up to .500, while the Sky and Lynx will each attempt to stay above .500.

There were several unexpected starters over the first several games of the season, and there are also a few absences to note ahead of Sunday's slate.

WNBA Schedule Today

Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever

Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

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Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream

Line: Aces -2.5

O/U: 172.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Aces vs. Dream

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Dana Evans G Leg OUT 5/23/2026 Janiah Barker F Head OUT 5/23/2026

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brionna Jones C Knee OUT 5/22/2026 Rhyne Howard G Concussion OUT 5/22/2026

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Aces vs. Dream

A'ja Wilson is coming off a 45-point performance Friday against the Sun, and she has the highest DFS salary of any Aces player on both platforms. However, she's also been productive enough to provide value at her current salary. Despite maintaining a bench role, Chennedy Carter has been one of my favorite early-season DFS values given her strong scoring and consistent defensive production, as she's had two steals in each of her first four games of the season. Chelsea Gray has a similar salary on both platforms and is a decent value, but Carter has slightly more upside even though she's operated as a reserve while Gray has started.

Following Chicago's loss to Phoenix on Friday, the Dream stand alone as the league's final undefeated team, but they'll be playing shorthanded without Rhyne Howard (concussion) and are slight underdogs at home. All three of the team's top players have the potential to provide strong DFS value Sunday, especially since Atlanta will be playing without Howard in what is expected to be a close matchup. Angel Reese has had a strong start to her tenure with the Dream, opening the season with back-to-back double-doubles, and she has the team's highest DFS salary. Allisha Gray isn't far behind on both platforms, and she's been a prolific scorer early in the year while contributing in other categories. There's a fairly sizable salary gap between Gray and Canada, but Canada had a well-rounded performance Tuesday against the Wings and could maintain her production in Howard's absence.

at Indiana Fever Seattle Stormat Indiana Fever

Line: Fever -10.5

O/U: 176.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Storm vs. Fever

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Aliyah Boston C Lower Leg GTD (Questionable) 5/17/2026

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Storm vs. Fever

The Storm will be playing without their top contributor in Dominique Malonga (concussion) during Sunday's matchup, and they remain without Awa Fam (overseas commitment) and Ezi Magbegor (foot) in the frontcourt. Stefanie Dolson has been relatively productive early in the season and could see increased opportunities for the shorthanded Seattle squad, making her a strong candidate to provide DFS value at her mid-range salary. Flau'jae Johnson has the highest salary on the team on both platforms and could see slightly increased opportunities, though I like the upside of some of the other players with high-range salaries heading into Sunday's slate.

Caitlin Clark has the highest salary on DraftKings for Sunday and the second-highest salary on FanDuel. She hasn't missed a beat after her absence in the second half of the 2025 campaign, and she's been strong on the scoreboard and as a passer while also contributing on the boards and on defense. Despite her lofty salary, she could provide DFS value Sunday. Aliyah Boston is questionable due to a concussion, and I'd fade her for Sunday's slate since she could face some limitations even if she's given the green light. If she's ruled out, DFS managers could pivot to Monique Billings, who has a mid-range salary but has generated plenty of production over her first two appearances in 2026.

Toronto Tempo at Los Angeles Sparks

Line: Sparks -7.5

O/U: 174.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Tempo vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Toronto

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Ariel Atkins G Head OUT 5/21/2026 Sania Feagin F Leg OUT 5/21/2026

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Tempo vs. Sparks

The Tempo have gone 1-2 to begin their inaugural campaign, but their losses have been by an average of 3.5 points, and they'll have a chance to get revenge Sunday after losing to the Sparks by four points Friday. The Tempo will be playing without Julie Allemand (hip) during Sunday's matchup, which could lead to increased opportunities for Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, who have the team's highest DFS salaries. Mabrey is coming off a seven-point, two-rebound performance during Friday's matchup against the Sparks, but she averaged 26.5 points per game over her first two appearances of the season. Sykes' production has increased over her first three outings in 2026, and I like her upside slightly more than Mabrey's during Sunday's rematch. Those looking for more mid-range value could find it in Nyara Sabally, who has been consistently productive early this year but has maintained a reasonable salary.

The Sparks picked up their first win of the season Friday against Toronto but will be playing without Ariel Atkins for a second consecutive game Sunday. Kelsey Plum, Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby have the team's highest DFS salaries on each platform, but their orders are variable. On DraftKings, Plum has the highest salary, but I like her upside the most of any of the top three options, especially sans Atkins. Plum has the second-highest salary on FanDuel, and I still like her value, but I also think Ogwumike has the potential to succeed at the team's third-highest salary. Hamby has had a relatively slow start to the season and has shown improvement over her first three appearances in 2026, but I still like her teammates' value a bit more Sunday. Cameron Brink has come off the bench early in the season but has improved her results across the past two matchups and still has a low-range salary.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

Line: Lynx -4.5

O/U: 169.5

Injury Updates and Impact on WNBA DFS Lineups - Sky vs. Lynx

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Skylar Diggins G Eye GTD (Questionable) 5/17/2026 Azura Stevens F Knee OUT 5/20/2026 DiJonai Carrington G Foot OUT 5/20/2026 Courtney Vandersloot G Knee OUT 5/20/2026 Ajsa Sivka F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2027

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Dorka Juhasz F Foot OUT 5/21/2026 Napheesa Collier F Ankle OUT 6/6/2026 Emma Cechova F Knee OFS 5/1/2027

Team Previews and DFS Implications for Sky vs. Lynx

The Sky's overall potential in Sunday's matchup will depend on whether Skylar Diggins (eye) is able to suit up, as she's been dominant early in the season but exited Frdiay's game against the Mercury. Despite her questionable tag, she has the team's highest DFS salary on both platforms, and she's a risky play in the late slot on Sunday's slate. Rickea Jackson is one of my favorite plays on both platforms, as her salary ranks second on DraftKings and third on FanDuel. She's been a consistently productive player early in the year and could have even more opportunities against Minnesota if Diggins is sidelined. Each platform features a player with a low salary who could vastly exceed expectations against Minnesota, as Natasha Cloud has plenty of upside at her $4,100 salary on DraftKings, while Jacy Sheldon is a strong option at $5,000 on FanDuel.

Of the top-tier players on the Lynx, I view Courtney Williams as having slightly more upside than Olivia Miles, especially given Williams' consistent production in the steals column, with multiple takeaways in her first three appearances this year. Nia Coffey's DFS salary ranks fifth on the team on each platform, but she's had production that would provide plenty of value at her current salary. Natasha Howard has displayed some upside with some inconsistency, while Kayla McBride has been consistent but hasn't had as high of a ceiling as in previous years.

Top WNBA DFS Picks: Key Players to Watch

FanDuel

Although Wilson has the highest salary on Sunday's slate, she's picked up right where she left off following her fourth MVP campaign in 2025, and she should be relied upon heavily against one of the Aces' toughest opponents early in the year. Coffey's salary ranks fifth on the Lynx, but she's generated high-end fantasy production to begin the season and has some upside for Sunday's matchup. Sabally also has a reasonable salary, but she's been a stellar contributor for one of the league's newest franchises in 2026.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

DraftKings

I like the value of several players with mid-tier salaries on DraftKings, including Coffey, who also has the team's fifth-highest salary, as she does on FanDuel. With her role over the first three games of the season, Dolson would have provided modest value, but I'm expecting an uptick in usage without Dominique Malonga (concussion) against Indiana. Billings missed the Fever's first game of the season, and while she's approached double-doubles in her two appearances since returning, she maintains a low-end DFS salary on Sunday's slate.

Unlocking Value: WNBA DFS Sleeper Picks

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.