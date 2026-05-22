WNBA DFS picks for May 22: best lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays for FanDuel and DraftKings to build winning lineups.

Friday's three-game slate offers plenty of star power and DFS upside. Caitlin Clark is expected to rejoin the Fever lineup against Tiffany Hayes and the Valkyries, while Angel Reese aims to bounce back against the Wings and Jessica Shepard, who recorded a triple-double in her last outing. Below, I'll highlight the slate's elite plays, mid-range options and value picks to help you craft winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream: Wings 2-0 on road; Dream 0-1 at home

Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever: Valkyries 2-0 on road; Fever 2-2 at home

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm: Sun 1-2 on road; Storm on three-game slide, 0-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Dallas Wings - None

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Golden State Valkyries - Cecilia Zandalasini (concussion), Juste Jocyte (reconditioning): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (rib): Probable; Olivia Nelson-Ododa (ankle): OUT

Seattle Storm - Ezi Magbegor (foot), Dominique Malonga (concussion), Katie Lou Samuelson (knee), Taina Mair (coach's decision), Taylor Thierry (coach's decision): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Caitlin Clark, Fever ($8,400) vs. Valkyries

Clark is listed as probable and appears likely to suit up following a one-game absence due to a back issue. The superstar guard has posted 45.3 or more FD points in each of her last three appearances, averaging 25.7 points, 9.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks across 30.7 minutes per game during that span.

DraftKings

Allisha Gray, Dream ($9,300) vs. Wings

Gray has been a consistent source of high-level production to begin the regular season, finishing between 35.0 and 43.0 DK points in all three outings. The star guard offers a relatively safe floor and is averaging 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.3 assists across 34.7 minutes per tilt this season. She's also a solid play on FanDuel at a salary of $7,900.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($7,600) at Dream

Shepard has the potential to return more than 5x value at this price point, considering she has provided at least 40.2 FD points in back-to-back outings and in three of five regular-season games thus far. She's averaging 12.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 30.4 minutes per contest.

DraftKings

Angel Reese, Dream ($9,700) vs. Wings

The star forward is coming off a lackluster performance in Sunday's loss to Las Vegas, during which Reese shot 1-for-8 from the field and committed a season-worst eight turnovers. However, the 24-year-old will look to bounce back against Dallas, and Rhyne Howard's return from a one-game absence due to a concussion could help alleviate some pressure offensively. Reese dropped 40.5 and 39.0 DK points in the first two games of the season, so she's certainly capable of providing 4x value or better. She's also a strong option on FanDuel at a price of $7,400.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($6,600) vs. Valkyries

Returning from a one-game absence due to a lower-leg issue, Boston racked up 42.1 FD points in Wednesday's win over the Fire. The star center has reached that mark in two of the three regular-season games in which she didn't exit early due to injury, averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.7 assists across 23.3 minutes per game in those appearances.

DraftKings

Jordin Canada, Dream ($7,100) vs. Wings

Canada has gotten off to a strong start to the regular season, averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals while shooting 53.3 percent from the field across 30.3 minutes per contest over three outings. The veteran guard has supplied 42.3 and 35.3 DK points in the last two games, recording three and seven steals, respectively. She's been active as both a playmaker and defender, and she'll look to continue contributing across the board against Dallas.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Kayla Thornton, Valkyries ($4,100) at Fever

Thornton continues to operate in a starting role and sits at a reasonable salary given her playing time. The veteran forward has recorded between 21.8 and 27.5 DK points in three of four regular-season games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 29.8 minutes per showing. Although she's a cost-effective option on FanDuel, I wouldn't roster Thornton on DraftKings with her salary coming in at $7,600.

DraftKings

Aaliyah Edwards, Sun ($5,100) at Storm

Edwards appears to be past her early-season minutes restriction, as she logged 21.5 DK points in 27 minutes during Wednesday's win over Seattle. The 23-year-old forward has scored 12 points in back-to-back outings and carries intriguing upside given her expanded role.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.