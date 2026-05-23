Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for May 23

Saturday's three-game slate features two early-season rematches and the first Fire-Tempo matchup in WNBA history. Dearica Hamby looks to continue her productive ways after struggling against A'ja Wilson and the Aces earlier in the season. Additionally, Azura Stevens could make her season debut against Natasha Howard and the Lynx. Below, I'll highlight the slate's elite plays, mid-range picks and value targets to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky: Lynx 2-0 on road; Sky 0-1 at home

Portland Fire at Toronto Tempo: Fire 0-1 on road; Tempo 1-1 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces: Sparks 1-0 on road; Aces on four-game winning streak, 0-1 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz (foot), Anastasiia Kosu (concussion): OUT

Chicago Sky - Azura Stevens (knee): Questionable; Courtney Vandersloot (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Portland Fire - Teja Oblak (quadriceps), Nyadiew Puoch (ankle), Karlie Samuelson (foot): Questionable

Toronto Tempo - Nyara Sabally (neck): Questionable; Julie Allemand (hip), Temi Fagbenle (shoulder), Isabelle Harrison (hand): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Nneka Ogwumike (hand): Probable; Sania Feagin (leg): OUT

Las Vegas Aces - Dana Evans (leg): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Brittney Sykes, Tempo ($8,000) vs. Fire

Sykes is coming off a lackluster performance in Thursday's blowout loss to Minnesota, though she played only 20 minutes as the Lynx built a sizable lead. The veteran guard has been impressive this season, contributing between 38.6 and 52.7 FD points in four of six regular-season appearances so far. She now draws a favorable matchup against a young Portland backcourt. Additionally, the Fire rank 14th in the league in defensive rating.

DraftKings

Chelsea Gray, Aces ($8,400) vs. Sparks

Gray offers a relatively safe floor thanks to her ability to rack up assists, and she has supplied 26.3 or more DK points in each of the last four games. The veteran floor general has chipped in 38.3 and 41.3 DK points over the last two games, during which she has averaged 16.5 points, 8.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.0 minutes per tilt.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

A'ja Wilson, Aces ($9,100) vs. Sparks

Although Wilson hasn't been extremely impactful on the glass to begin the regular season, she has yet to score fewer than 19 points and has turned in at least 4x value in three of five regular-season games. The superstar center has finished between 30.7 and 59.1 FD points in all five of those outings, averaging 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest.

DraftKings

Dearica Hamby, Sparks ($10,500) at Aces

Hamby struggled in Los Angeles' regular-season-opening loss to the Aces, though she has improved steadily since. Over the last four games, the star forward has tallied between 29.5 and 54.8 DK points, providing at least 42.8 in each of the last two. During that four-game span, she has averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 70.0 percent from the field in 30.5 minutes per tilt.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Natasha Howard, Lynx ($6,400) at Sky

Howard has provided at least 4x value in three of the last four games, including two outings of 40.0-plus FD points -- one of which came against Chicago. The veteran forward has scored in double figures in four straight contests after struggling in the regular-season opener, averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 28.8 minutes per tilt in that four-game span.

DraftKings

Kiki Rice, Tempo ($7,500) vs. Fire

Julie Allemand (hip) will remain sidelined Saturday, meaning Rice is in line to draw a fourth consecutive start. The rookie first-rounder has notched between 25.5 and 32.3 DK points in her three regular-season starts, averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.7 steals across 30.7 minutes per game in those outings. While she carries some risk at an elevated salary, Rice offers solid upside and sees enough playing time to remain firmly in DFS consideration. She also has strong value on FanDuel, where she sits at a salary of $5,600.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Cameron Brink, Sparks ($4,400) at Aces

Brink had a muted impact in Los Angeles' regular-season-opening loss to the Aces, though she played just eight minutes. The third-year forward has provided a spark off the bench in the four outings since, recording between 17.4 and 27.5 FD points in each, including at least 20.1 in three of them. Over that stretch, the Stanford product has averaged 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 18.0 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Chennedy Carter, Aces ($5,900) vs. Sparks

Carter has been on a roll to begin the regular season and has now generated at least 26.3 DK points in four straight games, including 26.8 in a win over Los Angeles on May 10. During that span, she has averaged 21.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.8 minutes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.