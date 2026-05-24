Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for May 24

Sunday's three-game slate tips off with a matinee between the Mercury and Dream. Alyssa Thomas will look to carry over momentum from her 23-point performance Thursday, while Rhyne Howard aims to remain productive after stuffing the stat sheet her last time out. In another afternoon matchup, Jessica Shepard will try to extend her double-double streak against the Liberty, who will welcome Sabrina Ionescu back from a foot injury. Elsewhere, Sonia Citron and the Mystics look to bounce back after a lopsided loss in their previous contest. In this article, I'll break down the slate's elite plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you build winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream: Mercury 1-1 on road; Dream 1-1 at home

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty: Wings 2-1 on road; Liberty 1-1 at home

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm: Mystics 2-1 on road; Storm 1-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Phoenix Mercury - Monique Akoa Makani (reconditioning): Questionable; Sami Whitcomb (knee): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Dallas Wings - None

New York Liberty - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (personal), Leonie Fiebich (not injury related), Marine Fauthoux (knee): OUT

Washington Mystics - TBA

Seattle Storm - TBA

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Rhyne Howard, Dream ($8,000) vs. Mercury

Returning from a one-game absence due to a concussion, Howard generated 57.8 FD points in Friday's win over Dallas. The star guard has registered at least 38.7 FD points in two of her three regular-season appearances and is averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.7 minutes per tilt. She's also a strong option on DraftKings at a salary of $9,700.

DraftKings

Sonia Citron, Mystics ($9,500) at Storm

Citron had a muted impact in Monday's blowout loss to the Wings, though she shouldn't be expected to stay quiet for long. The second-year guard produced between 29.3 and 47.0 DK points in the first three games of the regular season, during which she averaged 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 combined steals-plus-blocks and 2.0 assists in 36.0 minutes per showing.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Alyssa Thomas, Mercury ($7,800) at Dream

Thomas scored a season-high 23 points in her last outing and has racked up between 38.2 and 48.7 FD points in five of six outings to begin the regular season. The star forward is averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 51.5 percent from the field in 33.5 minutes per contest so far this season.

DraftKings

Jessica Shepard, Wings ($10,000) at Liberty

Although Shepard managed only 26.8 DK points in Friday's loss to the Dream, she dished out a season-low two assists, well below her average of 6.0 dimes per game on the campaign. The 29-year-old center figures to improve in that category and has been a consistent source of production on the glass. She has supplied two double-doubles and a triple-double over the last three games, finishing with 42.5 or more DK points in two of them.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Shakira Austin, Mystics ($7,300) at Storm

Austin had a relatively quiet night in Monday's loss to Dallas, though she had posted between 33.0 and 44.2 FD points in the first three games of the regular season. The fifth-year center has had an efficient start to the season and is averaging 16.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor in 30.3 minutes per game across four outings.

DraftKings

Jordin Canada, Dream ($7,800) vs. Mercury

For those looking to pivot off Howard's or Citron's high salaries, Canada is a strong alternative. The 30-year-old has yet to dish out fewer than five assists in a game this season and has recorded at least 35.3 DK points in two of her last three outings, averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest over that stretch.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Flau'jae Johnson, Storm ($5,400) vs. Mystics

Johnson dropped 36.9 FD points in Friday's win over the Sun and has logged at least 34.2 in three of her last five outings. During that span, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Natasha Mack, Mercury ($6,700) at Dream

Mack has been a relatively consistent source for points, rebounds and defensive stats, and she has tallied between 27.8 and 35.8 DK points in five of six regular-season games. She's averaging 10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals across 26.3 minutes per contest this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.