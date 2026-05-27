WNBA DFS picks for May 27: best lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays for a five-game slate, plus injury news and top targets.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for May 27

After the WNBA took the night off Tuesday, the league features its largest slate of the season Wednesday with five games taking place. The Liberty and Mercury will both have opportunities to end their recent skids, as will the Sky and Tempo in their matchup. The Dream and Lynx are near the top of the WNBA standings and will attempt to maintain their winning streaks. The Fire will attempt to stay above .500 in their matchup against the Sun, while the Mystics and Storm will have an opportunity to get back to .500.

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WNBA Games Today

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty: Mercury on three-game slide, 1-2 on road; Liberty on three-game skid, 1-3 at home

Toronto Tempo at Chicago Sky: Tempo 2-2 on road; Sky 0-2 at home

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx: Dream 2-0 on road; Lynx 1-2 at home

Connecticut Sun at Portland Fire: Sun 1-4 on road; Fire 2-2 at home

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm: Mystics 2-2 on road; Storm 2-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Phoenix Mercury - Monique Akoa Makani (reconditioning): Probable

New York Liberty - Leonie Fiebich (rest), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (personal): Available; Satou Sabally (illness): Questionable; Sabrina Ionescu (back): OUT

Toronto Tempo - Julie Allemand (groin): OUT

Chicago Sky - Gabriela Jaquez (knee): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Minnesota Lynx - Anastasiia Kosu (concussion): Probable

Connecticut Sun - Brittney Griner (ribs): OUT

Portland Fire - No injuries to report.

Washington Mystics - No injuries to report.

Seattle Storm - Dominique Malonga (concussion), Taylor Thierry (coach's decision), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Courtney Williams, Lynx ($7,200) vs. Dream

The matchup between the Lynx and Dream will feature an abundance of backcourt talent, and Rhyne Howard was also a consideration for this spot. However, Howard carries a $7,800 DFS salary compared to Williams' $7,200, and Williams would have provided 4x value at her current salary in five of her six appearances this season. Williams is coming off her best fantasy performance of the season Saturday against Chicago, but her second-best outing was against the Dream on Opening Night, so she's already demonstrated success against Atlanta.

DraftKings

Jordin Canada, Dream ($8,700) at Lynx

Canada is coming off her best performance of the season, finishing with 11 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and a block in 31 minutes against the Mercury on Sunday. While that was her first double-double of the season, she's been solid as a scorer and defender, posting double-digit points in four of five appearances to begin the 2026 campaign while also recording multiple steals in three of her five outings. She has a slightly more reasonable salary than some of the other elite options on DraftKings and would have provided at least 4x value at her current salary in three of five appearances this year.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Alyssa Thomas, Mercury ($8,300) at Liberty

Although Thomas has the highest DFS salary of any player on Wednesday's slate on FanDuel, she's been the most reliable out of the elite options available. She's logged at least 43.2 fantasy points on FanDuel in each of her last three appearances and has eclipsed the mark of 40 in five of her seven appearances to begin the season. She'll have to face off against Breanna Stewart on Wednesday, but the matchup should be competitive as both teams attempt to put an end to their three-game losing streaks.

DraftKings

Kamilla Cardoso, Sky ($9,800) vs. Tempo

Alyssa Thomas also presents decent value on DraftKings, but those looking to diversify could find value in Cardoso, who has posted double-doubles in three of her six appearances this season. She's coming off a 17-point, seven-rebound, one-assist performance against the Lynx on Sunday that wouldn't have provided much value at this salary, but she should have ample opportunities to bounce back against the Tempo, who will continue to play without Temi Fagbenle (shoulder).

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Natasha Howard, Lynx ($6,300) vs. Dream

Several Lynx players offer mid-range value on FanDuel's slate Wednesday, as both Howard and Olivia Miles ($6,000) were considerations for this pick. I'll lean toward Howard at the slightly higher DFS salary, as she's recorded at least 40 fantasy points on FanDuel in three of her last four appearances, including a season-best 47.3 fantasy points Saturday against the Lynx. Howard's worst performance of the year came against Atlanta on Opening Night, but that outing came after she missed the entire preseason due to an overseas commitment, so I'm expecting much better results Wednesday.

DraftKings

Emily Engstler, Fire ($6,800) vs. Sun

Engstler has had a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, but she's been stellar over her last two appearances, scoring at least 33.3 fantasy points on DraftKings in each outing. At her current salary, she would have provided at least 4x value in three of her last four appearances, and one of those outings came against the Sun. As long as Wednesday's score remains relatively close, Engstler should remain heavily involved on both sides of the ball.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Teja Oblak, Fire ($3,700) at Sun

Oblak missed the start of the regular season due to an overseas commitment, but she's made an immediate impact since making her WNBA debut Sunday against the Tempo. Across her two appearances with Portland, she's averaged 6.5 points, 6.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. She'll continue to compete for minutes with Sarah Ashlee Barker and Karlie Samuelson, but Oblak should continue to have enough opportunities to provide DFS value at her current salary.

DraftKings

Awa Fam, Storm ($4,400) vs. Mystics

Fam made her WNBA debut against the Mystics on Sunday and recorded 13.5 fantasy points on DraftKings despite playing just 20 minutes. She'll presumably continue to have her playing time monitored during Wednesday's rematch against Washington, but if she can remain efficient when she's on the court, she has the talent to provide value at her low-end salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.