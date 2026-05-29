WNBA DFS picks for May 29: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays for DraftKings and FanDuel on Friday's four-game slate.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for May 29

Friday's four-game WNBA slate begins with three matchups at 7:30 p.m. ET, including a rematch between the Mercury and Liberty, who will be without Sabrina Ionescu for a third consecutive game. The Sparks will try to secure a win in Washington in the absence of Kelsey Plum, while the Lynx aim to extend their winning streak against the banged-up Sky. The red-hot Fire then close out the night against Jordin Canada and the Dream. Below, I'll highlight today's elite DFS plays, mid-range targets and value picks to help you build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty: Mercury on four-game slide, 1-3 on road; Liberty 2-3 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics: Sparks 2-0 on road; Mystics 0-1 at home

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky: Lynx on three-game winning streak, 3-0 on road; Sky on three-game slide, 0-3 at home

Atlanta Dream at Portland Fire: Dream 2-1 on road; Fire on three-game winning streak, 3-2 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Phoenix Mercury - DeWanna Bonner (illness): Probable; Sami Whitcomb (knee): OUT

New York Liberty - Sabrina Ionescu (back), Marine Fauthoux (knee): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - Sania Feagin (leg): Probable; Kelsey Plum (ankle): OUT

Washington Mystics - None

Minnesota Lynx - Napheesa Collier (ankle), Dorka Juhasz (foot): OUT

Chicago Sky - Kamilla Cardoso (illness), Natasha Cloud (illness): Questionable; Gabriela Jaquez (knee), Courtney Vandersloot (knee), DiJonai Carrington (foot): OUT

Atlanta Dream - Brionna Jones (knee): OUT

Portland Fire - Bridget Carleton (back), Sarah Ashlee Barker (foot), Teja Oblak (quadriceps): Questionable

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Olivia Miles, Lynx ($7,100) at Sky

Miles' ability to stuff the stat sheet has been on full display across seven regular-season games, as she has provided between 28.7 and 45.6 FanDuel points in six of those appearances. The rookie No. 2 overall pick is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 combined steals-plus-blocks in 30.9 minutes per tilt.

DraftKings

Jordin Canada, Dream ($8,700) at Fire

Canada is coming off a down night but will look to bounce back against a relatively young Fire backcourt group. The 30-year-old floor general has tallied 35.3-plus DraftKings points in three of the last five games, averaging 11.8 points, 7.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 combined steals-plus-blocks across 30.8 minutes per contest.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Alyssa Thomas, Mercury ($8,500) at Liberty

Although Thomas scored just nine points in Wednesday's loss to New York, she still recorded 35.9 FanDuel points. The star forward has reached that mark in five consecutive games and in seven of eight regular-season contests, averaging 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.2 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Natasha Howard, Lynx ($9,900) at Sky

Howard would have returned at least 4x value in four of the last five games at this salary, including two outings against Chicago in which she supplied 40.8 and 51.0 DraftKings points. During that span, the veteran forward has averaged 20.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 30.4 minutes per contest.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Ariel Atkins, Sparks ($5,500) at Mystics

Atkins has had her fair share of struggles to begin the regular season, as she's shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from deep with a season high of 11 points across four appearances. However, Kelsey Plum (ankle) will be sidelined in Washington, so Atkins may be asked to do more on the offensive end. The 29-year-old guard has recorded 20.1 or more FanDuel points in three of her four regular-season outings, averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Carla Leite, Fire ($6,900) vs. Dream

Leite has started five of her six regular-season appearances, recording between 20.0 and 35.8 DraftKings points in those starts. The second-year guard figures to remain in the starting lineup Friday and is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 24.4 minutes per game with the first unit.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Satou Sabally, Liberty ($4,300) vs. Mercury

Sabally has finished only two games this season, exiting one due to an illness and missing five others altogether. However, the star forward is set to play Friday and offers significant upside, even if her minutes remain somewhat limited. She logged 25 minutes in her last completed outing and ended with 24.4 FanDuel points.

DraftKings

Sydney Taylor, Sky ($4,000) vs. Lynx

The Sky will be shorthanded Friday and may also be without Natasha Cloud (illness), which would open the door for Taylor to see increased playing time. The 24-year-old Taylor is fresh off a 27-point performance during Wednesday's loss to the Tempo and has logged 20 minutes in back-to-back outings. She's contributed 17.5 and 36.0 DraftKings points in the last two games, respectively.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.