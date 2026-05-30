Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for May 30
Saturday's three-game slate tips off at 1:00 p.m. ET with a matchup between Brittney Sykes and her former team, the Storm. Later, the Sparks will head to Connecticut for the second leg of a back-to-back set without Kelsey Plum, while Caitlin Clark and the Fever look to earn a road win over the Fire, who are also playing in the second half of a back-to-back. Below, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range options and value targets to help you craft winning DFS lineups.
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WNBA Games Today
Seattle Storm at Toronto Tempo: Storm 1-2 on road; Tempo 1-2 at home
Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun: Sparks on three-game winning streak, 3-0 on road; Sun on three-game slide, 0-3 at home
Indiana Fever at Portland Fire: Fever 1-1 on road; Fire 3-3 at home
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
WNBA Injury Report Today
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.
Seattle Storm - Dominique Malonga (concussion), Ezi Magbegor (foot), Taylor Thierry (coach's decision), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT
Toronto Tempo - Julie Allemand (groin): Probable; Temi Fagbenle (shoulder), Isabelle Harrison (thumb): OUT
Los Angeles Sparks - TBA; Kelsey Plum (ankle): OUT
Connecticut Sun: Brittney Griner (ribs): Questionable; Aaliyah Edwards (nose): OUT
Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable
Portland Fire - TBA
Elite WNBA DFS Players
Guards
FanDuel
Brittney Sykes, Tempo ($6,900) vs. Storm
Sykes delivered a bounce-back performance in Wednesday's win over Chicago, producing 33.2 FanDuel points after combining for 28.1 across the previous two games. The veteran guard has supplied at least 33.2 FanDuel points in five of her last seven games, including a 38.6-FanDuel-point effort in a win over Seattle on May 13.
DraftKings
Caitlin Clark, Fever ($11,600) at Fire
Clark is listed as probable for Saturday's contest due to a lingering back issue, so her status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff even if she's currently expected to play. The superstar guard has yet to finish with fewer than 35.3 DraftKings points and has recorded at least 41.0 in four of her last five appearances, averaging 23.0 points, 8.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 30.6 minutes per contest during that span.
Forwards/Centers
FanDuel
Aliyah Boston, Fever ($7,600) at Fire
Boston struggled with efficiency and didn't tally any counting stats on the defensive end in Thursday's loss to Golden State, so there's plenty of room for improvement Saturday. The star center has racked up 42.1-plus FanDuel points in two of her last three outings, during which she has averaged 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 24.0 minutes per game.
DraftKings
Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks ($10,900) at Sun
Although the Sparks are on the second half of a back-to-back set, Ogwumike enters a favorable matchup, especially if Brittney Griner (rib) is unable to shake her questionable tag. Ogwumike dropped a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double in Friday's win over the Mystics and is likely to continue seeing an increased role on the offensive end in Kelsey Plum's (ankle) absence. Ogwumike is also a strong play on FanDuel at a salary of $6,400.
Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks
FanDuel
Nyara Sabally, Tempo ($5,500) vs. Storm
Sabally scored a career-high 29 points in her last outing, finishing with 49.2 FanDuel points. The 26-year-old forward has logged between 26.2 and 49.2 FanDuel points in four of her six regular-season appearances thus far, averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 25.0 minutes per showing.
DraftKings
Erica Wheeler, Sparks ($6,800) at Sun
The Sparks are entering the second leg of a back-to-back set on the road, and they'll be without Plum at the very least Saturday. Wheeler finished with 21 points, eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across a team-high 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Mystics, and she'll likely remain heavily involved on the offensive end against the struggling Sun. She's started five straight games, dishing out at least six assists and logging 30 or more minutes in four of them.
WNBA DFS Value Picks
FanDuel
Leila Lacan, Sun ($3,000) vs. Sparks
Lacan is set to make her 2026 WNBA debut after winning a championship and earning Finals MVP honors with Basket Landes in France's top league. The 21-year-old guard may operate on a minutes restriction in her season debut, though her discounted salary could make her worth a look.
DraftKings
Sarah Ashlee Barker, Fire ($5,700) vs. Fever
Barker led the Fire in scoring with 14 points off the bench in Friday's loss to the Dream, and she had supplied at least 17.3 DraftKings points in her previous five appearances. Bridget Carleton's (back) status is up in the air after she missed Friday's contest, and her continued absence could open up a few extra minutes for Barker.