WNBA DFS picks for May 30: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays for FanDuel and DraftKings to build winning daily fantasy lineups.

Top WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Strategies for May 30

Saturday's three-game slate tips off at 1:00 p.m. ET with a matchup between Brittney Sykes and her former team, the Storm. Later, the Sparks will head to Connecticut for the second leg of a back-to-back set without Kelsey Plum, while Caitlin Clark and the Fever look to earn a road win over the Fire, who are also playing in the second half of a back-to-back. Below, I'll highlight today's elite plays, mid-range options and value targets to help you craft winning DFS lineups.

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WNBA Games Today

Seattle Storm at Toronto Tempo: Storm 1-2 on road; Tempo 1-2 at home

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun: Sparks on three-game winning streak, 3-0 on road; Sun on three-game slide, 0-3 at home

Indiana Fever at Portland Fire: Fever 1-1 on road; Fire 3-3 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's WNBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

WNBA Injury Report Today

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's WNBA Injury News page and our comprehensive WNBA Injury Report.

Seattle Storm - Dominique Malonga (concussion), Ezi Magbegor (foot), Taylor Thierry (coach's decision), Taina Mair (coach's decision): OUT

Toronto Tempo - Julie Allemand (groin): Probable; Temi Fagbenle (shoulder), Isabelle Harrison (thumb): OUT

Los Angeles Sparks - TBA; Kelsey Plum (ankle): OUT

Connecticut Sun: Brittney Griner (ribs): Questionable; Aaliyah Edwards (nose): OUT

Indiana Fever - Caitlin Clark (back): Probable

Portland Fire - TBA

Elite WNBA DFS Players

Guards

FanDuel

Brittney Sykes, Tempo ($6,900) vs. Storm

Sykes delivered a bounce-back performance in Wednesday's win over Chicago, producing 33.2 FanDuel points after combining for 28.1 across the previous two games. The veteran guard has supplied at least 33.2 FanDuel points in five of her last seven games, including a 38.6-FanDuel-point effort in a win over Seattle on May 13.

DraftKings

Caitlin Clark, Fever ($11,600) at Fire

Clark is listed as probable for Saturday's contest due to a lingering back issue, so her status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff even if she's currently expected to play. The superstar guard has yet to finish with fewer than 35.3 DraftKings points and has recorded at least 41.0 in four of her last five appearances, averaging 23.0 points, 8.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks across 30.6 minutes per contest during that span.

Forwards/Centers

FanDuel

Aliyah Boston, Fever ($7,600) at Fire

Boston struggled with efficiency and didn't tally any counting stats on the defensive end in Thursday's loss to Golden State, so there's plenty of room for improvement Saturday. The star center has racked up 42.1-plus FanDuel points in two of her last three outings, during which she has averaged 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 24.0 minutes per game.

DraftKings

Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks ($10,900) at Sun

Although the Sparks are on the second half of a back-to-back set, Ogwumike enters a favorable matchup, especially if Brittney Griner (rib) is unable to shake her questionable tag. Ogwumike dropped a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double in Friday's win over the Mystics and is likely to continue seeing an increased role on the offensive end in Kelsey Plum's (ankle) absence. Ogwumike is also a strong play on FanDuel at a salary of $6,400.

Mid-Range WNBA DFS Picks

FanDuel

Nyara Sabally, Tempo ($5,500) vs. Storm

Sabally scored a career-high 29 points in her last outing, finishing with 49.2 FanDuel points. The 26-year-old forward has logged between 26.2 and 49.2 FanDuel points in four of her six regular-season appearances thus far, averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 25.0 minutes per showing.

DraftKings

Erica Wheeler, Sparks ($6,800) at Sun

The Sparks are entering the second leg of a back-to-back set on the road, and they'll be without Plum at the very least Saturday. Wheeler finished with 21 points, eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across a team-high 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Mystics, and she'll likely remain heavily involved on the offensive end against the struggling Sun. She's started five straight games, dishing out at least six assists and logging 30 or more minutes in four of them.

WNBA DFS Value Picks

FanDuel

Leila Lacan, Sun ($3,000) vs. Sparks

Lacan is set to make her 2026 WNBA debut after winning a championship and earning Finals MVP honors with Basket Landes in France's top league. The 21-year-old guard may operate on a minutes restriction in her season debut, though her discounted salary could make her worth a look.

DraftKings

Sarah Ashlee Barker, Fire ($5,700) vs. Fever

Barker led the Fire in scoring with 14 points off the bench in Friday's loss to the Dream, and she had supplied at least 17.3 DraftKings points in her previous five appearances. Bridget Carleton's (back) status is up in the air after she missed Friday's contest, and her continued absence could open up a few extra minutes for Barker.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.