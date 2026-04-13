WNBA Draft: UCLA Set For Historic Night

2026 WNBA Draft: Can UCLA set a record with 6 picks? See how the champion Bruins stack up historically and where stars might land.

The 2025-26 NCAA women's basketball season just wrapped up last week with the UCLA Bruins as champions for the first time. But there's little time to collect our thoughts before tonight's WNBA Draft, where teams choose 45 of the best NCAA and international players.

The 2026 WNBA Draft tips off from New York at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. RotoWire.com, as part of our WNBA betting coverage, looks at this year's Bruins team and its potentially historic draft night.

Data Viz WNBA Draft History: Best Drafts for One College The WNBA draft has never seen one school have more than five players chosen in one year. That could change tonight, as six players from the NCAA champion UCLA Bruins are projected to be selected. Here is a look at the four times when a school has had five players chosen in one year. 4 Five-Pick Drafts 3 Schools 4 of 4 Had No. 1 Pick 12.4% Avg Draft Share 2023 South Carolina 13.9% ▶ Draft Share Players Selected 1 Aliyah Boston F — No. 1 overall Fever 8 Laeticia Amihere F — No. 8 overall Dream 10 Zia Cooke G — No. 10 overall Sparks 24 Brea Beal G — No. 24 overall Lynx 25 Victaria Saxton F — No. 25 overall Fever 2019 Notre Dame 13.9% ▶ Draft Share Players Selected 1 Jackie Young G — No. 1 overall Aces 5 Arike Ogunbowale G — No. 5 overall Wings 11 Brianna Turner C — No. 11 overall Dream 16 Jessica Shepard F — No. 16 overall Lynx 19 Marina Mabrey G — No. 19 overall Sparks 2008 Tennessee 11.6% ▶ Draft Share Players Selected 1 Candace Parker F/C — No. 1 overall Sparks 4 Alexis Hornbuckle G — No. 4 overall Shock 15 Shannon Bobbitt G — No. 15 overall Sparks 16 Nicky Anosike F/C — No. 16 overall Lynx 35 Alberta Auguste G/F — No. 35 overall Liberty 1999 Tennessee 10% ▶ Draft Share Players Selected 1 Chamique Holdsclaw G/F — No. 1 overall Mystics 7 Tonya Edwards G — No. 7 overall Lynx 34 Lisa Harrison F — No. 34 overall Mercury 44 Carla McGhee F — No. 44 overall Miracle 47 Kellie Jolly Harper G — No. 47 overall Rockers

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Up to six UCLA women's basketball players could be selected, which compares favorably with other women's champs that had five or more players taken in the draft. Our interactive graphic above gives you a deeper dive into the college programs that produced the most WNBA Draft picks in one year.

How does this year's UCLA squad compare with some of the best in the sport's history?

Where This Year's UCLA Squad Stands

As of Monday morning, several hours before the 2026 WNBA Draft, ESPN's mock draft had six Bruins going in the 45-pick draft. Several sports betting apps operators have had WNBA Draft props on their websites and they have WNBA futures ready in anticipation of the regular season, which starts May 8.

The headliner on that list is 6-foot-7 center Lauren Betts. The Worldwide Leader projected her to go fourth overall to the Washington Mystics. Betts averaged 21 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 blocks per game during UCLA's title run.

But Betts has plenty of teammates who are ready to make history, if projections pan out and UCLA becomes the first school ever with six players chosen in one WNBA Draft.

Guard Kiki Rice is projected ninth overall to Washington, according to ESPN projections. Gabriela Jaquez (12th to Connecticut), Gianna Kneepkens (15th, also to Connecticut), Charlisse Leger-Walker (16th to Seattle) and power forward Angela Dugalic (17th to Portland) could all go in the first round when they hear their names called tonight in New York.

This will be the last WNBA Draft for the Connecticut Sun, because the franchise is moving to Houston for 2027 to become the new Comets. See our story on How Have WNBA Franchises Fared After They Moved? for that history.

WNBA Draft History Comparison

Looking back, four NCAA programs have ever had five players drafted in a single draft class dating back to the WNBA's debut season in 1996. In 1999 and 2008 the Tennessee Volunteers had five players selected. The 2019 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and 2023 South Carolina Gamecocks equaled that feat. One interesting trend is that all four of those college teams produced the No. 1 overall pick. That is not projected to happen this year (more on that later).

Of those four teams, Notre Dame had five players come off the board the quickest – they all went between No. 1 overall (Jackie Young) and 19th (Marina Mabrey).

In this year's WNBA Draft betting odds, the team at DraftKings Sportsbook has Betts among the favorites to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings, listing her at +1300 to do so. That's third behind UConn's Azzi Fudd (-575) and Spanish center Awa Fam (+450).

How This Year's Bruins Class Could Help Their New Teams

Assuming ESPN's three-round WNBA Draft mock plays out, none of the six UCLA players picked would find themselves on a championship-caliber roster like the one they're leaving behind.

That's because the two top UCLA picks (Betts and Rice) are mocked to go to the Mystics, who Caesars Sportsbook has down at +10000 to win the 2026 WNBA championship, good for 10th out of 15 teams.

The championship outlook for Jacquez and Kneepkens is even bleaker. The Connecticut Sun check in alongside the expansion Portland Fire (where Angela Dugalic is mocked to wind up) for dead last in WNBA title odds on Fanatics Sportsbook, at +50000.

Throw in the Seattle Storm (where Charlisse Leger-Walker is projected to go), a team BetMGM has at +8000 for 2026 WNBA title odds (12th out of 15 teams), and you get the championship outlook, or lack thereof, for each of the six players that led UCLA to title glory.

Still, Bruins coach Cori Close's now-former players have a shot at achieving another bit of history tonight, as the Bruins look to send a record number of players to the 15-team WNBA via the league's three-round draft.

Also see: WNBA Pay Revolution: Projected 2026 Salaries Under the New CBA

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