WNBA Player Efficiency — Best Bargains vs. Most Overpaid

See the most overpaid and best bargain WNBA players in 2026, ranked by salary vs. PER, plus team-by-team value insights.

The 30th WNBA season tips off Friday. So it's time to look at the new and improved wages that each player on the league's 15 teams will earn this summer.

As part of our WNBA betting insight, we divided each player's salary by their Player Efficiency Rating (or PER) to produce a dollar-per-PER figure for WNBA player efficiency. For every team we list one bargain and one overpaid player in our interactive graphic:

Salary Efficiency WNBA Bargains & Overpays Each team's best value and most overpaid player, ranked by salary divided by Player Efficiency Rating ($/PER). Lower = better value. $12,329 Best Bargain ($/PER) Okonkwo League's Top Value $119,000 Worst Value ($/PER) Carleton League's Most Overpaid Best Bargains Most Overpaid All Teams # Team Player $/PER Value 1 Dallas Wings Amy Okonkwo $12,329 2 Golden State Valkyries Laeticia Amihere $15,164 3 Phoenix Mercury Natasha Mack $15,569 4 Indiana Fever Makayla Timpson $15,590 5 Atlanta Dream Angel Reese $17,623 6 Connecticut Sun Leïla Lacan $18,184 7 Portland Fire Chloe Bibby $18,500 8 Los Angeles Sparks Emma Cannon $20,404 9 New York Liberty Rebekah Gardner $22,200 10 Toronto Tempo Isabelle Harrison $23,256 11 Chicago Sky Kamilla Cardoso $23,291 12 Seattle Storm Dominique Malonga $23,346 13 Washington Mystics Kiki Iriafen $23,535 14 Minnesota Lynx Nia Coffey $24,823 15 Las Vegas Aces Kierstan Bell $26,942 # Team Player $/PER Cost 1 Portland Fire Bridget Carleton $119,000 2 Toronto Tempo Marina Mabrey $108,108 3 Washington Mystics Michaela Onyenwere $89,744 4 Dallas Wings Arike Ogunbowale $89,474 5 Seattle Storm Stefanie Dolson $88,235 6 Phoenix Mercury Kahleah Copper $83,333 7 Los Angeles Sparks Julie Vanloo $79,286 8 Golden State Valkyries Gabby Williams $76,282 9 Minnesota Lynx Kayla McBride $74,375 10 Connecticut Sun Brittney Griner $73,913 11 Indiana Fever Lexie Hull $72,857 12 Las Vegas Aces Chelsea Gray $64,935 13 Atlanta Dream Rhyne Howard $60,440 14 New York Liberty Jonquel Jones $58,621 15 Chicago Sky Hailey Van Lith $51,631 Team Best Bargain $/PER Most Overpaid $/PER Atlanta Dream Angel Reese $17,623 Rhyne Howard $60,440 Chicago Sky Kamilla Cardoso $23,291 Hailey Van Lith $51,631 Connecticut Sun Leïla Lacan $18,184 Brittney Griner $73,913 Dallas Wings Amy Okonkwo $12,329 Arike Ogunbowale $89,474 Golden State Valkyries Laeticia Amihere $15,164 Gabby Williams $76,282 Indiana Fever Makayla Timpson $15,590 Lexie Hull $72,857 Las Vegas Aces Kierstan Bell $26,942 Chelsea Gray $64,935 Los Angeles Sparks Emma Cannon $20,404 Julie Vanloo $79,286 Minnesota Lynx Nia Coffey $24,823 Kayla McBride $74,375 New York Liberty Rebekah Gardner $22,200 Jonquel Jones $58,621 Phoenix Mercury Natasha Mack $15,569 Kahleah Copper $83,333 Portland Fire Chloe Bibby $18,500 Bridget Carleton $119,000 Seattle Storm Dominique Malonga $23,346 Stefanie Dolson $88,235 Toronto Tempo Isabelle Harrison $23,256 Marina Mabrey $108,108 Washington Mystics Kiki Iriafen $23,535 Michaela Onyenwere $89,744

Methodology For Measuring WNBA Player Efficiency

For each WNBA team, every rostered player was evaluated using salary divided by Player Efficiency Rating (PER) to produce a $/PER figure. The player with the lowest $/PER on each roster is the team's best bargain; the player with the highest $/PER is the most overpaid. Salary figures reflect 2025 cap hits and PER reflects 2025 regular-season performance.

Best Value WNBA Players in 2026 Based on Salary and PER

Each of the league's 180 players (12 per team, with 15 teams in 2026) are earning significantly more in 2026 compared with the year before. That's thanks to the league's new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that sets the minimum salary at $270,000 (from the previous mark of $66,079). See our WNBA 2026 Pay Raise Tracker for more details.

Yet certain players are still relative bargains in today's WNBA.

Take, for instance, second-year Dallas Wings forward Amy Okonkwo. She has the best dollar-per-PER value leaguewide, at $12,329. She has 21.9 PER (culled from basketball-reference) against her updated salary of $270,000 in 2026.

Leaguewide, Okonkwo's production against her league-minimum salary means she's the best bargain leaguewide. Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere has the next-closest total, at $15,164.

Across the WNBA, only two other players had dollar-per-PER totals that were $16,000 or less: Phoenix Mercury veteran forward Natasha Mack ($15,569, pictured above) and forward/center Makayla Timpson of the Indiana Fever ($15,590).

Based on the 2026 salaries provided by Spotrac, Mack is slated to make the most of the four players that posted the best dollar-per-PER totals leaguewide, at $303,600. Amihere and Timpson will make $277,500 each this season.

Still, all four have shown they can deliver top-tier efficiency on a salary that's at or near the league minimum. That helps them lay claim to being the biggest bargains in the league this season, and might make them worth watching for Fantasy WNBA value as well.

Most Overpaid WNBA Players in 2026 by Salary Efficiency

Some player in the league's higher salary tiers, though they fill roles with their teams, do so at a high price tag compared to their PER.

Take, for instance, eighth-year forward Bridget Carleton. She will earn $1.190 million in her first season with the expansion Portland Fire. She has a PER of 10.6 through 219 games in the league.

Those totals mean that the former Iowa State star takes home the distinction of being the most overpaid player in the WNBA this season, according to our metrics. Her dollar-per-PER total is $119,000, beating out fellow expansion club star Marina Mabrey of the Toronto Tempo. Mabrey is the only other player to have a value total of $100,000 or more.

Also see: WNBA Expansion: Can Toronto or Portland Match Golden State's Playoff Feat?

Mabrey's $1.2 million salary with the Tempo during the club's debut season in 2026 comes after she earned 14.6 PER in 230 games with the Las Vegas Aces, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun between 2019 and 2025. Her dollar-per-PER figure of $108,108, making the Toronto guard the league's second-most overpaid player this season by our measurement.

The club with the most undervalued player, the Dallas Wings, also has the fourth-most overpaid star. That's guard Arike Ogunbowale, who will earn $1.190 million in 2026 after posting 17.8 PER through 224 games in the league. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Wings – who selected former UConn star Azzi Fudd No. 1 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft – have +2200 odds to win the WNBA championship, eighth on the operator's board.

Ogunbowale's dollar-per-PER total is $89,474, ranking just behind forward Michaela Onyenwere of the Washington Mystics ($89,744) on the most overpaid WNBA players list this year.

All told, there will be plenty of storylines starting May 8 when the WNBA marks three decades of action. One to keep an eye on will be whether the league's up-and-coming (and undervalued) stars-in-the-making continue to shine. And will veterans earning more live up to their new seven-figure paychecks?

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The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.