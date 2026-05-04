WNBA Player Efficiency — Best Bargains vs. Most Overpaid

See the most overpaid and best bargain WNBA players in 2026, ranked by salary vs. PER, plus team-by-team value insights.
May 4, 2026
WNBA Player Efficiency — Best Bargains vs. Most Overpaid
May 4, 2026

The 30th WNBA season tips off Friday. So it's time to look at the new and improved wages that each player on the league's 15 teams will earn this summer.

As part of our WNBA betting insight, we divided each player's salary by their Player Efficiency Rating (or PER) to produce a dollar-per-PER figure for WNBA player efficiency. For every team we list one bargain and one overpaid player in our interactive graphic:

Salary Efficiency
WNBA Bargains & Overpays
Each team's best value and most overpaid player, ranked by salary divided by Player Efficiency Rating ($/PER). Lower = better value.
$12,329
Best Bargain ($/PER)
Okonkwo
League's Top Value
$119,000
Worst Value ($/PER)
Carleton
League's Most Overpaid
# Team Player $/PER Value
1Dallas WingsAmy Okonkwo$12,329
2Golden State ValkyriesLaeticia Amihere$15,164
3Phoenix MercuryNatasha Mack$15,569
4Indiana FeverMakayla Timpson$15,590
5Atlanta DreamAngel Reese$17,623
6Connecticut SunLeïla Lacan$18,184
7Portland FireChloe Bibby$18,500
8Los Angeles SparksEmma Cannon$20,404
9New York LibertyRebekah Gardner$22,200
10Toronto TempoIsabelle Harrison$23,256
11Chicago SkyKamilla Cardoso$23,291
12Seattle StormDominique Malonga$23,346
13Washington MysticsKiki Iriafen$23,535
14Minnesota LynxNia Coffey$24,823
15Las Vegas AcesKierstan Bell$26,942
# Team Player $/PER Cost
1Portland FireBridget Carleton$119,000
2Toronto TempoMarina Mabrey$108,108
3Washington MysticsMichaela Onyenwere$89,744
4Dallas WingsArike Ogunbowale$89,474
5Seattle StormStefanie Dolson$88,235
6Phoenix MercuryKahleah Copper$83,333
7Los Angeles SparksJulie Vanloo$79,286
8Golden State ValkyriesGabby Williams$76,282
9Minnesota LynxKayla McBride$74,375
10Connecticut SunBrittney Griner$73,913
11Indiana FeverLexie Hull$72,857
12Las Vegas AcesChelsea Gray$64,935
13Atlanta DreamRhyne Howard$60,440
14New York LibertyJonquel Jones$58,621
15Chicago SkyHailey Van Lith$51,631
Team Best Bargain $/PER Most Overpaid $/PER
Atlanta DreamAngel Reese$17,623Rhyne Howard$60,440
Chicago SkyKamilla Cardoso$23,291Hailey Van Lith$51,631
Connecticut SunLeïla Lacan$18,184Brittney Griner$73,913
Dallas WingsAmy Okonkwo$12,329Arike Ogunbowale$89,474
Golden State ValkyriesLaeticia Amihere$15,164Gabby Williams$76,282
Indiana FeverMakayla Timpson$15,590Lexie Hull$72,857
Las Vegas AcesKierstan Bell$26,942Chelsea Gray$64,935
Los Angeles SparksEmma Cannon$20,404Julie Vanloo$79,286
Minnesota LynxNia Coffey$24,823Kayla McBride$74,375
New York LibertyRebekah Gardner$22,200Jonquel Jones$58,621
Phoenix MercuryNatasha Mack$15,569Kahleah Copper$83,333
Portland FireChloe Bibby$18,500Bridget Carleton$119,000
Seattle StormDominique Malonga$23,346Stefanie Dolson$88,235
Toronto TempoIsabelle Harrison$23,256Marina Mabrey$108,108
Washington MysticsKiki Iriafen$23,535Michaela Onyenwere$89,744
Source: 2025 WNBA salary cap hits & PER — Each team's lowest and highest $/PER players; PER stats via Basketball-reference

Methodology For Measuring WNBA Player Efficiency

For each WNBA team, every rostered player was evaluated using salary divided by Player Efficiency Rating (PER) to produce a $/PER figure. The player with the lowest $/PER on each roster is the team's best bargain; the player with the highest $/PER is the most overpaid. Salary figures reflect 2025 cap hits and PER reflects 2025 regular-season performance.

Best Value WNBA Players in 2026 Based on Salary and PER

Each of the league's 180 players (12 per team, with 15 teams in 2026) are earning significantly more in 2026 compared with the year before. That's thanks to the league's new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that sets the minimum salary at $270,000 (from the previous mark of $66,079). See our WNBA 2026 Pay Raise Tracker for more details.

Yet certain players are still relative bargains in today's WNBA.

Take, for instance, second-year Dallas Wings forward Amy Okonkwo. She has the best dollar-per-PER value leaguewide, at $12,329. She has 21.9 PER (culled from basketball-reference) against her updated salary of $270,000 in 2026.

Leaguewide, Okonkwo's production against her league-minimum salary means she's the best bargain leaguewide. Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere has the next-closest total, at $15,164.

Across the WNBA, only two other players had dollar-per-PER totals that were $16,000 or less: Phoenix Mercury veteran forward Natasha Mack ($15,569, pictured above) and forward/center Makayla Timpson of the Indiana Fever ($15,590).

Based on the 2026 salaries provided by Spotrac, Mack is slated to make the most of the four players that posted the best dollar-per-PER totals leaguewide, at $303,600. Amihere and Timpson will make $277,500 each this season.

Still, all four have shown they can deliver top-tier efficiency on a salary that's at or near the league minimum. That helps them lay claim to being the biggest bargains in the league this season, and might make them worth watching for Fantasy WNBA value as well.

Most Overpaid WNBA Players in 2026 by Salary Efficiency

Some player in the league's higher salary tiers, though they fill roles with their teams, do so at a high price tag compared to their PER.

Take, for instance, eighth-year forward Bridget Carleton. She will earn $1.190 million in her first season with the expansion Portland Fire. She has a PER of 10.6 through 219 games in the league.

Those totals mean that the former Iowa State star takes home the distinction of being the most overpaid player in the WNBA this season, according to our metrics. Her dollar-per-PER total is $119,000, beating out fellow expansion club star Marina Mabrey of the Toronto Tempo. Mabrey is the only other player to have a value total of $100,000 or more.

Also see: WNBA Expansion: Can Toronto or Portland Match Golden State's Playoff Feat?

Mabrey's $1.2 million salary with the Tempo during the club's debut season in 2026 comes after she earned 14.6 PER in 230 games with the Las Vegas Aces, Dallas Wings, Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun between 2019 and 2025. Her dollar-per-PER figure of $108,108, making the Toronto guard the league's second-most overpaid player this season by our measurement.

The club with the most undervalued player, the Dallas Wings, also has the fourth-most overpaid star. That's guard Arike Ogunbowale, who will earn $1.190 million in 2026 after posting 17.8 PER through 224 games in the league. At Caesars Sportsbook, the Wings – who selected former UConn star Azzi Fudd No. 1 overall in the 2026 WNBA Draft – have +2200 odds to win the WNBA championship, eighth on the operator's board.

Ogunbowale's dollar-per-PER total is $89,474, ranking just behind forward Michaela Onyenwere of the Washington Mystics ($89,744) on the most overpaid WNBA players list this year.

All told, there will be plenty of storylines starting May 8 when the WNBA marks three decades of action. One to keep an eye on will be whether the league's up-and-coming (and undervalued) stars-in-the-making continue to shine. And will veterans earning more live up to their new seven-figure paychecks?

Also keep an eye on RotoWire.com for the best sportsbook promo codes available.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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