WNBA 2026 Roster Ages: Every Team Ranked from Oldest to Youngest

Every 2026 WNBA team ranked by average roster age on opening day. Full player-by-player ages for all 15 teams, including two 2026 expansion teams.
May 6, 2026
WNBA 2026 Roster Ages: Every Team Ranked from Oldest to Youngest
May 6, 2026

The 30th season of WNBA tips off on Friday night, with WNBA betting gaining more interest. RotoWire.com wanted to break down where each club ranked by average roster age on opening day. We studied player-by-player ages for all 15 teams, including the expansion Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.

Here's the complete 2026 WNBA league ranking by average roster age as of Friday's Opening Night, sorted from oldest to youngest:

Data Viz
WNBA Rosters Ranked by Average Age
All 15 teams ranked oldest to youngest — ages as of May 8, 2026 (Opening Day). Click any team to see its oldest and youngest rostered player.
Phoenix
Oldest Roster (average 30 years, 87 days)
Washington
Youngest Roster (average 24 years, 46 ddays)
6 years 41 days
Oldest-to-Youngest Spread
DeWanna Bonner
League's Oldest (38)
# Team Average Age
1
Phoenix Mercury
14 players
30 years, 87 days
2
Chicago Sky
12 players
29 years, 204 days
3
Las Vegas Aces
12 players
29 years, 50 days
4
Los Angeles Sparks
13 players
28 years, 147 days
5
Toronto Tempo
16 players
28 years, 129 days
6
Golden State Valkyries
13 players
27 years, 307 days
7
Dallas Wings
12 players
27 years, 303 days
8
New York Liberty
20 players
27 years, 213 days
9
Minnesota Lynx
15 players
27 years, 164 days
10
Indiana Fever
16 players
27 years, 8 days
11
Portland Fire
18 players
26 years, 93 days
12
Seattle Storm
15 players
25 years, 360 days
13
Atlanta Dream
15 players
25 years, 302 days
14
Connecticut Sun
15 players
25 years, 208 days
15
Washington Mystics
13 players
24 years, 46 days
Source: RotoWire WNBA Rosters — Ages as of May 8, 2026 — Rosters as of May 6, 2026, data from rosters at WNBA official team websites and basketball-reference

Will age and load management become more of a WNBA fantasy topic in 2026? Time will tell.

New York Liberty Roster Age and 2026 WNBA Title Odds

Entering the 2026 WNBA league year, everyone's chasing the 2024 league champs. The New York Liberty open the season as the consensus betting favorite to win it all.

Overall, the Liberty's 2026 WNBA title odds range in scope from +220 on U.S. mobile sportsbooks such as bet365, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook to +350 on BetMGM, speaking to oddsmakers' collective confidence that Chris DeMarco's team has what it takes to win it all this year.

New York enters the season with the eighth-oldest roster leaguewide, at an average of 27 years, 213 days. New York has a mixture of veterans (such as seven-time All-Star forward Breanna Stewart and 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones) and younger stars like Sabrina Ionescu, who already has made four All-WNBA teams in six seasons.

Phoenix Mercury: Oldest Club in WNBA

Phoenix has the oldest player in the league (38-year-old forward DeWanna Bonner) and the defending WNBA runners-up are running back a lineup that's not short on experience. With an average age of 30 years, 87 days, the Mercury should have plenty of know-how. Established stars such as 10th-year guard/forward Kahleah Copper and 12th-year forward Alyssa Thompson are back in town. This year, the WNBA's oldest team sports the seventh-best WNBA title betting odds on bet365 Sportsbook, at +2500, as Phoenix looks to make another deep postseason run this fall.

2026 WNBA Title Odds

The franchise that has won three of the past four titles (including 2025), the Las Vegas Aces, enters with the second-best WNBA championship betting odds on four of the five sports betting apps we surveyed (Bet365, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook). Vegas is tied for second at BetMGM (alongside Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever), with odds ranging from +390 (on DraftKings Sportsbook) to +450 (on Caesars Sportsbook).

Still, head coach Becky Hammon can count on four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and a cast of veterans, including Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, to lead Las Vegas forward.

Also see: WNBA 2026 Season Excitement Index

That's quite the luxury to have, given the combined 37 seasons of WNBA basketball that those four have played, for a team that enters the 2026 season with the league's third-oldest roster, at 29 years, 50 days on average.

Of the teams listed among the top five favorites, the franchise with the youngest overall roster was the Atlanta Dream, at 25 years, 302 days.

This year, Atlanta's WNBA title odds range from +550 (on BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook) to +650 (on DraftKings and Fanatics), giving hoops fans in the Peach State reason for optimism, despite the Dream's youthful roster.

Washington Mystics: Youngest Club in WNBA

It seems likely that Washington's playoff drought will extend to three seasons, but the Mystics have plenty of potential. Washington has the youngest roster in the league, at an average of 24 years, 46 days. The most experienced Mystics player is fifth-year forward Michaela Onyenwere. With eight rookies on the team's 13-player roster, Washington should be an interesting team to watch. They enter Friday's season opener with the fifth-longest 2026 WNBA title odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, at +10000.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
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