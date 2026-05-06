WNBA 2026 Roster Ages: Every Team Ranked from Oldest to Youngest

The 30th season of WNBA tips off on Friday night, with WNBA betting gaining more interest. RotoWire.com wanted to break down where each club ranked by average roster age on opening day. We studied player-by-player ages for all 15 teams, including the expansion Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo.
Here's the complete 2026 WNBA league ranking by average roster age as of Friday's Opening Night, sorted from oldest to youngest:
Will age and load management become more of a WNBA fantasy topic in 2026? Time will tell.
New York Liberty Roster Age and 2026 WNBA Title Odds
Entering the 2026 WNBA league year, everyone's chasing the 2024 league champs. The New York Liberty open the season as the consensus betting favorite to win it all.
Overall, the Liberty's 2026 WNBA title odds range in scope from +220 on U.S. mobile sportsbooks such as bet365, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook to +350 on BetMGM, speaking to oddsmakers' collective confidence that Chris DeMarco's team has what it takes to win it all this year.
New York enters the season with the eighth-oldest roster leaguewide, at an average of 27 years, 213 days. New York has a mixture of veterans (such as seven-time All-Star forward Breanna Stewart and 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones) and younger stars like Sabrina Ionescu, who already has made four All-WNBA teams in six seasons.
Phoenix Mercury: Oldest Club in WNBA
Phoenix has the oldest player in the league (38-year-old forward DeWanna Bonner) and the defending WNBA runners-up are running back a lineup that's not short on experience. With an average age of 30 years, 87 days, the Mercury should have plenty of know-how. Established stars such as 10th-year guard/forward Kahleah Copper and 12th-year forward Alyssa Thompson are back in town. This year, the WNBA's oldest team sports the seventh-best WNBA title betting odds on bet365 Sportsbook, at +2500, as Phoenix looks to make another deep postseason run this fall.
2026 WNBA Title Odds
The franchise that has won three of the past four titles (including 2025), the Las Vegas Aces, enters with the second-best WNBA championship betting odds on four of the five sports betting apps we surveyed (Bet365, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook). Vegas is tied for second at BetMGM (alongside Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever), with odds ranging from +390 (on DraftKings Sportsbook) to +450 (on Caesars Sportsbook).
Still, head coach Becky Hammon can count on four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and a cast of veterans, including Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd, to lead Las Vegas forward.
Also see: WNBA 2026 Season Excitement Index
That's quite the luxury to have, given the combined 37 seasons of WNBA basketball that those four have played, for a team that enters the 2026 season with the league's third-oldest roster, at 29 years, 50 days on average.
Of the teams listed among the top five favorites, the franchise with the youngest overall roster was the Atlanta Dream, at 25 years, 302 days.
This year, Atlanta's WNBA title odds range from +550 (on BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook) to +650 (on DraftKings and Fanatics), giving hoops fans in the Peach State reason for optimism, despite the Dream's youthful roster.
Washington Mystics: Youngest Club in WNBA
It seems likely that Washington's playoff drought will extend to three seasons, but the Mystics have plenty of potential. Washington has the youngest roster in the league, at an average of 24 years, 46 days. The most experienced Mystics player is fifth-year forward Michaela Onyenwere. With eight rookies on the team's 13-player roster, Washington should be an interesting team to watch. They enter Friday's season opener with the fifth-longest 2026 WNBA title odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, at +10000.