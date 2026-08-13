Like the NBA, travel and load management factor into WNBA player performance. RotoWire has a new tool to measure which teams are getting less rest than others through the 2026 season.

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Rest and travel are edges. When Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon sat A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young for a nationally televised game against the New York Liberty on Sunday, she handed everyone a live case study. The Aces had played in Minneapolis the night before -- a loss to the Lynx-- then covered roughly 1,019 miles to Brooklyn for a sub-24-hour turnaround. Hammon rested her stars, ate a 111-71 loss, and said the quiet part out loud: the schedule isn't always fair. For fantasy and WNBA betting purposes, it also isn't always priced in.

To find where that edge lives, we rebuilt all 330 games of the 2026 WNBA regular season -- the league's first with 15 teams after the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire joined -- game by game.

Every club plays 44 games (22 home, 22 away), so the variable isn't quantity; it's compression and geography. We scored each team on four inputs: total in-season travel miles, back-to-backs (games on consecutive days), how many of those back-to-backs also require travel to a new city, and how often a team plays three games in four days.

The result is a 0-100 Schedule Squeeze Score, the latest in our WNBA campaigns that include:

DFS & Betting Analysis The WNBA Schedule Squeeze Every team's 2026 travel and rest burden, ranked. We mapped all 330 games of the league's first 15-team season and scored each club 0–100 on travel miles, back-to-backs, travel back-to-backs, and three-games-in-four-days stretches — higher means a tougher gauntlet. 15 Teams Ranked 330 Games Mapped 85.7 · Aces Toughest Squeeze 0.0 · Sky Easiest Ride Squeeze Index Gauntlet & Soft Tiers DFS & Betting Edge All 44 games per team (22 home, 22 away); mileage is great-circle distance between arena cities. Squeeze Score blends travel miles (40%), back-to-backs (25%), travel back-to-backs (20%) and 3-in-4-day stretches (15%) into a single 0–100 index. Higher = tougher gauntlet. Rk Team Travel Mi B2B B2B Trvl 3-in-4 Squeeze 1 Las Vegas Aces 33,340 travel mi 33,340 3 2 3 85.7 2 New York Liberty 29,307 travel mi 29,307 3 2 3 73.9 3 Golden State Valkyries 30,212 travel mi 30,212 3 2 1 66.5 4 Portland Fire 34,210 travel mi 34,210 2 1 2 64.9 5 Los Angeles Sparks 32,566 travel mi 32,566 2 2 0 60.1 6 Indiana Fever 26,022 travel mi 26,022 3 2 2 59.3 7 Seattle Storm 35,100 travel mi 35,100 1 1 1 54.1 8 Dallas Wings 38,252 travel mi 38,252 1 0 1 53.3 9 Toronto Tempo 24,874 travel mi 24,874 2 2 2 47.6 10 Minnesota Lynx 33,885 travel mi 33,885 1 0 1 40.6 11 Atlanta Dream 27,524 travel mi 27,524 1 1 1 32.0 12 Phoenix Mercury 26,668 travel mi 26,668 1 1 1 29.5 13 Washington Mystics 25,950 travel mi 25,950 1 1 1 27.4 14 Connecticut Sun 27,837 travel mi 27,837 1 0 1 22.9 15 Chicago Sky 24,554 travel mi 24,554 0 0 0 0.0 The Gauntlet Tier Las Vegas Aces 85.7 New York Liberty 73.9 Golden State Valkyries 66.5 The Soft-Schedule Tier Chicago Sky 0.0 Connecticut Sun 22.9 Washington Mystics 27.4 The gauntlet tier. The Aces top the index on three back-to-backs (two requiring a flight to a new city) plus a league-high three three-games-in-four-days stretches — a roster worth monitoring nightly for usage. The Liberty share that profile with a lighter Northeast-based mileage total, while the Valkyries pay the West Coast tax: heavy mileage plus three back-to-backs. All three are spots where a tired second leg can quietly tank a slate or a total. The soft-schedule tier. The Sky have zero back-to-backs all season and the fewest travel miles of any team (24,554) — a rest edge that supports fuller minutes and steadier fantasy floors. The Sun and Mystics sit just above them. The mileage trap. The Wings travel the most of any team (38,252 miles) but rank only 8th because those trips are spread out — one back-to-back, none with same-trip travel. It's the compression that hurts, not the odometer. 1 Fade the tired leg The second night of a travel back-to-back — especially cross-country — is the classic rest-disadvantage spot. Even at full strength, these are unders/fade-the-favorite windows worth flagging. 2 Load management is a lineup input Not just an injury note anymore. Treat the top-tier squeeze teams (Aces, Liberty, Valkyries) as elevated DNP-rest risk on the back end of trips. 3 Buy the rested home team Opponents catching a squeeze team on the second leg — at home, off rest — are the other side of the same edge. 4 Season-long context Rest-heavy schedules (Chicago, Connecticut) support steadier minutes and safer fantasy floors for their core players; gauntlet schedules add volatility. Methodology: All 330 games of the 2026 WNBA regular season (44 per team), excluding the Commissioner's Cup Championship and one postponed-and-rescheduled game to avoid double counting. Dates converted to U.S. Eastern time to identify true consecutive-day back-to-backs. Travel miles are great-circle distances between arena cities along each team's chronological schedule, starting from its home market. The Squeeze Score weights total travel miles (40%), back-to-backs (25%), travel back-to-backs (20%) and three-games-in-four-days stretches (15%), normalized across the 15 teams. Straight-line mileage understates real routing but is applied identically to every team. Betting/DFS notes reflect a general rest-disadvantage principle, not a guaranteed outcome.

The gauntlet tier

Las Vegas Aces (85.7) top the index. Three back-to-backs, two requiring a flight to a new city, plus a league-high three three-games-in-four-days stretches. This is a roster whose usage and minutes are worth monitoring nightly -- Hammon has already shown she'll punt a game to protect her core.

New York Liberty (73.9) share the profile -- three back-to-backs, two with travel, three three-in-four sets -- with lower raw mileage thanks to a Northeast base.

Golden State Valkyries (66.5) pay the West Coast tax: heavy mileage plus three back-to-backs. All three are teams where a tired second leg can quietly tank a slate or a total.

The soft-schedule tier

Chicago Sky (0.0) have the league's easiest ride -- zero back-to-backs all season and the fewest travel miles (24,554) -- a rest edge that supports fuller minutes and steadier fantasy floors. Connecticut Sun (22.9) and Washington Mystics (27.4) also sit near the bottom.

Mileage alone is a trap: the Dallas Wings travel the most of any team (38,252 miles) but rank only eighth because those trips are spread out -- one back-to-back, none with same-trip travel. For projection purposes, it's the compression that hurts, not the odometer.

What it means for DFS and betting

· Fade the tired leg: the second night of a travel back-to-back -- especially a cross-country one -- is the classic rest-disadvantage spot. Sunday's Aces-Liberty blowout (with three stars sitting) is the extreme version, but even at full strength these are unders/fade-the-favorite windows worth flagging.

· Load-management risk is now a lineup input, not just an injury note. Hammon benched her core on a marquee travel back-to-back; treat the top-tier squeeze teams (Aces, Liberty, Valkyries) as elevated DNP-rest risk on the back end of trips.

· Buy the rested home team: opponents catching a squeeze team on the second leg -- at home, off rest -- are the other side of the same edge.

· Season-long context: rest-heavy schedules (Chicago, Connecticut) support steadier minutes and safer fantasy floors for their core players; gauntlet schedules add volatility.

Keep up with RotoWire's WNBA Championship Odds all season long here.

Methodology

We compiled every game of the 2026 WNBA regular season (330 games; 44 per team) from official team schedules, excluding the Commissioner's Cup Championship (a separate title game contested by only two teams) and one postponed-and-rescheduled Liberty-Wings game to avoid double counting.

Dates were converted to U.S. Eastern time to identify true consecutive-day back-to-backs. Travel miles are great-circle (straight-line) distances between arena cities along each team's chronological schedule, starting from its home market.

The Schedule Squeeze Score is a 0-100 index weighting total travel miles (40%), back-to-backs (25%), travel back-to-backs (20%) and three-games-in-four-days stretches (15%), normalized across the 15 teams. Straight-line mileage understates real routing but is applied identically to every team.

Betting/DFS notes reflect the general rest-disadvantage principle, not a guaranteed outcome. Data as of August 10, 2026.

Source: RotoWire analysis of official 2026 WNBA schedules.