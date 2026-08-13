The WNBA Schedule Squeeze: Every Team's 2026 Travel and Rest Burden, Ranked

Like the NBA, travel and load management factor into WNBA player performance. RotoWire has a new tool to measure which teams are getting less rest than others through the 2026 season.
August 13, 2026
The WNBA Schedule Squeeze: Every Team's 2026 Travel and Rest Burden, Ranked
August 13, 2026
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Rest and travel are edges. When Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon sat A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young for a nationally televised game against the New York Liberty on Sunday, she handed everyone a live case study. The Aces had played in Minneapolis the night before -- a loss to the Lynx-- then covered roughly 1,019 miles to Brooklyn for a sub-24-hour turnaround. Hammon rested her stars, ate a 111-71 loss, and said the quiet part out loud: the schedule isn't always fair. For fantasy and WNBA betting purposes, it also isn't always priced in.

To find where that edge lives, we rebuilt all 330 games of the 2026 WNBA regular season -- the league's first with 15 teams after the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire joined -- game by game. 

Every club plays 44 games (22 home, 22 away), so the variable isn't quantity; it's compression and geography. We scored each team on four inputs: total in-season travel miles, back-to-backs (games on consecutive days), how many of those back-to-backs also require travel to a new city, and how often a team plays three games in four days. 

The result is a 0-100 Schedule Squeeze Score, the latest in our WNBA campaigns that include: 

DFS & Betting Analysis
The WNBA Schedule Squeeze
Every team's 2026 travel and rest burden, ranked. We mapped all 330 games of the league's first 15-team season and scored each club 0–100 on travel miles, back-to-backs, travel back-to-backs, and three-games-in-four-days stretches — higher means a tougher gauntlet.
15
Teams Ranked
330
Games Mapped
85.7 · Aces
Toughest Squeeze
0.0 · Sky
Easiest Ride
All 44 games per team (22 home, 22 away); mileage is great-circle distance between arena cities. Squeeze Score blends travel miles (40%), back-to-backs (25%), travel back-to-backs (20%) and 3-in-4-day stretches (15%) into a single 0–100 index. Higher = tougher gauntlet.
RkTeamTravel MiB2BB2B Trvl3-in-4Squeeze
1
Las Vegas Aces
33,340 travel mi
33,340323
85.7
2
New York Liberty
29,307 travel mi
29,307323
73.9
3
Golden State Valkyries
30,212 travel mi
30,212321
66.5
4
Portland Fire
34,210 travel mi
34,210212
64.9
5
Los Angeles Sparks
32,566 travel mi
32,566220
60.1
6
Indiana Fever
26,022 travel mi
26,022322
59.3
7
Seattle Storm
35,100 travel mi
35,100111
54.1
8
Dallas Wings
38,252 travel mi
38,252101
53.3
9
Toronto Tempo
24,874 travel mi
24,874222
47.6
10
Minnesota Lynx
33,885 travel mi
33,885101
40.6
11
Atlanta Dream
27,524 travel mi
27,524111
32.0
12
Phoenix Mercury
26,668 travel mi
26,668111
29.5
13
Washington Mystics
25,950 travel mi
25,950111
27.4
14
Connecticut Sun
27,837 travel mi
27,837101
22.9
15
Chicago Sky
24,554 travel mi
24,554000
0.0
The Gauntlet Tier
Las Vegas Aces
85.7
New York Liberty
73.9
Golden State Valkyries
66.5
The Soft-Schedule Tier
Chicago Sky
0.0
Connecticut Sun
22.9
Washington Mystics
27.4
The gauntlet tier. The Aces top the index on three back-to-backs (two requiring a flight to a new city) plus a league-high three three-games-in-four-days stretches — a roster worth monitoring nightly for usage. The Liberty share that profile with a lighter Northeast-based mileage total, while the Valkyries pay the West Coast tax: heavy mileage plus three back-to-backs. All three are spots where a tired second leg can quietly tank a slate or a total.
The soft-schedule tier. The Sky have zero back-to-backs all season and the fewest travel miles of any team (24,554) — a rest edge that supports fuller minutes and steadier fantasy floors. The Sun and Mystics sit just above them.
The mileage trap. The Wings travel the most of any team (38,252 miles) but rank only 8th because those trips are spread out — one back-to-back, none with same-trip travel. It's the compression that hurts, not the odometer.
1
Fade the tired leg
The second night of a travel back-to-back — especially cross-country — is the classic rest-disadvantage spot. Even at full strength, these are unders/fade-the-favorite windows worth flagging.
2
Load management is a lineup input
Not just an injury note anymore. Treat the top-tier squeeze teams (Aces, Liberty, Valkyries) as elevated DNP-rest risk on the back end of trips.
3
Buy the rested home team
Opponents catching a squeeze team on the second leg — at home, off rest — are the other side of the same edge.
4
Season-long context
Rest-heavy schedules (Chicago, Connecticut) support steadier minutes and safer fantasy floors for their core players; gauntlet schedules add volatility.
Methodology: All 330 games of the 2026 WNBA regular season (44 per team), excluding the Commissioner's Cup Championship and one postponed-and-rescheduled game to avoid double counting. Dates converted to U.S. Eastern time to identify true consecutive-day back-to-backs. Travel miles are great-circle distances between arena cities along each team's chronological schedule, starting from its home market. The Squeeze Score weights total travel miles (40%), back-to-backs (25%), travel back-to-backs (20%) and three-games-in-four-days stretches (15%), normalized across the 15 teams. Straight-line mileage understates real routing but is applied identically to every team. Betting/DFS notes reflect a general rest-disadvantage principle, not a guaranteed outcome.
Data: RotoWire analysis of official 2026 WNBA schedules. Updated: Aug. 2026.RotoWire

The gauntlet tier

Las Vegas Aces (85.7) top the index. Three back-to-backs, two requiring a flight to a new city, plus a league-high three three-games-in-four-days stretches. This is a roster whose usage and minutes are worth monitoring nightly -- Hammon has already shown she'll punt a game to protect her core.

New York Liberty (73.9) share the profile -- three back-to-backs, two with travel, three three-in-four sets -- with lower raw mileage thanks to a Northeast base. 

Golden State Valkyries (66.5) pay the West Coast tax: heavy mileage plus three back-to-backs. All three are teams where a tired second leg can quietly tank a slate or a total.

The soft-schedule tier

Chicago Sky (0.0) have the league's easiest ride -- zero back-to-backs all season and the fewest travel miles (24,554) -- a rest edge that supports fuller minutes and steadier fantasy floors. Connecticut Sun (22.9) and Washington Mystics (27.4) also sit near the bottom.

Mileage alone is a trap: the Dallas Wings travel the most of any team (38,252 miles) but rank only eighth because those trips are spread out -- one back-to-back, none with same-trip travel. For projection purposes, it's the compression that hurts, not the odometer.

What it means for DFS and betting

· Fade the tired leg: the second night of a travel back-to-back -- especially a cross-country one -- is the classic rest-disadvantage spot. Sunday's Aces-Liberty blowout (with three stars sitting) is the extreme version, but even at full strength these are unders/fade-the-favorite windows worth flagging.

· Load-management risk is now a lineup input, not just an injury note. Hammon benched her core on a marquee travel back-to-back; treat the top-tier squeeze teams (Aces, Liberty, Valkyries) as elevated DNP-rest risk on the back end of trips.

· Buy the rested home team: opponents catching a squeeze team on the second leg -- at home, off rest -- are the other side of the same edge.

· Season-long context: rest-heavy schedules (Chicago, Connecticut) support steadier minutes and safer fantasy floors for their core players; gauntlet schedules add volatility.

Keep up with RotoWire's WNBA Championship Odds all season long here.

Methodology

We compiled every game of the 2026 WNBA regular season (330 games; 44 per team) from official team schedules, excluding the Commissioner's Cup Championship (a separate title game contested by only two teams) and one postponed-and-rescheduled Liberty-Wings game to avoid double counting. 

Dates were converted to U.S. Eastern time to identify true consecutive-day back-to-backs. Travel miles are great-circle (straight-line) distances between arena cities along each team's chronological schedule, starting from its home market. 

The Schedule Squeeze Score is a 0-100 index weighting total travel miles (40%), back-to-backs (25%), travel back-to-backs (20%) and three-games-in-four-days stretches (15%), normalized across the 15 teams. Straight-line mileage understates real routing but is applied identically to every team. 

Betting/DFS notes reflect the general rest-disadvantage principle, not a guaranteed outcome. Data as of August 10, 2026.

Source: RotoWire analysis of official 2026 WNBA schedules.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Thomas Leary
Thomas Leary is a senior editor and sports betting expert for RotoWire, covering all aspects of the gambling industry with an emphasis on sports data. He previously spent over six years at Sports Business Journal, where he helped identify emerging sectors across the industry, such as legalized gambling, and helped launch a digital newsletter division. Outside of work, Thomas can often be found at the golf course, and he still laments the many Louis Oosthuizen major heartbreaks. Thomas is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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