See which WNBA team is growing its online fanbase fastest, with 2026 social follower gains led by Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings.

Using Social Blade, RotoWire.com pulled the follower increases for each WNBA team that will be playing in the 2026 season. We ranked teams based on the total number of follower increases year-over-year to see which team was gaining the most online traction and buzz ahead of the 2026 season. Stick with RotoWire for all WNBA betting analysis before the season.

Rank Team Follower Growth 1 Indiana Fever +862,000 2 Dallas Wings +352,000 3 Golden State Valkyries + 154,000 4 Minnesota Lynx + 125,000 5 Los Angeles Sparks + 102,000 6 New York Liberty + 100,000 7 Atlanta Dream +84,000 8 Las Vegas Aces + 72,000 9 Phoenix Mercury + 60,000 10 Washington Mystics + 59,000 11 Seattle Storm + 56,800 12 Connecticut Sun + 45,000 13 Chicago Sky + 39,600 14 Toronto Tempo + 30,100 15 Portland Fire + 18,400

Fever Lead WNBA Social Media Growth

The top fanbase, growth wise, in the WNBA this year employs arguable the cornerstone player of the league right now, with the Indiana Fever using the ever-growing popularity of guard Caitlin Clark and fellow No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston to lead the WNBA in fanbase growth.

Overall, the Fever capitalized on the team's return to the postseason and their players' combined star power to gain 862,000 followers on social media, more than doubling the next closest club (the Dallas Wings, at +352,000).

The Fever's traction on social media likely stemmed from the league's No. 2 Instagram follower count leader, with Clark's more than 3.5 million followers ranking behind Angel Reese's following of more than 5 million on the social media site.

Wings Surge in Followers Behind Bueckers, Fudd

Dallas is no slouch, thanks to the presence of fellow No. 1 pick Paige Buckers, who ranks behind Clark on Instagram with the third-most followers in the league, at more than 2.5 million, likely helping to explain why the Wings had the second-largest surge in followers leaguewide.

Throw in Dallas' second straight No. 1 overall pick this year (Azzi Fudd), who has more than 770,000 followers of her own and you understand why Dallas' following increased so much online in the immediate aftermath of Monday night's draft.

Also: Track every confirmed WNBA 2026 salary increase under the new CBA.

Valkyries, Lynx Gain Momentum

While the Fever and Wings were the bellwether teams in the league on social media, other clubs that saw the largest gains were ones that either reached the postseason last year or threatened to do so.

In the case of the former, you have the Golden State Valkyries, who went 23-21 and reached the postseason in the club's debut campaign, which helped the club gain 154,000 followers on social media, ranking ahead of the powerhouse Minnesota Lynx for the third spot leaguewide.

The Lynx, meanwhile, gained 125,000 followers on social media, thanks in large part to the team's ability to re-sign stars like Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, while also bringing in All-Star caliber players like Natasha Howard to join Napheesa Collier when she returns from the injury she suffered against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals last year.

The Sparks represent the latter of the two camps mentioned above, as L.A. missed out on the postseason last year, going 21-23 but featuring a youthful roster headed up by former Stanford star Cameron Brink and four-time All-Star guard Kelsey Plum, who re-signed with the club this offseason.

All told, L.A.'s combined star power helped the Sparks gain 102,000 followers, putting them just ahead of the always powerful New York Liberty (+100,000 followers), while setting the stage for what should be an action-packed 30th season of WNBA basketball this summer.

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