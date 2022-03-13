DFS College Basketball: Sunday Preview

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

To wrap up Championship Week, we have four conference championship games on Sunday's slate. DraftKings is hosting a $15 At Large Finale Contest with $30K up for grabs including $10K to first. FanDuel has its own three game slate, with all the games overlapping the main slate on DraftKings. The slate features three teams in the AP top-25, including the BIG10 Championship between No. 24 Iowa and No. 9 Purdue. Let's get on to the action.

Top Players

Keegan Murray, F, Iowa ($9,900 DK, $9,500 FD)

The Big Ten Championship is one to target, as it has the highest projected point total (148) by a significant amount over the other games Sunday. Murray could be a risky play in terms of his expensive salary, however he is as good as it gets when it comes to filling stat sheets and scoring fantasy points. He entered the weekend as the fourth-highest scorer in the country. We have to go back to Feb. 25 for the last time he scored less than 42.4 DK points. He's played in six games since and he scored anywhere from 42.5 to 63 DK points. In the Big Ten tournament, he's averaging 28 points and eights rebounds.

Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue ($7,800 DK, $7,600 FD)

This is the biggest game of the season and the last to impact Sunday's selection show. Look for the stars to shine on both sides in the championship. We get a nice discount on Ivey compared to Murray, and Ivey is still capable of producing a monster game. In Purdue's two games in the BIG10 tournament, Ivey 34.3 and 41.3 DK points, which includes Saturday's performance against Michigan State where he had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 15 games. Ivey is the go-to guy offensively for Purdue and he will see an extensive amount of time on the court as they try to win their first conference championship since 2009.

Middle Tier

Taze Moore, G/F, Houston ($7,000 DK, $7,000 FD)

The Cougars are surprisingly very strong after losing multiple key players throughout the season. There are many good plays on this team, however it's always hard to predict which starter is going to carry the load on any given day. Moore has been the most consistent fantasy producer as of late, and he happens to be cheaper than Fabian White ($7,800), Kyler Edwards ($7,500) and Jamal Shead ($7,300). All four of those players have usage rates within a couple percentage points and they all average in double digit points. Moore offers a slightly higher floor, scoring at least 25.5 points in each of his last five games. Friday's win against Cincinnati he scored just nine points, the only game in his last seven that he wasn't in double figures, yet he still had six rebounds, four assists and two steals. He came back on Saturday against Tulane 17 points, seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block.

Foster Loyer, G, Davison ($6,600 DK)

This game might fly under the radar with two lesser known teams, but it is projected for the second-most scoring. Davison is slightly favored, and there are multiple players on this team that are well worth their salaries. Loyer comes in under $7K, but has played much better than that. Since Jan. 29, he's scored at least 30.3 DK points in all but one game. It's rare to find someone that almost a lock for over 30 DK points at this salary range. The Michigan State transfer has scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games as well. Hyunjung Lee ($6,600) is another option for the same salary who has also been a leading contributor in points and rebounds for the Wildcats, averaging just under 30 DK points this season.

Value Plays

Jordan Bohannon, G, Iowa ($5,100 DK, $4,900 FD)

Bohannon offers decent floor and solid upside at the $5K range. He is the second-leading scorer on Iowa and he also plays the second most minutes, trailing Murray in both categories. Despite having just a 19.3 percent usage rate, Bohannon is averaging 12.6 points over his last 10 games, including a team-high six three-point attempts. He's scored in double digits and eclipsed 20 DK points in all three tournament games this weekend. He'll offer some much needed veteran leadership to attempt an upset over Purdue on Sunday.

Eric Hunter, G, Purdue ($4,600 DK, $4,600 FD)

It's hard to find any decent plays under $5K, but Hunter could have some upside. He's only averaging about 16 DK points over his last 10 games. However, he because he starts and averages 31 minutes a game, he has the ability for a random 30 DK-point performance. He scored 31.3 DK points just three games ago against Rutgers where he had 17 points, five rebounds nd five assists in 37 minutes. With this game having fast-pace high scoring potential, taking a chance on a cheap player in this game scenario isn't the worst idea.

