Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Confidence Picks
John McKechnie gets you prepped for bowl season with his confidence picks ranked from most to least confident. Clemson may be a heavy favorite against Notre Dame, but how many confidence points are the Tigers worth in this format?
College Football NewsRead More News
Michael Warren IIRB
Returning for Bowl Game
Marquise BrownWR
Limited in early bowl prep
Gerrid DoaksRB
Limited participant at practice
Akile DavisWR
Leaving BYU
Isaiah HarrisWR
Transferring from K-State
Gunner RomneyWR
Bowl game status unclear
Britain CoveyWR
Undergoes surgery for ACL, meniscus
O'Maury SamuelsRB
Dismissed from Wolverines
More College Football Articles
College Capper: Picking Bowl Winners
The Cappers have a lot of disagreements in their bowl picks, including a Sugar Bowl matchup that pits Georgia against Texas. Get all the picks here.
Coaching Carousel 2018-19
John McKechnie breaks down the coaching carousel with a look at what each new coach will bring from a fantasy perspective. Can North Carolina's Mack Brown hold his own after a multi-year coaching hiatus?
DFS College Football 101: Army-Navy breakdown
Spencer Limbach doles out his top DFS plays for the 119th installment of the Army-Navy game
DFS College Football 101: Championship Week Friday Plays
Spencer Limbach breaks down Friday's two-game conference championship slate that features both the MAC and PAC-12 title games. Washington's Myles Gaskin faces a tough test, but there are plenty of reasons to back him against Utah.
Browse All College Football Articles
Check out our full list of fantasy college football articles now.
Draft Kit
Fantasy college football rankings and more.
RotoWire Blog
Loading Recent Blog Posts...
Fantasy College Football Tools
Rankings
See our fantasy college football rankings for this season.
Weekly Rankings
Browse our college football player rankings for this week.
Projections
Check out our projected stats for hundreds of college players.
Depth Charts
See who's in line for playing time for every team at every position.
Injury Report
A breakdown of all the known college football injuries by position.
Injury Updates
Keep tabs on injured players so you know who to stash or drop.
News
You can rely on our fast, high quality college football news updates.