RotoWire Partners
College Football
Search
Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Confidence Picks
Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Confidence Picks
John McKechnie gets you prepped for bowl season with his confidence picks ranked from most to least confident. Clemson may be a heavy favorite against Notre Dame, but how many confidence points are the Tigers worth in this format?
College Football News
Michael Warren IIRB
Returning for Bowl Game
Marquise BrownWR
Limited in early bowl prep
Gerrid DoaksRB
Limited participant at practice
Akile DavisWR
Leaving BYU
Isaiah HarrisWR
Transferring from K-State
Gunner RomneyWR
Bowl game status unclear
Britain CoveyWR
Undergoes surgery for ACL, meniscus
O'Maury SamuelsRB
Dismissed from Wolverines
 Read More News
More College Football Articles
College Capper: Picking Bowl Winners
College Capper: Picking Bowl Winners
The Cappers have a lot of disagreements in their bowl picks, including a Sugar Bowl matchup that pits Georgia against Texas. Get all the picks here.
Coaching Carousel 2018-19
Coaching Carousel 2018-19
John McKechnie breaks down the coaching carousel with a look at what each new coach will bring from a fantasy perspective. Can North Carolina's Mack Brown hold his own after a multi-year coaching hiatus?
DFS College Football 101: Army-Navy breakdown
DFS College Football 101: Army-Navy breakdown
Spencer Limbach doles out his top DFS plays for the 119th installment of the Army-Navy game
DFS College Football 101: Championship Week Friday Plays
DFS College Football 101: Championship Week Friday Plays
Spencer Limbach breaks down Friday's two-game conference championship slate that features both the MAC and PAC-12 title games. Washington's Myles Gaskin faces a tough test, but there are plenty of reasons to back him against Utah.
CFB Articles
Browse All College Football Articles
Check out our full list of fantasy college football articles now.
A Real Man Would... Podcast
Listen To More Episodes
Draft Kit
Draft Kit
Fantasy college football rankings and more.
RotoWire Blog
    Loading Recent Blog Posts...