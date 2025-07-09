VSiN: McKechnie's Best Bets for the National Championship

John McKechnie visits VSiN's Prop Points to discuss his best bets for the National Championship. He's feeling very bullish on Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State, but look out for Clemson.

Nick Whalen, host of VSiN's Prop Points, discusses NCAA football futures bets with RotoWire writer John McKechnie. They start with John's best bets for 2025 National Champion. John's feeling very bullish on Ohio State. Penn State's odds movement is interesting. John then touches on Clemson's chances. Watch for all of John's advice (Segment aired 7/8/2025)

