What Do You Get With a RotoWire Subscription?

RotoWire has been a pioneer in the fantasy sports industry for over 25 years. We're one of the most decorated subscription-based sites in the business, both in terms of industry awards and expert league championships. Whether you play season-long, daily or both, we have the tools and insight to give you an edge on your competition.

RotoWire has several different subscription options to choose from to best suit your fantasy sports and gaming needs. You can choose to just subscribe to one sports or all sports, as well as select whether or not to include DFS (daily fantasy sports) tools with your subscription. Lastly, you can select one-month, six-month or year-long options, with bigger discounts available based on the length of your commitment.

As a pillar in the industry, we are partnered with the vast majority of the sites you play on, so why not trust us to provide you with the content you need to succeed on those sites?

What is the most popular RotoWire subscription?

It should be no surprise that our most popular subscription is our annual, all sports with daily fantasy tools offering. It not only provides the most value to our subscribers, but most fantasy players at least dabble in multiple sports.

Join the RotoWire Family Today

With this subscription option, you will gain full access to everything RotoWire has to offer.

How do I sign up for a RotoWire subscription?

If you already have a RotoWire account and are signed in, you can click the blue subscribe link in the top right corner of the site, below your username, to see all of our subscription options.

If you don't currently have a RotoWire account, you can click the blue "Subscribe Now" tab, and it will direct you to create an account with us.

We accept multiple forms of payment, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, plus JCB card options, as well as PayPal and Apple Pay.

Please note that we display all of our subscription prices at a monthly rate to show you the per-month savings between our shorter and longer-term options.

What do I get with a RotoWire fantasy subscription?

A RotoWire fantasy subscription will give you everything we offer, outside of our Daily Fantasy Sports tools. With this comes everything you need to succeed in your season-long leagues, before and after your draft.

Draft Software

Depending on the sport, we offer multiple options for draft software, with both online and downloadable programs for PC and Mac. With our draft software, you can research players, check depth charts, see player news and get ADP data, but most importantly, you get custom, value-based rankings based on your leagues settings. You can also assign color-coded tiers for players, run mock drafts, add keepers and much more.

RotoWire's My Leagues Feature

We offer our My Leagues feature for all major sports. The feature allows you to upload your league and integrate it into RotoWire.com. Not only will it help you pick the best lineup each week based on our projections, but it will help you spot the best free agents for your team, in addition to offering a trade analyzer.

Ask An Expert

Wondering who to add or drop? Or if you should make that trade someone offered? If you want to go beyond what our projections say, you can message one of our experts and get their insight on the moves you should make for your team.

Fantasy Rankings

We offer custom rankings based on your league's scoring and roster configurations. If you upload your team to My Leagues, you will also be able to see rankings specific to your league, without having to change the settings. Also, depending on the sport, we offer rankings for multiple league styles, positions and rookies.

Cheat Sheets

If you don't need extensive custom rankings, we also offer simple cheat sheets for multiple sports and different league types, including Best Ball.

Auction Values

We also offer customizable auction values for your league based on its unique settings.

Expert Articles

Although we have a ton of free articles on the site, we also have many subscriber-exclusive articles that dive deep into the strategy and analytics employed by winning fantasy players, covering multiple topics across all of our sports.

What do I get with a RotoWire DFS subscription?

A RotoWire subscription with Daily Fantasy Sports tools will give you full access to the site, including all of our season-long content, plus the tools you'll need to be competitive in DFS.

Lineup Optimizer

The main feature of a DFS subscription with RotoWire is our optimizer, which supports all major DFS sites across all sports. You can either use our projections, upload your own or purchase them from one of our partners. Once satisfied with the inputs, you can then use the optimizer to build up to 150 lineups and export/upload them to most major DFS sites. Our optimizer also offers roster percentage projections (RST %), along with the ability to create groups and set minimum/maximum exposure percentages, among other customization options.

Value Report

Our value report expands on our optimizer and helps you find the best values by comparing a player's projection against their season average and recent performance. Subscribers can also export this data to an Excel spreadsheet to use in their own algorithms.

Advanced Stats

We offer an abundance of advanced stats across all sports to help you find the players who are possibly just dealing with bad luck, and who may be outperforming their underlying numbers. It's also worth noting that many of our data tables, as well as other features on the site can be downloaded to spreadsheets.

DFS Performance Tracker

Our performance tracker allows you to upload a spreadsheet of your DFS contests from either DraftKings, FanDuel or Yahoo and allows you to analyze your performance. How much better are you in cash games versus GPPs? What sport do you do best in? What's your overall ROI? All this can be found by using our DFS performance tracker.

Join RotoWire Today!

If you have any further questions about subscribing with RotoWire you can reach us at support@rotowire.com and at 888-201-3057, where our operating hours are 9am - 9pm central.

Check out the full list of tutorials and how to use certain features on RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.