News Display Mode
Compact
Expanded
Daniels ended with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 win over the Pelicans.
Young finished Sunday's 126-111 victory over the Pelicans with 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.
Carter (foot) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Thunder.
Bitadze (foot) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Thunder.
Doncic accumulated 32 points (11-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-85 victory over the Magic.
Johnson amassed 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 victory over the Pelicans.
Finney-Smith provided nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.
Thomas provided 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.
Johnson racked up 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.
Carter has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Dallas due to a left plantar fascia strain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Duren supplied 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.
Beasley logged 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 win over Brooklyn.
Cunningham logged 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.
Gafford (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's game against the Magic with 11:04 remaining in the second quarter, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Gafford (undisclosed) briefly went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against Orlando but has since returned to the bench, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Bamba (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Vassell (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup versus the Clippers.
Beal (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Bitadze (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
George (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, though the team expects he will play, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Da Silva will start Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Black won't start Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a left knee effusion.
Williams (shoulder) is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.