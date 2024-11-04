Fantasy Basketball
Dyson DanielsSolid display in return to action
GAtlanta Hawks
November 4, 2024
Daniels ended with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 win over the Pelicans.
Trae YoungRecords another double-double
GAtlanta Hawks
November 4, 2024
Young finished Sunday's 126-111 victory over the Pelicans with 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.
Wendell CarterQuestionable for Monday vs. OKC
COrlando Magic
Foot
November 3, 2024
Carter (foot) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Thunder.
Goga BitadzeIffy for Monday
COrlando Magic
Foot
November 3, 2024
Bitadze (foot) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Thunder.
Luka DoncicProductive outing in blowout win
GDallas Mavericks
November 3, 2024
Doncic accumulated 32 points (11-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-85 victory over the Magic.
Jalen JohnsonStuffs stat sheet in victory
FAtlanta Hawks
November 3, 2024
Johnson amassed 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-111 victory over the Pelicans.
Dorian Finney-SmithNears double figures in defeat
FBrooklyn Nets
November 3, 2024
Finney-Smith provided nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.
Cam ThomasProvides boost offensively in loss
GBrooklyn Nets
November 3, 2024
Thomas provided 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.
Cameron JohnsonStrong from three as top scorer
FBrooklyn Nets
November 3, 2024
Johnson racked up 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.
Wendell CarterWon't return Sunday
COrlando Magic
Foot
November 3, 2024
Carter has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Dallas due to a left plantar fascia strain, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Jalen DurenBest outing of season in victory
CDetroit Pistons
November 3, 2024
Duren supplied 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.
Malik BeasleyPaces second unit Sunday
GDetroit Pistons
November 3, 2024
Beasley logged 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 29 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 win over Brooklyn.
Cade CunninghamTeam-high 19 points in win
GDetroit Pistons
November 3, 2024
Cunningham logged 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 victory over the Nets.
Daniel GaffordReturns to game
CDallas Mavericks
November 3, 2024
Gafford (undisclosed) returned to Sunday's game against the Magic with 11:04 remaining in the second quarter, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Daniel GaffordBriefly heads to locker room
CDallas Mavericks
Undisclosed
November 3, 2024
Gafford (undisclosed) briefly went back to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against Orlando but has since returned to the bench, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Mo BambaAbsence streak extends Monday
CLos Angeles Clippers
Knee
November 3, 2024
Bamba (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Devin VassellRuled out for Monday
FSan Antonio Spurs
Foot
November 3, 2024
Vassell (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup versus the Clippers.
Bradley BealBack on injury report
GPhoenix Suns
Elbow
November 3, 2024
Beal (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Goga BitadzeOut Sunday
COrlando Magic
Foot
November 3, 2024
Bitadze (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Paul GeorgeUpgraded to questionable for Monday
GPhiladelphia 76ers
Knee
November 3, 2024
George (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, though the team expects he will play, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Tristan da SilvaMaking first career start
FOrlando Magic
November 3, 2024
Da Silva will start Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Anthony BlackNot starting Sunday
GOrlando Magic
November 3, 2024
Black won't start Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Joel EmbiidRemains sidelined Monday
CPhiladelphia 76ers
Knee
November 3, 2024
Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jalen SmithProbable for Monday
CChicago Bulls
Knee
November 3, 2024
Smith is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz due to a left knee effusion.
Patrick WilliamsQuestionable Monday
FChicago Bulls
Shoulder
November 3, 2024
Williams (shoulder) is probable for Monday's game against the Jazz, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
