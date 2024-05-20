1. BetMGM Bonus Code

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This deal gives you a refund, as bonus bets, if your initial wager after signing up with this NFL sportsbook promo loses.

This bonus bet is paid out over five equal value bonus bets if that loss is $50 or more and is delivered as a single bonus bet if that initial loss amount is less than $50.

This is one of the best NFL sportsbook offers, as the bonus bets are good up for seven days after receipt and have a 1x playthrough.

How to Claim The BetMGM Bonus Code

Tap a BET NOW button in this review. Fill out the BetMGM sign-up page that appears and make sure the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is in the bonus code box. Confirm you are located in a state where BetMGM is live and are 21+ years old. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more, then place your first bet. If your first bet loses, you will then get the bonus-bet refund that matches your loss amount, up to $1,500.





2. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 will give you a first bet up to $1,000 covered by Caesars Sportsbook.

This means if your opening wager loses, Caesars will refund that loss with an equivalent bonus bet, up to $1,000.

The bonus bet with this NFL sportsbook promo code has a 1x playthrough, is good for up to 14 days and can be used on any NFL sportsbook betting market.

How to Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Begin by clicking a BET NOW button in this review to access a Caesars Sportsbook account registration page. You'll then need to type in some basic personal info, along with ensuring the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 in the promo code box. Verify your age and location in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is live and legal. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more and make your initial wager. If that bet lands in the loss column, a bonus-bet refund up to $1,000 will then land in your Caesars Sportsbook account within 72 hours.

3. Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

NFL bettors who sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can benefit for up to 10 days, as this NFL sports betting promo code has a bet and get deal that can provide up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

This offer is unmatched among football betting promo codes and automatically applies to your first wager on Day 1. Opt-in for the bonus offer before you make your opening wager each of the next nine days.

This NFL sportsbook promo will give you an equal value bonus bet up to $100 after you make that first bet. It goes like this for 10 days, but keep in mind that the first bet must be on an event with -200 odds or greater (-400 won't qualify, -150 will).

How to Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Locate and click a BET NOW button in this review. Complete the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up page that appears. No specific code is required, as the BET NOW button activates this NFL betting offer. Go through a GPS verification to confirm you are located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed, then verify you are at least 21 years of age. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place your first qualifying bet and watch for the bonus bet to hit your account within 72 hours. You can do this for up to 10 days after signing up for this deal.





4. DraftKings Promo Code

NFL sports betting promos don't get much simpler than the DraftKings promo code, as this introductory deal rewards first-time customers with $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5.

How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code

Tap a BET NOW button. When the DraftKings sign-up page appears, fill it out by providing some basic personal details such as name, address and email address. No specific DraftKings promo code input is necessary. Confirm your location in a state DraftKings is licensed to operate in, and verify you are 21 years of age or older. Deposit at least $5 and place your initial wager. Get bonus bets in your new account.

5. FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up for a new account through the FanDuel promo code can provide you with one of the best potential returns among football betting promo codes, as it has a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets deal.

There are no odds restrictions on that opening wager, so you can take your pick from among the vast amount of betting markets that will be available to you once you sign up for this NFL sports betting promo code.

How to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code

Click a BET NOW button that will start the FanDuel sign-up process. Input the nominal personal information needed to create a new FanDuel account. Note that there is no specific FanDuel promo code that needs to be typed in, as this is programmed into the BET NOW button. Verify you are 21+ years old and physically located in a state where FanDuel operates. Make a deposit of $10 or more and make your first $5 bet. Get bonus bets after that first bet settles.

6. bet365 Bonus Code

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE grants you a choice between two NFL sportsbook offers, as you can pick between a $1,000 first-bet safety net or a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets deal.

The first-bet safety net offsets an initial wager loss up to $1,000 with bonus-bet credit of identical value, while the "Bet $5, Get $200" in bonus bets deal will deliver $200 in bonus bets if you make an initial wager of $5 or more on an event with -500 odds or greater (-750 won't cut it, -300 will). Claim either of these NFL betting promo codes upon registering for a new bet365 account.

How to Claim the bet365 Promo Code

Tap a BET NOW button to access a bet365 sign-up page. Provide some general personal info and type the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE into the promo code box. This is available in states where bet365 is licensed, so verify you are in one of those states and confirm you are 21+ years of age. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more and pick which introductory offer you want to apply to your account. Place your first bet that will either be covered by the $1K first-bet safety net or qualify for the Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets deal.

7. ESPN BET Promo Code

Those who sign up for the ESPN BET promo code ROTO will receive $1,000 First Bet Reset, which delivers bonus bets back if their opening wager loses.

With this deal, if your initial bet results in a loss, you will then receive a bonus bet refund up to $1,000 to help offset that loss, divided into five equal bonus bets.

While this is the current offer in place at ESPN BET, it is possible that a "Bet & Get" deal could be in place during the 2024 NFL season.

How to Claim the ESPN BET Promo Code