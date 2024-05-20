Sports Betting
NFL Betting Promos: Best Promo Codes & Sportsbooks (September 2024)

Author: KC Joyner
|
Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: Scott Turick

You can claim thousands of dollars in bonus bets and more using NFL betting promos, We'll explain how you can claim sportsbook promos, the various NFL promos and bonuses available, and the best NFL betting sites. In addition, we will review some frequently answered questions about NFL betting promotions.

It's the ideal moment to take advantage of top NFL betting promos and get in on the action with bonus bets. Bet on any NFL Week 4 game using the top football betting promos and sports betting apps below to secure thousands in bonus bets today.

MORENFL Week 4 Odds

Best NFL Betting Promos for Week 4

Best NFL Betting Promos

📱NFL Betting Sportsbook🎁 NFL Betting Promo Code🤑 NFL Betting Offer
BetMGM$1,500 First Bet Offer🤑 ROTOBONUS
Caesars Sportsbook$1,000 First Bet on Caesars🤑 ROTO1000
Fanatics SportsbookGet up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets🤑 CLICK HERE
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets🤑 CLICK HERE
FanDuelBet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets🤑 CLICK HERE
bet365$1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200🤑 ROTOWIRE

Review of The Best NFL Betting Promos

1. BetMGM Bonus Code

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This deal gives you a refund, as bonus bets, if your initial wager after signing up with this NFL sportsbook promo loses. 

This bonus bet is paid out over five equal value bonus bets if that loss is $50 or more and is delivered as a single bonus bet if that initial loss amount is less than $50. 

This is one of the best NFL sportsbook offers, as the bonus bets are good up for seven days after receipt and have a 1x playthrough.

How to Claim The BetMGM Bonus Code

  1. Tap a BET NOW button in this review.
  2. Fill out the BetMGM sign-up page that appears and make sure the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is in the bonus code box.
  3. Confirm you are located in a state where BetMGM is live and are 21+ years old.
  4. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more, then place your first bet.
  5. If your first bet loses, you will then get the bonus-bet refund that matches your loss amount, up to $1,500.

2. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 will give you a first bet up to $1,000 covered by Caesars Sportsbook. 

This means if your opening wager loses, Caesars will refund that loss with an equivalent bonus bet, up to $1,000. 

The bonus bet with this NFL sportsbook promo code has a 1x playthrough, is good for up to 14 days and can be used on any NFL sportsbook betting market.

How to Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

  1. Begin by clicking a BET NOW button in this review to access a Caesars Sportsbook account registration page.
  2. You'll then need to type in some basic personal info, along with ensuring the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 in the promo code box.
  3. Verify your age and location in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is live and legal.
  4. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more and make your initial wager.
  5. If that bet lands in the loss column, a bonus-bet refund up to $1,000 will then land in your Caesars Sportsbook account within 72 hours.

3. Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

NFL bettors who sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code can benefit for up to 10 days, as this NFL sports betting promo code has a bet and get deal that can provide up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

This offer is unmatched among football betting promo codes and automatically applies to your first wager on Day 1. Opt-in for the bonus offer before you make your opening wager each of the next nine days.

This NFL sportsbook promo will give you an equal value bonus bet up to $100 after you make that first bet. It goes like this for 10 days, but keep in mind that the first bet must be on an event with -200 odds or greater (-400 won't qualify, -150 will).

How to Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

  1. Locate and click a BET NOW button in this review.
  2. Complete the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up page that appears. No specific code is required, as the BET NOW button activates this NFL betting offer.
  3. Go through a GPS verification to confirm you are located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is licensed, then verify you are at least 21 years of age.
  4. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more.
  5. Place your first qualifying bet and watch for the bonus bet to hit your account within 72 hours. You can do this for up to 10 days after signing up for this deal.

4. DraftKings Promo Code

NFL sports betting promos don't get much simpler than the DraftKings promo code, as this introductory deal rewards first-time customers with $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5.

How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code

  1. Tap a BET NOW button.
  2. When the DraftKings sign-up page appears, fill it out by providing some basic personal details such as name, address and email address. No specific DraftKings promo code input is necessary.
  3. Confirm your location in a state DraftKings is licensed to operate in, and verify you are 21 years of age or older.
  4. Deposit at least $5 and place your initial wager.
  5. Get bonus bets in your new account. 

5. FanDuel Promo Code

Signing up for a new account through the FanDuel promo code can provide you with one of the best potential returns among football betting promo codes, as it has a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets deal. 

There are no odds restrictions on that opening wager, so you can take your pick from among the vast amount of betting markets that will be available to you once you sign up for this NFL sports betting promo code.

How to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code

  1. Click a BET NOW button that will start the FanDuel sign-up process.
  2. Input the nominal personal information needed to create a new FanDuel account. Note that there is no specific FanDuel promo code that needs to be typed in, as this is programmed into the BET NOW button.
  3. Verify you are 21+ years old and physically located in a state where FanDuel operates.
  4. Make a deposit of $10 or more and make your first $5 bet.
  5. Get bonus bets after that first bet settles. 

6. bet365 Bonus Code

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE grants you a choice between two NFL sportsbook offers, as you can pick between a $1,000 first-bet safety net or a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets deal. 

The first-bet safety net offsets an initial wager loss up to $1,000 with bonus-bet credit of identical value, while the "Bet $5, Get $200" in bonus bets deal will deliver $200 in bonus bets if you make an initial wager of $5 or more on an event with -500 odds or greater (-750 won't cut it, -300 will). Claim either of these NFL betting promo codes upon registering for a new bet365 account.

How to Claim the bet365 Promo Code

  1. Tap a BET NOW button to access a bet365 sign-up page.
  2. Provide some general personal info and type the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE into the promo code box.
  3. This is available in states where bet365 is licensed, so verify you are in one of those states and confirm you are 21+ years of age.
  4. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more and pick which introductory offer you want to apply to your account.
  5. Place your first bet that will either be covered by the $1K first-bet safety net or qualify for the Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets deal.

7. ESPN BET Promo Code

Those who sign up for the ESPN BET promo code ROTO will receive $1,000 First Bet Reset, which delivers bonus bets back if their opening wager loses. 

With this deal, if your initial bet results in a loss, you will then receive a bonus bet refund up to $1,000 to help offset that loss, divided into five equal bonus bets. 

While this is the current offer in place at ESPN BET, it is possible that a "Bet & Get" deal could be in place during the 2024 NFL season.

How to Claim the ESPN BET Promo Code

  1. Hit a BET NOW button to get started.
  2. When the ESPN BET sign-up page hits your screen, fill it out by providing some general personal information.
  3. Verify through GPS that you are in a state where ESPN BET is currently operating, then provide proof that you are 21+ years of age. Make sure the code ROTO is entered.
  4. Deposit $10 or more into your new ESPN BET account and place your opening wager.
  5. Look for a bonus bet to land in your new ESPN BET account if that initial bet loses.
How We Rank NFL Promo Codes & Promotions

There are many factors that we take into account when ranking NFL betting promo codes. In general, we prioritize things that are most important to new customers who are looking to sign up with football betting promotions. 

We then focus on other elements that many prospective sports bettors might not be aware of when reviewing their NFL sportsbook betting options.

⭐️ Bonus Value: This is one of the most important NFL sportsbook bonuses, as it provides the initial bonus bet value sports bettors will receive when signing up for a new NFL sportsbook promo code offer.

⭐️ Playthrough Requirements: In general, most sports betting sites have a 1x playthrough that provides withdrawable cash profits after only one win with a bonus bet, but we do account for instances where that isn't the case.

⭐️ Odds Requirements: The majority of NFL sportsbook betting sites have no odds requirements for an initial wager to qualify for the NFL sportsbook promo code or for a bonus bet to qualify for winnings, but we note the outlier cases. Nearly all NFL betting markets are elligible as your first wager.

⭐️ Bonus Bet Usage Window: The industry standard here is one week, yet some NFL betting promos will provide as many as two weeks to use their bonus bets.

⭐️ Delivery Time For Bonus Bet: There is a wide disparity in this area, as some NFL promos will send bonus bets instantly, while others take as many as 72 hours to deliver these.

Types of NFL Sportsbook Bonuses

NFL betting sites have many NFL sportsbook bonus types that you can benefit from. Here are eight of the most common NFL promos offered by those operators.

Odds Boosts

An odds boost provides a payout spike to a specific wager by increasing the odds. For example, if you make an NFL futures bet on the Chiefs to win next year's Super Bowl at +550 odds, an odds boost might raise that payout to +750 odds.

Insurance

NFL betting promos that offer insurance will typically do this on a parlay wager. In a case like this, if you make a parlay consisting of at least four legs, if only one of those legs doesn't win, you will then get a bonus bet refund of your initial wager amount (usually up to a set amount, such as $10 or $20).

Bet & Get

When NFL betting promos offer bet-and-get deals, it is often in the form of placing a small bet amount (such as $5) and getting a set amount of bonus bets in return. This is understandably one of the most popular NFL betting promotions, as it provides customers with immediate betting value that can be used on all manner of NFL odds bets.

Profit Boost

A profit boost is very similar to an odds boost, except that whereas an odds boost works on a particular wager or wager type (such as NFL player props), a profit boost can be applied to any wager. This provides much more flexibility in how you can use this type of NFL betting bonus.

No Deposit Bonuses

A no-deposit bonus is a type of NFL betting promo that provides some type of benefit for creating a new account but doesn't require you to make a deposit to get it. NFL betting sites may make this offer around a new state launch or the Super Bowl.

Deposit-Match Bonuses 

NFL betting promotions that offer deposit-match bonuses will give you some level of bonus-bet match after you deposit a certain amount into your account. This often requires a level of playthrough (typically 1x) before you receive the deposit-match bonus as a bonus bet in your account.

Referral Bonus Codes

A referral bonus code is given when a customer invites a friend to create a new account via some of the top NFL betting promos. As long as the friend uses the link from that NFL betting promo, the customer and the friend will receive some type of bonus, which is usually delivered via sportsbook credits. Note, though, referral programs are not available in all locations.

NFL Super Bowl Bonus 

You can get this type of bonus by wagering on various Super Bowl odds available. You'll have many types of bets to choose from, as there are more NFL betting promos available during the Super Bowl than at any other time of the year.

How to Use NFL Sportsbook Promos

One of the key things to remember when signing up for NFL betting promos is that you are not limited to creating just one new account. This means you can stack the benefits of each NFL betting promo. Here are a few other items to remember regarding using NFL sportsbook promos.

  1. ✅ Read our reviews to find the best NFL betting promos.
  2. ✅ Invesitage the NFL betting markets that each site is offering.
  3. ✅ Use our secure sign-up links to create your first betting account. You'll need to include your personal details and SSN when doing so.
  4. ✅ There are know your customer (KYC) requirements that online sportsbooks must follow during the account creation process. This includes verifying where you are located when signing up (to assure you are in a state where that online sportsbook is live and legal) and that you are of legal betting age.
  5. ✅ Make sure the banking offerings are to your liking. You want to be able to make deposits when you like and to assure that you are able to receive any winnings should you choose to cash out your funds.
Why Do Sportsbooks Offer NFL Betting Promos?

Operators offer NFL betting promos because the National Football League is the most popular sport to watch and to wager on. 

These NFL promos allow new customers to sign up for the best NFL betting apps and give them a try with a minimum of downside potential. 

This is part of why customers should consider signing up for multiple NFL betting promos, as it is a way to test out the user interfaces and compare odds at varying online betting sites. With so many NFL games available to be wagred on each week, there is no shortage of options to invest your bonus bets in.

Best NFL Week 1 Promo Codes & Betting Offers

With NFL Week 1 set to begin, you're not going to want to miss out on the chance to claim these top-rated NFL sports betting promos and football betting promo codes:

🏈 Football Betting Promo for 2024-25 Season✅ Claim NFL Betting Promo Code
BetMGM NFL promo$1,500 First Bet Offer
Caesars Sportsbook NFL promo$1,000 First Bet on Caesars
Fanatics Sportsbook NFL promoGet up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets
DraftKings NFL promoBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets
FanDuel NFL promoBet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
bet365 NFL promo$1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200
Our Closing Thoughts on the Best NFL Promos

The NFL season is a marathon and not a sprint, and that applies to the NFL betting promo universe as well, which is why we regularly update these offers once the NFL season starts. 

That's why it is a good idea to bookmark this page for future reference. Sports betting sites are apt to generate many new NFL promos throughout the year. You will want to check them out regularly if you are considering making wagers throughout this season.

NFL Betting Promos FAQs

What is the best NFL betting promo code?

+

It depends on what you are looking for from the best NFL promos. BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings offer first-bet protection. Fanatics Sportsbook has 10 days of bet-and-get deals, while bet365 offers a choice between first-bet protection or a bet-and-get deal.

Can I use multiple NFL betting bonuses on the same bet?

+

Yes, you can use multiple NFL betting bonuses on the same bet – as long as they are at different sportsbooks. If you sign up for multiple NFL promos in advance to give yourself enough time to place each bet, you can use multiple NFL betting bonuses on the same event at different sportsbooks.

What are the typical wagering requirements for NFL betting promos?

+

Each NFL betting promo has some type of wagering requirement in order to garner value from the introductory offer. For example, the first-bet protection will require that you make an initial wager in order to get that protection. Bet & Get offers may require a $5 first bet or for your first bet to win. There may also be odds restrictions.

How do I redeem an NFL betting promo code?

+

To redeem an NFL betting promo code, just click on any of our BET NOW links in this review. After that, follow the prompts or check out the step-by-step sign-up directions listed above for each of the top online sportsbooks.

Are NFL sports betting promos available in all states?

+

NFL promos are only available in states where online sports betting is legal. These deals are also only available through online sportsbooks that are licensed and legally allowed to operate in each of these states.

What are NFL betting promos?

+

NFL betting promos are introductory offers from the top operators. These deals often deliver items such as bonus bets or first-bet protection that make it easy to check out a new sports betting app with less risk.

KC Joyner
Author: KC Joyner
Contributor since May 2024
KC Joyner is one of the pioneers of the football analytics movement. He was a Senior Writer for ESPN, covering fantasy football, the NFL, college football, and the NFL draft for 14 years. He has also penned material for The Athletic, The New York Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer. KC's Scientific Football book series broke new ground in the football analytics world and was purchased by nearly half of NFL teams.
