NFL Fantasy Football News Today

News Display Mode
Compact
Expanded
Edwards (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Lamb (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.
Chark (groin) is not listed on the Chargers' Week 10 injury report.
Goedert (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate and suggested afterward that he plans to play Sunday at Dallas, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Smith was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury.
Brown (knee) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.
Andrews could see extra playing time with Isaiah Likely (hamstring) ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Barkley (back) was listed as limited due to rest on Wednesday's practice report.
Davis (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Thomas (chest) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Bigsby (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Etienne (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Williams (ankle) wasn't listed on the Bears' first Week 10 injury report.
Williams (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wilson (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
Gano (hamstring) Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site in practice Wednesday.
Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to knee and back injuries, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Hunt (quad) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Conner was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a finger injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Pitts was estimated as limited participant on Wednesday's practice report due to a hamstring injury, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Boyd (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Spears (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Saints coach Darren Rizzi said Wednesday that Olave (concussion) is meeting with specialists and no decision has been made on an injured reserve stint, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
London (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Pollard (foot) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.