Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now

NFL Fantasy Football News Today

The latest NFL player and team news affecting your fantasy football draft and season.
News Filters
All Latest Injuries Top Offense IDP Team Defense BAL BUF CIN CLE DEN HOU IND JAX KC LAC LV MIA NE NYJ PIT TEN
AFC
ARI ATL CAR CHI DAL DET GB LAR MIN NO NYG PHI SEA SF TB WAS
NFC
Teams
QB RB WR TE K DE DT LB CB S
Positions
Free Agents
News Display Mode
Compact
Expanded
Gus EdwardsLimited in return to practice
RBLos Angeles Chargers
Ankle
November 6, 2024
Edwards (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
CeeDee LambLimited practice Wednesday
WRDallas Cowboys
Shoulder - AC Joint
November 6, 2024
Lamb (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
DJ CharkOff injury report
WRLos Angeles Chargers
November 6, 2024
Chark (groin) is not listed on the Chargers' Week 10 injury report.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Dallas GoedertListed as full participant
TEPhiladelphia Eagles
November 6, 2024
Goedert (hamstring) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate and suggested afterward that he plans to play Sunday at Dallas, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
DeVonta SmithDNP due to hamstring issue
WRPhiladelphia Eagles
Hamstring
November 6, 2024
Smith was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
A.J. BrownOfficially limited Wednesday
WRPhiladelphia Eagles
Knee
November 6, 2024
Brown (knee) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Mark AndrewsMay benefit from Likely's absence
TEBaltimore Ravens
November 6, 2024
Andrews could see extra playing time with Isaiah Likely (hamstring) ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Saquon BarkleyGets rested Wednesday
RBPhiladelphia Eagles
November 6, 2024
Barkley (back) was listed as limited due to rest on Wednesday's practice report.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Gabe DavisRemains limited at practice
WRJacksonville Jaguars
Shoulder
November 6, 2024
Davis (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Brian ThomasLimited in Wednesday's practice
WRJacksonville Jaguars
Chest
November 6, 2024
Thomas (chest) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Tank BigsbyLimited practice participant
RBJacksonville Jaguars
Ankle
November 6, 2024
Bigsby (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Travis EtienneLimited in practice
RBJacksonville Jaguars
Hamstring
November 6, 2024
Etienne (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Caleb WilliamsClear of ankle injury
QBChicago Bears
November 6, 2024
Williams (ankle) wasn't listed on the Bears' first Week 10 injury report.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Jamaal WilliamsLimited in practice Wednesday
RBNew Orleans Saints
Groin
November 6, 2024
Williams (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Cedrick WilsonDNP due to shoulder injury
WRNew Orleans Saints
Shoulder
November 6, 2024
Wilson (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Graham GanoReturns to limited practice
KNew York Giants
Hamstring
November 6, 2024
Gano (hamstring) Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site in practice Wednesday.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Theo JohnsonTending to pair of injuries
TENew York Giants
Knee
November 6, 2024
Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to knee and back injuries, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Kareem HuntLimited to begin week again
RBKansas City Chiefs
Quadriceps
November 6, 2024
Hunt (quad) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
James ConnerDealing with finger issue
RBArizona Cardinals
Finger
November 6, 2024
Conner was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a finger injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Kyle PittsTending to hamstring issue
TEAtlanta Falcons
Hamstring
November 6, 2024
Pitts was estimated as limited participant on Wednesday's practice report due to a hamstring injury, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Tyler BoydBegins week with limited practice
WRTennessee Titans
Shoulder
November 6, 2024
Boyd (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Tyjae SpearsLimited in practice Wednesday
RBTennessee Titans
Hamstring
November 6, 2024
Spears (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Chris OlaveMeeting with specialists
WRNew Orleans Saints
Concussion
November 6, 2024
Saints coach Darren Rizzi said Wednesday that Olave (concussion) is meeting with specialists and no decision has been made on an injured reserve stint, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Drake LondonListed as limited Wednesday
WRAtlanta Falcons
Hip
November 6, 2024
London (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Tony PollardLimited to begin Week 10 prep
RBTennessee Titans
Foot
November 6, 2024
Pollard (foot) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
ANALYSIS
Subscribe now to instantly reveal our take on this news.
Get More News