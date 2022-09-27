Sportsbook promos are the best way to sign up with sports betting apps or online sites such as BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings. With our top-rated offers, you can claim thousands in welcome bonuses and promotions. Below, you'll find the best sports betting promos and sign-up deals for September 2024, and learn how to claim them.
After claiming the top sportsbook promos, you can bet on a loaded NFL Week 4 slate, which wraps up with a marquee Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens. Dozens of legal sports betting sites offer new users exciting sign-up bonuses, with bonus bets available when you use the right promo codes. Take advantage of these promo codes to score bonus bets to use on NFL odds today.
Each of these sportsbooks offer exclusive welcome offers for new customers. They typically involve matched bonus bets or refunds if the initial wager loses. Several offer reward credits, loyalty points and bonus bets up to a certain value. Aside from these introductory offers, some sportsbooks also offer recurring promotions for existing customers, such as odds boosts, profit boosts, referral bonuses, bet-and-get deals, contests, parlay insurances, free-to-play contests and early payout specials.
We've selected nine of the best sportsbook bonuses, from the top online sportsbooks, to review. Below, you will find key information on each exclusive offer, including how the promotion works, how to claim it and additional bonuses attached to each online sports betting site.
Caesars Sportsbook is another staple of the online sports betting industry. Caesars is the go-to platform for sports bettors everywhere. Similar to BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook is known for an easy-to-use betting app and plethora of in-app sportsbook bonuses. Their famous "Caesars Rewards" program is particularly impressive.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 provides new customers with a first-bet offer, up to $1,000. To claim these bonus bets click the link on this page, sign up for an account, make a deposit and place a bet worth $10 or more on any sporting event.
If your first bet wins, you keep the money. If it loses, you get your wager back as a bonus-bet token, up to a maximum of $1,000. That makes it one of the larger sign-up bonuses on the market at the moment. The bonus bets have a 1x rollover requirement, and you must use it all at once, rather than dividing it into smaller bets. Any profits you secure will go into your account balance.
Other Promotions at Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars Sportsbook offers more odds boosts each day than any other sportsbook. You will also find a range of additional sports betting promotions, which can be redeemed on a recurring basis. They include profit boosts, a referral bonus, bet and get deals and prize draws. Visit the Caesars Sportsbook "Promotions" section to see which offers are available each week.
Caesars Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
✅ Caesars Sportsbook has the most expansive selection of daily odds boosts.
✅ NFL live streaming is offered inside the Caesars Sportsbook app & online betting site.
✅ Caesars offers a top-tier loyalty program to active users.
Cons
❌ Some users report that Caesars Sportsbook's odds selection is less expansive compared to other betting sites.
❌ We'd like to see Caesars Sportsbook keep certain betting markets available longer.
Legal States
This sportsbook promo can be claimed in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.
ESPN BET, one of the latest additions to the sportsbook scene, is gaining favor among bettors. Its rising popularity can be attributed to competitive promotions, a user-friendly interface, responsive customer service, and swift payouts. ESPN BET presents lucrative opportunities, particularly through its impressive welcome promotion. New users who sign up and fund their accounts today using the ESPN BET promo code ROTO can seize up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.
Other Promotions At ESPN BET
ESPN BET has a slew of terrific ongoing bonuses and promos that both new and existing users can take advantage of daily. All you need to do is visit the betting app's promotions page to find out the best offers of the day.
ESPN BET Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
✅ Daily odds boosts are available on the mobile app & online betting site.
✅ ESPN BET's live betting feature is industry-leading.
✅ The mobile app is easy to download, use & navigate.
Cons
❌ ESPN BET could increase its selection of banking methods & options.
❌ We'd like to see ESPN BET add a live streaming feature in the near future.
Legal States
This sportsbook promo can be claimed in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Hollywood Casino is available in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
New users can register with the bet365 bonus code to get a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net welcome offer. If your first bet loses, you get up to $1,000 in bonus bets back. Users also have the option to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion instead.
Other Promotions at bet365
There are various similar promotions each week. Be sure to check out the bet365 promotions page so you don't miss out on these terrific ongoing bonuses and promos. You will find offers covering all of the major sports betting markets and events, including the Super Bowl, the World Series, NBA Playoffs and more.
bet365 Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
✅ bet365 offers the best "Early Payout" feature among all top-rated sportsbooks.
✅ The bet365 mobile app is smooth and easy to use.
✅ bet365 Sportsbook reguarly offers user-friendly bet boosts & bonuses.
Cons
❌ Some users have reported a slower payout speed compared to other betting sites.
❌ The bet365 loyalty program is slightly lacking compared to others.
Legal States
This sportsbook promo can be claimed in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Since its 2019 launch in New Jersey, Hard Rock Bet has swiftly become a top online sports betting platform. Under Hard Rock Digital's helm, it gained a devoted following for its competitive odds and $100 sign-up bonus with the Hard Rock Bet promo code. The current deal offers new users a Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and first bet, and you get $100 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of your first bet. Bonus bets are paid out in five bonus bet credits worth $20 each.
Other Promotions At Hard Rock Bet:
You will receive a broad array of additional promos at Hard Rock Bet. These include bet boosts as well as other exclusive ongoing bonuses and promos like same-game parlay boosts. Visit the Hard Rock Bet promotions page so you don't miss out on any of these generous offers you can take advantage of every day.
Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
✅ Hard Rock Bet offers a number of rapid payout methods.
✅ Offers odds on all major sports leagues & markets.
✅ The customer service team has repeatedly received positive reviews.
Cons
❌ Hard Rock Bet would benefit from expanding into more US states.
❌ We'd like to see Hard Rock Bet add more features, like live streaming.
Legal States
This sportsbook promo can be claimed in the following states: Arizona, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.
The newest online sportsbook to hit the scene, Fanatics Sportsbook is looking to make a name for itself in the industry. By pairing lucrative new-user bonuses with in-app streaming and real life rewards through their FanCash program, Fanatics Sportsbook has rapidly established itself as one of the top sports betting sites.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
Upon creating a new account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo below, new users will be able to unlock up to $1,000 in total bonus bets over their first ten days on the account. Place a $100 bet daily, for ten consecutive days, and Fanatics Sportsbook will match each wager you place.
Other Promotions at Fanatics Sportsbook
As mentioned previously, the exclusive "FanCash" rewards program is a main drawing point at Fanatics Sportsbook. On select bets, you can earn "FanCash" back in return. This FanCash can eventually be used to redeem real-life Fanatics apparel like team jerseys and hats. Fanatics Sportsbook also offers in-app streaming services for select sporting events.
Fanatics Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
✅ Fanatics Sportsbook has the best rewards program, known as "FanCash."
✅ Watch NFL football with Fanatics Sportsbook live streaming.
✅ Same Game Parlay options have been positively reviewed by Fanatics Sportsbook users.
Cons
❌ Fanatics Sportsbook does not currently offer a desktop version.
❌ The online casino portion of Fanatics Sportsbook could use further improvement.
Legal States
This sportsbook promo can be claimed in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.
One of the largest and best sportsbooks online, BetMGM has garnered a reputation for consistently offering strong sports betting bonuses while operating a smooth betting interface and app. View all the top betting odds from one central location and quickly access other key BetMGM Sportsbook features like loyalty rewards, referral bonuses, live streaming and all-user promos.
BetMGM Bonus Code
The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS entitles you to a first-bet offer, worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. You can sign up and place a minimum $10 bet on any sport and BetMGM will provide you with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the first wager loses. The bonus funds will have a 1x rollover requirement. You can click the featured BET NOW button linked below to instantly sign up with this offer.
Other Promotions at BetMGM
The odds boosts at BetMGM are called "Lion's Boosts." You will find them on the biggest sporting events of the week. It also provides one game parlay insurance, whereby you get your stake back if you miss one leg. The "Parlay Plus" bonus boosts payouts by up to 40% on winning parlays. You can also secure bet credits as a reward for placing certain wagers -- often referred to as bet and get deals -- and a referral bonus as well. You will find a comprehensive array of ongoing sportsbook bonuses at BetMGM.
BetMGM Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
✅ BetMGM offers live streaming on major sports like NFL, NBA, MLB & others.
✅ Regular boosted odds, also known as "Lion's Boosts."
✅ Tops our list as the best sports betting promo for new users.
Cons
❌ We'd like to see BetMGM add a phone line to its existing customer support options.
❌ We'd like to see BetMGM return to its bet-and-get welcome offer at some point.
Legal States
This sportsbook promo can be claimed in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.
Another extremely popular online betting site, DraftKings consistently offers sportsbook promos that award new users with instant bonus bets. Combine this with a streamlined mobile betting app, and it's no surprise that DraftKings is one of the most popular online sportsbooks.
DraftKings Promo Code
The DraftKings promo code offer for new customers is Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets. Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a first bet. Whether that first-time wager settles as a win or a loss, get 8 bonus bets worth $200.
Other Promotions on DraftKings
DraftKings Sportsbook runs daily free-to-play pools. You can make a series of predictions on a sports event, and the players with the largest number of correct answers rise to the top of the leaderboard. Hundreds of players earn bet credits as prizes in each contest. There is also a referral bonus, and it runs early payout specials on some NFL games.
DraftKings Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
✅ DraftKings offers one of the best DFS platforms in addition to its online sportsbook.
✅ DraftKings Sportsbook regularly offers user-friendly sportsbook promotions on a daily basis.
✅ Massive selection of markets and odds available.
Cons
❌ DraftKings occasionally limits users who win consistently during short time periods.
❌ Some users have reported slow response times with the customer support team.
Legal States
This sportsbook bonus can be claimed in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Arguably the most popular online sportsbook in the United States, FanDuel has a massive user base and does an excellent job keeping things exciting with frequent all-user promos and boosts, like its current ongoing offers throughout the 2024-25 NFL season.
FanDuel Promo Code
One of the simplest offers on the market right now, new users can unlock $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel promo code offer. You must make a first deposit of at least $5. You must also make a first bet of $5 or more to get $200 in bonus bets. You get the bonus regardless of the outcome of your first bet.
The sportsbook regularly offers larger "No Sweat First Bet" offers in addition to this Bet $5, Get $200 promo. These are some of the best sportsbook promotions on the market, so it's always worth looking into them.
Other Promotions on FanDuel
FanDuel offers existing customers a No Sweat same-game parlay bet each week on Thursday Night Football. There is a similar promotion for MLB bettors as well. It runs free-to-play contests, such as the $1,000,000 Hi-Lo NFL tournament and the Swing For The Greens golf contest, along with sport-specific promos like Dinger Tuesdays for MLB fans. There is also a referral bonus, along with a variety of odds boosts each day. FanDuel Sportsbook has one of the largest selections of all-user sportsbook promotions.
FanDuel Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
✅ FanDuel is regularly considered the #1 online sportsbook & betting app in the United States.
✅ FanDuel offers special contests & promotions, like the "Gronk Kick of Destiny."
✅ Expansive selection of odds market that are always up to date.
Cons
❌ FanDuel's parlay mechanics could use improvement.
❌ The FanDuel loyalty program for current users could be improved upon.
Legal States
This sportsbook promo can be claimed in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.
BetRivers offers new customers a 2nd Chance Bet, worth up to $500 in bonus bets, with the BetRivers bonus code. You just need to place a qualifying first bet, and if your bet settles as a loss, you get the money back as a bet credit, matching your initial wager, up to a maximum of $500.
This bet credit has just a 1x rollover requirement. You need to hit minimum odds of -200 when using the bet credit, but you can wager on any sport. You can claim as many sportsbook promotions and bonuses as you'd like, so feel free to use the BetRivers welcome offer along with those from other top sportsbooks as well.
Other Promotions at BetRivers
BetRivers provides a very impressive array of recurring sportsbook promos and bonus bet offer. You will be offered plenty of profit boost tokens each week -- a 20% NFL boost, a 20% soccer boost, a 20% tennis boost and so on. It also provides odds boosts, bet credit deals, all-user bonus bets and contests, such as the $500,000 NFL Same Game Parlay tournament.
BetRivers Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Pros
✅ BetRivers offers competitive odds on many top, and niche, betting markets.
✅ The BetRivers iRush Rewards Program is excellent.
✅ Regional betting promotions are frequently offered.
Cons
❌ We'd like to see BetRivers expand into more US states.
❌ Some users have reported a below average experience with the BetRivers mobile app.
Legal States
The $500 offer is the main national offer, but it can vary by state: it's $250 in Colorado and New Jersey and $100 in Arizona, Iowa, New York, Ohio and West Virginia.
Minimum Deposits: You generally need to make a minimum deposit to qualify for sportsbook promo codes, but it varies by site.
Rollover Requirement: Rollover requirements tell you how many times you need to play the bonus funds through before cashing out. For example, if you receive $100 in bonus funds and there is a 1x rollover requirement, you only need to place $100 worth of wagers before withdrawing.
Minimum Odds: There may be a minimum odds requirement on sign-up bonuses and additional sportsbook bonuses. For example, you may need to place a qualifying wager at odds of -125 or greater in order to earn the bonus funds. You may also find a minimum odds requirement on those bonus funds. You can calculate your odds payout with our free odds calculator.
Date of Expiration: Any funds you receive from online sportsbook bonuses will come with an expiration date. If you do not complete the wagering requirements in that time, the bonus funds will be forfeited and removed from your account.
Cash Out: The cash out option allows you to exit an open wager before the game or wager has finished or settled. Most sportsbook promos stipulate that you cannot cash out bets placed with bonus funds when completing rollover requirements. When all the rollover requirements attached to the best sportsbook promo codes have been completed, you can request a cash withdrawal.
Signing up and claiming some of the best sportsbook bonuses is easy. All you have to do is follow the simple step-by-step instructions below, and you will be off and running with up to thousands in bonus bets.
1. Choose Any of the Best Sportsbook Promos
Select any of the best sportsbook promos that fits what you are looking for. It is important to take into consideration things like minimum deposits, bonus bet amount and which US states the sportsbook is active in. It is also important to note that you can sign up for several of the best sportsbook promotions at a time.
2. Create a New Sportsbook Account
Once you have chosen which sportsbook(s) you want to sign up with, click on the BET NOW button located next to its name. This will take you to the betting site's registration portal, and should automatically apply the proper promo code to your account.
3. Enter Account Details & Registration Information
Enter required account information and details like name, date of birth, last four digits of your SSN, etc. Some sportsbooks will ask you to upload some sort of supporting document, like your driver's license for example.
4. Make a Minimum Deposit
Once your account has been verified, you will be able to connect the payment method of your choosing. Most of the online sportsbooks mentioned on this page have been consistently ranked as the best credit card betting sites and PayPal betting sites, so those are two easy banking methods you will likely be able to use to make said minimum deposit. Most sites require an initial deposit between $5 to $10.
5. Claim Your Sportsbook Bonus
Once you have filled out your account information and satisfied the minimum deposit requirement, you can secure your new-user sports betting promo. Deposit matches will be filled immediately, while first-bet offers and "Bet and Get" promotions require you to make an initial cash wager on eligible odds.
Below are the main types of the best sportsbook promos that you will be offered at online betting sites and apps:
First-Bet Offers
Many online sportsbooks will give you first-bet offers when you register for an account. You normally need to wager at least $5 or $10 to qualify. The sportsbook will allow you to place a bet on any sports betting market. If your wager wins, you keep the money and move on. If it loses, the sportsbook will give you a refund, matching the amount of your initial wager.
The refund typically takes the form of bonus credit. You must then play the bonus bets through once, and any winnings you earn will be paid as cash into your general account balance. This is one of the most common sportsbook promotions.
Deposit Match Bonus
Some online sports betting sites offer to match a percentage of your first deposit with bonus funds.
You can normally divide the bet credit up into increments of your choosing, rather than using it all on a single wager. Any winnings you earn from wagers placed with the bonus credit will normally be paid as cash. Just make sure you check the rollover requirement attached to an online betting deposit bonus. Most only require a 1x playthrough, but some sportsbooks make you roll the funds over several times before cashing out.
Referral Bonuses
A referral bonus rewards you with site credit if you encourage your friends to sign up. You can ask for a unique referral code and send it to a friend. Your friend can paste that code into the designated box when signing up. When your friend makes a minimum first deposit, you will both be issued bonus bets.
Odds Boosts
Several online sportsbooks offer boosted odds on major sporting events as a short-term welcome bonus. For example, an NFL team might be priced at -150 to win a game, but the sportsbook will allow you to bet $5 at boosted odds of +4000 (40-to-1) on that team if you sign up for an account. Winnings will normally be paid out in site credit, which you must then play through once before cashing out.
Many sportsbooks also provide daily odds boosts for existing customers. Those odds boosts are far more modest, and they usually apply to parlays, props and same game parlays. For example, you might be able to bet on the Brooklyn Nets to beat the Atlanta Hawks and Ben Simmons to score more than 21.5 points, boosted from +125 to +140. All winnings will be paid in cash. Caesars Sportsbook is the best sportsbook for odds boosts.
You can use any of the best sportsbook promos on many different legal sports betting markets. That could include niche table tennis or volleyball tournaments, but most bettors stick to the major leagues when using the best sportsbook bonus codes.
🏈 NFL
First-bet offers and deposit match bonuses can be used on NFL games. Most NFL sportsbooks launch lavish odds boosts during the season too, such as the Bet $5, Win $280 football betting promo codes that DraftKings and FanDuel provided for the Super Bowl. BetMGM is a great option for NFL fans as well, as it allows you to specify your favorite team, and it then sends you tailored NFL betting promos for that team throughout the year. You can also take part in free-to-enter sportsbook contests offering six-figure or seven-figure prize pools at many of the top betting sites.
🏀 NBA
Online sportsbooks typically offer more than 100 betting options on each NBA game, giving you lots of options to use up your bonus credits. Caesars Sportsbook offers some of the best NBA betting promos. For example, it was recently giving away NBA jerseys to bettors that spent $100 or more on basketball bets.
⚾️ MLB
MLB is one of the most popular leagues among sports bettors. You can wager on a huge volume of games each year, and sportsbooks tend to make very slim margins on baseball. Any sportsbook bonus aimed at new customers, such as deposit match offers and bonus bets, can be used on MLB games. Sites such as FanDuel Sportsbook also offer appealing MLB betting promos for existing customers, such as the Dinger Tuesday bonus offer.
🏒 NHL
Most sites offer NHL betting promos specifically designed for hockey fans. For example, BetRivers offers a 20% profit boost on live NHL wagers for all customers. Any welcome bonus funds can also be used on NHL games, and you will find regular NHL odds boosts at many sportsbooks.
🏆 College Sports
College sports betting laws vary on a state-by-state basis. Many states forbid prop bets on college games, while some prohibit wagering on games featuring teams based in the state. However, most states allow some form of legal sports betting on college athletics, and you can find various bonuses for NCAAF and NCAAB games.
With UFC Pay Per View events taking place year round, MMA betting has become a go-to option for sports fans everywhere. Some MMA betting promos will go as far as offering the ability to stream the event that you are signing up to wager on. For example, DraftKings ran a promotion around UFC 300 that gave bettors the chance to watch the PPV event for free after making a minimum wager.
⛳️ Golf
With PGA Tournament events scheduled practically all year long, it is no surprise that betting on golf odds has become quite popular. Signing up with some of the best golf betting promos and sportsbook promo codes is an excellent way to get in on the action and wager on top golfers like Rory McIlory, Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods
As long as you are a new user, claiming the best sportsbook promos is an easy process. Simply click on the appropriate BET NOW button connected to the sportsbook you are looking to create an account with, enter the required promo code (if applicable) and the welcome bonus will automatically be applied to your account.
Our team of betting experts recommend signing up with BetMGM, as they offer the largest sportsbook bonus and best overall promo code for new sports bettors. Enter bonus code ROTOBONUS to get started with this promotion today.
It's also important to note that you can claim multiple sportsbook promo codes at a time. This is the best way to maximize your overall bonus bet total. We recommend signing up with BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and even bet365 to fully load up on bonus winnings during your first few days of online sports betting.
While the offers mentioned in this review are exclusively for new customers, that doesn't mean there aren't sportsbook promos for existing users and customers. All of the top sportsbooks and sports betting apps regularly offer "all-user" betting promos and bonuses.
There are a handful of all-user sports betting promos that are generally considered as the best to claim:
Bet and Get Promotions
Similar to the "Bet and Get" promotions that are offered to new users, betting sites will often make Bet and Get sportsbook promos available to current users. These elite-level bonuses typically surface around large events like the Super Bowl or March Madness. However, it's worth logging into your sportsbook accounts daily to see if a Bet and Get promo is being offered to existing customers.
Early Payout Specials
Early payout specials allow users to cash out on a wager early once their wagered on team gets up by a certain amount. bet365 has the most popular early payout specials, consistently offering them year-round for sports like NFL, MLB and NHL.
Tokens
Existing users can reguarly claim in-app tokens that unlock odds or profit boosts. These can be particularly handy when applied to parlays, giving users the chance to secure significant winnings.
Free-to-Play Games
A handful of sportsbooks offer free-to-play games on a consistent basis. DraftKings is the most prominent -- you access the DraftKings "Pools" tab daily to see daily contests and prediction pools that are available to enter. Other betting apps like BetMGM occasionally offer free-to-play sports betting games as well.
Our team of betting experts carefully reviewed each of the best sportsbook bonuses, taking into account a number of different key factors when creating this ranking. We monitor the most popular sports betting bonuses daily, frequently updating and refreshing this page with new, or better, offers.
Our experts signed up and redeemed each bonus code, comparing and contrasting the pros and cons of each offer. We value a number of different features when weighing up sportsbook promos against each other, including rollover requirements, minimum deposit amounts, total bonus amount and more.
It is important to note that our review focuses solely on legal and reputable operators that have a strong reputation of honoring their proposed offers.
How We Pick the Best Sportsbook Promos
When assessing the best available sportsbook promotions and bonuses, the following are the key features we look at:
What is the minimum deposit and wager amount required to activate the offer?
Is there a rollover requirement? If so, how much is it?
What is the maximum amount of bonus bets that can be claimed? Some promotions award as much as $1,500 in total bonuses.
What is the bonus expiry date?
Is there a promo code associated with the bonus?
Are there additional bonuses or rewards available to be claimed after signing up?
What are the minimum odds restrictions?
Why Trust RotoWire?
RotoWire provides millions of users annually with accurate sports betting tips, reviews, stats, news, information, tools and more. It is a highly respected industry leader in both online sports betting and fantasy sports. RotoWire's team of betting experts personally reviewed, ranked and thoroughly investigated each of the sportsbook promos listed on this page. Our experts spent many hours carefulty surveying each sportsbook promo code, ensuring that the very best ones are listed in our review.
Now that you have a firm grasp on all the ins and outs to the best sportsbook promos on the market, you can begin signing up with the offers of your choosing, and can start placing bets on the most popular sports betting markets; including NFL, NBA, MLB, college football and more.
Simply click on the BET NOW button next to any of the best sportsbook promos of your choosing below. Register for a new account, make an initial deposit and place a first-time wager to secure your bonus amount today.
A sportsbook sign-up bonus will only be available for new customers, but you should find lots of additional sports betting bonuses for existing customers too. You can head to the sportsbook website or mobile app to check out the best sportsbook promotions available at any time.
What Sportsbooks Have the Best Promotions?
+
Some of the best sports betting promotions on the market can be found at top-rated online sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel. You can also look at Fanatics Sportsbook -- the most recent sports betting site to launch.
Can I Only Redeem a Sports Betting Promo Once?
+
Sports betting sign-up promo codes can only be used once. However, you should benefit from a range of ongoing sports betting promos on the top sportsbooks too. Additional bonuses for existing customers include first-bet offers, parlay offers, odds boosts and bet and get deals.
Which Sports Can I Use Sportsbook Promos On?
+
You can generally use the best sportsbook promo codes on any sports betting market you like. There are some specific football betting promos, and certain sportsbook bonuses are specific to basketball, baseball or hockey, but most promos can be used on any sporting event. NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAAF, NCAAB, MMA and golf are the most popular sports to wager on.
Which States Are Set to Launch Online Sports Betting?
+
Currently, there are no impending state launches set for 2024. Based on how the legislative process plays out over the next couple of months, it is possible we see several new states legalize sports betting in 2025. The latest state to legalize sports betting was North Carolina back in March 2024, which saw the arrival of several North Carolina sportsbook promos.
Why Do Sportsbooks Offer Promo Codes?
+
There are many ambitious online sportsbooks are competing for your business. They must then offer a reason for you to remain loyal to the brand rather than migrate to a rival online betting site. Most online sportsbooks invest in eye-catching welcome bonuses as their primary means of standing out from the crowd.
Which Betting Site Gives the Highest Bonus?
+
Currently, BetMGM's $1,500 in bonus bets offer is the highest sports betting promo available at an online sportsbook. This promotion can be claimed by creating a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using promo code ROTOBONUS.
Can I Claim Sportsbook Promos on Reddit?
+
RotoWire works directly with legal online sports betting sites to ensure that all users are receiving accurate and legit promo codes when they sign up for a new account. On Reddit, there is no way to varify if the promos you are reading about are true. It is highly reccomended to avoid such mentions and to stick to the legal sportsbook bonuses that we offer.
What Are Bonus Bets From Sportsbooks?
+
Bonus bets are extra funds added to a sportsbook or casino betting account. While there is technically no such thing as "free bets" in the legal sports betting industry, there are several bonus bet promos available from legal US sportsbooks today.
What is a Playthrough Requirement?
+
A playthrough requirement is a condition set by sportsbooks that requires you to wager a specific amount before withdrawing any winnings from a bonus. All of the best sportsbook promos have playthrough requirements, which are detailed in their terms and conditions.