You can use any of the best sportsbook promos on many different legal sports betting markets. That could include niche table tennis or volleyball tournaments, but most bettors stick to the major leagues when using the best sportsbook bonus codes.

🏈 NFL

First-bet offers and deposit match bonuses can be used on NFL games. Most NFL sportsbooks launch lavish odds boosts during the season too, such as the Bet $5, Win $280 football betting promo codes that DraftKings and FanDuel provided for the Super Bowl. BetMGM is a great option for NFL fans as well, as it allows you to specify your favorite team, and it then sends you tailored NFL betting promos for that team throughout the year. You can also take part in free-to-enter sportsbook contests offering six-figure or seven-figure prize pools at many of the top betting sites.

🏀 NBA

Online sportsbooks typically offer more than 100 betting options on each NBA game, giving you lots of options to use up your bonus credits. Caesars Sportsbook offers some of the best NBA betting promos. For example, it was recently giving away NBA jerseys to bettors that spent $100 or more on basketball bets.

⚾️ MLB

MLB is one of the most popular leagues among sports bettors. You can wager on a huge volume of games each year, and sportsbooks tend to make very slim margins on baseball. Any sportsbook bonus aimed at new customers, such as deposit match offers and bonus bets, can be used on MLB games. Sites such as FanDuel Sportsbook also offer appealing MLB betting promos for existing customers, such as the Dinger Tuesday bonus offer.

🏒 NHL

Most sites offer NHL betting promos specifically designed for hockey fans. For example, BetRivers offers a 20% profit boost on live NHL wagers for all customers. Any welcome bonus funds can also be used on NHL games, and you will find regular NHL odds boosts at many sportsbooks.

🏆 College Sports

College sports betting laws vary on a state-by-state basis. Many states forbid prop bets on college games, while some prohibit wagering on games featuring teams based in the state. However, most states allow some form of legal sports betting on college athletics, and you can find various bonuses for NCAAF and NCAAB games.

The biggest event is March Madness. During this event, some of the best sportsbook promo codes reward players for making correct bracket predictions. You can find access to exclusive college football betting promos and college basketball betting promos at many of the online sportsbooks mentioned on this page.

🥊 MMA

With UFC Pay Per View events taking place year round, MMA betting has become a go-to option for sports fans everywhere. Some MMA betting promos will go as far as offering the ability to stream the event that you are signing up to wager on. For example, DraftKings ran a promotion around UFC 300 that gave bettors the chance to watch the PPV event for free after making a minimum wager.

⛳️ Golf

With PGA Tournament events scheduled practically all year long, it is no surprise that betting on golf odds has become quite popular. Signing up with some of the best golf betting promos and sportsbook promo codes is an excellent way to get in on the action and wager on top golfers like Rory McIlory, Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods