2025 Golf Draft Kit: Projected Earnings

This article is part of our Golf Draft Kit series.
Below are RotoWire's projected earnings for the 2025 season.
The list is not limited to those with a PGA Tour card, and golfers without one are noted as such.
- The top 125 finishers in the FedExCup Standings
- Conditional Status Players who finished 126-150 in the Standings (C)
- Notable Exempt Players not in the Top 125 (E)
- Non-Rookie Korn Ferry Tour Graduates (K)
- Rookie Korn Ferry Tour Graduates (R)
- DP World Tour Graduates (D)
- Players now part of LIV Golf (L)
Rank
|Golfer Name
|Age
|2024 Events
|2024 Earnings
|2025 Projected
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|28
|20
|$29,228,357
|$18,000,000
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|31
|22
|$18,355,910
|$16,000,000
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|35
|19
|$10,893,790
|$14,000,000
|4
|Ludvig Aberg
|25
|19
|$9,728,857
|$12,000,000
|5
|Collin Morikawa
|28
|22
|$8,365,977
|$11,000,000
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|33
|20
|$6,279,965
|$8,800,000
|7
|Wyndham Clark
|31
|22
|$10,901,416
|$8,500,000
|8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|33
|21
|$11,237,611
|$8,300,000
|9
|Sam Burns
|28
|22
|$6,185,830
|$8,000,000
|10
|Sungjae Im
|27
|26
|$6,122,325
|$7,800,000
|11
|Sahith Theegala
|27
|26
|$8,457,385
|$7,700,000
|12
|Viktor Hovland
|27
|16
|$4,616,727
|$7,300,000
|13
|Justin Thomas
|31
|19
|$4,475,561
|$7,100,000
|14
|Tony Finau
|35
|23
|$5,706,467
|$6,800,000
|15
|Russell Henley
|36
|20
|$5,080,969
|$6,500,000
|16
|Davis Thompson
|25
|26
|$4,403,916
|$6,200,000
|17
|Taylor Pendrith
|33
|26
|$4,797,854
|$6,000,000
|18
|Shane Lowry
|38
|20
|$6,095,881
|$5,800,000
|19
|Byeong Hun An
|33
|23
|$5,871,643
|$5,700,000
|20
|Max Homa
|34
|22
|$3,786,432
|$5,500,000
|21
|Tommy Fleetwood
|34
|19
|$4,609,158
|$5,400,000
|22
|Tom Kim
|22
|25
|$4,124,968
|$5,300,000
|23
|Cameron Young
|27
|21
|$4,057,224
|$5,200,000
|24
|Denny McCarthy
|32
|23
|$3,958,733
|$5,100,000
|25
|Jordan Spieth
|31
|22
|$2,732,591
|$5,000,000
|26
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|30
|21
|$3,705,463
|$4,950,000
|27
|Austin Eckroat
|26
|25
|$3,654,181
|$4,900,000
|28
|Akshay Bhatia
|23
|26
|$5,344,905
|$4,850,000
|29
|Maverick McNealy
|29
|24
|$3,025,883
|$4,825,000
|30
|Will Zalatoris
|28
|21
|$4,539,910
|$4,800,000
|31
|Adam Scott
|44
|20
|$4,753,172
|$4,750,000
|32
|Robert MacIntyre
|28
|25
|$5,400,384
|$4,700,000
|33
|Billy Horschel
|38
|23
|$5,037,278
|$4,650,000
|34
|Brian Harman
|38
|23
|$5,138,310
|$4,600,000
|35
|Min Woo Lee
|26
|19
|$2,553,986
|$4,550,000
|36
|Thomas Detry
|32
|21
|$3,614,669
|$4,500,000
|37
|Sepp Straka
|31
|23
|$4,601,079
|$4,450,000
|38
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|30
|24
|$5,026,363
|$4,400,000
|39
|Keegan Bradley
|38
|23
|$6,879,455
|$4,300,000
|40
|Corey Conners
|33
|24
|$4,061,539
|$4,275,000
|41
|J.T. Poston
|31
|24
|$4,951,765
|$4,250,000
|42
|Eric Cole
|36
|32
|$3,317,597
|$4,200,000
|43
|Mackenzie Hughes
|34
|25
|$3,435,708
|$4,150,000
|44
|Aaron Rai
|30
|25
|$4,613,515
|$4,100,000
|45
|Si Woo Kim
|29
|23
|$4,260,683
|$4,050,000
|46
|Matt McCarty (R)
|26
|4
|$1,366,340
|$4,000,000
|47
|Tom Hoge
|35
|28
|$4,804,429
|$3,950,000
|48
|Jason Day
|37
|21
|$4,117,518
|$3,900,000
|49
|Harris English
|35
|24
|$3,264,438
|$3,850,000
|50
|Taylor Moore
|31
|26
|$2,601,999
|$3,800,000
|51
|Adam Hadwin
|37
|25
|$4,034,183
|$3,750,000
|52
|Stephan Jaeger
|35
|25
|$4,732,554
|$3,700,000
|53
|Cam Davis
|30
|23
|$4,039,533
|$3,650,000
|54
|Chris Kirk
|39
|22
|$6,061,136
|$3,600,000
|55
|Max Greyserman
|29
|24
|$3,196,556
|$3,500,000
|56
|Nick Dunlap
|21
|23
|$2,930,385
|$3,450,000
|57
|Seamus Power
|38
|25
|$2,809,744
|$3,425,000
|58
|Matthieu Pavon
|32
|19
|$5,254,412
|$3,400,000
|59
|Ben Griffin
|28
|31
|$2,963,482
|$3,300,000
|60
|Alex Noren
|42
|20
|$3,649,210
|$3,200,000
|61
|Rasmus Hojgaard (D)
|24
|6
|$172,766
|$3,150,000
|62
|Patrick Rodgers
|32
|26
|$2,880,479
|$3,100,000
|63
|Kurt Kitayama
|32
|22
|$2,134,411
|$3,000,000
|64
|Keith Mitchell
|33
|26
|$2,340,999
|$2,950,000
|65
|Harry Hall
|27
|23
|$1,494,615
|$2,900,000
|66
|Bryson DeChambeau (L)
|31
|4
|$6,993,000
|$2,800,000
|67
|Justin Rose
|44
|19
|$3,058,683
|$2,775,000
|68
|Victor Perez
|32
|21
|$2,023,241
|$2,750,000
|69
|Erik van Rooyen
|35
|23
|$2,556,848
|$2,700,000
|70
|Nick Taylor
|37
|25
|$3,204,436
|$2,675,000
|71
|Andrew Novak
|30
|23
|$1,596,736
|$2,650,000
|72
|Rickie Fowler
|36
|22
|$1,359,709
|$2,600,000
|73
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|24
|18
|$1,741,996
|$2,550,000
|74
|Patrick Fishburn
|32
|23
|$1,492,558
|$2,500,000
|75
|Mark Hubbard
|35
|27
|$2,282,620
|$2,450,000
|76
|Jon Rahm (L)
|29
|3
|$509,033
|$2,400,000
|77
|Doug Ghim
|29
|25
|$2,266,333
|$2,350,000
|78
|Max McGreevy (K)
|29
|2
|$189,918
|$2,300,000
|79
|Nico Echavarria
|30
|26
|$1,115,285
|$2,275,000
|80
|Davis Riley
|28
|24
|$2,149,251
|$2,250,000
|81
|J.J. Spaun
|34
|25
|$1,338,376
|$2,225,000
|82
|Beau Hossler
|30
|26
|$2,506,172
|$2,200,000
|83
|Brendon Todd
|39
|25
|$2,431,385
|$2,150,000
|84
|Michael Thorbjornsen (E)
|23
|11
|$1,042,824
|$2,100,000
|85
|Emiliano Grillo
|32
|23
|$2,355,824
|$2,000,000
|86
|Justin Lower
|36
|27
|$1,506,045
|$1,975,000
|87
|Lucas Glover
|45
|24
|$2,743,246
|$1,950,000
|88
|Jacob Bridgeman
|24
|24
|$992,626
|$1,925,000
|89
|Matt Kuchar
|46
|23
|$1,391,287
|$1,910,000
|90
|Frankie Capan III (R)
|24
|1
|$72,305
|$1,900,000
|91
|Andrew Putnam
|36
|24
|$1,997,509
|$1,875,000
|92
|Matt Wallace (E)
|35
|20
|$1,018,797
|$1,850,000
|93
|Rico Hoey
|29
|25
|$1,598,576
|$1,840,000
|94
|Luke List
|40
|25
|$2,498,875
|$1,825,000
|95
|Mac Meissner
|25
|24
|$1,399,734
|$1,800,000
|96
|Lee Hodges
|29
|28
|$2,038,553
|$1,775,000
|97
|Daniel Berger
|32
|24
|$888,771
|$1,750,000
|98
|Chandler Phillips
|28
|24
|$1,400,107
|$1,725,000
|99
|Steven Fisk (R)
|27
|1
|$20,292
|$1,700,000
|100
|Jake Knapp
|30
|22
|$3,086,813
|$1,675,000
|101
|Thorbjorn Olesen (D)
|35
|16
|$500,887
|$1,650,000
|102
|Ricky Castillo (R)
|23
|1
|$0
|$1,640,000
|103
|Kevin Yu
|26
|24
|$2,980,249
|$1,625,000
|104
|C.T. Pan
|33
|21
|$1,535,047
|$1,610,000
|105
|Brooks Koepka (L)
|34
|4
|$381,643
|$1,600,000
|106
|Niklas Norgaard (D)
|32
|1
|$130,800
|$1,590,000
|107
|Michael Kim
|31
|27
|$1,121,648
|$1,575,000
|108
|Henrik Norlander
|38
|18
|$920,415
|$1,560,000
|109
|Thomas Rosenmueller (R)
|27
|0
|$0
|$1,550,000
|110
|Matti Schmid
|27
|26
|$1,630,804
|$1,525,000
|111
|Sam Stevens
|28
|26
|$1,360,659
|$1,500,000
|112
|Tim Widing (R)
|27
|2
|$72,305
|$1,500,000
|113
|Karl Vilips (R)
|23
|0
|$0
|$1,475,000
|114
|Thriston Lawrence (D)
|28
|7
|$896,350
|$1,450,000
|115
|Sam Ryder
|35
|26
|$840,120
|$1,440,000
|116
|Joe Highsmith
|24
|24
|$860,518
|$1,425,000
|117
|Alex Smalley
|28
|27
|$1,028,551
|$1,410,000
|118
|Tom McKibbin (D)
|22
|3
|$112,585
|$1,400,000
|119
|Tyrrell Hatton (L)
|33
|6
|$1,191,868
|$1,390,000
|120
|Adam Svensson
|31
|29
|$1,944,883
|$1,375,000
|121
|Peter Malnati
|37
|27
|$2,520,248
|$1,360,000
|122
|William Mouw (R)
|24
|0
|$0
|$1,350,000
|123
|Ryan Fox
|38
|23
|$1,363,097
|$1,325,000
|124
|Quade Cummins (R)
|28
|1
|$0
|$1,300,000
|125
|Jhonattan Vegas
|40
|20
|$2,089,548
|$1,275,000
|126
|Isaiah Salinda (R)
|27
|1
|$110,894
|$1,250,000
|127
|Gary Woodland (E)
|40
|24
|$870,231
|$1,240,000
|128
|Chan Kim
|35
|26
|$1,388,058
|$1,225,000
|129
|Cameron Smith (L)
|31
|4
|$831,096
|$1,210,000
|130
|Antoine Rozner (D)
|32
|1
|$73,350
|$1,200,000
|131
|Kris Ventura (K)
|29
|1
|$0
|$1,190,000
|132
|Vince Whaley
|30
|22
|$963,118
|$1,180,000
|133
|Nick Hardy (E)
|29
|26
|$729,115
|$1,175,000
|134
|Ben Silverman
|37
|24
|$1,242,242
|$1,160,000
|135
|Matteo Manassero (D)
|31
|3
|$221,020
|$1,150,000
|136
|Brian Campbell (K)
|31
|1
|$44,546
|$1,140,000
|137
|Carson Young
|30
|26
|$1,206,706
|$1,125,000
|138
|Ryan Gerard (K)
|25
|1
|$120,600
|$1,110,000
|139
|Jesper Svensson (D)
|29
|3
|$89,377
|$1,100,000
|140
|Charley Hoffman
|48
|22
|$1,748,614
|$1,090,000
|141
|Bud Cauley (E)
|35
|16
|$575,243
|$1,075,000
|142
|Ryo Hisatsune
|22
|24
|$1,470,201
|$1,060,000
|143
|Hayden Springer (C)
|28
|23
|$1,048,240
|$1,050,000
|144
|Trevor Cone (K)
|31
|0
|$0
|$1,040,000
|145
|Jackson Suber (R)
|25
|1
|$39,113
|$1,025,000
|146
|Dylan Wu (C)
|28
|25
|$890,926
|$1,010,000
|147
|Kevin Roy (K)
|34
|1
|$166,740
|$1,000,000
|148
|Kevin Tway (C)
|36
|17
|$930,315
|$990,000
|149
|John Pak (R)
|25
|1
|$0
|$975,000
|150
|Paul Waring (D)
|40
|2
|$45,267
|$960,000
|151
|Danny Walker (R)
|29
|0
|$0
|$950,000
|152
|Pierceson Coody (C)
|25
|24
|$915,564
|$940,000
|153
|S.H. Kim (C)
|26
|30
|$1,079,158
|$925,000
|154
|Harry Higgs (K)
|32
|7
|$64,180
|$910,000
|155
|Zac Blair (C)
|34
|25
|$1,097,432
|$900,000
|156
|Rikuya Hoshino (D)
|28
|3
|$0
|$880,000
|157
|Wesley Bryan (C)
|35
|15
|$675,105
|$875,000
|158
|Greyson Sigg
|30
|27
|$1,161,598
|$850,000
|159
|Patton Kizzire
|39
|22
|$1,892,315
|$825,000
|160
|K.H. Lee
|33
|26
|$1,503,582
|$820,000
|161
|Alejandro Tosti (C)
|28
|25
|$1,086,746
|$810,000
|162
|Adam Schenk
|33
|28
|$1,828,156
|$800,000
|163
|Webb Simpson (E)
|39
|15
|$606,011
|$790,000
|164
|Zach Johnson (E)
|49
|17
|$496,380
|$780,000
|165
|Rafael Campos
|37
|22
|$615,846
|$775,000
|166
|Chris Gotterup
|25
|25
|$1,156,132
|$760,000
|167
|Joel Dahmen
|37
|26
|$1,152,132
|$755,000
|168
|Braden Thornberry (R)
|27
|1
|$0
|$750,000
|169
|David Lipsky
|36
|26
|$1,135,436
|$740,000
|170
|Aldrich Potgieter (R)
|20
|1
|$0
|$725,000
|171
|Ben Kohles
|35
|26
|$1,820,597
|$720,000
|172
|Nate Lashley
|42
|24
|$1,333,047
|$715,000
|173
|Matt NeSmith (C)
|31
|26
|$855,341
|$710,000
|174
|Taylor Dickson (R)
|32
|1
|$8,360
|$700,000
|175
|Chad Ramey
|32
|26
|$1,187,334
|$690,000
|176
|Kevin Streelman (C)
|46
|22
|$702,997
|$675,000
|177
|David Skinns
|43
|24
|$1,170,551
|$660,000
|178
|Sami Valimaki
|26
|21
|$1,257,829
|$655,000
|179
|Kevin Velo (R)
|27
|0
|$0
|$650,000
|180
|Trace Crowe (C)
|28
|22
|$666,806
|$640,000
|181
|Ryan Moore (E)
|42
|23
|$642,559
|$630,000
|182
|Cristobal Del Solar (R)
|31
|1
|$22,194
|$625,000
|183
|Jeremy Paul (R)
|30
|0
|$0
|$615,000
|184
|Vincent Norrman (E)
|27
|19
|$192,332
|$610,000
|185
|Paul Peterson (R)
|36
|1
|$63,460
|$600,000
|186
|Brandon Wu (C)
|28
|27
|$629,106
|$590,000
|187
|Brice Garnett
|41
|16
|$1,340,330
|$580,000
|188
|Mason Andersen (R)
|25
|1
|$0
|$575,000
|189
|Noah Goodwin (R)
|24
|0
|$0
|$570,000
|190
|Taylor Montgomery (C)
|30
|19
|$1,111,790
|$560,000
|191
|Kaito Onishi (R)
|26
|1
|$13,770
|$550,000
|192
|Carl Yuan (C)
|28
|25
|$970,973
|$525,000
|193
|Joaquin Niemann (L)
|25
|3
|$284,498
|$500,000
|194
|Camilo Villegas (E)
|43
|23
|$214,442
|$450,000
|195
|Dustin Johnson (L)
|40
|4
|$139,189
|$375,000
|196
|Patrick Reed (L)
|34
|2
|$437,587
|$150,000
|197
|Sergio Garcia (L)
|44
|2
|$409,279
|$125,000
|198
|Phil Mickelson (L)
|54
|4
|$113,325
|$100,000
|199
|Tiger Woods (E)
|49
|5
|$44,400
|$80,000
|200
|Dean Burmester (L)
|35
|3
|$576,727
|$50,000
|201
|David Puig (L)
|22
|3
|$46,501
|$45,000
|202
|Louis Oosthuizen (L)
|42
|1
|$0
|$40,000
|203
|Henrik Stenson (L)
|48
|1
|$0
|$35,000
|204
|Adrian Meronk (L)
|31
|4
|$45,238
|$30,000
|205
|Charl Schwartzel (L)
|40
|1
|$0
|$25,000
|206
|Martin Kaymer (L)
|39
|2
|$64,715
|$0
|207
|Abraham Ancer (L)
|33
|1
|$42,150
|$0
|208
|Talor Gooch (L)
|32
|1
|$27,017
|$0
|209
|Bubba Watson (L)
|45
|1
|$0
|$0
|210
|Lucas Herbert (L)
|28
|1
|$48,969
|$0
|211
|Andy Ogletree (L)
|26
|2
|$38,275
|$0