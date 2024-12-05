Fantasy Golf
2025 Golf Draft Kit: Projected Earnings

Published on December 5, 2024

This article is part of our Golf Draft Kit series.

Below are RotoWire's projected earnings for the 2025 season.

The list is not limited to those with a PGA Tour card, and golfers without one are noted as such.

  • The top 125 finishers in the FedExCup Standings
  • Conditional Status Players who finished 126-150 in the Standings (C)
  • Notable Exempt Players not in the Top 125 (E) 
  • Non-Rookie Korn Ferry Tour Graduates (K) 
  • Rookie Korn Ferry Tour Graduates (R)
  • DP World Tour Graduates (D)
  • Players now part of LIV Golf (L)

Rank

Golfer NameAge2024 Events2024 Earnings2025 Projected
1Scottie Scheffler2820$29,228,357$18,000,000
2Xander Schauffele3122$18,355,910$16,000,000
3Rory McIlroy3519$10,893,790$14,000,000
4Ludvig Aberg2519$9,728,857$12,000,000
5Collin Morikawa2822$8,365,977$11,000,000
6Patrick Cantlay3320$6,279,965$8,800,000
7Wyndham Clark3122$10,901,416$8,500,000
8Hideki Matsuyama3321$11,237,611$8,300,000
9Sam Burns2822$6,185,830$8,000,000
10Sungjae Im2726$6,122,325$7,800,000
11Sahith Theegala2726$8,457,385$7,700,000
12Viktor Hovland2716$4,616,727$7,300,000
13Justin Thomas3119$4,475,561$7,100,000
14Tony Finau3523$5,706,467$6,800,000
15Russell Henley3620$5,080,969$6,500,000
16Davis Thompson2526$4,403,916$6,200,000
17Taylor Pendrith3326$4,797,854$6,000,000
18Shane Lowry3820$6,095,881$5,800,000
19Byeong Hun An3323$5,871,643$5,700,000
20Max Homa3422$3,786,432$5,500,000
21Tommy Fleetwood3419$4,609,158$5,400,000
22Tom Kim2225$4,124,968$5,300,000
23Cameron Young2721

23Cameron Young2721$4,057,224$5,200,000
24Denny McCarthy3223$3,958,733$5,100,000
25Jordan Spieth3122$2,732,591$5,000,000
26Matt Fitzpatrick3021$3,705,463$4,950,000
27Austin Eckroat2625$3,654,181$4,900,000
28Akshay Bhatia2326$5,344,905$4,850,000
29Maverick McNealy2924$3,025,883$4,825,000
30Will Zalatoris2821$4,539,910$4,800,000
31Adam Scott4420$4,753,172$4,750,000
32Robert MacIntyre2825$5,400,384$4,700,000
33Billy Horschel3823$5,037,278$4,650,000
34Brian Harman3823$5,138,310$4,600,000
35Min Woo Lee2619$2,553,986$4,550,000
36Thomas Detry3221$3,614,669$4,500,000
37Sepp Straka3123$4,601,079$4,450,000
38Christiaan Bezuidenhout3024$5,026,363$4,400,000
39Keegan Bradley3823$6,879,455$4,300,000
40Corey Conners3324$4,061,539$4,275,000
41J.T. Poston3124$4,951,765$4,250,000
42Eric Cole3632$3,317,597$4,200,000
43Mackenzie Hughes3425$3,435,708$4,150,000
44Aaron Rai3025$4,613,515$4,100,000
45Si Woo Kim2923$4,260,683$4,050,000
46Matt McCarty (R)264$1,366,340$4,000,000
47Tom Hoge3528$4,804,429$3,950,000
48Jason Day3721$4,117,518$3,900,000
49Harris English3524$3,264,438$3,850,000
50Taylor Moore3126$2,601,999$3,800,000
51Adam Hadwin3725$4,034,183$3,750,000
52Stephan Jaeger3525$4,732,554$3,700,000
53Cam Davis3023$4,039,533$3,650,000
54Chris Kirk3922$6,061,136$3,600,000
55Max Greyserman2924$3,196,556$3,500,000
56Nick Dunlap2123$2,930,385$3,450,000
57Seamus Power3825$2,809,744$3,425,000
58Matthieu Pavon3219$5,254,412$3,400,000
59Ben Griffin2831$2,963,482$3,300,000
60Alex Noren4220$3,649,210$3,200,000
61Rasmus Hojgaard (D)246$172,766$3,150,000
62Patrick Rodgers3226$2,880,479$3,100,000
63Kurt Kitayama3222$2,134,411$3,000,000
64Keith Mitchell3326$2,340,999$2,950,000
65Harry Hall2723$1,494,615$2,900,000
66Bryson DeChambeau (L)314$6,993,000$2,800,000
67Justin Rose4419$3,058,683$2,775,000
68Victor Perez3221$2,023,241$2,750,000
69Erik van Rooyen3523$2,556,848$2,700,000
70Nick Taylor3725$3,204,436$2,675,000
71Andrew Novak3023$1,596,736$2,650,000
72Rickie Fowler3622$1,359,709$2,600,000
73Nicolai Hojgaard2418$1,741,996$2,550,000
74Patrick Fishburn3223$1,492,558$2,500,000
75Mark Hubbard3527$2,282,620$2,450,000
76Jon Rahm (L)293$509,033$2,400,000
77Doug Ghim2925$2,266,333$2,350,000
78Max McGreevy (K)292$189,918$2,300,000
79Nico Echavarria3026$1,115,285$2,275,000
80Davis Riley2824$2,149,251$2,250,000
81J.J. Spaun3425$1,338,376$2,225,000
82Beau Hossler3026$2,506,172$2,200,000
83Brendon Todd3925$2,431,385$2,150,000
84Michael Thorbjornsen (E)2311$1,042,824$2,100,000
85Emiliano Grillo3223$2,355,824$2,000,000
86Justin Lower3627$1,506,045$1,975,000
87Lucas Glover4524$2,743,246$1,950,000
88Jacob Bridgeman2424$992,626$1,925,000
89Matt Kuchar4623$1,391,287$1,910,000
90Frankie Capan III (R)241$72,305$1,900,000
91Andrew Putnam3624$1,997,509$1,875,000
92Matt Wallace (E)3520$1,018,797$1,850,000
93Rico Hoey2925$1,598,576$1,840,000
94Luke List4025$2,498,875$1,825,000
95Mac Meissner2524$1,399,734$1,800,000
96Lee Hodges2928$2,038,553$1,775,000
97Daniel Berger3224$888,771$1,750,000
98Chandler Phillips2824$1,400,107$1,725,000
99Steven Fisk (R)271$20,292$1,700,000
100Jake Knapp3022$3,086,813$1,675,000
101Thorbjorn Olesen (D)3516$500,887$1,650,000
102Ricky Castillo (R)231$0$1,640,000
103Kevin Yu2624$2,980,249$1,625,000
104C.T. Pan3321$1,535,047$1,610,000
105Brooks Koepka (L)344$381,643$1,600,000
106Niklas Norgaard (D)321$130,800$1,590,000
107Michael Kim3127$1,121,648$1,575,000
108Henrik Norlander3818$920,415$1,560,000
109Thomas Rosenmueller (R)270$0$1,550,000
110Matti Schmid2726$1,630,804$1,525,000
111Sam Stevens2826$1,360,659$1,500,000
112Tim Widing (R)272$72,305$1,500,000
113Karl Vilips (R)230$0$1,475,000
114Thriston Lawrence (D)287$896,350$1,450,000
115Sam Ryder3526$840,120$1,440,000
116Joe Highsmith2424$860,518$1,425,000
117Alex Smalley2827$1,028,551$1,410,000
118Tom McKibbin (D)223$112,585$1,400,000
119Tyrrell Hatton (L)336$1,191,868$1,390,000
120Adam Svensson3129$1,944,883$1,375,000
121Peter Malnati3727$2,520,248$1,360,000
122William Mouw (R)240$0$1,350,000
123Ryan Fox3823$1,363,097$1,325,000
124Quade Cummins (R)281$0$1,300,000
125Jhonattan Vegas4020$2,089,548$1,275,000
126Isaiah Salinda (R)271$110,894$1,250,000
127Gary Woodland (E)4024$870,231$1,240,000
128Chan Kim3526$1,388,058$1,225,000
129Cameron Smith (L)314$831,096$1,210,000
130Antoine Rozner (D)321$73,350$1,200,000
131Kris Ventura (K)291$0$1,190,000
132Vince Whaley3022$963,118$1,180,000
133Nick Hardy (E)2926$729,115$1,175,000
134Ben Silverman3724$1,242,242$1,160,000
135Matteo Manassero (D)313$221,020$1,150,000
136Brian Campbell (K)311$44,546$1,140,000
137Carson Young3026$1,206,706$1,125,000
138Ryan Gerard (K)251$120,600$1,110,000
139Jesper Svensson (D)293$89,377$1,100,000
140Charley Hoffman4822$1,748,614$1,090,000
141Bud Cauley (E)3516$575,243$1,075,000
142Ryo Hisatsune2224$1,470,201$1,060,000
143Hayden Springer (C)2823$1,048,240$1,050,000
144Trevor Cone (K)310$0$1,040,000
145Jackson Suber (R)251$39,113$1,025,000
146Dylan Wu (C)2825$890,926$1,010,000
147Kevin Roy (K)341$166,740$1,000,000
148Kevin Tway (C)3617$930,315$990,000
149John Pak (R)251$0$975,000
150Paul Waring (D)402$45,267$960,000
151Danny Walker (R)290$0$950,000
152Pierceson Coody (C)2524$915,564$940,000
153S.H. Kim (C)2630$1,079,158$925,000
154Harry Higgs (K)327$64,180$910,000
155Zac Blair (C)3425$1,097,432$900,000
156Rikuya Hoshino (D)283$0$880,000
157Wesley Bryan (C)3515$675,105$875,000
158Greyson Sigg3027$1,161,598$850,000
159Patton Kizzire3922$1,892,315$825,000
160K.H. Lee3326$1,503,582$820,000
161Alejandro Tosti (C)2825$1,086,746$810,000
162Adam Schenk3328$1,828,156$800,000
163Webb Simpson (E)3915$606,011$790,000
164Zach Johnson (E)4917$496,380$780,000
165Rafael Campos3722$615,846$775,000
166Chris Gotterup2525$1,156,132$760,000
167Joel Dahmen3726$1,152,132$755,000
168Braden Thornberry (R)271$0$750,000
169David Lipsky3626$1,135,436$740,000
170Aldrich Potgieter (R)201$0$725,000
171Ben Kohles3526$1,820,597$720,000
172Nate Lashley4224$1,333,047$715,000
173Matt NeSmith (C)3126$855,341$710,000
174Taylor Dickson (R)321$8,360$700,000
175Chad Ramey3226$1,187,334$690,000
176Kevin Streelman (C)4622$702,997$675,000
177David Skinns4324$1,170,551$660,000
178Sami Valimaki2621$1,257,829$655,000
179Kevin Velo (R)270$0$650,000
180Trace Crowe (C)2822$666,806$640,000
181Ryan Moore (E)4223$642,559$630,000
182Cristobal Del Solar (R)311$22,194$625,000
183Jeremy Paul (R)300$0$615,000
184Vincent Norrman (E)2719$192,332$610,000
185Paul Peterson (R)361$63,460$600,000
186Brandon Wu (C)2827$629,106$590,000
187Brice Garnett4116$1,340,330$580,000
188Mason Andersen (R)251$0$575,000
189Noah Goodwin (R)240$0$570,000
190Taylor Montgomery (C)3019$1,111,790$560,000
191Kaito Onishi (R)261$13,770$550,000
192Carl Yuan (C)2825$970,973$525,000
193Joaquin Niemann (L)253$284,498$500,000
194Camilo Villegas (E)4323$214,442$450,000
195Dustin Johnson (L)404$139,189$375,000
196Patrick Reed (L)342$437,587$150,000
197Sergio Garcia (L)442$409,279$125,000
198Phil Mickelson (L)544$113,325$100,000
199Tiger Woods (E)495$44,400$80,000
200Dean Burmester (L)353$576,727$50,000
201David Puig (L)223$46,501$45,000
202Louis Oosthuizen (L)421$0$40,000
203Henrik Stenson (L)481$0$35,000
204Adrian Meronk (L)314$45,238$30,000
205Charl Schwartzel (L)401$0$25,000
206Martin Kaymer (L)392$64,715$0
207Abraham Ancer (L)331$42,150$0
208Talor Gooch (L)321$27,017$0
209Bubba Watson (L)451$0$0
210Lucas Herbert (L)281$48,969$0
211Andy Ogletree (L)262$38,275$0

