Sports Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
RotoWire > Betting > Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to a $1000 Bonus in September 2024

Author: Matt MacKay
|
Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: David Esser

After launching just last year, Fanatics Sportsbook has quickly become one of the best sports betting apps in the US, live in 20 states. Get started with our Fanatics Sportsbook promo today and claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook offers in-app live streaming, an exclusive FanCash rewards program and an excellent selection of up-to-date odds. Don't miss this easy opportunity to get started with one of the best sportsbook promos for all new bettors. Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to secure the $1,000 Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Details

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CodeCLICK TO CLAIM
🔥 Fanatics Sportsbook PromoGet up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets
📍 States AvailableAZ, CO, CT, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV & WY
📲 App Ratings4.8/5 (Apple), 4.7/5 (Google Play)
📆 Promo Last Verified: September 20, 2024
Bonus Expiration Date: August 29, 2024
Table of Contents
What is the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code?
Why You Can Trust Fanatics Sportsbook
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook Promos
Customer Service at Fanatics Sportsbook
Fanatics Sportsbook App Review
Fanatics Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Fanatics Compared to Other Sportsbooks
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Summary
Fanatics Sportsbook Promos by Sport
Final Thoughts on the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo
Fanatics Sportsbook Banking Methods
Table of Contents
What is the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code?
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook Promos
Fanatics Sportsbook App Review
Fanatics Compared to Other Sportsbooks
Fanatics Sportsbook Promos by Sport
Expand +
What is the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code?
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook Promos
Fanatics Sportsbook App Review
Fanatics Compared to Other Sportsbooks
Fanatics Sportsbook Promos by Sport
Fanatics Sportsbook Banking Methods
Why You Can Trust Fanatics Sportsbook
Customer Service at Fanatics Sportsbook
Fanatics Sportsbook Pros & Cons
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Summary
Final Thoughts on the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo
Collapse −

What is the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code?

To claim the $1,000 Fanatics Sportsbook promo, simply click one of the featured BET NOW buttons located on this page and sign up for a sports betting account. There is no code required, the offer will automatically be applied to your new sportsbook account.

From there, Fanatics Sportsbook will match a daily $100 bet for ten consecutive days. You'll automatically be opted into the welcome offer on the first day, but will need to manually opt-in over the following four days.

You will receive your matched bonus bets within 72 hours, and they will expire in seven days.

How To Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

To claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, follow these steps:

  1. ✅  Click on any BET NOW registration link located on this page.
  2. ✅  Create your new account. Enter required information like name, date of birth, last four digits of your SSN, etc.
  3. ✅  Connect an eligible bank account and make a minimum deposit. Popular banking methods include credit card and wire transfer.
  4. ✅  Place your first bet (straight, parlay or SGP) on any sports betting market in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.
  5. ✅  Place a daily $100 wager during the first ten days your account is active to receive $1,000 in total bonus bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer provides new users with the chance to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

  • To redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you must be a new user 21 or older and located within a qualified state.
  • After registering, make a minimum qualifying deposit of at least $5. Activate the promo code with a qualifying first bet of $5 or more within ten days of establishing your account.
  • For the next nine days, place a daily real cash wager. Your first bet each day, up to $100, will be matched with a bonus bet. Bets must be on markets with odds of -200 or longer to qualify. Win or lose, you'll get your matching bonus bet within 72 hours of your bet settling.
  • Over the next nine consecutive days, opt-in daily before placing your qualifying bet. Bonus bets expire in seven days and cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. Additionally, any bonus bet used on a subsequent wager does not contribute to winnings earned at Fanatics Sportsbook.
  • Note that you do not need to bet the full $100 each day. You also do not need to place a wager on all ten days. For instance, if you place qualifying $100 bets on three of the first ten days after creating a Fanatics sportsbook account, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets.
  • To take full advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, though, it is recommended that you wager $100 each day to get the maximum $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo State-by-State

- All Fanatics Sportsbook legal states offer the $1,000 welcome bonus.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be claimed in the following states:

Fanatics Sportsbook ArizonaFanatics Sportsbook KansasFanatics Sportsbook Ohio
Fanatics Sportsbook ColoradoFanatics Sportsbook MarylandFanatics Sportsbook Pennsylvania
Fanatics Sportsbook ConnecticutFanatics Sportsbook MassachusettsFanatics Sportsbook Tennessee
Fanatics Sportsbook IllinoisFanatics Sportsbook MichiganFanatics Sportsbook Vermont
Fanatics Sportsbook IndianaFanatics Sportsbook New JerseyFanatics Sportsbook Virginia
Fanatics Sportsbook IowaFanatics Sportsbook New YorkFanatics Sportsbook West Virginia
Fanatics Sportsbook KentuckyFanatics Sportsbook North CarolinaFanatics Sportsbook Wyoming
Fanatics Sportsbook Louisiana Fanatics Sportsbook Washington D.C.
back to top ↑

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook Promos

In addition to the $1,000 Fanatics Sportsbook welcome bonus, Fanatics Sportsbook has a number of additional promotions and bonuses that can be accessed inside the app after completing your account registration. This wide selection of promos is a big reason Fanatics Sportsbook is consistently ranked one of the top sports betting sites.

Odds Boosts

Get boosted odds on select markets and games. These boosts give you a quick-and-easy way to increase your chances of winning big.

Key Event & Sport-Specific Promos

Occasionally, Fanatics Sportsbook will roll out unique betting promotions that are exclusive to a specific key event or sports market. This could include special college football betting promos for the start of football season or advantageous MLB betting promos for the World Series.

Personalized Bonuses

The "Discover" tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app is uniquely curated for the individual bettor, featuring marquee games, trending bets and additional bonuses/promos. You can quickly access all of these personalized features every time you log into the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

FanCash

Sports bettors get up to 5% back in FanCash on every bet placed. This includes 1% for straight bets, 3% for parlays, and 5% for same game parlays, with $1 in FanCash equaling $1 in bonus-bet credit. You can also use FanCash to make sports gear purchases at Fanatics.com.

Referral Bonus

Unlock an extra $50 in FanCash when you refer a friend to register for a Fanatics Sportsbook account. Have your friend sign up with your exclusive referral link and you will receive $50 in FanCash deposited into your account. Please note the referral offer is not available in Massachusetts.

Fanatics Sportsbook Jersey Promo

With Fanatics being a sports apparel company at heart, Fanatics Sportsbook has offered promotions in the past that award users with Fanatics.com store credit that can be used to purchase sports jerseys. Fanatics Sportsboook ran a "Jersey Drop" campaign for the start of the 2024-25 NFL season. However, this offer ended after Week 1. We are likely to see a similar Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer return in the future.

back to top ↑

Fanatics Sportsbook App Review

Since Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the few sports betting platforms that is app-exclusive, it should come to little surprise that the Fanatics Sportsbook app is extremely well-polished and offers a ton of unique and user-friendly features.

Here are some of the top reasons our team of experts feels the Fanatics Sportsbook app should become a key part of your sports betting rotation, along with a few user reviews.

Live NFL Streaming

The Fanatics Sportsbook app is one of just two sports betting apps that offers live NFL streaming, along with Caesars Sportsbook. This immediately positions Fanatics Sportsbook as one of the top NFL betting apps on the market. Bet on all the latest NFL odds while watching all the games in real time without ever leaving the app.

Personalized "Discover" Feature

In addition to offering personalized boosts and bonuses from time to time, the Fanatics Sportsbook app also does an excellent job of personalizing which bets and odds you see upon logging in. Its exclusive "Discover" feature offers a unique home screen to each user, allowing them to see specific odds, props, stats and games that are likely to peak the user's interest. 

Simple App Interface

Having migrated its app technology over from PointsBet, Fanatics Sportsbook prides itself on having a clean, smooth and easy-to-understand app interface. A sports betting beginner should have no trouble navigating the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Each section and button is clearly labeled and simple to access.

User Reviews

"Great company and so far an almost great sports book app. Needs to offer more options for betting and ways to parlay the bets. But I enjoy it so far and am seeing the app get updates and improve as times go on." - Zachary Chellew, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

"Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino has the fastest withdrawals of any other online casinos out there. They also offer an amazing promotional rewarding system based on your wagering or betting. They also have excellent customer support I cant forget to include them They are great fast and friendly!" - Trevor Miller, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

back to top ↑

Fanatics Compared to Other Sportsbooks

Fanatics Sportsbook is still a fairly new betting site. However, it is quickly climbing up the rankings and already stacks up quite favorably compared to some of the other more popular online sportsbooks and betting apps.

 Fanatics SportsbookDraftKingsFanDuel
Welcome BonusGet up to $1,000 in Bonus BetsBet $5, Get $200 In Bonus BetsBet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Minimum Deposit$5$5$5
RotoWire Rating4.7/5.0 ⭐️4.5/5.0 ⭐️4.5/5.0 ⭐️
Top FeatureFanCash Rewards ProgramDFS PlatformFast Payout Speeds
Odds BoostsYesYesYes
Customer SupportLive chat, email & TwitterLive chat, email, phone & TwitterLive chat, email, phone & Twitter
back to top ↑

Fanatics Sportsbook Promos by Sport

Fanatics Sportsbook provides users with lots of pro and college sports teams to bet on. While some college sports betting markets and bet types could be restricted, depending on the state where Fanatics holds its online sports betting license, most sports betting markets are available on Fanatics Sportsbook.

🏈 Fanatics Sportsbook NFL Promos

Fanatics Sportsbook is considered one of the top NFL betting apps due to its live streaming services. You can also find a wide variety of NFL-themed odds boosts, bonuses and all-user promos during the regular season and NFL playoffs.

🏀 Fanatics Sportsbook NBA Promos

Due to Fanatics Sportsbook's connection to former Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin, who is Fanatics CEO, many sports fans have begun directly associating NBA betting with the Fanatics Sportsbook brand. You can reguarly find unique NBA odds boosts and bonuses inside the app, especially during the NBA Playoffs.

⚾️ Fanatics Sportsbook MLB Promos

With MLB games happening on a daily basis during the summer, MLB betting is a great way to take advantage of Fanatics Sportsbook's boosted odds. Log in regularly to see if the app is providing any sort of unique MLB odds boosts.

🏒 Fanatics Sportsbook NHL Promos

Similar to MLB betting at Fanatics Sportsbook, its NHL betting section can be a great place to visit for regular odds boosts and bonuses. Special same game parlay boosts can also be found when viewing the latest NHL odds inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

🏆 Additional Fanatics Sportsbook Promotions

There are also hundreds of unique college sports markets available inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Wager on the latest college football odds and college basketball odds, or claim exclusive March Madness betting promos. Plus, bet on key sporting events like Super Bowl odds, World Series odds or NBA Championship odds.

Soccer betting is another top sports betting market, for both domestic and international teams. Fanatics Sportsbook features odds and lines for the English Premier League, MLS, Spain's La Liga and Germany's Bundesliga.

It's also important to note that the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for new users can be used to wager on any of these betting markets and odds.

back to top ↑

Fanatics Sportsbook Banking Methods

  • PayPal
  • Apple Pay
  • Bank Transfers
  • Wire Transfers

Deposit and withdrawal methods at Fanatics Sportsbook are currently limited, but there are more than enough convenient Fanatics Sportsbook banking options to get started with the Fanatics promo code sign-up bonus.

PayPal and Apple Pay are popular deposit methods that process instantly without any transaction fees. Bank transfers and wire transfers are also free of charge, with wires typically taking up to two hours to process.

Withdrawals are quick and easy as well. There's even a withdrawal tracker, which allows users to actively track their money during the withdrawal process. The tracker is updated in real time, showing the date associated with each step and denoting when each phase is complete with a green checkmark, going from "Withdrawal Pending" to "Withdrawal Reviewed" and lastly "Withdrawal Completed."

The most common Fanatics Sportsbook withdrawal options are bank transfer, wire transfer and checks. Bank transfers are the quickest to process, taking two to three business days, with a $1 minimum withdrawal. Checks take seven to 10 business days with a $10 minimum withdrawal. Wire transfers have the largest withdrawal minimum set at $10,000, but processes the fastest, taking 24 hours or less.

back to top ↑

Why You Can Trust Fanatics Sportsbook

Not only is Fanatics Sportsbook supported by one of the largest sports apparel brands in the United States (Fanatics.com), it also originates from a former online sportsbook brand, PointsBet.

Fanatics purchased PointsBet and its patented technology for $225 million in June 2023. With this purchase, Fanatics Sportsbook was born, creating a marriage between PointsBet's excellent sports betting technology and security, and Fanatics' large brand awareness.

PointsBet always had a good reputation for being reliable and safe, and Fanatics Sportsbook users have experienced much of the same. The Fanatics Sportsbook app is easy to use and does an excellent job keeping user information safe. The Fanatics Sportsbook customer support team swiftly handles all account or security issues when they (rarely) pop up. More on that below.

back to top ↑

Customer Service at Fanatics Sportsbook

If you ever run into any issues while using the Fanatics Sportsbook app, you can rest easy knowing there are multiple customer service options available. The Fanatics Sportsbook customer service team will act swiftly to fix any issues or bugs plaguing your sports betting experience.

Available help options include:

  • 💬 24/7 live chat
  • 📧 Email
  • ☎️ Phone
  • 📄 FAQ Sections
  • 📍 X (Formerly Twitter)
back to top ↑

Fanatics Sportsbook Pros & Cons

Like any online sportsbook, there are pros and cons associated with Fanatics Sportsbook. Let's assess the top pros and cons of signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Pros

  1. ✅ Sign-up promo is on par with, or larger, than other competitors
  2. ✅ Intuitive user interface makes navigating the app easy
  3. ✅ Unique "FanCash" reward system that can be used to redeem real-life Fanatics apparel

Cons 

  1. ❌ No available desktop version
  2. ❌ No credit cards accepted
  3. ❌ Users have encountered occasional geolocation issues when using the Fanatics Sportsbook app
back to top ↑

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Summary

💰 Welcome OfferGet up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets
⭐️ Top FeaturesFanCash rewards, NFL live streaming & daily boosts
💵 Minimum Deposit$5
💵 Minimum Wager$5
📲 Mobile App AvailabilityiOS & Android
⏳ Payout SpeedWithin 24 hours
🌎 Available StatesAZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA & WV
✅ Last VerifiedSeptember 20, 2024

What is the Best Fanatics Sportsbook New User Promo?

The best Fanatics Sportsbook new user promo is the same welcome bonus that is mentioned in this review. This offer works for all sports bettors, as long as they don't already have a betting account with Fanatics Sportsbook.

What is the Fanatics Sportsbook Phone Number?

The Fanatics Sportsbook phone number for customer support related questions is 800-254-0320.

Is There a Special Fanatics Sportsbook NC Promo?

While North Carolina is the latest US state to welcome legal online sports betting inside its borders, there is currently no unique North Carolina Fanatics Sportsbook. All North Carolina residents can register with the standard Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new users, unlocking exclusive bonus bets.

back to top ↑

Final Thoughts on the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook gives bettors a top-of-the-line mobile sports betting experience. The Fanatics Sportsbook welcome bonus is a must-have for both new and experienced sports bettors looking to start sports betting on one of the newer online sportsbook platforms in the U.S. Simply click the featured BET NOW button located below to get started on claiming up to $1,000 in total bonus bets.

If there's anything else you need to learn about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus or the Fanatics Sportsbook app, be sure to check out the Fanatics Sportsbook FAQ below.

back to top ↑

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo FAQs

What Is the Current Fanatics Sportsbook Promo?

+

The current Fanatics Sportsbook promo features an exclusive welcome bonus that gives new users up to $1,000 in bonus bets on Fanatics Sportsbook. Bet $200, every day, for five consecutive days and Fanatics Sportsbook will match each wager with a bonus bet, win or lose.

Is Fanatics Sportsbook Legit?

+

Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook is legit. Fanatics Sportsbook has an online sports betting license in mutlple U.S states with plans to expand throughout 2024. Fanatics Sportsbook is a 100% legal and trustworthy sports betting app.

Does Fanatics Sportsbook Have a Refer-A-Friend Program?

+

Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook does have a referral bonus. Existing customers can unlock $50 in extra FanCash bonus bets when they have a friend sign up for an account through their exclusive referral link.

Does Fanatics Sportsbook Have Bonus Bets?

+

Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook offers bonus bets beyond its welcome offer in the form of "FanCash." This is their special rewards program. Unlock FanCash bonus bets each time you place a bet on select odds and wager types. FanCash can be used to make additional sports bets or to claim real-life Fanatics sports apparel and gear.

In Which States is Fanatics Sportsbook Legal?

+

Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., Wyoming and West Virginia.

What Is the Fanatics Sportsbook Customer Service Number?

+

The Fanatics Sportsbook customer service number is 855-438-9701. You can also access the Fanatics Sportsbook customer support team through live chat, email and X (formerly Twitter).

Is Fanatics Sportsbook Available to Access on Desktop?

+

No, Fanatics Sportsbook is only available through mobile app. While this limits users, it does ensure that the Fanatics Sportsbook app is receiving maximum attention. The app is constantly being improved, with bugs and glitches routinely fixed.

Where Can I Download the Fanatics Sportsbook Mobile App?

+

The Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app is available for download on both iOS and Android. You can instantly download the app to your phone, claiming a $1,000 promo in the process, by tapping one of the BET NOW buttons located in this review.

What is the minimum deposit for Fanatics Sportsbook?

+

The qualifying deposit for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is $5. After completing the sign-up process listed in our Fanatics Sportsbook promo review, link your desired banking method and make your first deposit.

Related Content

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab $1K Bonus for Week 3 NFL Odds & Props
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Grab $1K Bonus for Week 3 NFL Odds & Props
Today
Today
Grab up to $1K in bonus bets with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 on Sunday 9/22. Bet on Eagles-Saints & more with this Caesars Sportsbook sign up bonus.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Exclusive $1000 Sign Up Bonus for Week 3 NFL Odds & Props
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Exclusive $1000 Sign Up Bonus for Week 3 NFL Odds & Props
Today
Today
Claim $1,000 in bonus bets for Week 3 NFL odds with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Claim this new user promo & start betting on NFL props & moneylines on 9/22.
bet365 Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Claim up to $1000 in Bonus Bets for Sunday NFL Odds
bet365 Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Claim up to $1000 in Bonus Bets for Sunday NFL Odds
Today
Today
Claim a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net when you use the bet365 promo code ROTOWIRE. Bet on NFL Week 3 odds and more. with this bet365 sign up bonus code.
Matt MacKay
Author: Matt MacKay
Contributor since April 2023
Matt MacKay has been a sports betting content creator for several years and writes for RotoWire, OddsChecker, and FantasyPros. He's an avid reader and writer and enjoys spending time with his wife, daughter, and pets when he's not researching ways to win money in various sports betting markets.
Follow Matt MacKay