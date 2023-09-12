Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get Up to a $1000 Bonus in September 2024

Since Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the few sports betting platforms that is app-exclusive, it should come to little surprise that the Fanatics Sportsbook app is extremely well-polished and offers a ton of unique and user-friendly features.

Here are some of the top reasons our team of experts feels the Fanatics Sportsbook app should become a key part of your sports betting rotation, along with a few user reviews.

Live NFL Streaming

The Fanatics Sportsbook app is one of just two sports betting apps that offers live NFL streaming, along with Caesars Sportsbook. This immediately positions Fanatics Sportsbook as one of the top NFL betting apps on the market. Bet on all the latest NFL odds while watching all the games in real time without ever leaving the app.

Personalized "Discover" Feature

In addition to offering personalized boosts and bonuses from time to time, the Fanatics Sportsbook app also does an excellent job of personalizing which bets and odds you see upon logging in. Its exclusive "Discover" feature offers a unique home screen to each user, allowing them to see specific odds, props, stats and games that are likely to peak the user's interest.

Simple App Interface

Having migrated its app technology over from PointsBet, Fanatics Sportsbook prides itself on having a clean, smooth and easy-to-understand app interface. A sports betting beginner should have no trouble navigating the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Each section and button is clearly labeled and simple to access.

User Reviews

"Great company and so far an almost great sports book app. Needs to offer more options for betting and ways to parlay the bets. But I enjoy it so far and am seeing the app get updates and improve as times go on." - Zachary Chellew, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

"Fanatics Sportsbook and Casino has the fastest withdrawals of any other online casinos out there. They also offer an amazing promotional rewarding system based on your wagering or betting. They also have excellent customer support I cant forget to include them They are great fast and friendly!" - Trevor Miller, 5/5 ⭐️ rating