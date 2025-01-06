NASCAR Draft Kit: 2025 Driver Projections

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.
The following are our driver projections for the 2025 season.
Click column headings to sort.
|RANK
|DRIVER
|WINS
|POLES
|LAPS LED
|TOP 5
|TOP 10
|1
|Kyle Larson
|5
|5
|1,625
|15
|22
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|4
|2
|643
|15
|21
|3
|William Byron
|3
|3
|478
|13
|20
|4
|Christopher Bell
|3
|4
|1,115
|12
|19
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|3
|975
|12
|18
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|2
|3
|515
|12
|18
|7
|Joey Logano
|3
|3
|412
|11
|17
|8
|Chase Elliott
|1
|1
|457
|9
|16
|9
|Alex Bowman
|1
|2
|98
|8
|15
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|1
|349
|8
|15
|11
|Chris Buescher
|1
|1
|279
|7
|14
|12
|Ross Chastain
|1
|1
|378
|6
|14
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|1
|2
|425
|6
|14
|14
|Kyle Busch
|1
|1
|328
|6
|12
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|1
|2
|255
|5
|11
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|0
|1
|177
|5
|11
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|1
|0
|72
|4
|10
|18
|Austin Cindric
|0
|0
|179
|4
|10
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|1
|0
|175
|3
|9
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|1
|0
|45
|3
|8
|21
|Carson Hocevar
|0
|0
|22
|2
|8
|22
|Noah Gragson
|0
|0
|25
|2
|7
|23
|Riley Herbst
|0
|0
|129
|2
|6
|24
|Michael McDowell
|1
|0
|45
|2
|6
|25
|Josh Berry
|0
|0
|68
|1
|5
|26
|Shane van Gisbergen
|1
|1
|155
|2
|5
|27
|Austin Dillon
|0
|0
|55
|1
|4
|28
|Ryan Preece
|0
|0
|12
|1
|4
|29
|Cole Custer
|0
|0
|56
|1
|4
|30
|Zane Smith
|0
|0
|20
|1
|4
|31
|John Hunter Nemechek
|0
|0
|42
|0
|4
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|0
|0
|35
|1
|3
|33
|Erik Jones
|0
|0
|10
|0
|2
|34
|Justin Haley
|0
|0
|45
|0
|2
|35
|Ty Dillon
|0
|0
|21
|0
|2
|36
|Kaz Grala
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cody Ware
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|38
|J.J. Yeley
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|39
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|B.J. McLeod
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
