NASCAR Draft Kit: 2025 Driver Projections

Written by 
Mark Taylor
Published on January 6, 2025

This article is part of our NASCAR Draft Kit series.

The following are our driver projections for the 2025 season.

Click column headings to sort.

RANKDRIVERWINSPOLESLAPS LEDTOP 5TOP 10
1Kyle Larson551,6251522
2Ryan Blaney426431521
3William Byron334781320
4Christopher Bell341,1151219
5Denny Hamlin339751218
6Tyler Reddick235151218
7Joey Logano334121117
8Chase Elliott11457916
9Alex Bowman1298815
10Brad Keselowski11349815
11Chris Buescher11279714
12Ross Chastain11378614
13Ty Gibbs12425614
14Kyle Busch11328612
15Chase Briscoe12255511
16Bubba Wallace01177511
17AJ Allmendinger1072410
18Austin Cindric00179410
19Daniel Suarez1017539
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.104538
21Carson Hocevar002228
22Noah Gragson002527
23Riley Herbst0012926
24Michael McDowell104526
25Josh Berry006815
26Shane van Gisbergen1115525
27Austin Dillon005514
28Ryan Preece001214
29Cole Custer005614
30Zane Smith002014
31John Hunter Nemechek004204
32Todd Gilliland003513
33Erik Jones001002
34Justin Haley004502
35Ty Dillon002102
36Kaz Grala00000
37Cody Ware00500
38J.J. Yeley00200
39Jimmie Johnson00000
40B.J. McLeod00300

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
Taylor is RotoWire's senior NASCAR writer. A nine-time FSWA finalist, Taylor was named the Racing Writer of the Year in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016 and 2017. He is also a military historian, focused specifically on World War II and the U.S. Navy's efforts in the Pacific.
