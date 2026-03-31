Fantasy Golf Articles

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Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Today
Today
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is targeting Patrick Cantlay at TPC Southwind.
2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Today
Today
Jordan Spieth has struggled the last few months, but Bryce Danielson thinks the three-time major champion has a betting matchup he can take advantage of at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Yesterday
Yesterday
Your full fantasy golf preview for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including why Greg Vara likes the value Wyndham Clark brings in the betting market this week at TPC Southwind.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
Yesterday
Yesterday
Corey Conners is trending heading to a course that fits his game well, and that earns him a spot among Ryan Andrade's top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel this week.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
Yesterday
Yesterday
Rickie Fowler has really flourished this season, and he finds himself among Len Hochberg's golfers to go after in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Brennan Wins the Wyndham
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Brennan Wins the Wyndham
2 days ago
2 days ago
Michael Brennan brought it at the Wyndham Championship, and he walked away with both his second PGA Tour victory and a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs.
Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship
Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship
7 days ago
7 days ago
Ryan Gerard has a few things working in his favor this week, and two RotoWire experts reveal why he is their one-and-done pick for the Wyndham Championship.
2026 Wyndham Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 Wyndham Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
7 days ago
7 days ago
The best bets and picks for the Wyndham Championship. Bryce Danielson breaks down the keys to success at Sedgefield Country Club and why you should consider Hideki Matsuyama on your card this week.
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Wyndham Championship
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Wyndham Championship
7 days ago
7 days ago
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Wyndham Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Alex Smalley could bring strong middle-round value this week.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: Wyndham Championship
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: Wyndham Championship
7 days ago
7 days ago
Your full fantasy golf preview for the Wyndham Championship, including Greg Vara's top betting picks, one and done selections, DFS tiers and survivor plays at Sedgefield Country Club this week.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
8 days ago
8 days ago
Nick Taylor leads all players in the Wyndham Championship in one key category, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's top plays in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel this week.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
8 days ago
8 days ago
Blades Brown has brought it when given the chance, and with him in the field he lands among Len Hochberg's picks for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Thor Drops the Hammer
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Thor Drops the Hammer
9 days ago
9 days ago
For the second straight week a heralded youngster picked up his first PGA Tour victory, and this time it was Michael Thorbjornsen who took home the trophy.
Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks: Rocket Classic
Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks: Rocket Classic
14 days ago
14 days ago
RotoWire's golf experts run down their favorite one-and-done plays for the Rocket Classic, and one of them explains why he will be backing Akshay Bhatia.
2026 Rocket Classic Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 Rocket Classic Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
14 days ago
14 days ago
The best bets and picks for the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, including why Bryce Danielson is high on Davis Thompson's odds for a top-10 finish this week.
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Rocket Classic
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Rocket Classic
14 days ago
14 days ago
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Rocket Classic. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks William Mouw could be a very strong late-round target at Detroit Golf Club this week.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: Rocket Classic
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: Rocket Classic
15 days ago
15 days ago
Chris Kirk has an excellent history at Detroit Golf Club, and Greg Vara thinks his value at the betting window is among the best in the field this week at the Rocket Classic.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
15 days ago
15 days ago
Ben Kohles is one of the best approach players in the field, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's picks to click in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel at this week's Rocket Classic.
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Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Today
Today
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is targeting Patrick Cantlay at TPC Southwind.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Yesterday
Yesterday
Your full fantasy golf preview for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including why Greg Vara likes the value Wyndham Clark brings in the betting market this week at TPC Southwind.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
Yesterday
Yesterday
Corey Conners is trending heading to a course that fits his game well, and that earns him a spot among Ryan Andrade's top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel this week.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
Yesterday
Yesterday
Rickie Fowler has really flourished this season, and he finds himself among Len Hochberg's golfers to go after in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Brennan Wins the Wyndham
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Brennan Wins the Wyndham
2 days ago
2 days ago
Michael Brennan brought it at the Wyndham Championship, and he walked away with both his second PGA Tour victory and a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs.
Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship
Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship
7 days ago
7 days ago
Ryan Gerard has a few things working in his favor this week, and two RotoWire experts reveal why he is their one-and-done pick for the Wyndham Championship.
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Wyndham Championship
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Wyndham Championship
7 days ago
7 days ago
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Wyndham Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Alex Smalley could bring strong middle-round value this week.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: Wyndham Championship
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: Wyndham Championship
7 days ago
7 days ago
Your full fantasy golf preview for the Wyndham Championship, including Greg Vara's top betting picks, one and done selections, DFS tiers and survivor plays at Sedgefield Country Club this week.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
8 days ago
8 days ago
Nick Taylor leads all players in the Wyndham Championship in one key category, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's top plays in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel this week.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
8 days ago
8 days ago
Blades Brown has brought it when given the chance, and with him in the field he lands among Len Hochberg's picks for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Thor Drops the Hammer
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Thor Drops the Hammer
9 days ago
9 days ago
For the second straight week a heralded youngster picked up his first PGA Tour victory, and this time it was Michael Thorbjornsen who took home the trophy.
Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks: Rocket Classic
Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks: Rocket Classic
14 days ago
14 days ago
RotoWire's golf experts run down their favorite one-and-done plays for the Rocket Classic, and one of them explains why he will be backing Akshay Bhatia.
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Rocket Classic
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Rocket Classic
14 days ago
14 days ago
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Rocket Classic. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks William Mouw could be a very strong late-round target at Detroit Golf Club this week.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: Rocket Classic
Weekly Fantasy Golf Preview: Rocket Classic
15 days ago
15 days ago
Chris Kirk has an excellent history at Detroit Golf Club, and Greg Vara thinks his value at the betting window is among the best in the field this week at the Rocket Classic.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
15 days ago
15 days ago
Ben Kohles is one of the best approach players in the field, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's picks to click in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel at this week's Rocket Classic.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
15 days ago
15 days ago
Jake Knapp seems to be trending back in the right direction, and his is one of Len Hochberg's favorite plays in PGA DFS contests on DraftKings for this week's Rocket Classic.
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Koivun Claims First Win
Weekly Fantasy Golf Recap: Koivun Claims First Win
16 days ago
16 days ago
Big things are expected of Jackson Koivun, and he can check one item off the list after claiming the first PGA Tour victory of his career at the 3M Open.
Reed Our Lips: The 10 Most Hated Golfers in 2026, Ranked by Fans
Reed Our Lips: The 10 Most Hated Golfers in 2026, Ranked by Fans
19 days ago
19 days ago
We surveyed 750 golf fans to rank the 10 most hated golfers of 2026 across the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour, including Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and some surprise names.
< 1 2 3 >
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Today
Today
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is targeting Patrick Cantlay at TPC Southwind.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
Yesterday
Yesterday
Corey Conners is trending heading to a course that fits his game well, and that earns him a spot among Ryan Andrade's top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel this week.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: FedEx St. Jude Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
Yesterday
Yesterday
Rickie Fowler has really flourished this season, and he finds himself among Len Hochberg's golfers to go after in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Wyndham Championship
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Wyndham Championship
7 days ago
7 days ago
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Wyndham Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Alex Smalley could bring strong middle-round value this week.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
8 days ago
8 days ago
Nick Taylor leads all players in the Wyndham Championship in one key category, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's top plays in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel this week.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Wyndham Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
8 days ago
8 days ago
Blades Brown has brought it when given the chance, and with him in the field he lands among Len Hochberg's picks for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Rocket Classic
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Rocket Classic
14 days ago
14 days ago
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Rocket Classic. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks William Mouw could be a very strong late-round target at Detroit Golf Club this week.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
15 days ago
15 days ago
Ben Kohles is one of the best approach players in the field, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's picks to click in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel at this week's Rocket Classic.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: Rocket Classic Cash and GPP Strategy
15 days ago
15 days ago
Jake Knapp seems to be trending back in the right direction, and his is one of Len Hochberg's favorite plays in PGA DFS contests on DraftKings for this week's Rocket Classic.
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: 3M Open
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: 3M Open
21 days ago
21 days ago
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the 3M Open. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Mac Meisnner could have terrific mid-round value at TPC Twin Cities this week.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: 3M Open Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: 3M Open Cash and GPP Strategy
22 days ago
22 days ago
Michael Brennan has been popping in models this week, and Ryan Andrade features the PGA Tour rookie among his top values in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel at the 3M Open.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: 3M Open Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: 3M Open Cash and GPP Strategy
22 days ago
22 days ago
Max Homa heads to Minnesota with some momentum, and that earns him a spot among Len Hochberg's golfers to target in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: The Open Championship
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: The Open Championship
28 days ago
28 days ago
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the 154th Open Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is high on Justin Rose at Royal Birkdale this week.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: The Open Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: The Open Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
29 days ago
29 days ago
Tommy Fleetwood is seeking his first major title this week, and Ryan Andrade has the Englishman among his top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel at the Open Championship.
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: The Open Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
DraftKings PGA DFS Picks: The Open Championship Cash and GPP Strategy
30 days ago
30 days ago
Rory McIlroy has made a mark both in The Open and at Royal Birkdale, and he leads off Len Hochberg's top plays for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Major Power Rankings: 2026 Open Championship Field
Major Power Rankings: 2026 Open Championship Field
31 days ago
31 days ago
Matt Fitzpatrick has been a man on a mission, and he picks up a prominent spot in Len Hochberg's power rankings for the 2026 edition of The Open Championship.
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Genesis Scottish Open
Underdog PGA Draft Strategy: Genesis Scottish Open
35 days ago
35 days ago
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Genesis Scottish Open, including why Cullum Brownbridge thinks David Puig could be a strong late-round target this week.
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Genesis Scottish Open Cash and GPP Strategy
FanDuel PGA DFS Picks: Genesis Scottish Open Cash and GPP Strategy
36 days ago
36 days ago
Tom Kim has been trending up of late, and he finds himself as one of Ryan Andrade's best value plays in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel for this week's Genesis Scottish Open.
< 1 2 3 >
2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Today
Today
Jordan Spieth has struggled the last few months, but Bryce Danielson thinks the three-time major champion has a betting matchup he can take advantage of at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.
2026 Wyndham Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 Wyndham Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
7 days ago
7 days ago
The best bets and picks for the Wyndham Championship. Bryce Danielson breaks down the keys to success at Sedgefield Country Club and why you should consider Hideki Matsuyama on your card this week.
2026 Rocket Classic Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 Rocket Classic Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
14 days ago
14 days ago
The best bets and picks for the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, including why Bryce Danielson is high on Davis Thompson's odds for a top-10 finish this week.
Reed Our Lips: The 10 Most Hated Golfers in 2026, Ranked by Fans
Reed Our Lips: The 10 Most Hated Golfers in 2026, Ranked by Fans
19 days ago
19 days ago
We surveyed 750 golf fans to rank the 10 most hated golfers of 2026 across the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour, including Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and some surprise names.
2026 3M Open Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 3M Open Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
21 days ago
21 days ago
The best bets and picks for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, including why Bryce Danielson likes the odds on Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen to score a top-10 finish this week.
2026 The Open Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 The Open Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
28 days ago
28 days ago
The best bets and picks for the 154th Open Championship, including why Bryce Danielson thinks Robert MacIntyre has strong value in the betting market at Royal Birkdale this week.
Major Power Rankings: 2026 Open Championship Field
Major Power Rankings: 2026 Open Championship Field
31 days ago
31 days ago
Matt Fitzpatrick has been a man on a mission, and he picks up a prominent spot in Len Hochberg's power rankings for the 2026 edition of The Open Championship.
2026 Genesis Scottish Open Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 Genesis Scottish Open Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
35 days ago
35 days ago
The best bets and picks for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, including why Bryce Danielson is betting on Marco Penge to score a top-10 finish at The Renaissance Club this week.
2026 John Deere Classic Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
2026 John Deere Classic Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
42 days ago
42 days ago
The best bets and picks for the 2026 John Deere Classic, including why Bryce Danielson thinks the odds are in Johnny Keefer's favor to score a top-10 finish at TPC Deere Run this week.
2026 Travelers Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
2026 Travelers Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
49 days ago
49 days ago
The best bets and picks for the 2026 Travelers Championship, including why Bryce Danielson likes the odds on Harris English for a top-10 finish this week at TPC River Highlands.
2026 U.S. Open Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
2026 U.S. Open Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
57 days ago
57 days ago
The best bets and picks for the 126th U.S. Open Championship this week. See why Ryan Pohle loves Jon Rahm's odds for a strong showing at Shinnecock Hills.
Major Power Rankings: 2026 U.S. Open Field
Major Power Rankings: 2026 U.S. Open Field
58 days ago
58 days ago
Len Hochberg reveals how he sees things shaking out at Shinnecock Hills, and Rory McIlroy occupies a prominent spot in the power rankings for the 2026 U.S. Open.
2026 RBC Canadian Open Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
2026 RBC Canadian Open Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
63 days ago
63 days ago
The best bets and picks for the RBC Canadian Open. See Ryan Pohle's betting card this week including why he is taking Bud Cauley for First Round Leader.
2026 the Memorial Tournament Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
2026 the Memorial Tournament Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
70 days ago
70 days ago
The best bets and picks for the Memorial Tournament this week. See why Ryan Pohle thinks Muirfield Village is a great spot for Shane Lowry to pick up a high finish.
2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
2026 Charles Schwab Challenge Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
77 days ago
77 days ago
The best bets and picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. See why Ryan Pohle thinks Colonial is a perfect course for Brandt Snedeker to pick up a top finish.
2026 The CJ CUP Byron Nelson Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
2026 The CJ CUP Byron Nelson Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
84 days ago
84 days ago
The best bets and picks for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. See why Ryan Pohle thinks the odds might be with Tom Kim to score his first PGA Tour victory since 2023.
2026 PGA Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
2026 PGA Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
91 days ago
91 days ago
The best bets and picks for the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink. See why Ryan Pohle thinks the odds for Chris Gotterup to score a top-10 finish is prime to take advantage of this week.
Major Power Rankings: 2026 PGA Championship Field
Major Power Rankings: 2026 PGA Championship Field
94 days ago
94 days ago
Bryson DeChambeau has brought it at the PGA Championship, and he lands a prominent spot in Len Hochberg's power rankings for the upcoming major at Aronimink.
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Build-A-Golfer: Draft the Greatest Golfers of All Time Into One Player
Build-A-Golfer: Draft the Greatest Golfers of All Time Into One Player
48 days ago
48 days ago
Play RotoWire's free Build-A-Golfer game: draft golf legends by skill, use OWGR strategy, and build the greatest golfer of all time.
U.S. Open AI Simulation Picks for Shinnecock Hills 2026
U.S. Open AI Simulation Picks for Shinnecock Hills 2026
68 days ago
68 days ago
U.S. Open AI simulations reveal top picks, sleeper value and Shinnecock insights, led by Scottie Scheffler’s Grand Slam chase.
The 25 Toughest Holes on the PGA Tour + The Masters (2026)
The 25 Toughest Holes on the PGA Tour + The Masters (2026)
84 days ago
84 days ago
Discover the 25 toughest PGA Tour holes and hardest Masters tests, ranked by 2021–2026 scoring data with interactive stats and betting insights.
Most Snake-Bitten PGA Tour Golfers: Top-10 Finishes Without Wins (2021-2026)
Most Snake-Bitten PGA Tour Golfers: Top-10 Finishes Without Wins (2021-2026)
91 days ago
91 days ago
This campaign ranks the 20 most snake-bitten PGA Tour players using a weighted near-miss scoring system applied to PGA Tour seasons 2021 through 2026.
Masters AI Simulations: Projections For Scheffler, Rory, DeChambeau And More
Masters AI Simulations: Projections For Scheffler, Rory, DeChambeau And More
138 days ago
138 days ago
Unlock AI-driven Masters predictions: see win chances for Scheffler, Rory and more ahead of April 9.
Where to Find the Best PGA Fantasy Golf Tools for the 2026 Season
Where to Find the Best PGA Fantasy Golf Tools for the 2026 Season
225 days ago
225 days ago
With the cancellation of The Sentry, the 2026 PGA fantasy golf season now begins at the Sony Open. Learn how this impacts draft strategy, player values and more.
When Does The 2026 Fantasy Golf Season Start?
When Does The 2026 Fantasy Golf Season Start?
229 days ago
229 days ago
With the cancellation of The Sentry, the 2026 PGA fantasy golf season now begins at the Sony Open. Learn how this impacts draft strategy, player values and more.
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