Fantasy Golf Articles

The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is targeting Patrick Cantlay at TPC Southwind.
Jordan Spieth has struggled the last few months, but Bryce Danielson thinks the three-time major champion has a betting matchup he can take advantage of at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.
Your full fantasy golf preview for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including why Greg Vara likes the value Wyndham Clark brings in the betting market this week at TPC Southwind.
Corey Conners is trending heading to a course that fits his game well, and that earns him a spot among Ryan Andrade's top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel this week.
Rickie Fowler has really flourished this season, and he finds himself among Len Hochberg's golfers to go after in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Michael Brennan brought it at the Wyndham Championship, and he walked away with both his second PGA Tour victory and a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs.
Ryan Gerard has a few things working in his favor this week, and two RotoWire experts reveal why he is their one-and-done pick for the Wyndham Championship.
The best bets and picks for the Wyndham Championship. Bryce Danielson breaks down the keys to success at Sedgefield Country Club and why you should consider Hideki Matsuyama on your card this week.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Wyndham Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Alex Smalley could bring strong middle-round value this week.
Your full fantasy golf preview for the Wyndham Championship, including Greg Vara's top betting picks, one and done selections, DFS tiers and survivor plays at Sedgefield Country Club this week.
Nick Taylor leads all players in the Wyndham Championship in one key category, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's top plays in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel this week.
Blades Brown has brought it when given the chance, and with him in the field he lands among Len Hochberg's picks for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
For the second straight week a heralded youngster picked up his first PGA Tour victory, and this time it was Michael Thorbjornsen who took home the trophy.
RotoWire's golf experts run down their favorite one-and-done plays for the Rocket Classic, and one of them explains why he will be backing Akshay Bhatia.
The best bets and picks for the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, including why Bryce Danielson is high on Davis Thompson's odds for a top-10 finish this week.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Rocket Classic. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks William Mouw could be a very strong late-round target at Detroit Golf Club this week.
Chris Kirk has an excellent history at Detroit Golf Club, and Greg Vara thinks his value at the betting window is among the best in the field this week at the Rocket Classic.
Ben Kohles is one of the best approach players in the field, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's picks to click in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel at this week's Rocket Classic.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is targeting Patrick Cantlay at TPC Southwind.
Your full fantasy golf preview for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including why Greg Vara likes the value Wyndham Clark brings in the betting market this week at TPC Southwind.
Corey Conners is trending heading to a course that fits his game well, and that earns him a spot among Ryan Andrade's top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel this week.
Rickie Fowler has really flourished this season, and he finds himself among Len Hochberg's golfers to go after in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Michael Brennan brought it at the Wyndham Championship, and he walked away with both his second PGA Tour victory and a spot in the FedExCup Playoffs.
Ryan Gerard has a few things working in his favor this week, and two RotoWire experts reveal why he is their one-and-done pick for the Wyndham Championship.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Wyndham Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Alex Smalley could bring strong middle-round value this week.
Your full fantasy golf preview for the Wyndham Championship, including Greg Vara's top betting picks, one and done selections, DFS tiers and survivor plays at Sedgefield Country Club this week.
Nick Taylor leads all players in the Wyndham Championship in one key category, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's top plays in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel this week.
Blades Brown has brought it when given the chance, and with him in the field he lands among Len Hochberg's picks for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
For the second straight week a heralded youngster picked up his first PGA Tour victory, and this time it was Michael Thorbjornsen who took home the trophy.
RotoWire's golf experts run down their favorite one-and-done plays for the Rocket Classic, and one of them explains why he will be backing Akshay Bhatia.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Rocket Classic. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks William Mouw could be a very strong late-round target at Detroit Golf Club this week.
Chris Kirk has an excellent history at Detroit Golf Club, and Greg Vara thinks his value at the betting window is among the best in the field this week at the Rocket Classic.
Ben Kohles is one of the best approach players in the field, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's picks to click in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel at this week's Rocket Classic.
Jake Knapp seems to be trending back in the right direction, and his is one of Len Hochberg's favorite plays in PGA DFS contests on DraftKings for this week's Rocket Classic.
Big things are expected of Jackson Koivun, and he can check one item off the list after claiming the first PGA Tour victory of his career at the 3M Open.
We surveyed 750 golf fans to rank the 10 most hated golfers of 2026 across the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour, including Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and some surprise names.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is targeting Patrick Cantlay at TPC Southwind.
Corey Conners is trending heading to a course that fits his game well, and that earns him a spot among Ryan Andrade's top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel this week.
Rickie Fowler has really flourished this season, and he finds himself among Len Hochberg's golfers to go after in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Wyndham Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Alex Smalley could bring strong middle-round value this week.
Nick Taylor leads all players in the Wyndham Championship in one key category, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's top plays in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel this week.
Blades Brown has brought it when given the chance, and with him in the field he lands among Len Hochberg's picks for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Rocket Classic. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks William Mouw could be a very strong late-round target at Detroit Golf Club this week.
Ben Kohles is one of the best approach players in the field, and that earns him a spot on Ryan Andrade's picks to click in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel at this week's Rocket Classic.
Jake Knapp seems to be trending back in the right direction, and his is one of Len Hochberg's favorite plays in PGA DFS contests on DraftKings for this week's Rocket Classic.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the 3M Open. See why Cullum Brownbridge thinks Mac Meisnner could have terrific mid-round value at TPC Twin Cities this week.
Michael Brennan has been popping in models this week, and Ryan Andrade features the PGA Tour rookie among his top values in PGA DFS Contests on FanDuel at the 3M Open.
Max Homa heads to Minnesota with some momentum, and that earns him a spot among Len Hochberg's golfers to target in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the 154th Open Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is high on Justin Rose at Royal Birkdale this week.
Tommy Fleetwood is seeking his first major title this week, and Ryan Andrade has the Englishman among his top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel at the Open Championship.
Rory McIlroy has made a mark both in The Open and at Royal Birkdale, and he leads off Len Hochberg's top plays for this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Matt Fitzpatrick has been a man on a mission, and he picks up a prominent spot in Len Hochberg's power rankings for the 2026 edition of The Open Championship.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the Genesis Scottish Open, including why Cullum Brownbridge thinks David Puig could be a strong late-round target this week.
Tom Kim has been trending up of late, and he finds himself as one of Ryan Andrade's best value plays in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel for this week's Genesis Scottish Open.
Jordan Spieth has struggled the last few months, but Bryce Danielson thinks the three-time major champion has a betting matchup he can take advantage of at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.
The best bets and picks for the Wyndham Championship. Bryce Danielson breaks down the keys to success at Sedgefield Country Club and why you should consider Hideki Matsuyama on your card this week.
The best bets and picks for the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, including why Bryce Danielson is high on Davis Thompson's odds for a top-10 finish this week.
We surveyed 750 golf fans to rank the 10 most hated golfers of 2026 across the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour, including Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and some surprise names.
The best bets and picks for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, including why Bryce Danielson likes the odds on Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen to score a top-10 finish this week.
The best bets and picks for the 154th Open Championship, including why Bryce Danielson thinks Robert MacIntyre has strong value in the betting market at Royal Birkdale this week.
Matt Fitzpatrick has been a man on a mission, and he picks up a prominent spot in Len Hochberg's power rankings for the 2026 edition of The Open Championship.
The best bets and picks for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open, including why Bryce Danielson is betting on Marco Penge to score a top-10 finish at The Renaissance Club this week.
The best bets and picks for the 2026 John Deere Classic, including why Bryce Danielson thinks the odds are in Johnny Keefer's favor to score a top-10 finish at TPC Deere Run this week.
The best bets and picks for the 2026 Travelers Championship, including why Bryce Danielson likes the odds on Harris English for a top-10 finish this week at TPC River Highlands.
The best bets and picks for the 126th U.S. Open Championship this week. See why Ryan Pohle loves Jon Rahm's odds for a strong showing at Shinnecock Hills.
Len Hochberg reveals how he sees things shaking out at Shinnecock Hills, and Rory McIlroy occupies a prominent spot in the power rankings for the 2026 U.S. Open.
The best bets and picks for the RBC Canadian Open. See Ryan Pohle's betting card this week including why he is taking Bud Cauley for First Round Leader.
The best bets and picks for the Memorial Tournament this week. See why Ryan Pohle thinks Muirfield Village is a great spot for Shane Lowry to pick up a high finish.
The best bets and picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. See why Ryan Pohle thinks Colonial is a perfect course for Brandt Snedeker to pick up a top finish.
The best bets and picks for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. See why Ryan Pohle thinks the odds might be with Tom Kim to score his first PGA Tour victory since 2023.
The best bets and picks for the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink. See why Ryan Pohle thinks the odds for Chris Gotterup to score a top-10 finish is prime to take advantage of this week.
Bryson DeChambeau has brought it at the PGA Championship, and he lands a prominent spot in Len Hochberg's power rankings for the upcoming major at Aronimink.
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With the cancellation of The Sentry, the 2026 PGA fantasy golf season now begins at the Sony Open. Learn how this impacts draft strategy, player values and more.
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