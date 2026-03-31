Latest Articles

WNBA DFS picks for August 12: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning daily fantasy lineups tonight.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is targeting Patrick Cantlay at TPC Southwind.
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Carolina Panthers’ defining moment: how David Tepper’s 2018 purchase reshaped the franchise, from turmoil to Bryce Young-era hope.
Jordan Spieth has struggled the last few months, but Bryce Danielson thinks the three-time major champion has a betting matchup he can take advantage of at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.
Christopher Bell has racked up the runner-up finishes of late, but Mark Taylor says Richmond might be the perfect spot for him to grab his first victory of the season.
MLB Betting Expert Juan Carlos Blanco digs into the interleague finale between the Royals and Dodgers, offering up a pair of picks and predictions.
MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn offers his picks and predictions on three games Wednesday, including the NL East between the Braves and Mets.
Our home run predictions model breaks down the best MLB home run props today for Tuesday's slate, using data-driven metrics to predict who's most likely to homer.
Pac-12 fantasy football preview, sleepers, rankings and position battles for 2026 as new teams and coaches reshape the conference.
Fantrax and Sleeper Gameweek 1 rankings for the 2026/27 Premier League season, including the best players, projected points, floors, lineups and matchup analysis.
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The Raiders left Oakland after the 2019 season, and neither Oakland nor the Raiders were ever the same.
FPL Gameweek 1 rankings for 2026/27 with the best players, captain picks, predicted lineups, fixtures, projected points and value plays for the Premier League opener.
Discover the best prospects to add to your roster today, including lefty Kade Anderson of the Mariners, who's having one of the best minor-league seasons in recent memory.
Steve Bulanda analyzes RBs to target and avoid in guillotine league drafts to help fantasy managers survive the early weeks of the season.
WNBA DFS picks for August 12: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning daily fantasy lineups tonight.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is targeting Patrick Cantlay at TPC Southwind.
Christopher Bell has racked up the runner-up finishes of late, but Mark Taylor says Richmond might be the perfect spot for him to grab his first victory of the season.
Pac-12 fantasy football preview, sleepers, rankings and position battles for 2026 as new teams and coaches reshape the conference.
Fantrax and Sleeper Gameweek 1 rankings for the 2026/27 Premier League season, including the best players, projected points, floors, lineups and matchup analysis.
FPL Gameweek 1 rankings for 2026/27 with the best players, captain picks, predicted lineups, fixtures, projected points and value plays for the Premier League opener.
Discover the best prospects to add to your roster today, including lefty Kade Anderson of the Mariners, who's having one of the best minor-league seasons in recent memory.
Steve Bulanda analyzes RBs to target and avoid in guillotine league drafts to help fantasy managers survive the early weeks of the season.
Your full fantasy golf preview for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, including why Greg Vara likes the value Wyndham Clark brings in the betting market this week at TPC Southwind.
Corey Conners is trending heading to a course that fits his game well, and that earns him a spot among Ryan Andrade's top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel this week.
John McKechnie analyzes players who are moving up the ADP ranks in best ball drafts, including Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd.
Rays speedster Chandler Simpson has pulled out of an early-season skid and has produced some historic numbers over his first two major-league seasons.
Rickie Fowler has really flourished this season, and he finds himself among Len Hochberg's golfers to go after in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
Here are RotoWire's 2026 fantasy football QB rankings – taken from a consensus of five fantasy football experts, including Theo Gremminger and Ian Hartitz.
RotoWire's Home Run Tracker follows every MLB home run as it happens, pairing each one with live exit velocity, launch angle, distance, and landing location.
Discover the top DraftKings MMA DFS picks and strategy for UFC 330 on Saturday. Build winning lineups with our predictions, analysis & fighter breakdowns.
WNBA DFS picks for August 11: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning daily fantasy lineups tonight, featuring A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston.
RotoWire fantasy football expert Ian Hartitz breaks down his 12-team, full-PPR mock draft strategy for the 2026 season. Get advice with analysis for each round.
WNBA DFS picks for August 12: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning daily fantasy lineups tonight.
The best strategy and picks for Underdog PGA Drafts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. See why Cullum Brownbridge is targeting Patrick Cantlay at TPC Southwind.
Corey Conners is trending heading to a course that fits his game well, and that earns him a spot among Ryan Andrade's top picks in PGA DFS contests on FanDuel this week.
Rickie Fowler has really flourished this season, and he finds himself among Len Hochberg's golfers to go after in this week's PGA DFS contests on DraftKings.
RotoWire's Home Run Tracker follows every MLB home run as it happens, pairing each one with live exit velocity, launch angle, distance, and landing location.
Discover the top DraftKings MMA DFS picks and strategy for UFC 330 on Saturday. Build winning lineups with our predictions, analysis & fighter breakdowns.
WNBA DFS picks for August 11: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning daily fantasy lineups tonight, featuring A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston.
RotoWire's Home Run Tracker follows every MLB home run as it happens, pairing each one with live exit velocity, launch angle, distance, and landing location.
WNBA DFS picks for August 9: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning daily fantasy lineups tonight, featuring Breanna Stewart, Kiki Iriafen and Olivia Miles.
RotoWire's Home Run Tracker follows every MLB home run as it happens, pairing each one with live exit velocity, launch angle, distance, and landing location.
WNBA DFS picks for August 8: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning daily fantasy lineups tonight, featuring A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark and Carla Leite.
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Chase Briscoe in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window.
The top DFS picks and betting insights for Saturday's Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway. See why Dan Marcus is expecting a strong showing from Sammy Smith.
The best UFC bets, top DFS picks across multiple sites, and predictions for this weekend's UFC Vegas 120 are live on RotoWire before Saturday's international event
WNBA DFS picks for August 7: top lineup strategy, sleepers and value plays to build winning daily fantasy lineups tonight.
RotoWire's Home Run Tracker follows every MLB home run as it happens, pairing each one with live exit velocity, launch angle, distance, and landing location.
UFC DFS expert picks for this Saturday's UFC UFC Vegas 120 card are up, as well as fight-by-fight breakdowns, plus betting and lineup strategy for the entire event.
The Argonauts' Chad Kelly is set to return from a neck injury just in time for a Week 10 showdown against Vernon Adams and the Stampeders.
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Jordan Spieth has struggled the last few months, but Bryce Danielson thinks the three-time major champion has a betting matchup he can take advantage of at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week.
MLB Betting Expert Juan Carlos Blanco digs into the interleague finale between the Royals and Dodgers, offering up a pair of picks and predictions.
MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn offers his picks and predictions on three games Wednesday, including the NL East between the Braves and Mets.
Our home run predictions model breaks down the best MLB home run props today for Tuesday's slate, using data-driven metrics to predict who's most likely to homer.
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Our home run predictions model breaks down the best MLB home run props today for Tuesday's slate, using data-driven metrics to predict who's most likely to homer.
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MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena is back at it Tuesday night, posting a triple play of props, with a heavy focus on a pair of interleague contests.
MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn is back with a trio of picks for Tuesday, with a heavy focus on the AL. He likes the pitching in the Red Sox-Blue Jays tilt.
WNBA best bets for Tuesday, August 11, including free picks, player props and expert betting analysis for the three-game slate.
RotoWire's Home Run Tracker follows every MLB home run as it happens, pairing each one with live exit velocity, launch angle, distance, and landing location.
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RotoWire's Home Run Tracker follows every MLB home run as it happens, pairing each one with live exit velocity, launch angle, distance, and landing location.
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MLB Betting Expert Juan Pablo Aravena offers up his three best props and predictions for Monday's slate of games, and he looks to Junior Caminero to stay hot.
MLB Betting Expert Mike Barner dives into Monday's schedule, offering three picks for two divisional matchups and a potential NL playoff preview.
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