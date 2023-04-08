Latest Articles

US sports betting news and the latest legislation updates for US states. Find out which state might be legalizing sports betting next.
Erik Halterman shares his top National League pickups of the week, including Milwaukee's Brian Anderson.
Janet Eagleson concludes her column for the season with last-minute fantasy suggestions from each team.
Erik Siegrist dives into the AL free-agent pool and thinks Josh Lowe might finally be ready to make an impact for the high-flying Rays.
Use the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET with $1,500 up for grabs. Sign up at Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts for a $1,500 first bet bonus.
Register with the best Masters Sunday betting promos to live bet on The Masters with these bonuses. Bet on the Masters odds today.
Chris Morgan shares his top plays for Sunday's Yahoo contests, including Anthony DeSclafani, who has a good matchup against a struggling Royals lineup.
It's going to be a wild day to close out the regular season, but Jeff Edgerton is here to help you navigate the DFS landscape.
John Ryan digs into Sunday's slate to identify his best MLB props and bets to target, including multiple angles on the homestanding Phillies.
Michael Finewax provides his top selections for Sunday's two-game slate.
Use the best MLB sports betting promos and earn up to $3K in bonuses for today's games. Sign up with the best sports betting apps to bet on MLB odds today.
Chris Morgan previews Sunday’s DraftKings slate, recommending an Avalanche stack against the Ducks.
With only two games on the schedule, Chris Morgan's recommendations are heavily tilted towards two teams.
With the regular season ending Sunday, Joel Bartilotta checks out a few players who will carry significant roles.
Chris Morgan profiles a number of big bats facing favorable pitching situations.
Chris Morgan expects the Mariners to do some damage against Zach Plesac on Sunday.
Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to activate a first bet offer to use on NBA Finals odds today. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook now.
Todd Zola takes an early look at the effects of the shift ban and ranks this week's hitting matchups, with the Orioles leading the way with seven games, including four against Oakland.