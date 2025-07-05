The 21st century has been one for the books for fans and players in the Bay Area. The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and appeared in six NBA Finals during that stretch, rewarding followers and NBA betting sites backers alike. Modern NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have left their mark on the club – but so have role players. There is no shortage of candidates to make the franchise's Quarter Century team, which is exactly what the team at RotoWire.com did, choosing two forwards, two guards and a center since 2000.

Golden State Warriors Quarter Century Team Members

RotoWire offers this team of top Warriors players from the past 25 years.

Stephen Curry (2009 to Present)

Few players in today's NBA landscape are as intrinsically attached to the teams that drafted them like two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is in the Bay Area. The veteran of 1,026 NBA games has played his entire career with the Warriors, winning the scoring title twice and making 11 All-Star and All-NBA teams during that stretch. Curry's 143.1 win shares are tops in Warriors history, ahead of Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (112.4 WS with the Warriors) and Paul Arizin (108.8). Curry, drafted seventh overall in 2009, has drilled 4,058 three-pointers and hit 42.3% of 3-poiters. He has redefined the guard position and set NBA career records for attempts (9.3) and field goals (4.0) per game from behind the arc. For good measure, he holds the league's career mark for free throw shooting at 91.1%. And did we mention the four titles he's delivered with coach Steve Kerr?

Klay Thompson (2011 to 2024)

The second leg of Golden State's "Splash Brothers" duo thrived in the Bay Area, with 55.2 win shares and a VORP (Value Over Replacement Player) of 16.8 in 793 games with the Warriors from 2011-12 through 2023-24. In that time, Klay Thompson posted the 10th most win shares of any Golden State player, directly behind the 62.2 that Jeff Mullins posted and 9.4 behind his former teammate, Draymond Green. While the guard's shooting prowess was often overshadowed by Curry's, Thompson made five All-Star teams and twice made an All-NBA team, earning him a place on Golden State's Quarter-Century team. He's still worth watching as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Durant (2016 to 2019)

While Kevin Durant's time in the Bay Area was brief, the success he helped Golden State achieve will leave a lasting legacy. The forward averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in three seasons with the Warriors (two titles). In that time, Durant's 16.4 win shares were the second most of the four teams he's played for, behind the 52.7 achieved in nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant earns a spot on Golden State's top team of the past 25 years, alongside a host of his former teammates on those world-beating Warriors teams that went to the NBA Finals five years in a row and won three championships. Durant was there for two of those titles and was NBA Finals MVP in 2017.

Draymond Green (2012 to Present)

Draymond Green has used his defensive prowess and verbal intimidation to give the Warriors an edge throughout their many playoff runs. The four-time All-Star and NBA champion power forward has been light on offense since entering the NBA in 2012, averaging 8.7 points per game. But the bruising forward won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016-17 and was in the top 10 in voting seven times between 2014-15 and 2022-23. While Green's off-court issues have sometimes overshadowed his on-court efforts, there's no denying that he's been a cornerstone player in Golden State's championship heel turn. That earns him a spot on the franchise's Quarter Century team from RotoWire.

Kevon Looney (2015 to Present)

The fifth and final member of Golden State's team is another defense-first player. Center Kevon Looney has averaged a mere 5.0 points per game in 599 games with the Warriors, but he racked up 37.4 win shares and won three NBA titles with the club since the team drafted him 30th overall out of UCLA in 2015. For his efforts as a rim enforcer for head coach Steve Kerr and company, Looney earns the center spot on squad over the past 25 years, beating out the likes of Andrew Bogut.