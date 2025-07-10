Discover how injuries impacted NBA teams in 2024-25, with Nets and Sixers hardest hit. Explore team challenges and implications for betting odds.

Mindful of that, RotoWire.com analyzed the NBA teams most impacted by injuries during the 2024–25 season. Using injury data from the BBall Index website, the study identified which teams lost the most games to player injuries and how many players missed time:

NBA 2024-25 Most Games Lost To Injury

Team # of Players Injured Total Games Missed Brooklyn Nets 25 536 Philadelphia 76ers 23 519 Atlanta Hawks 22 508 Charlotte Hornets 26 508 New Orleans Pelicans 24 508 Utah Jazz 24 486 Toronto Raptors 23 472 Portland Trail Blazers 19 451 Dallas Mavericks 23 444 Washington Wizards 25 438 Los Angeles Lakers 24 437 Memphis Grizzlies 22 425 Los Angeles Clippers 24 414 Oklahoma City Thunder 18 396 San Antonio Spurs 15 385 Detroit Pistons 19 373 Chicago Bulls 22 372 Miami Heat 19 367 Indiana Pacers 19 363 Orlando Magic 17 350 Cleveland Cavaliers 16 343 Houston Rockets 17 342 Boston Celtics 19 340 Milwaukee Bucks 21 339 New York Knicks 18 322 Minnesota Timberwolves 18 319 Phoenix Suns 19 319 Denver Nuggets 14 280 Sacramento Kings 22 280 Golden State Warriors 21 273

While some injuries sidelined players for extended stretches, others affected team continuity with multiple short absences.

The results above spotlight the teams that navigated the most and fewest health-related challenges this past season, highlighting the franchises where depth and resilience were most tested. Will NBA betting odds reflect better or worse luck for these teams next season?

All data was sourced from BBall-Index's NBA Injuries Tracker, which compiles injury reports and game absences across all NBA teams. We measured man games lost (the total number of regular-season games missed due to injury) and players injured (the number of unique players who missed at least one game; each player counted only once even if he had multiple injuries).

Teams were ranked primarily by total games lost, reflecting the cumulative impact on team performance. The number of injured players was included as a secondary metric to provide additional context on roster depth challenges.

Analyzing Man Games Lost: Which NBA Teams Suffered Most

The Brooklyn Nets (26-56) were six games worse in 2024-25 than in the previous season and had their worst record since 2016-17. The Philadelphia 76ers finished 24-58 and missed the playoffs, ending a streak of seven consecutive years in the postseason.

Those two Atlantic Division rivals were the hardest hit by injuries last season and their results reflected those struggles, with their backers at sports betting sites feeling a bit of pain as well.

The Nets were without guard Cam Thomas, Brooklyn's leading scorer (22.5 points per game) the season before, for 57 games. Bojan Bogdanovic, acquired from the New York Knicks in an offseason trade, missed the entire season with foot injuries and announced his retirement from the NBA in the offseason.

As for Philadelphia, the Sixers were most notably without center and former league Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid (knee) for 63 games and veteran forward Paul George (adductor and knee) for 41 games. Those were just two of the many players shelved for a significant amount of time as Philly limped to its worst season since the 2015-16 team wound up 10-72.

Three teams lost 508 man games each to injuries: The Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks made the play-in round but lost twice and missed the playoffs; the other two didn't come close to a postseason bid. The teams with the fewest games missed were the Golden State Warriors (273), Sacramento Kings (280) and Denver Nuggets (280).

