Anybody playing fantasy basketball knows that monitoring a team's health is part of a winning strategy.
Mindful of that, RotoWire.com analyzed the NBA teams most impacted by injuries during the 2024–25 season. Using injury data from the BBall Index website, the study identified which teams lost the most games to player injuries and how many players missed time:
NBA 2024-25 Most Games Lost To Injury
|Team
|# of Players Injured
|Total Games Missed
|Brooklyn Nets
|25
|536
|Philadelphia 76ers
|23
|519
|Atlanta Hawks
|22
|508
|Charlotte Hornets
|26
|508
|New Orleans Pelicans
|24
|508
|Utah Jazz
|24
|486
|Toronto Raptors
|23
|472
|Portland Trail Blazers
|19
|451
|Dallas Mavericks
|23
|444
|Washington Wizards
|25
|438
|Los Angeles Lakers
|24
|437
|Memphis Grizzlies
|22
|425
|Los Angeles Clippers
|24
|414
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|18
|396
|San Antonio Spurs
|15
|385
|Detroit Pistons
|19
|373
|Chicago Bulls
|22
|372
|Miami Heat
|19
|367
|Indiana Pacers
|19
|363
|Orlando Magic
|17
|350
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|16
|343
|Houston Rockets
|17
|342
|Boston Celtics
|19
|340
|Milwaukee Bucks
|21
|339
|New York Knicks
|18
|322
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|18
|319
|Phoenix Suns
|19
|319
|Denver Nuggets
|14
|280
|Sacramento Kings
|22
|280
|Golden State Warriors
|21
|273
While some injuries sidelined players for extended stretches, others affected team continuity with multiple short absences.
While some injuries sidelined players for extended stretches, others affected team continuity with multiple short absences.

The results above spotlight the teams that navigated the most and fewest health-related challenges this past season, highlighting the franchises where depth and resilience were most tested.
All data was sourced from BBall-Index's NBA Injuries Tracker, which compiles injury reports and game absences across all NBA teams. We measured man games lost (the total number of regular-season games missed due to injury) and players injured (the number of unique players who missed at least one game; each player counted only once even if he had multiple injuries).
Teams were ranked primarily by total games lost, reflecting the cumulative impact on team performance. The number of injured players was included as a secondary metric to provide additional context on roster depth challenges.
Analyzing Man Games Lost: Which NBA Teams Suffered Most
The Brooklyn Nets (26-56) were six games worse in 2024-25 than in the previous season and had their worst record since 2016-17. The Philadelphia 76ers finished 24-58 and missed the playoffs, ending a streak of seven consecutive years in the postseason.
Those two Atlantic Division rivals were the hardest hit by injuries last season and their results reflected those struggles.
The Nets were without guard Cam Thomas, Brooklyn's leading scorer (22.5 points per game) the season before, for 57 games. Bojan Bogdanovic, acquired from the New York Knicks in an offseason trade, missed the entire season with foot injuries and announced his retirement from the NBA in the offseason.
As for Philadelphia, the Sixers were most notably without center and former league Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid (knee) for 63 games and veteran forward Paul George (adductor and knee) for 41 games. Those were just two of the many players shelved for a significant amount of time as Philly limped to its worst season since the 2015-16 team wound up 10-72.
Three teams lost 508 man games each to injuries: The Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks made the play-in round but lost twice and missed the playoffs; the other two didn't come close to a postseason bid. The teams with the fewest games missed were the Golden State Warriors (273), Sacramento Kings (280) and Denver Nuggets (280).
Bookmark RotoWire.com for offseason NBA coverage and sportsbook apps reviews that you can trust.