RotoWire > Betting > BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Bonus Code: ROTOBONUS for $1500 Promo in September 2024

Author: Martin Green
|
Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: David Esser

The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS awards new users with a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500. After signing up and registering for a new account, simply make an initial deposit and first-time bet. If this initial wager happens to settle as a loss, BetMGM will award you bonus bets of matching value, up to $1,500, making this one of the top sportsbook promos in the US.

Between its lucrative welcome bonus, odds boosts, all-user promos, live streaming and more features, BetMGM Sportsbook is consistently ranked as one of the best sports betting apps and online sites. Don't miss this easy chance to kickstart your account with up to $1,500 in bonus bets, especially with the NFL Week 2 fast approaching. Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get started with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

🎁 BetMGM Bonus CodeROTOBONUS
🔥 BetMGM Promo$1,500 First Bet Offer
🏦 Minimum Deposit$10
📲 BetMGM App Rating4.8/5.0 (Apple), 4.4/5.0 (Google Play)
📍 States AvailableAZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY & MA
📆 Last Verified: September 20, 2024
BetMGM Bonus Code Details

The flagship BetMGM bonus code offer for new users is a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500. You can claim it today by clicking any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page, or by manually entering the code ROTOBONUS during your account registration.

It should only take a couple of minutes to fill in the registration form. You can then make a deposit and place your first wager. If your first bet loses, you will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets. If your first bet is less than $50, the bonus will be awarded as a single bet token. If your first bet is more than $50, the refund will be allotted in 20% increments, each equal to one-fifth of your first-bet amount.

For example, if you place a $200 first bet and it loses, you will be given five bonus-bet tokens worth $40 each. The bonus-bet tokens have just a 1x playthrough requirement. Any winnings you earn will then be paid into your cash balance, which you can withdraw or use for additional wagers.

Below, learn more about what makes BetMGM Sportsbook such a great online sports betting experience and why BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is consistently ranked as one of the top betting promos on the market. You're not going to want to miss out on this easy opportunity to jumpstart your account with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

back to top ↑

How to Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code

Claiming BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is easy. Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below and you will be off and running with one of the best sports betting sites in the United States:

  1. ✅ Click through our BetMGM promo code "BET NOW" link and go through the registration process. 
  2. ✅ When you click through the direct sign-up link on this page, it takes you to the new customer registration portal at BetMGM where you must enter  some basic identifying information. This includes your name, physical address, email and phone number. It also requires you to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes. 
  3. ✅ The next step prompts you to enter ROTOBONUS in the appropriate field as the BetMGM bonus code. 
  4. ✅ Once the new account is created and verified, make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $10. 
  5. ✅ Place your first bet. If the wager happens to settle as a loss, BetMGM will award you bonus bets of matching value, up to $1,500.
back to top ↑

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

Every sportsbook promo has terms and conditions attached to it. It's important to have a firm understanding of how these work so that you can properly secure any bonus bets attached to the offer. Below is a list of the most important terms and conditions for the current BetMGM bonus code:

  • You must be 21 or older and physically located in a state that permits online sports betting and the operation of BetMGM Sportsbook. The minimum age in Kentucky and Wyoming is 18.
  • You must be a new user with BetMGM Sportsbook to claim this offer.
  • A minimum deposit of $10+ and first bet of $5+ is required to trigger this welcome bonus.
  • You only receive bonus bets, up to $1,500, in the event that your first wager settles as a loss.
  • All bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement, which means you need to use them on a wager at least once before cashing out.
  • Bonus bets expire after seven days.
  • First-time losing wagers of $49 or less will return a single bonus-bet token, while wagers of $50 or more will receive five bonus bets in 20% increments, equaling the initial-wager amount, up to the maximum of $1,500.
  • This offer is not available in New York.
back to top ↑

More BetMGM Promotions

Odds Boosts

Known as "Lions Boosts" at BetMGM, odds boosts are an easy to get improved improved on a variety of different sporting events. It's recommended to check the BetMGM app daily to see what unique, user-friendly boosted odds are available to be wagered on. You can get regular Lions Boosts on NFL odds during football season, for example.

BetMGM will often hand out these types of bonuses via odds boosts tokens, which can be unlocked on the BetMGM Sportsbook webiste after you complete the account sign-up steps listed on this review.

Insurance Tokens

Similar to how the BetMGM sign up bonus works, insurance tokens award you your initial stake back to your account in the form of bonus bets. These insurance tokens are typically offered on select events, odds or even parlays.

Parlay Bonuses

BetMGM's special "Parlay Plus" feature boosts your potential payout on eligible, winning parlays. Get a 10% boost for four-leg parlays, 20% for five, 30% for six and a massive 40% boost for parlays with seven legs. You can map out how your parlays work with the free RotoWire parlay calculator tool.

Special Event Offers

There have been some terrific short-term BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code offers to celebrate special events over the past couple of years. For example, BetMGM typically offers a "Bet and Get" sign up bonus for the start of football season, which is always one of the better NFL betting promos you can claim.

Refer a Friend

Current users can easily unlock an extra $100 in bonus bets through BetMGM's "Refer a Friend" promotion. Simply have one of your friends register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account with your unique referral link to receive the bonus bets. Note the referral program is not available in all locations.

BetMGM Rewards Program

You can rack up loyalty points by placing sports bets via the BetMGM app or the online sports betting site, and you will also earn points by playing online casino games. These points can be exchanged for bonus bets and real-life rewards when you earn enough of them.

This loyalty program is divided into five tiers: Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and Noir. All members will be offered discounted room rates at MGM Resorts International properties, such as Bellagio in Las Vegas and Borgata in Atlantic City. If you accumulate 20,000 Tier Credits, you will move up to Pearl. If you reach 75,000 Tier Credits, you will become a Gold member, while Platinum is for players that earn 200,000 points and Noir is by invitation only.

New State Promos

Whenever a new state launches, it is standard for BetMGM to offer a special welcome bonus to new users in that area. For example, North Carolina sports betting launched in March 2024, and a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets BetMGM North Carolina bonus code was available for new users. Currently, there are no state-specific offers available at BetMGM Sportsbook.

back to top ↑

BetMGM App Review & Features

Being one of the largest betting brands in the country, it should come as little surprise that BetMGM offers one of the highest-rated sports betting apps. After you complete the registration process and finish signing up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you can download the BetMGM app to your iPhone or Android and begin accessing all of its user-friendly features.

✅ Live Betting

Watching or tracking a specific game on your phone? You can quickly log into the BetMGM app and place a real-time wager with its "Live Betting" feature. Wager on NFL odds, NBA odds, MLB odds and more as the games are happening.

✅ Early Cash Out

Looking to cash out early but not at home? With the BetMGM app "Early Cash Out" feature, you can cash out early on select odds and wagers with just a few taps on your phone.

✅ Mobile Deposits & Withdrawals

Access all of BetMGM's banking options through the comfort of the BetMGM app. This includes making deposits and withdrawals through popular banking methods like PayPal

✅ User Reviews

"It is fun and easy to use and understand. Great promotions, great range of betting options on NBA players for points, rebounds, and assists. Stat's have each teams record of wins and losses right next to the betting lines, which gives me an ideal way to look at each bet, who to bet on, saves me time doing research." - Scott McBean, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

"Love it. Better odds when betting compared to other sites. Payouts are little more. Generous with bonus token's compared to other sites. Also very easy to navigate and user friendly." - Aaron Luzis, 5/5 ⭐️ rating

Placing Bets at BetMGM

Placing bets at BetMGM Sportsbook is a quick and easy process. After completing your account registration and claiming the best bonus code for new sports bettors, you will be able to instantly create a bet slip via the BetMGM app or desktop version home page.

Within this bet slip feature, you will be able to make prop bets, parlay bets, same game parlays, moneyline bets, futures bets, totals and more. Users can make these bet types on their favorite sports and niche markets alike. BetMGM is one of the best sportsbooks for overall odds selections, as it prides itself on offering the most up-to-date and accurate odds. 

Once you have created your unique bet slip, you can instantly make your wager. For more info on how the wagering process works at BetMGM, simply create your new account today through one of the exclusive "BET NOW' links located on this page, and log into your BetMGM Sportsbook account.

back to top ↑

BetMGM Bonus Code Pros & Cons

While BetMGM does top our rankings when it comes to best online sportsbooks, no betting site is perfect. Below is a quick list of specific pros and cons associated with BetMGM and its sign-up bonus:

Pros

     ✅ BetMGM has a strong selection of odds and betting markets compared to competing sportsbooks.

     ✅ BetMGM has live streaming on major sports like NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, plus other events.

     ✅ Odds boosts, bonuses and all-user promotions are reguarly added and updated.

Cons

     ❌ BetMGM offers live chat and email for customer support; however, we'd like to see them add phone as an option.

     ❌ Some users have reported glitches/bugs on the app; our expert reviewers, though, did not experience this.

     ❌ BetMGM has offered consistent, daily promotions for MLB odds in the past. It would be nice to see those return soon.

back to top ↑

Banking Methods at BetMGM Sportsbook

There are lots of BetMGM payment methods to choose from, available for both depositing and withdrawals. Here's a list of some of the most popular options.

MethodDepositWithdrawal
💳 Credit & Debit Cards✅ (instant)
💳 Play+✅ (instant)✅ (6 hours)
📱PayPal✅ (instant)✅ (up to 24 hours)
📱Skrill
📱Apple Pay
📱Online Banking✅ (instant)✅ (1-3 days)
📧 E-Check
💵 PayNearMe
📍Cash at the Cage✅ (up to 72 hours)
✉️ Check by Mail✅ (7-20 days)
💳 TAPPP Gift Card✅ (up to 72 hours)
back to top ↑

BetMGM Promo Codes by Sport

There are currently 20+ sports available to bet on at BetMGM Sportsbook. It includes sports like water polo, ski jumping, lacrosse, table tennis and handball, which are not widely available at other online sports betting sites. However, the top sports covered are football, basketball, baseball, MMA, boxing, hockey, golf and tennis.

BetMGM has historically placed a great emphasis on offering unique boosts and promotions for some of these top sports, typically around key seasonal events like the start of a new season or playoffs.

🏈 BetMGM NFL Bonus

BetMGM will occasionally offer special "Bet & Get" offers during football season (none available at the moment). However, you can always find special NFL boosts, parlay bonuses, odds tokens and more during the football season. Due to all of these reasons, BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the highest rated NFL betting sites.

🏆 BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus

BetMGM has offered a number of different bonuses and promos for those looking to wager on Super Bowl odds as it approaches each February. Examples include profit boosts, deposit matches and more bet and get promos. If BetMGM doesn't release a special new-user promotion for the Super Bowl, they will undoubtedly have plenty of odds boosts available from which to choose. 

🏀 BetMGM NBA Bonus

With BetMGM's "Select Your Squad" bonus, you can name your favorite NBA team and receive bonuses on that team throughout the year, and there are short-term NBA bonuses, such as overtime insurance, contests and odds boosts. BetMGM is generally considered one of the best NBA betting sites for basketball fans.

⚾️ BetMGM MLB Bonus

There have been bet and get promotions offered for baseball fans in the past at BetMGM Sportsbook, and the expectation is that they will return at some point. BetMGM also offers plenty of MLB themed odds boosts and bonuses, making it one of the better MLB betting sites.

🏒 BetMGM NHL Bonus

BetMGM sponsors the New York Rangers, so it often provides specific bonuses for new customers that bet on them. Just like the other three major sports markets, BetMGM is one of the best NHL betting sites due to its frequent offering of hockey-themed boosts and bonuses.

back to top ↑

In Which States Can I Use the BetMGM Bonus Code?

BetMGM Sportsbook is legal and active in the following states:

BetMGM ArizonaBetMGM LouisianaBetMGM Ohio
BetMGM ColoradoBetMGM MarylandBetMGM Pennsylvania
BetMGM IllinoisBetMGM MassachusettsBetMGM Tennessee
BetMGM IndianaBetMGM MichiganBetMGM Virginia
BetMGM IowaBetMGM New JerseyBetMGM West Virginia
BetMGM KansasBetMGM New York 
BetMGM KentuckyBetMGM North Carolina 

If new states legalize sports betting in 2025, the expectation is that BetMGM will likely launch there when the time comes.

back to top ↑

Why You Can Trust BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM is one of the largest legal sportsbooks in the US with a strong reputation of being safe, reliable and trustworthy. Millions of sports fans use BetMGM Sportsbook as their go-to online betting site with few issues ever being reported. Due to their presence as one of the top retail casino brands in Las Vegas, BetMGM works diligently to ensure all of its users receive top-class betting experiences.

BetMGM Sportsbook has a state-of-the-arc security system which has proven extremely effective in protecting user's personal information. This includes a firewall and in-depth encryption tools.

If you ever do run into any issues with your account or banking while using BetMGM, you can rest easy knowing that the sportsbook offers an around-the-clock customer support staff. More on that below.

BetMGM Sportsbook & Responsible Gaming

BetMGM has an ongoing partnership with "GameSense," which helps legal online sports betting fans learn strategies and tips to gamble the right way. GameSense also offers users a number of resources to those who need help stopping gambling.

Click on the "RG" responsible gaming logo at the top left of the BetMGM home page to be taken to the BetMGM GameSense landing page. Information is broken up into six sections: BetMGM principles, play better, know the game, problem gambling, resources for gambling and state resources.

back to top ↑

BetMGM Customer Service

If you require assistance with your BetMGM sportsbook app, help is just a few clicks away. You'll find a dedicated icon and a link labeled "help & contact" at your disposal. Upon clicking either of these options, you'll be directed to a menu covering various topics, including account access and withdrawal.

Once you've made your choice, you'll find a selection of frequently asked questions and their corresponding answers. Should this not resolve your issue, you can get additional assistance with a live representative chat. For urgent matters, there's a 24/7 live chat option, and for general inquiries, there's an email alternative.

By clicking on the live chat, you'll be prompted to provide your name and enter a queue. Generally, response times are swift. During peak periods, there might be slight delays. In our experience, we received assistance in less than a minute.

Email inquiries are addressed in the order they are received. If you send your query during regular business hours, you can anticipate a response on the same day. However, at other times, you might not receive a response until the following day.

  • 💬 24/7 live chat
  • 📧 Email
  • 📄 FAQ Section
back to top ↑

BetMGM Casino Bonus Code

In addition to BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for its online sportsbook, BetMGM also offers a welcome bonus for its online casino. New users can unlock a 100% deposit match worth up to $1,000, plus an additional $25 on the house when they sign up with the BetMGM casino bonus code ROTOCASINO.

This exclusive offer can be claimed in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to those 21 years or older.

🎰 BetMGM Casino Bonus CodeROTOCASINO
🔥 BetMGM Casino Welcome Offer100% deposit match up to $1,000 + $25 on the house
🌎 Legal StatesMI, NJ, PA & WV
💵 Minimum Deposit$10
✅ Last VerifiedSeptember 20, 2024

back to top ↑

BetMGM Promo Compared to Other Sportsbooks

Compared to other top-rated sportsbook and mobile betting apps, the BetMGM bonus code tends to stack up quite favorably.

For example, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 only offers first-bet protection worth up to $1,000, refunded as a single bet credit – compared to BetMGM offering up to $1,500.

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo does award users up to $1,500 in bonus bets in select states. However, it takes a full 11 days to claim, compared to the single-time claiming action that BetMGM offers.

The current DraftKings promo code offers new users $250 in bonus bets if they place a $5 first time bet. While this is a nice offer, you can secure a far larger bonus bet amount total with BetMGM.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you could get up to five bonus bets back to match your initial wager. Because of that difference between BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings, it's no surprise that BetMGM tops our rankings of the best online sportsbooks.

back to top ↑

BetMGM Bonus Code Summary

💰 Welcome Offer$1,500 First Bet Offer
⭐️ Top FeaturesOdds boosts, rewards program and "Edit Your Bet" feature
💵 Minimum Deposit$10
💵 Minimum Wager$5
📲 Mobile App AvailabilityiOS & Android
⏳ Payout SpeedWithin 24 hours
🌎 Available StatesAZ, CO, DC, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY & MA
✅ Last VerifiedSeptember 20, 2024

Best BetMGM New User Promo

The best and highest-rated BetMGM bonus code is the one mentioned in this review -- ROTOBONUS. This is an easy-to-claim welcome bonus that is designed to help bettors kickstart their account with an influx of bonus bets upon signing up with the BetMGM mobile app.

BetMGM Deposit Bonus Code

The current welcome offer at BetMGM Sportsbook is a deposit match bonus code. As long as your initial wager settles as a loss, BetMGM will match the amount your first deposited through in-app bonus bets. You can use any awarded bonus bets to continue wagering on sports betting markets on the BetMGM mobile app or online sportsbook.

More BetMGM Bonus Codes for Existing Users

Once you have completed your BetMGM Sportsbook account registration, you will be eligible to claim additional BetMGM bonus codes for existing users. As mentioned earlier in the review, this can include odds boosts, insurance tokens, friend referall bonuses and more. All of these bonuses can be claimed on the BetMGM Sportsbook webisite and mobile app.

back to top ↑

Get the BetMGM Bonus Code Now

BetMGM gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets to help kickstart their online sports betting journey. Between this large welcome offer, odds boosts, parlay bonuses and additional features, you're not going to want to miss this easy opportunity to get started with one of the best credit card betting sites in the US.

You can click the BET NOW button directly below to instantly get started with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. Regsiter for your BetMGM Sportsbook account, make a $10 deposit and place your first wager on the odds of your choosing on the app or online sportsbook.

back to top ↑

BetMGM Bonus Code FAQs

Is there a bonus code for BetMGM?

+

Yes. The bonus code for BetMGM is ROTOBONUS. This bonus code gets users a first-bet offer up to $1,500. To redeem this offer, head to BetMGM Sportsbook using one of our links and sign up with the code ROTOBONUS to get your bonus. You will need to deposit at least $10 and be located in a BetMGM state to be eligible.

Is BetMGM Sportsbook safe?

+

Yes, BetMGM Sportsbook is fully safe, legal and legit. BetMGM is a 100% licensed online sports betting site in the US locations in which it operates. BetMGM offers a number of different deposit and withdrawal methods to its users to ensure safe banking practices.

How to redeem the BetMGM bonus code?

+

You can redeem the BetMGM bonus code by clicking any of the links we have provided, choosing your state, signing up for an account, making a deposit of $10 or more and placing your first bet on any sporting event. If your first bet loses, the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS entitles you to a first-bet offer up to a maximum of $1,500. The first-bet offer when you use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS is paid in bonus bets, with a 1x playthrough requirement.

What is the rollover on BetMGM Bonus Code?

+

The rollover requirement on the BetMGM bonus code is just 1x. You will be awarded BetMGM bonus-bet credits if your first wager loses, and you only need to play the bonus funds through once before cashing out.

What is the minimum deposit for BetMGM?

+

The minimum deposit for BetMGM is $10. Sign up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS before making this initial deposit to unlock up to $1,500 in total bonus bets after making your initial deposit and first bet.

Is BetMGM legal in all states?

+

BetMGM Sportsbook currently operates in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. The BetMGM bonus code is not currently available in New York.

Is BetMGM a good sportsbook?

+

Across all of our expert reviews, BetMGM consistently ranks as the best online sportsbook. With excellent bonuses, boosts, features and an easy-to-use app, BetMGM has everything you could ask for out of a betting site. You can sign up with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS today.

How much can you withdraw from BetMGM?

+

The minimum withdrawal limit at BetMGM is $10 and the maximum limit is $25,000. Deposit and withdrawal times will vary based on the banking method you choose to use.

Is there an NFL BetMGM bonus code or promo?

+

Currently, the only BetMGM bonus code that is available to be claimed is ROTOBONUS, which unlocks a $1,500 first-bet promo. BetMGM has yet to announce any sort of special NFL-themed welcome offer, however, this could change as the season advances. You can claim the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for NFL Week 2.

