BetMGM Bonus Code: ROTOBONUS for $1500 Promo in September 2024

Odds Boosts

Known as "Lions Boosts" at BetMGM, odds boosts are an easy to get improved improved on a variety of different sporting events. It's recommended to check the BetMGM app daily to see what unique, user-friendly boosted odds are available to be wagered on. You can get regular Lions Boosts on NFL odds during football season, for example.

BetMGM will often hand out these types of bonuses via odds boosts tokens, which can be unlocked on the BetMGM Sportsbook webiste after you complete the account sign-up steps listed on this review.

Insurance Tokens

Similar to how the BetMGM sign up bonus works, insurance tokens award you your initial stake back to your account in the form of bonus bets. These insurance tokens are typically offered on select events, odds or even parlays.

Parlay Bonuses

BetMGM's special "Parlay Plus" feature boosts your potential payout on eligible, winning parlays. Get a 10% boost for four-leg parlays, 20% for five, 30% for six and a massive 40% boost for parlays with seven legs. You can map out how your parlays work with the free RotoWire parlay calculator tool.

Special Event Offers

There have been some terrific short-term BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code offers to celebrate special events over the past couple of years. For example, BetMGM typically offers a "Bet and Get" sign up bonus for the start of football season, which is always one of the better NFL betting promos you can claim.

Refer a Friend

Current users can easily unlock an extra $100 in bonus bets through BetMGM's "Refer a Friend" promotion. Simply have one of your friends register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account with your unique referral link to receive the bonus bets. Note the referral program is not available in all locations.

BetMGM Rewards Program

You can rack up loyalty points by placing sports bets via the BetMGM app or the online sports betting site, and you will also earn points by playing online casino games. These points can be exchanged for bonus bets and real-life rewards when you earn enough of them.

This loyalty program is divided into five tiers: Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and Noir. All members will be offered discounted room rates at MGM Resorts International properties, such as Bellagio in Las Vegas and Borgata in Atlantic City. If you accumulate 20,000 Tier Credits, you will move up to Pearl. If you reach 75,000 Tier Credits, you will become a Gold member, while Platinum is for players that earn 200,000 points and Noir is by invitation only.

New State Promos

Whenever a new state launches, it is standard for BetMGM to offer a special welcome bonus to new users in that area. For example, North Carolina sports betting launched in March 2024, and a Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets BetMGM North Carolina bonus code was available for new users. Currently, there are no state-specific offers available at BetMGM Sportsbook.