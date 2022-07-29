Sports Betting
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for A $1000 First Bet September 2024

Author: Martin Green
|
Last Updated: Sep 23, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: Anthony Cervino

New Caesars Sportsbook users can unlock an exclusive first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,000 to use to bet on NFL Week 2. When you claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and place a first bet of at least $10 or more, you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first real-money wager loses on one of the top sports betting apps in the US.

You can use one of the best sportsbook promos to sign up and bet on NFL Week 3 games. Week 3 closes with two Monday Night Football games featuring the Bills vs. Jaguars and the Bengals vs. Commanders. 

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promotions Today

One of the top features of Caesars Sportsbook is its ongoing promotions, such as odds boosts, giveaways, and profit boosts, Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best sports betting apps and an excellent choice for new and experienced bettors alike. When you claim the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you get access to ongoing bonuses and promos that you can take advantage of daily to gain an edge over the sportsbook. 

  • Claim two (2) 33% First TD Scorer Profit Boost to use on NFL games
  • Claim (2) 50% Profit Boosts to use on any WNBA Games
  • Refer your friends to sign up on Caesars Sportsbook to get your referral bonus

Here is a list of the best daily odds boosts that you can place bets on when you claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code on September 23, 2024. With over 20 to choose from, there is something for every bettor:

  • Bills Win & Josh Allen Over 249.5 Pass Yards on 9/23
  • Travis Etienne Jr. & Brian Thomas Jr. Each Score TD on 9/23
  • Zack Moss First TD Scorer in Commanders vs. Bengals Game on 9/23
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Details

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo CodeROTO1000
🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Sign Up Bonus$1,000 First-Bet on Caesars
💰 Minimum Deposit$10
📲 Caesars Sportsbook App AvailabilityiOS and Android
📝 Terms & Wagering RequirementsAvailable only for new users in legal states. Must be 21 years of age.
📍 States AvailableAZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN, VA, WV, WY
📆 Last VerifiedSeptember 23, 2024

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 gets new users a $1,000 first bet offer upon registration in legal states.

You can click the link provided on this page, and apply the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to your sign-up. Then, fill in the registration form, make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a bet on any sports betting market. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings. However, if it loses, Caesars Sportsbook will provide a full refund, which is paid out in bonus bets matching your first bet, up to $1,000.

The bonus bets are issued within two business days of your qualifying wager settling as a loss. It takes the form of a single bonus bet token, which cannot be broken into smaller bets. 

There is just a 1x playthrough requirement, so any winnings you earn from using the bonus bets go into your cash balance. You may then decide to withdraw the funds or use them for more bets on Caesars Sportsbook. You have 14 days to use the bonus bet credit before it expires. This is one of the best new user promotions across all sports betting sites.

How to Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Claiming this Caesars Sportsbook promo code couldn't be easier. Simply follow the steps listed below to register for a new account, unlocking a first-bet offer worth up to $1,000 with code ROTO1000.

  1. ✅ Click on one of the BET NOW links located on this page. This will automatically start the sign-up process with Caesars Sportsbook.
  2. ✅ Promo code ROTO1000 should already be entered into the promo code box on this page. Double check to make sure it is. If not, type the code in.
  3. ✅ On the Caesars Sportsbook login page enter required account details like name, date of birth, last four digits of your social security number and more. Some customers will need to upload supporting documents such as a driver's license or passport.
  4. ✅ Connect an eligible bank account to your profile and make an initial minimum deposit of at least $10. Credit card and PayPal are two of the more popular Caesars Sportsbook banking methods.
  5. ✅ Place your first wager on the sports betting market of your choosing.
More Caesars Sportsbook Promotions

Deposit Bonuses

The best Caesars Sportsbook promo right now is the $1,000 first bet on Caesars. However, it has offered a deposit match bonus in the past. Operators will change up their deposit bonuses throughout the year so it isn't always the same.

Bonus Bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promotions page bonus bet lists offers available for all customers. The sportsbook tends to offer bet-and-get deals, which require you to place a wager on a specific sporting event to earn a bonus bet.

Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is known for its odds boosts. On any given day, you can log into the Caesars Sportsbook app or online betting site and see a wide variety of available boosted odds for that days' sporting events and odds.

Special Event Offers

Caesars Sportsbook offers short-term sign-up bonuses to attract new customers in the lead up to special events. These events inlcude the Super Bowl, March Madness. NFL Week 1 and more.

Referral Bonus

Players can unlock an extra $100 bonus bet when they refer a friend to create an account with Caesars Sportsbook. Your friend needs to sign up with your referral link and make a minimum deposit of $50.

New State Promos

Whenever Caesars Sportsbook launches in a new state, it is common for there to be a unique limited-time offer for sign up in that state. For example, new users in North Carolina were able to claim a Bet $5, Get $250 promo with the Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code during the first few weeks that North Carolina sportsbooks were live.

Caesars Sportsbook App Review

In addition to its online betting site, Caesars Sportsbook also offers a mobile app to its users. The Caesars Sportsbook app is routinely ranked as one of the best sports betting apps for all types of sports bettors

Here are the top five reasons why our team of experts believe the Caesars Sportsbook app is a must-claim: 

✅ Available on iOS and Android Devices

Caesars has dedicated mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices. The mobile-optimized website functions well for betting, but the experience is best when using the smartphone app. Quick navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen allow users to navigate the features, with the available sports located on top.

✅ User-Friendly Interface for New Bettors

The Caesars Sportsbook app platform is well-suited for new bettors, with an eye-catching layout devoid of too many distractions.

✅ Live Betting Feature

On the go and looking to bet on a game in real-time? The Caesars Sportsbook app offers a "live betting" feature that allows you to pull out your phone and quickly place bets on ongoing NFL odds, NBA odds, MLB odds and more.

✅ Top-Tier Loyalty Program

All new users will automatically be entered into the Caesars Rewards Program upon downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app with promo code ROTO1000. Earn 1 point for every $5 wagered, and then trade those points in for bet credits and other rewards down the road.

✅ Efficient Banking Options

The banking options at Caesars Sportsbook allow customers to manage their funds efficiently, all from the comfort of their iPhone or Android device. Deposits are instant, and withdrawals are processed using standard protocols. Cashing out your winnings from real-money bets is hassle-free.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code by State

Caesars Sportsbook ArizonaCaesars Sportsbook ColoradoCaesars Sportsbook Illinois
Caesars Sportsbook IndianaCaesars Sportsbook IowaCaesars Sportsbook Kansas
Caesars Sportsbook KentuckyCaesars Sportsbook LouisianaCaesars Sportsbook Maryland
Caesars Sportsbook MassachusettsCaesars Sportsbook MichiganCaesars Sportsbook North Carolina
Caesars Sportsbook New JerseyCaesars Sportsbook New YorkCaesars Sportsbook Ohio
Caesars Sportsbook PennsylvaniaCaesars Sportsbook Rhode IslandCaesars Sportsbook Tennessee
Caesars Sportsbook VirginiaCaesars Sportsbook West VirginiaCaesars Sportsbook Wyoming
Caesars Sportsbook Promotions by Sport

There are currently more than 20 sports to bet on at Caesars Sportsbook. Those sports include softball, lacrosse, handball, table tennis and volleyball, many of which are not available at other online sportsbooks. The most popular sports among Caesars online sportsbook customers are football (NFL), basketball (NBA), baseball (MLB) and hockey (NHL), so most of the bonuses relate to them. You will also find a lot of soccer, golf, tennis and auto racing odds boosts.

🏈 Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo

Caesars Sportsbook offers a strong suite of promotions throughout the NFL season. You will also find a steady stream of odds boosts on all of the biggest games of the NFL season. Caesars Sportsbook also occasionally offers parlay bonuses, bet-and-get promotions. contests and more NFL betting promos.

🏀 Caesars Sportsbook NBA Promo

The Caesars Sportsbook betting app is an official partner of the NBA, so it regularly launches attractive promotions for hoops fans. One example was its NBA jersey giveaway. Bettors that wagered $100 in total on NBA games received a $150 voucher to use on any team's official jersey at the NBA Store. There are lots of NBA odds boosts too, as well as bet credit bonuses and any sign-up bonus funds can be used on NBA games. Caesars Sportsbook has some of the best NBA betting promos available.

⚾️ Caesars Sportsbook MLB Promo

Caesars Sportsbook runs interesting MLB promos. With so many games running on a daily basis, it's always worth popping into the Caesars Sportsbook to see what MLB betting promos it is offering. Odds boosts, parlay insurance and bet-and-gets can all be found here.

🏒 Caesars Sportsbook NHL Promo

Any bonus bets earned from the sign-up offer can be used on NHL games. There are also plenty of odds boosts available on the biggest hockey games each day. Caesars Sportsbook has offered bet-and-gets, NHL-themed odds boosts and more NHL betting promos in the past.

🏆 Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo

The Super Bowl is a very important event for online sportsbooks as they battle it out for new customers. Caesars Sportsbook has offered unique Super Bowl betting promotions in the past, including a special NFL prop bet promotion for Super Bowl 56. While it's unclear what promos Caesars Sportsbook will offer for next year's Super Bowl odds, it is likely that users will see something special made available to them come February.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Pros & Cons

Pros

     ✅ Large welcome offer

     ✅ Excellent odds boost feature

     ✅ User-friendly rewards program and referral bonus

Cons

     ❌ Some markets have a shorter shelf life compared to competitors

     ❌ Could use to add more regular all-user promotions

     ❌ Layout could be slightly improved on mobile

Why You Can Trust Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Entertainment is the largest casino operator in the United States, which should give users great confidence that their account security and overall online sports betting experience is being taken seriously.

Caesars Entertainment purchased William Hill in 2021 for roughly $4 billion, and wasted little time establishing the new-look Caesars Sportsbook app and online betting site as one of the best in the industry.

Caesars Entertainment retained all of the William Hill technology, including state-of-the-arc security systems designed to protect user's personal account information and banking details. Backed by a multi-billion dollar casino brand, sports fans can rest easy knowing that Caesars Sportsbook is one of the safest and most trustworthy sports betting brands.

If you ever do run into issues while playing at Caesars Sportsbook, you can easily get in contact with its customer support staff. More on that below.

Is the Caesars Promo Code Safe?

Yes, due to the fact that Caesars Sportsbook is a legal and trusted online sportsbook and mobile betting app, this means the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for new users is also safe. The Caesars promo code is completely legitimate.

Caesars Sportsbook & Responsible Gaming

Caesars Entertainment takes responsible gaming very seriously, focusing on three main conventions:

  • Prevent problem gambling
  • Prevent underage gambling
  • Ensure gambling is conducted in a fair and open way

Caesars Sportsbook offers limit setting, self-exclusion, an opt-out program and commitments to underage gambling prevention programs. Caesars Sportsbook features the National Problem Gambling Helpline on its website and a link to the International Center for Responsible Gaming.

Caesars Sportsbook Odds, Lines & Bet Types

The Caesars Sportsbook mobile app offers a plethora of different odds and bet types, for a variety of betting markets. Sports bettors can access all of these odds and markets upon creating their Caesars Sportsbook account.

Sports Markets Offered

  • Football
  • Baseball
  • Basketball
  • Hockey
  • Golf
  • Tennis
  • Soccer
  • UFC/MMA
  • Olympics
  • Lacrosse
  • Rugby
  • Boxing
  • And more!

Caesars Sportsbook Bet Types Available

  • Moneyline
  • Spreads
  • Totals
  • Futures
  • Prop bets
  • Half bets
  • Parlays (including same game parlays)

Unlock the ability to wager on all of these exclusive sports betting markets and odds types -- like game prop bets and parlay bets -- after you finish signing up with the exclusive RotoWire Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus. 

Caesars Sportsbook Banking Methods

Caesars Sportsbook offers a comprehensive selection of methods for deposits and withdrawals:

Banking MethodDepositsWithdrawals
Credit & debit cards
PayPal
Venmo
Play+
eCheck
Check
Online banking
VIP preferred
Skrill
Apple Pay
PayNearMe

For a full list of online banking options at Caesars Sportsbook, check out the app in your state.

Caesars Sportsbook Customer Service

Caesars Sportsbook offers customer support 24 hours a day. The representatives have always provided us with quick, helpful answers every time we have tested out the service during a Caesars Sportsbook review. 

Customer service options include:

  • 💬 24/7 live chat
  • 📧 Email
  • ☎️ Phone
  • 📄 FAQ section
  • 📍 X (Twitter)
Caesars Sportsbook Compared to Other Operators

Caesars Sportsbook consistently offers one of the largest welcome offers on the market, which is a big reason it remains an industry giant.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo will occasionally match Caesars Sportsbook in terms of total bonus amount. However, Caesars Sportsbook is most bettor's preferred choice when it comes to securing the largest possible sign-up promotion. It typically offers more than its competitiors when it comes to welcome bonuses.

Additionally, Caesars Sportsbook's extensive odds boosts feature is second to none. It offers dozens of odds boosts on a daily basis, providing something for everyone when it comes to securing improved odds. Finding boosted odds on popular sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB is easy with Caesars Sportsbook.

Why Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook?

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 unlocks a slew of benefits for both new and existing bettors. Find out these sensational perks below. 

🎯 Larger Than Rival Sportsbook Bonuses

Some rival sportsbook promo codes only go up to $500 for their welcome bonuses, but Caesars Sportsbook has a maximum of $1,000. It generally offers one of the largest bonuses on the market. Caesars Sportsbook also has very high betting limits and a great loyalty program, so it is a very strong choice for high rollers.

🎯 Low Playthrough Requirements

You only need to play bonus funds through once after redeeming the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Some online sports betting sites have huge rollover requirements, which makes it hard for customers to generate a profit. The 1x rollover requirement at Caesars online sportsbook is very appealing, and there are no minimum odds requirements either.

🎯 Available On All Sports

Caesars Sportsbook does not impose any restrictions upon which sports you can use bonus bets on. You can bet on football or basketball, or choose to wager on a less common sports, such as softball, lacrosse or volleyball. The only stipulation is that you cannot use the early cash out feature when wagering with bonus bets. This is standard practice at online sportsbooks.

🎯 Lots Of Ongoing Promotions

You will benefit from a great deal of variety as a Caesars online sportsbook customer. The sign-up bonus changes every so often, while new and exciting promotions for existing customers are unveiled each week. They relate to the major upcoming sporting events, so the bonuses are always fresh and relevant. You can claim lots of daily odds boosts as well.

Our Final Thoughts on Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

💰 Welcome Offer$1,000 First Bet on Caesars
🔥.Caesars Promo CodeROTO1000
⭐️ Top FeaturesDaily odds boosts & customer support
💵 Minimum Deposit$10
📲 Mobile App AvailabilityiOS & Android
⏳ Payout SpeedWithin 24 hours
🌎 Available StatesAZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NM, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY (+DC)
✅ Last VerifiedSeptember 23, 2024

Caesars Sportsbook continues to invest heavily in exciting promotions in a bid to establish itself as the No. 1 sports betting brand in the country. It offers the largest sign-up bonus, the strongest selection of odds boosts, and some of the best ongoing promotions on the market, so we highly recommend signing up. 

You can follow the link below to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 today and unlock up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code FAQs

What is the promo code for Caesars Sportsbook?

+

The promo code for Caesars Sportsbook is ROTO1000 and it gets your a $1,000 first bet offer. 

Does Caesars Sportsbook Have A Welcome Bonus?

+

Yes, Caesars Sportsbook has a welcome bonus. The welcome bonus for bettors signing up for an account is a $1,000 first bet offer using the code ROTO1000. 

How Do I Redeem the Caesars Promo Code?

+

Redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code is easy. Simply register for an account by clicking one of the BET NOW buttons located on this page or manually enter ROTO1000 in the bonus code box to claim your $1,000 first-bet offer.

Is Caesars Sportsbook Legal?

+

Yes, Caesars Sportsbook is a 100% legal, safe and trusted online sportsbook. it is fully licensed in select US states and is many bettor's go-to sportsbook due to its safety and trustworthiness.

What States is Caesars Sportsbook Available in?

+

Caesars Sportsbook is available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

As long as you are located in one of these states, you can create an account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and unlock a $1,000 first-bet offer.

What Is the Minimum Deposit for Caesars Sportsbook promo?

+

The current minimum deposit for Caesars Sportsbook promo is $10. It is crucial to make this minimum deposit after claiming code ROTO1000 to ensure the bonus is accurately applied to your account.

What is Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Cash?

+

Caesars Sportsbook bonus cash is a part of its rewards program, which awards users additional bonus cash as they place wagers over time. This bonus cash can then be used to make future bets.

What is the best Caesars Sportsbook new user promo?

+

The best Caesars Sportsbook new user promo is the "$1,000 first-bet on Caesars" offer mentioned in this review. This is one of the largest new user promos across all the best online sportsbooks. This review will stay updated with the best Caesars Sportsbook promos and bonuses for new customers.

Martin Green
Author: Martin Green
Contributor since April 2022
Martin Green spent five years working at William Hill before becoming a journalist in 2009. He began working as a sports writer and professional sports handicapper and sportsbook reviewer in 2014.
Follow Martin Green