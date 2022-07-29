Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 for A $1000 First Bet September 2024

New Caesars Sportsbook users can unlock an exclusive first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,000 to use to bet on NFL Week 2. When you claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 and place a first bet of at least $10 or more, you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first real-money wager loses on one of the top sports betting apps in the US.

You can use one of the best sportsbook promos to sign up and bet on NFL Week 3 games. Week 3 closes with two Monday Night Football games featuring the Bills vs. Jaguars and the Bengals vs. Commanders.

Best Caesars Sportsbook Promotions Today

One of the top features of Caesars Sportsbook is its ongoing promotions, such as odds boosts, giveaways, and profit boosts, Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best sports betting apps and an excellent choice for new and experienced bettors alike. When you claim the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you get access to ongoing bonuses and promos that you can take advantage of daily to gain an edge over the sportsbook.

Claim two (2) 33% First TD Scorer Profit Boost to use on NFL games

Claim (2) 50% Profit Boosts to use on any WNBA Games

Refer your friends to sign up on Caesars Sportsbook to get your referral bonus

Here is a list of the best daily odds boosts that you can place bets on when you claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code on September 23, 2024. With over 20 to choose from, there is something for every bettor: