The best sweepstakes casinos offer users the chance to play of online casino games without the risking real money like you would at traditional online casinos. Instead, players can enjoy the chance to redeem cash prizes. In this guide, our experts will walk you through how to play at the top sweepstakes casino sites such as High 5 Casino, McLuck and more. You will also learn more about the attractive welcome offers available from these operators and how to get started.

List of Sweepstakes Casinos | 2025