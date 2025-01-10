WOW Vegas social casino is an excellent alternative for your favorite online casino games, and new players who sign up right now using the WOW Vegas promo code offer will receive 250,000 WOW Coins + 5 Sweepstakes coins just for signing up – and can add 1.5 Million WOW Coins + 35 Free Sweepstakes Coins for just $9.99!

At one of the leading sweepstakes casinos, you'll be able to get new coins frequently, and those SC coins can be played and redeemed for actual prizes including cash. Here's what you need to know about the WOW Vegas promo code and how to claim it. When you are ready to claim the WOW Vegas welcome bonus, just tap PLAY NOW next to the deal.

How to Claim the WOW Vegas Promo Code Offer

🎁 WOW Vegas Promo Code CLICK HERE 🖊️ WOW Vegas Promo 1.5 Million WOW Coins + 35 Free Sweeps Coins ⚖️ Legal Requirements 18+ (not available in ID, MT, MI, WA) ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: Jan. 10, 2025

Signing up with social casinos like WOW Vegas follow a similar process to real money online casinos, which are only available in a handful of U.S. states, such as at Michigan online casinos.

Simply follow this process to access the WOW Vegas promo code offer and you'll be playing your favorite games in just a few short minutes:

Tap any of the PLAY NOW buttons in this article to get started; there's no specific promo code needed, so you'll have unlocked the welcome bonus offer as soon as you click. Create your account by providing it with your personal information, such as name, email, phone and address. All players must verify they are located in one of the many states where WOW Vegas is offering and that they are 18 years or older to play; in some states the age is 21, and you must be 21 regardless to use the sweeps coins. Complete your registration and collect your no-deposit bonus from the WOW Vegas casino promo code; players can then opt to purchase additional WOW coins that come along with free sweeps coins.

The WOW Vegas promo code is available in most states, with the only exceptions being Idaho, Michigan, Nevada and Washington.

How WOW Vegas Promo Code Differs from Real-Money Online Casino Offers

When you play at real money casino apps, you'll need to deposit your own funds to play your favorite casino games. That's different from social casinos and the WOW Vegas promo code, which are free to play and provide players opportunities to receive additional coins on an ongoing basis.

That said, you will also have the opportunity to purchase more coins for a nominal price if you want to keep playing and don't want to wait for the free sign-in coins that come all the time. For example, WOW Vegas promo code is offering a special upgrade to its welcome offer right now that allows players to purchase 1.5 million WOW coins that also unlock 35 free sweepstakes coins.

As soon as you click on the PLAY NOW link and complete registration, you'll have game coins in your account and can play your favorite games. If you do purchase the add-on, those coins will also hit your account instantly and provide even more flexibility to play your favorite games. There are multiple banking options available to so it, and WOW Vegas is one of the top PayPal casinos.

The deal from WOW Vegas to purchase 1.5 million WOW coins that includes 35 free SC coins is an excellent offer. While WOW coins have no monetary value, sweepstakes coins can ultimately be redeemed for additional prizes, including real money prizes.

Use WOW Vegas Promo Code & Play Free Online Games

Similar to the best slot sites that allow players to win real cash, there are hundreds of online slots to choose from at WOW Vegas. Though you won't be playing to win cash prizes, you also don't need to wager your own funds to play the games—and it's much more widely available throughout the United States.

For example, New York online casinos are not yet available, but the WOW Vegas promo code is available in the Empire State – and just about every other state. It offers a host of WOW exclusive slot games such as WOW Rush, as well as games from providers such as Pragmatic Play.

Social casinos like WOW Vegas are different from real money online casinos, such as the BetMGM Casino bonus code that delivers new players in legal betting states a deposit match bonus up to $1,000 + $25 on the house. But you'll still get the same look and feel of those casinos when you sign up with the WOW Vegas promo code offer. Get started playing your favorite online slots and rack up an incredible welcome bonus offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.