Fantasy Football Draft Kit for the 2024 NFL Season
Dominate your 2024 NFL fantasy football draft with RotoWire's premium fantasy football resources. Click below for the latest analysis, rankings, cheat sheets, mock draft strategies and more.
Cheat Sheets
Rankings and projections for Standard, PPR, Half-PPR, IDP and more.
Roundtable Rankings
Check out our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire experts.
Custom Rankings
Custom player rankings for your league with projected stats.
Auction Values
Get custom dollar values based on your specific league scoring system.
Player Outlooks
Read our in-depth profiles of hundreds of players to consider during your draft.
Projections
We have projected stats for every player you care about.
Mock Draft Simulator
Practice unlimited draft strategies with our mock draft simulator.
Draft Software
Use our draft assistant to follow along with your draft and make the best decisions for your team.
ADP Reports
Check out the industry Average Draft Position (ADP) for all players, both overall and by position.
Sleepers & Busts
Check out our list of undervalued and overvalued players this season.
Best Ball Rankings
Our list of top players to draft for best-ball leagues.
Dynasty Rankings
Our list of the top players to draft in dynasty leagues.
Devy Rankings
The best college players to draft in fantasy football devy leagues.
Offensive Line Rankings
If you want an edge, you have to go deep. Check out our offensive line rankings.
Depth Charts
Go into your draft knowing who is going to get playing time this season.
Advanced NFL Stats
Dive into our advanced passing, rushing and receiving stats.
Advice & Draft Strategy
Learn how to be better at fantasy football with our draft advice and strategy.
Team Previews
Check out our fantasy football previews for each team. Coming Soon.
Strength of Schedule
See which players have the easiest schedules this year.
All Draft Kit Articles
Check out all of our advice and strategy for this season, including Top Rookies, Late-Round Flyers and More.
Want instant acccess to all our fantasy football tools?Subscribe Today
Recent Fantasy Football Articles
The RotoWire 2024 Football Draft Kit has you covered for all your draft needs. Rankings, projections, player outlooks and much more.
Third overall draft pick Drake Maye will begin the season on the bench behind Jacoby Brissett.
Kevin Payne analyzes the top waiver-wire options and late-round targets, including Kirk Cousins, who has plenty of weapons in Atlanta.
Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson discuss DeShaun Watson and the QB situation in Cleveland, which does not look good heading into Week 1.
Jeff Stotts highlights some key NFL injured players, including Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert, who remains limited by an oblique strain suffered last week.
Watch Joe Bartel and Jim Coventry host the RotoWire Fantasy Sports radio show on SiriusXM, LIVE from their studio in Las Vegas. The fellas react to multiple Week 3 NFL pre-season games during the show.
The Browns will reportedly leave Nick Chubb on the PUP List going into the regular season, ruling him out for at least Cleveland's first four games and leaving Jerome Ford as the starting running back.
Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson visit the VSiN studios to discuss the upcoming NFL season on VSiN Prime Time. Is Mike Evans underappreciated?
Pat Freiermuth is a talented player, but preseason usage augments concerns about his role under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Jerry Donabedian analyzes the fantasy implications of Jahan Dotson's trade to Philadelphia.
The lack of backfield competition should ensure Zamir White sees plenty of volume to make him an enticing option in 2024 fantasy football drafts.
Kevin Payne analyzes waiver-wire options for leagues that have drafted and undervalued players for those with drafts upcoming.
Get everything you need for your draft in one place.Subscribe Now