DraftKings Casino Promo Code 2026: Get Lossback up to $1K + 500 Spins

There are other promos that may pop up from time to time that players should also make note of.

No Deposit Bonus

DraftKings Casino will at times provide players with casino no-deposit credits just for signing up for a new account. You'll have funds in your account before making a deposit to test out some of your favorite casino games.

Play Bonus

Players are encouraged to make wagers on their favorite online games. It entices players by providing bonuses to those who reach certain thresholds on the number of games or the amount wagered over a specific period of time.

Spins Bonus

With hundreds of online slots to choose from, DraftKings Casino at times will provide players with bonus spins to use at one of the best slot sites. This essentially acts as house money for you to test out all the different online slots available, with any winnings paid out as real cash money.

Refer-A-Friend Bonus

All players have the chance to earn referral casino bonuses for every friend they get to sign up. Players will receive a unique link that their friends can use to sign up, and once they register with it and make a qualifying deposit and wager, both you and your friend will receive a reward.

Birthday Bonus

You will be rewarded DK dollars on your birthday every year that you have an active account. The only T&C to the birthday bonus is that you have to have wagered in the last year.