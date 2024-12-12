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DraftKings Casino Promo Code 2026: Get Lossback up to $1K + 500 Spins

Author: Luis Gonzalez
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Last Updated: Mar 16, 2026
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Fact Checked By: PJ Wright

DraftKings Casino has established itself as one of the leading online casinos in the United States thanks to this welcome bonus that puts up to $1,000 in casino credits into new users accounts. You don't need to enter a specific DraftKings Casino promo code to get this welcome offer.

Table of Contents
DraftKings Casino Promo Code Overview
DraftKings Casino Details
How the DraftKings Lossback & Spin Bonus Actually Works
DraftKings Casino Legal States
How to Claim The DraftKings Casino Bonus
Best DraftKings Casino Games Online
DraftKings Casino Payment Methods
DraftKings Casino Support
Other DraftKings Casino Promotions
Responsible Play at DraftKings Casino
Dynasty Rewards for Online Gambling
Table of Contents
DraftKings Casino Promo Code Overview
How the DraftKings Lossback & Spin Bonus Actually Works
How to Claim The DraftKings Casino Bonus
DraftKings Casino Payment Methods
Other DraftKings Casino Promotions
Expand +
DraftKings Casino Promo Code Overview
How the DraftKings Lossback & Spin Bonus Actually Works
How to Claim The DraftKings Casino Bonus
DraftKings Casino Payment Methods
Other DraftKings Casino Promotions
Dynasty Rewards for Online Gambling
DraftKings Casino Details
DraftKings Casino Legal States
Best DraftKings Casino Games Online
DraftKings Casino Support
Responsible Play at DraftKings Casino
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DraftKings Casino Promo Code Overview

🚨 DraftKings Casino Bonus Offer:24-Hour Lossback up to $1,000 + 500 Spins
✍️ Promo Code:None needed; claim offer
💵 Min. Deposit:$5
💵 Min. Wager:$5
🔁 Rollover:1x (Credits)
❌ Offer Expiration:Ongoing
✅ Last Verified:March 27, 2026 

You don't need to enter a DraftKings Casino promo code. All you need to do is sign up through any of the PLAY NOW links on this page. Once you register and wager $5, you'll qualify for up to $1,000 in casino credits plus 500 spins which can be played on your choice of 100+ slots.

The casino credits are earned if you have $5 or more net losses in your first 24 hours of play after signing up. The casino cashback bonus will be refunded 100% as site credit, up to $1,000.

Key Terms & Conditions

DraftKings Casino does a nice job of making everything about the welcome bonus clear, as players should understand the terms and conditions so they can maximize the sign-up bonus.

  • Bettors must make a minimum $5 wager on any game to claim the bonus of 500 spins.
  • The bonus spins are worth $0.20 each and game availability varies.
  • Spins issued as 50 spins per day for 10 days.
  • There is a one-time playthrough requirement on all casino credits.
  • Check with the state you're playing in for restrictions on available games to use spins and casino credits on, as they might vary.
  • Players have 7 days or 168 hours to use the DraftKings Casino bonus credits before they expire.
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How the DraftKings Lossback & Spin Bonus Actually Works

  • Step 1: Register & Deposit $5+.
    • Create your account in a legal state and fund it with at least $5. No promo code needed.
  • Step 2: Wager $5 or More.
    • Place your first real-money wagers on any casino game. Spins are triggered automatically.
  • Step 3: First 24 hours is crucial.
    • Only losses incurred in the first 24 hours of playing can be earned as the lossback bonus.
  • Step 4: Receive Your Rewards!
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How to Claim The DraftKings Casino Bonus

  1. Clicking on any of the PLAY NOW links on this page will bring you to the landing page to register for an account.
  2. Provide the required information such as your name, email, address and phone number.
  3. Confirm you are at least 21 years old and located where DraftKings Casino is operating.
  4. Make a qualifying first deposit of at least $5 to fund your new account.
  5. Make a wager of at least $5 to claim your 500-spin bonus.
  6. Play for 24 hours, any losses returned as credits.
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DraftKings Casino Payment Methods

Players will need to deposit money into their accounts to play their favorite games at DraftKings Casino. As one of the biggest brands, it offers a variety of different payment methods that should work fine for all players.

Though availability varies by state, you can expect to see most of these options when figuring out how you want to deposit funds or withdraw your winnings:

Payment MethodDeposits AcceptedWithdrawals AcceptedWithdrawal Time
Debit Cards
VisaUp to 24 Hours
MastercardUp to 24 Hours
AMEXUp to 24 Hours
DiscoverUp to 24 Hours
e-Wallets
PayPalUp to 2 Days
VenmoUp to 2 Days
Apple Pay1 Day
SkrillN/A
Other
ACH/e-ChecksN/A
Gift CardsN/A
Online Banking (Trustly)1-4 Days
Bank Wire TransferUp to 2 Days
Casino CageInstant
Cash at Retail StoresN/A

Check Out: Our guide to instant withdrawal online casinos in the U.S.

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Other DraftKings Casino Promotions

There are other promos that may pop up from time to time that players should also make note of.

No Deposit Bonus 

DraftKings Casino will at times provide players with casino no-deposit credits just for signing up for a new account. You'll have funds in your account before making a deposit to test out some of your favorite casino games.

Play Bonus 

Players are encouraged to make wagers on their favorite online games. It entices players by providing bonuses to those who reach certain thresholds on the number of games or the amount wagered over a specific period of time. 

Spins Bonus 

With hundreds of online slots to choose from, DraftKings Casino at times will provide players with bonus spins to use at one of the best slot sites. This essentially acts as house money for you to test out all the different online slots available, with any winnings paid out as real cash money.

Refer-A-Friend Bonus 

All players have the chance to earn referral casino bonuses for every friend they get to sign up. Players will receive a unique link that their friends can use to sign up, and once they register with it and make a qualifying deposit and wager, both you and your friend will receive a reward.

Birthday Bonus 

You will be rewarded DK dollars on your birthday every year that you have an active account. The only T&C to the birthday bonus is that you have to have wagered in the last year.

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Dynasty Rewards for Online Gambling

DraftKings Casino has an excellent rewards program for bettors that allows them to rack up points. Every real-money wager earns you points that are accumulated over time and eventually can be redeemed for additional promotions such as casino credits and bonus spins.

DraftKings Casino Rewards Tiers

Reward TierTier CreditsReward Tier Benefits
Bronze0–4,999Basic rewards & promotions
Silver5,000–24,99910% monthly Crown accrual boost & access to exclusive promotions
Gold25,000–89,99920% monthly Crown accrual boost, priority customer support & higher-value rewards
Diamond90,000–174,99930% monthly Crown accrual boost, VIP associate access & invitations to exclusive events
Onyx175,000+40% monthly Crown accrual boost, a dedicated VIP host & personalized rewards
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DraftKings Casino Details

🔥 DraftKings Casino Bonus 2026Up to $1,000 in Casino Credits + 500 Spins on a Featured Game
🎉 DraftKings Casino Promo CodeNone Needed - Click 'PLAY NOW' to claim
🇺🇸 Eligible StatesNJ, MI, PA, WV (offer not available in CT)
💵 Minimum Deposit$5
🧐 Who Can Claim This Offer?New Users Only
💰 Payment MethodsOnline Banking, Venmo, PayPal, Credit/Debit Cards
⏱️ Payout Speed1-3 Days
📲 DraftKings Casino AppiOS & Android
🤩 Apple Store Rating4.6/5 (Based on 2.8K User Ratings)
🤩 Google Play Store Rating4.2/5 (Based on 26.0K User Ratings)
🏆 Who Owns DraftKings Casino?Crown DK CAN Ltd.
✅ Table Last VerifiedMarch 27, 2026
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DraftKings Casino Legal States

Currently, DraftKings Casino extends its platform to players in these US jurisdictions: 

  1. Michigan
  2. New Jersey
  3. Pennsylvania
  4. West Virginia

Keep in mind that the DraftKings Casino experience and product may vary slightly from state to state. 

If you are not located in one of the legal DraftKings casino states, you can opt for social casinos or sweepstakes casinos instead, like those offered at Missouri online casinos.

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Best DraftKings Casino Games Online

DraftKings Casino offers a diverse and exciting selection of online casino games, catering to every type of player. From exclusive titles you won't find anywhere else to classic table games and immersive live dealer experiences, there's something for everyone. 

Here's a look at what awaits you in the DraftKings Casino game library, which is widely regarded as one of the best options.

Online Slot Machines

There's a huge selection of exclusive DraftKings Casino slots, including DraftKings Rocket and DraftKings Digits, offering a novel take on slot mechanics. These games often feature high RTPs and regularly updated animations, making it one of the best payout online casinos you can find.

Beyond the exclusives, there's also a vast library of popular slot titles from leading developers. Explore games like Cash Eruption, Cleopatra, Cerberus Gold and Lucky Fire Blitz, each offering unique themes, bonus rounds, and winning potential.

Live Dealer Games

Live dealer games at this online casino are streamed in high definition, these games feature professional dealers and interactive gameplay. Players will find live versions of classic table games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps.

While live dealer games are available at other casinos, DraftKings enhances the experience with tons of live Blackjack variations. The dealers, animations, and game layouts are tailored to provide a premium experience.

Table Games

DraftKings Online Casino offers a wide variety of classic table games, including roulette, craps and baccarat. You can choose from different roulette variations like American, European, and French Roulette, each with its own set of rules and odds.

Additional Games

You can also choose from a selection of scratch card games with various themes and prize amounts. Beyond the core game categories, you can also play games like keno, craps and baccarat.

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DraftKings Casino Support

As one of the industry's largest brands, DraftKings has smooth operations and has worked out any major kinks that might upset the user player experience. Still, things may pop up over time that require players to reach out to customer support. 

Here are the different ways you can do get in touch with DraftKings' Casino support staff:

Live Chat:24/7
X:@DK_Casino
Instagram:@dkcasino
Email:[email protected]
Phone:(855) 377-2377
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Responsible Play at DraftKings Casino

DraftKings Casino takes a proactive stance on responsible gambling, offering a robust set of tools and information to help users maintain control and balance in their gaming habits. The platform encourages all players to use its built-in features to personalize and manage their play.

Players can:

  1. Establish Deposit Limits to prevent overspending.
  2. Activate Timeout Periods for short breaks from gameplay.
  3. Initiate Self-Exclusion when a longer pause or complete restriction is needed.

Beyond these controls, the Responsible Gaming FAQ section within the app offers direct links to support services, practical tips and a clear roadmap for those concerned about their gambling behaviors.

Where to Get Help

Support doesn't end with DraftKings. Several national organizations provide expert assistance to anyone struggling with gambling-related issues. One of the most comprehensive resources is the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), which operates the confidential and free 24/7 helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. The NCPG also offers online chat, text support and referrals to state-level programs.

Additional Resources

  1. 📞 Gamblers Anonymous: Call 855-2CALLGA or visit their website; A fellowship of individuals sharing their experiences to help one another recover.
  2. 📞 Gam-Anon: Call 718-352-1671; For family and friends seeking help.
  3. 🏛️ American Gaming Association: Check their websites for industry-wide standards and research.

DraftKings remains committed to responsible gambling in every jurisdiction it operates, encouraging users to leverage all available tools and support systems.

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DraftKings Casino Promo Code FAQs

Do I need to enter a promo code on DraftKings Casino?

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Players who register for a new account at DraftKings Casino do not need to enter a promo code when they first get started. However, to claim it, you can tap on any of PLAY NOW buttons in this guide. Then you can begin the process for a DraftKings Casino login, create your account and make an initial deposit. After that, you'll be ready to start playing your favorite casino games.

Is DraftKings Casino legit?

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DraftKings Casino is one of the industry's leading legal and licensed online casinos, making it 100% legit. DraftKings casino has something for all types of players and is regulated by the gaming commissions in the states in which is operates.

Who can claim the DraftKings Casino promo code?

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Any player who has never signed up for an account, is at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where DraftKings Casino is operating can claim the sign up bonus using our promo code. It takes just a few short steps to sign up.

Can you play real money games at DraftKings Casino?

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Yes, you can play real money games at DraftKings Casino in regulated states. After earning the DraftKings welcome bonus, players can make bets on their favorite casino games using their own funds, with winners earning real cash profit.

What is the minimum deposit at DraftKings Casino?

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Players will need to deposit at least $5 to play at DraftKings online casino. Some payment methods have higher minimums, but the majority of options that players can use will require at least $5, giving all different types of players the ability to make easy deposits and play their favorite casino games.

Can I use a credit card to deposit funds at the DK Casino?

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As of August 25, 2025 you're no longer able to deposit any funds using credit cards at the DraftKings Casino. 

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Luis Gonzalez
Author: Luis Gonzalez
Contributor since July 2025
Luis Gonzalez is a Casino Product and Market Analyst with deep insight into the evolving world of digital gambling. With a strong background in legal markets and product development, Luis specializes in identifying high-performing platforms, optimizing casino experiences, and breaking down what truly drives player engagement. From casino reviews and payout insights to strategy breakdowns and product trends, Luis has become a trusted voice in the online gambling space - helping players and operators navigate the digital casino landscape with clarity and confidence.
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