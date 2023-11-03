Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets December 2024

Happy Hour Boosts

Exclusive Friday Odds Boosts: Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Bet runs a 'Happy Hour' promotion, offering one special odds boost every hour. This limited-time promotion lets you secure boosted odds on popular sporting events, making Friday a prime day for placing bets. Don't miss out on these exclusive boosts to stretch your betting dollar further.

Daily Bet Boosts

Daily Odds Boost for Better Payouts: Each day, Hard Rock Bet offers 'Daily Bet Boosts' on various sporting events, making it easier to find value in your wagers. To access these offers, simply click the "Boosts" button on the platform. Keep in mind that terms and conditions apply, but daily boosts provide a great opportunity to enhance your profits on key matchups across different sports.

Profit Boosts

Increased Odds on Your Bets: Hard Rock Bet offers 'Profit Boosts,' allowing bettors to increase the payout potential on selected wagers. You can easily find these boosts under the 'Rewards' tab, giving you enhanced odds and the chance to maximize your returns with just a few clicks. Be sure to check regularly for available boosts to capitalize on better odds for your favorite sports events.

SGP Max

Maximize Your Parlays with SGP Max: Hard Rock Bet's 'SGP Max' feature lets you combine up to 20 same-game parlay (SGP) bets on a single ticket, giving you a shot at more substantial payouts. Perfect for experienced bettors looking to diversify their bets, SGP Max offers the potential for huge rewards by linking multiple outcomes from the same or different games into one exciting wager.

Flex Parlay

Win Even If A Leg Loses: Hard Rock Bet's 'Flex Parlay' feature allows you to customize your parlay bet for more flexibility. If one leg of your parlay doesn't hit, you can still win based on the minimum number of successful bets you choose. This innovative betting option adjusts the odds based on how many legs must win, offering a safer way to parlay while keeping the potential for big payouts.

Refer A Friend Program

Earn $50 for Every Friend You Refer: Through the Hard Rock Bet referral program, users can earn a $50 bonus bet for each friend who signs up using their referral link. To qualify, your friend's wager must have odds of -250 or longer, and the bonus expires after seven days. With the ability to refer up to 20 friends, this is one of the top referral bonuses in the sportsbook market for 2024, allowing you to rack up significant rewards just by bringing friends on board.