Sports Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
RotoWire > Betting > Hard Rock Bet Promo Code

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets December 2024

Author: Daniel Coyle
|
Last Updated: Dec 10, 2024
|
Fact Checked By: Paul Shapiro

Hard Rock Bet has quickly emerged as one of the best sports betting sites in the US since launching its online sportsbook in New Jersey in 2019. New users in legal states can take advantage of the Hard Rock Bet promo code to activate a Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer, with no promo code required. It's one of the most attractive sportsbook promos to use on NFL Week 15 odds.

Be mindful that if you are located in AZ, TN, or VA, you are privileged to an alternative welcome offer that gives you up to $100 in bonus bets back if your first bet does not win.

Now live in eight states including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia, you can sign up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code to use your Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer to bet on popular sports betting markets today.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: $100 In Bonus Bets

🖊️ Hard Rock Bet Promo Code OfferCLICK FOR BONUS
🖊️ Hard Rock Bet BonusBet $5, Get $100 In Bonus Bets
💵 Minimum Deposit$10
💵 Minimum Wager$5
💵 Minimum Odds-250
📍 States AvailableArizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia
📲 Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook Mobile App AvailabilityiOS and Android devices
📆 Last Verified:December 13, 2024
📆 Offer Expires:December 31, 2024

Hard Rock Bet is among the top sports betting apps in each state and it has an online sports betting license. Hard Rock Bet Arizona, Hard Rock Bet Ohio, Hard Rock Bet New Jersey, Hard Rock Bet Tennessee, and Hard Rock Bet Virginia each provide sports bettors with one of the best sportsbook promos in their respective states.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code For New Users

If you're ready to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code, simply click on "BET NOW" link to get started online sports betting with a Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer today. Or continue reading this Hard Rock Bet review for more info on the Hard Rock online sportsbook, the Hard Rock Bet app, and the Hard Rock Bet promo code welcome bonus.

Table of Contents
Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Key Details
Pros And Cons Of Hard Rock Bet
More Hard Rock Bet Promo Codes & Offers
Banking Options For Hard Rock Bet Users
Claim The Hard Rock Bet Promo Code
Teaming Up With Hard Rock Bet
Get To Know Hard Rock Bet
Sports To Wager On With Hard Rock Bet
Hard Rock Bet Site Features
History Of Hard Rock Bet
Using The Hard Rock Bet App
Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Final Thoughts
Table of Contents
Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Key Details
More Hard Rock Bet Promo Codes & Offers
Claim The Hard Rock Bet Promo Code
Get To Know Hard Rock Bet
Hard Rock Bet Site Features
Expand +
Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Key Details
More Hard Rock Bet Promo Codes & Offers
Claim The Hard Rock Bet Promo Code
Get To Know Hard Rock Bet
Hard Rock Bet Site Features
Using The Hard Rock Bet App
Pros And Cons Of Hard Rock Bet
Banking Options For Hard Rock Bet Users
Teaming Up With Hard Rock Bet
Sports To Wager On With Hard Rock Bet
History Of Hard Rock Bet
Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Final Thoughts
Collapse −

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Key Details

The Hard Rock Bet welcome offer comes with a few important terms and conditions that new users should be aware of, even though no specific promo code is required. To qualify for the offer, users must make a minimum deposit of at least $10. After making the deposit, the user must place an initial wager of $5 on any available sports betting market.

Regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, Hard Rock Bet will reward users with five bonus bets, each worth $20, which will be credited to the new account. These bonus bets provide an opportunity for users to continue exploring the platform and placing additional wagers without further financial commitment. It's a straightforward offer that gives new users extra value to kickstart their betting experience.

back to top ↑

More Hard Rock Bet Promo Codes & Offers

Happy Hour Boosts

Exclusive Friday Odds Boosts: Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Bet runs a 'Happy Hour' promotion, offering one special odds boost every hour. This limited-time promotion lets you secure boosted odds on popular sporting events, making Friday a prime day for placing bets. Don't miss out on these exclusive boosts to stretch your betting dollar further.

Daily Bet Boosts

Daily Odds Boost for Better Payouts: Each day, Hard Rock Bet offers 'Daily Bet Boosts' on various sporting events, making it easier to find value in your wagers. To access these offers, simply click the "Boosts" button on the platform. Keep in mind that terms and conditions apply, but daily boosts provide a great opportunity to enhance your profits on key matchups across different sports.

Profit Boosts

Increased Odds on Your Bets: Hard Rock Bet offers 'Profit Boosts,' allowing bettors to increase the payout potential on selected wagers. You can easily find these boosts under the 'Rewards' tab, giving you enhanced odds and the chance to maximize your returns with just a few clicks. Be sure to check regularly for available boosts to capitalize on better odds for your favorite sports events.

SGP Max

Maximize Your Parlays with SGP Max: Hard Rock Bet's 'SGP Max' feature lets you combine up to 20 same-game parlay (SGP) bets on a single ticket, giving you a shot at more substantial payouts. Perfect for experienced bettors looking to diversify their bets, SGP Max offers the potential for huge rewards by linking multiple outcomes from the same or different games into one exciting wager.

Flex Parlay

Win Even If A Leg Loses: Hard Rock Bet's 'Flex Parlay' feature allows you to customize your parlay bet for more flexibility. If one leg of your parlay doesn't hit, you can still win based on the minimum number of successful bets you choose. This innovative betting option adjusts the odds based on how many legs must win, offering a safer way to parlay while keeping the potential for big payouts.

Refer A Friend Program

Earn $50 for Every Friend You Refer: Through the Hard Rock Bet referral program, users can earn a $50 bonus bet for each friend who signs up using their referral link. To qualify, your friend's wager must have odds of -250 or longer, and the bonus expires after seven days. With the ability to refer up to 20 friends, this is one of the top referral bonuses in the sportsbook market for 2024, allowing you to rack up significant rewards just by bringing friends on board.

back to top ↑

Claim The Hard Rock Bet Promo Code

Signing up for a new Hard Rock betting account is fast and easy when using the Hard Rock Bet promo code. Simply follow the steps outlined below to get started with mobile sports betting today.

  1. Click on the "BET NOW" link below, which will redirect you to Hard Rock Bet's new customer registration site.
  2. Complete the sign-up form provided with your name, address, telephone number, and email address. Choose a username and password for your new Hard Rock betting account.
  3. Once your new Hard Rock Bet sportsbook account has been verified, make a minimum deposit of $10.
  4. Place your first bet on any available sports betting market.

Use Hard Rock's online sportsbook site or app to place your first bet today. Join Hard Rock Bet today via the "BET NOW" link below.

back to top ↑

Get To Know Hard Rock Bet

Among the world's most recognized names in entertainment and hospitality, it has been a logical next step for Hard Rock to move into the world of online sports betting and online gaming. To achieve that goal, the company has partnered with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to create Hard Rock Digital.

With a half-century of experience, Hard Rock has developed a top-notch online sportsbook, available via both the Hard Rock Bet app and the Hard Rock online sportsbook site. That expertise is apparent in the way the new Hard Rock Bet app functions, along with the many Hard Rock Bet sportsbook promo offers, including the Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer that is unlocked by signing up via the Hard Rock Bet promo code "BET NOW" link below.

back to top ↑

Hard Rock Bet Site Features

The Hard Rock Bet online sportsbook site features a sleek design with lots of available sports betting markets. Sports bettors praise how easy it is to find their preferred sports betting markets, place a sports bet, and even track wagers in the bet slip. You can even see your available bonus bet credits via the bet slip. The live betting features at Hard Rock Bet are also top-of-the-line with odds and lines constantly updating as the action plays out.

Hard Rock Bet has a wide array of Hard Rock Bet offers for both new and existing customers. Among the most popular Hard Rock Bet sportsbook promo offers are the Hard Rock Bet Daily Bet Boost, Flex Parlays, and Hard Rock Happy Hour. In addition, signing up using the Hard Rock Bet promo code gives users membership in the Hard Rock Bet Rewards program, which enables bettors to earn reward points that can be exchanged for bonus bets with every wager placed.

back to top ↑

Using The Hard Rock Bet App

Recent improvements to the Hard Rock Bet app help make it stand out in a crowded U.S. sports betting industry. The Hard Rock Bet app is among the most user-friendly apps, with a clean and simple interface, making it easy for sports bettors to navigate between sports betting markets, account management functions, the bet slip, and recurring sportsbook promos.

The Hard Rock Bet app is available for both iOS and Android users via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. The new Hard Rock Bet app allows users to toggle between the Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook and a Hard Rock Bet Casino option that features popular games like blackjack, slots, and roulette. The Hard Rock sportsbook app remains among the best options for online sports bettors throughout the country.

How To Download Hard Rock Bet App

Android users can download and install the Hard Rock Bet app from the Google Play Store, while iOS users will find the Hard Rock Bet app in the Apple App Store. Follow the steps below to download the Hard Rock Bet app:

  • Visit the app store on your mobile device, tablet, or computer and search "Hard Rock Bet."
  • Download the Hard Rock Bet app, and complete the installation process.
  • Once the app is installed, log in using the username and password you created while signing up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code.

Be sure to register with the Hard Rock Bet promo code before downloading the Hard Rock Bet app to assure you get the available bonus bet credits from the new user welcome bonus.

back to top ↑

Pros And Cons Of Hard Rock Bet

As part of this Hard Rock Bet review, we have evaluated every aspect of both the Hard Rock Bet mobile betting app and site. Here is a list of the top pros and cons of Hard Rock Bet.

Pros of Hard Rock Bet:

  • Welcome Bonus: The Hard Rock Bet promo code welcome bonus features a Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer.
  • Improved Mobile App: Recent improvements to the Hard Rock Bet app include an intuitive interface and the ability to manage all aspects of your mobile sports betting experience.
  • Speedy Withdrawals: Withdrawals from a Hard Rock Bet sportsbook account can be processed the same-day or instantly, depending on the withdrawal method.
  • Hard Rock Bet Rewards: Customers earn points with every sports bet they place that can be redeemed for Hard Rock perks, including bonus bets.

Cons of Hard Rock Bet:

  • Fewer Sports Betting Markets: Hard Rock Bet features fewer international sports betting markets compared to some other top online sportsbooks.
  • No Streaming: Hard Rock Bet does not offer live streaming of sporting events.
back to top ↑

Banking Options For Hard Rock Bet Users

Hard Rock Bet sets itself apart from other top online betting apps by making it easy to quickly make deposits and withdrawals using some of the most popular banking methods available. In addition, Hard Rock Bet charges no fees to customers making deposits or withdrawals.

Payment Methods For Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet sportsbook deposit methods include:

When you sign up using the Hard Rock Bet promo code, there is a minimum $10 qualifying deposit when using any of the above payment methods.

Withdrawal Methods At Hard Rock Bet

Withdrawals are processed instantly or on the same day, including withdrawal requests using a bank account, as long as the bank is connected to the RTP network.

  • Hard Rock Bet supports the following withdrawal methods:
  • PayPal
  • Venmo
  • Online Banking

After signing up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code, you can quickly withdraw any or all of your winnings using these withdrawal methods.

back to top ↑

Teaming Up With Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet enjoys top name recognition, thanks to the global success of the Hard Rock brand. Hard Rock enjoys partnerships with pro sports teams like the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and the NFL's Miami Dolphins, who call Hard Rock Stadium home.

While the name recognition has attracted the attention of sports bettors looking for an online sportsbook they can trust, it has not yet resulted in partnerships between Hard Rock Bet and major sports teams across the country. However, as Hard Rock Bet extends its reach, that is likely to change. Hard Rock Bet also has a growing number of partnerships with key technology providers, which have enabled Hard Rock Bet to offer a fun and secure sports betting experience.

back to top ↑

Sports To Wager On With Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet offers an array of sports betting markets covering every major U.S. sport and a growing number of international sports as well. Here's a list of the sports that Hard Rock Bet offers:

  • Aussie Rules Football
  • Baseball
  • Basketball
  • Boxing
  • College Sports
  • Darts
  • Football
  • Golf
  • Handball
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Motor Sports
  • Rugby
  • Soccer
  • Tennis

The above list continues to grow, providing yet another reason for new customers to sign up today using the Hard Rock Bet promo code to claim the Hard Rock Bet welcome bonus.

back to top ↑

History Of Hard Rock Bet

In May 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court made a landmark decision that struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), opening the door for individual states to introduce legislation legalizing sports betting, both online and at retail sportsbooks. Hard Rock Sportsbook was among the first online sportsbooks to acquire a license to accept sports bets in New Jersey when it opened up its legal sports betting market in 2018. The company launched both the Hard Rock Sportsbook app and a retail sportsbook at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City in January 2019. By the end of 2019, Hard Rock launched its online sports betting app and site in six states across the country.

Since the initial launch of the Hard Rock online sportsbook and site, the betting app has rebranded as Hard Rock Bet, which contains both the Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook and Hard Rock Casino. Here's a timeline of important legal sports betting dates, including those relating to Hard Rock Bet:

  • November 7, 2023: Hard Rock Bet Florida relaunches for the first time in two years.  
  • November 1, 2023: Sports betting in Florida will begin on the Hard Rock Bet app within the next 2 to 3 weeks. The Seminole Tribe of Florida also announced that it will be opening in-person sportsbooks, along with craps and roulette tables on Dec. 7.
  • October 2023: The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code welcome bonus is launched, giving new users a No Regret First Bet, up to $100.
  • July 2023: Hard Rock Sportsbook rebrands as Hard Rock Bet, and combines its online sportsbook and online casino into a single betting app. Users can place sports bets at Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook and play online casino games at Hard Rock Casino in a single mobile betting app.
  • November 2021: After the Hard Rock Sportsbook app and site launched in Florida on Nov. 1, 2021, just 21 days later, it was forced to stop accepting sports bets by a Florida judge.
  • 2019: Hard Rock Sportsbook launches its mobile sports betting app and online betting site in six states throughout the country -- Arizona, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
  • January 2019: The Hard Rock online sportsbook app is released. The first Hard Rock Sportsbook retail location opens for business at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ.
  • May 2018: PASPA is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, placing the legalization and regulation of sports betting in the hands of individual U.S. state legislators.
back to top ↑

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Final Thoughts

Hard Rock Bet is quickly gaining traction throughout the legal online sports betting market in the U.S. The recent rebrand and relaunch of Hard Rock Bet, along with improvements to the Hard Rock Bet app have helped the online sportsbook establish itself as one of the best online betting sites and apps.

Our Hard Rock Bet verdict is in, and we recommend you sign up for a new Hard Rock Bet account today using the Hard Rock Bet promo code. Join Hard Rock Bet by clicking the "BET NOW" below.

back to top ↑

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code FAQs

What is the best Hard Rock Bet promo code in December 2024

+

The best Hard Rock Bet promo code in October 2024 unlocks a Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer. Create a new Hard Rock Bet sportsbook account using the Hard Rock Bet promo code to claim this top welcome bonus.

Where is Hard Rock Bet legal?

+

Hard Rock Bet is legal and licensed to accept sports bets in eight U.S. states including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Is Hard Rock Bet legit?

+

Yes, Hard Rock Bet is legit. It is a fully legitimate online sportsbook, trusted by both online and in-person sports bettors. Offering a seamless experience, Hard Rock Bet provides a variety of sports betting markets on numerous sporting events while ensuring quick and hassle-free payouts to its customers. With its reputable brand name and commitment to responsible gaming, Hard Rock Sportsbook stands out as a reliable option in the sports betting landscape.

What is the minimum age to bet at Hard Rock Sportsbook?

+

The minimum age to bet at Hard Rock Sportsbook is 21 years old in each of the states where the online sportsbook is legal and licensed to operate. Those states include Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Do I have to go to a retail location to sign up for Hard Rock online?

+

No, you do not have to go to a retail location to sign up for Hard Rock online sportsbook. You can sign up via the Hard Rock Bet website or the Hard Rock Bet app on your mobile device, tablet, or computer by clicking on the "BET NOW" link in this Hard Rock Bet promo code review.

How can I withdraw my winnings on Hard Rock Bet?

+

You can withdraw your winnings on Hard Rock Bet using any of the popular withdrawal methods. They include online banking, PayPal, and Venmo.

What is bonus play at Hard Rock Bet?

+

At Hard Rock Bet, 'Bonus Play' refers to bonus bets or bet credits. When you sign up using the Hard Rock Bet promo code, you'll receive $100 in bonus play after placing a $5 first bet.

What betting markets are available at Hard Rock Bet?

+

The most common sports betting markets are available at Hard Rock Bet, including moneyline, point spread, and total markets as well as prop bets, parlays, and futures for the major sports. Live betting is also a popular betting market at Hard Rock Bet.

How do I use my bonus bets on Hard Rock Bet?

+

You can use bonus bets on Hard Rock Bet on any available sports betting market and bet type. Bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement and expire seven days after being issued.

Who can use the Hard Rock Bet promo code?

+

New bettors who are at least 21 years old and located in eligible states where Hard Rock Bet operates including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia can gain access to the Hard Rock Bet promo code to get a lucrative welcome offer today.

What is the Hard Rock Bet $5 promo offer?

+

The Hard Rock Bet $5 promo offer is simple and easy to use. All you need to do is sign up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code and make a first cash wager of at least $5 to get $100 in bonus bets. 

Does Hard Rock Bet have a referral code?

+

Yes, Hard Rock Bet has a referral code. You can earn a $50 bonus bet for every friend you refer to Hard Rock Bet. To qualify, your referral must sign up and place a wager with odds of -250 or longer. Bonus bets gained from the refer-a-friend program expire after seven days, and you can refer up to 20 friends to max out this offer. 

How do you get bonus bets at Hard Rock Bet?

+

The easiest way to get bonus bets at Hard Rock Bet is to claim the new user welcome offer with the Hard Rock Bet promo code. Doing so gives new players a bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets instantly welcome bonus. 

Related Content

Best NBA Betting Promos & Apps: Claim $6000+ in Sportsbook Bonuses for Sunday, Dec. 15
Best NBA Betting Promos & Apps: Claim $6000+ in Sportsbook Bonuses for Sunday, Dec. 15
Today
Today
Claim $6000+ in bonus bets & more with the best NBA betting promos and sites. Download these NBA betting apps today and wager on the latest NBA odds and lines.
BetMGM Promo Code & Sign Up Bonus: Enter 'ROTOSPORTS' for a $1500 NFL Week 15 Offer
BetMGM Promo Code & Sign Up Bonus: Enter 'ROTOSPORTS' for a $1500 NFL Week 15 Offer
Today
Today
New NFL bettors, who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets for any NFL Week 15 game and more!
DraftKings Promo Code & Sign Up Bonus: Get $150 New User Offer for NFL Week 15
DraftKings Promo Code & Sign Up Bonus: Get $150 New User Offer for NFL Week 15
Today
Today
With the DraftKings promo code, NFL bettors can grab $150 in bonus bets after a $5 first bet. Claim the DraftKings bonus offer for NFL Week 15 and more.
Daniel Coyle
Author: Daniel Coyle
Contributor since May 2023
Based in Montreal, Daniel Coyle has been writing about sports and sports betting for two decades. His work has been featured in an array of publications including Sportsnet.com, NESN.com, SI.com, Montreal Gazette, OddsShark, Sports Interaction Insights, and Sports Betting Dime.
Follow Daniel Coyle