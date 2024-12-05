2025 Golf Draft Kit: Rankings & Profiles

1 Scottie Scheffler 28 20 $29,228,357 $18,000,000 Simply put Scheffler had one of the greatest PGA Tour seasons we have ever seen racking up nearly $30 million highlighted by his seven victories, including a second Masters title. Scheffler topped about every important stat you can think of including scoring average, SG: Total and birdie average. A big key to his success in 2024 was his improvement on the greens over the season prior when he won only twice and ranked 162nd in SG: Putting. The ball-striking was largerly the same in 2024, but his SG: Putting rank went up to 77th. If Scheffler putts well almost nobody is going to beat him. That being said, it would be foolish to project Scheffler to break his own record for earnings in a season in 2025, but another multi-win season seems almost inevitable.

2 Xander Schauffele 31 22 $18,355,910 $16,000,000 Any other year we would have been talking about the 2024 season Schauffele put together with some of the best we have seen in recent memory. It's not often a player that won two major championships in a season gets beat by over $10 million in earnings, but that's just how dominant Scottie Scheffler was. That being said, there's still a lot of people who would prefer to have the season Schauffele had with the two majors versus the seven wins Scheffler had, as only one of them was a major. Putting all that aside, Schauffele has long been one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour because of how complete his game is. In 2024 the San Diego product ranked in the top-45 of all strokes gained categories. Now that he has broke through the major door, there's really no telling how high Schauffele could soar in 2025.

3 Rory McIlroy 35 19 $10,893,790 $14,000,000 It was a good year by any measure with win wins at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Wells Fargo Championship in back-to-back starts, but it could have been a great year by McIlroy standards had a couple short putts gone in down the stretch at the U.S. Open. It's still a bit unfathomable that a player as great as McIlroy has not won a major since 2014, but here we are heading into 2025. The Northern Irishman was third in SG: Total in 2024 (+1.41), but significantly behind both Scottie Scheffler (+2.50) and Xander Schauffele (+1.94). You know he's going to be motivated to close that gap and prove why he still deserves to be the top player on the PGA Tour. To do that he will need to improve his iron play in which he ranked 55th in SG: Approach and 131st in GIR percentage, down from 8th and 79th in 2023, respectively.

4 Ludvig Aberg 25 19 $9,728,857 $12,000,000 Aberg brought momentum into 2024 after topping the PGA Tour University Rankings in 2023 and notching his first PGA Tour win at the RSM Classic. While he didn't find the win column this past season, he flashed the consistency that will likely define his career racking up eight top-10s, 14 top-25s and only two missed cuts in 20 starts. The frustrating part for Aberg is that both of those missed cuts came in majors, however. One thing important to mention is that Aberg played on a torn meniscus for roughly half of 2024. After having surgery in the fall, he should be fully healthy going into 2025 and ready to start competiting for wins in the biggest events. Aberg's ball-striking was remarkable in 2024 gaining strokes off the tee in all but three events and on approach in all but two. If he can continue to develop his short game, there's nothing stopping Aberg from being amongst the top dogs on the PGA Tour for years to come.

5 Collin Morikawa 28 22 $8,365,977 $11,000,000 Morikawa really did everything but win in 2024. After a somewhat slow start to the season, everything changed for him with a T3 at the Masters. That started a streak of 13 straight top-25 finishes. Morikawa also had five top-four finishes in that stretch. He nearly came from behind to win the FedExCup, but was just edged out by Scottie Scheffler at East Lake. We don't really question Morikawa's ball-striking, but what was so impressive about his 2024 season was that he ranked 10th in SG: Around-the-Green and ninth in scrambling. He had never previously been inside the top-80 in either of those categories since he came on the PGA Tour. If Morikawa keeps performing on and around the greens, he could be in for a big season in 2025.

6 Patrick Cantlay 33 20 $6,279,965 $8,800,000 It was a bit of a quiet season by Cantlay standards in 2024. Not only did he go another year without winning, but he also only had four top-10s, his fewest in a season since the 2019-20 campaign. He made over $6 million in 2024 because all four of those top-10s were actually top-five finishes and they came in three Signature Events and the U.S. Open. Cantlay had ranked top-10 in SG: Total in five straight seasons before falling all the way to 38th in 2024, his worst mark as a full-time PGA Tour member. Cantlay was always known as having a pretty balanced game, but he just didn't have the ball-striking where it needed to be this past year ranking 61st in SG: Off-the-Tee, 102nd in SG: Approach and 171st in GIR percentage. You would expect Cantlay to turn things around in 2025 and get back to the strong form he showed the previous five years.

7 Wyndham Clark 31 22 $10,901,416 $8,500,000 While it wasn't the career year of 2023 that put Clark's name on the map and included a Signature Event win and a U.S. Open, 2024 was a more than respectable campaign for the former Oregon standout. He did earn another Signature Event victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am early in the season, and followed that up with several other close calls in big events, including a runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship. That being said, Clark's performance in the majors left a lot to be desried notching results of MC-MC-T56-MC. A big part of improving that will come down to his iron play. Clark ranked 96th in SG: Approach in 2024 compared to 29th in 2023. Overall, Clark is a big-hitter who fills it up on the greens. He's not going anywhere anytime soon.

8 Hideki Matsuyama 33 21 $11,237,611 $8,300,000 After failing to find the win column in the 2022-23 season, Matsuyama bounced back in a big way winning two big events. The first was early in the season at the Genesis Invitational, and the second was to kick of the playoffs at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Matsuyama only missed one cut in all of 2024 and added seven top-10 finishes, his most in a season since the 2015-16 campaign. The 10-time PGA Tour winner ranked behind only Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in SG: Tee-to-Green last season, and he led the Tour in SG: Around-the-Green. That's all great, but there is always some level of risk associated with Matsuyama given his injury history and troubles on the greens. The 33-year-old certainly has the talent to put together another multi-win campaign in 2025, but reaching the $10 million plateau again is going to be a challenge.

9 Sam Burns 28 22 $6,185,830 $8,000,000 While Burns didn't find the win column in 2024 like he did the season prior, he actually had a better year statistically. Burns was 13th in SG: Total in 2024 compared to 31st in 2023. He was able to pile up 12 top-15 finishes, the most such finishes in a season in his career. Burns had another great putting campaign, finishing inside the top-15 in SG: Putting for the fourth straight season. The difference is 2024 was that he signficantly improved his accuracy off the tee, as well as his SG: Approach numbers. That being said, Burns was still a ways off his numbers of 2021-22 when he finished 18th in SG: Approach and piled up three victories. The 28-year-old is still capable of those type of performances if he dials in his distances.

10 Sungjae Im 27 26 $6,122,325 $7,800,000 Im has been the model of consistency at just 26 years of age. He is coming off his sixth straight TOUR Championship appearance and continued to flex his strength all the way through the bag. The South Korean has not lost strokes in any category since the 2020-21 campaign when he was 142nd in SG: Around-the-Green. Im went through some major struggles at the beginning of 2024 with his iron play, losing strokes on approach in eight of ten starts. He would only post two top-25s in that stretch to go along with four missed cuts. After that point Im closed the FedExCup season gaining strokes on approach in 11 of 14 starts and posting 10 top-12 finishes in that stretch. He is more than due to find the winner's circle in 2025 for the first time on the PGA Tour since the Shriners Children's Open in 2021.

11 Sahith Theegala 27 26 $8,457,385 $7,700,000 Theegala had his best season in 2024 racking up 11 top-12 finishes and making the Presidents Cup team for the first time. A big key to his success was tightening things up with the driver. He ranked 134th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 172nd in driving accuracy in 2023, but in 2024 he was all the way up to 27th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 119th in driving accuracy. Combine that with a great putting stroke and soft hands around the green, and it makes sense why he piled up the results like he did this past year. All that said, Theegala has always been a volatile player and you're going to have to live with some inconsistent results from time to time, but it's rare to find a player with his kind of firepower. That could certainly lead him back to the winner's circle in 2025.

12 Viktor Hovland 27 16 $4,616,727 $7,300,000 After winning three times in 2023 including the FedExCup, expectations were sky high for Hovland going into 2024. He simply struggled to live up to them collecting only two top-10 finishes, a third at the PGA Championship and a T2 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Hovland tried to implement some new swing changes going into 2024 and then reverted back to his old coach later in the year. The big question with Hovland is his health, however. Normally he would play some events on the DP World Tour after the TOUR Championship, but was ruled out for the remainder of the year with an undisclosed injury. The talent is just too high here not to have a better year in 2025, but the injury and constant tinkering in his game does raise questions about his ceiling next season.

13 Justin Thomas 31 19 $4,475,561 $7,100,000 Thomas' 2024 was nowhere near as bad as some made it out to be. He recorded nine top-15 finishes despite failing to get back in the winner's circle for the first time since the PGA Championship in 2022. Thomas was left off the Presidents Cup team even with his incredible record in team events, so you know he's going to be fired up going into 2025 to make sure he leaves no doubt that he should be on the Ryder Cup squad for Bethpage. Thomas ranked 25th in SG: Total and 17th in adjusted scoring average in 2024. He was also ninth in SG: Approach and third in SG: Around-the-Green, but a career-low 174th in SG: Putting. That area will need to be better if Thomas is to return to being amongst the top players in the world.

14 Tony Finau 35 23 $5,706,467 $6,800,000 While it was the worst putting season of Finau's career since he's been on the PGA Tour, it was hard to not be impressed with the rest of his game. Finau ranked second in SG: Approach and 12th in SG: Around-the-Green. That resulted in a lot of consistent results, finishing inside the top-25 15 times, including nine of his final ten starts. Much of that terrible putting came earlier in the season. Around the time he clicked off three straight top-10s at the Memorial, the U.S. Open and the Travelers, Finau was in the mix of a strong stretch on the greens in which he gained in six in a row. The 35-year-old is never going to have the greatest putting numbers, but as long as it's just decent he's going to be in a lot of tournaments given how good his approach play has been over the last few years.

15 Russell Henley 36 20 $5,080,969 $6,500,000 Henley has quietly been right around the top-10 in the Data Golf rankings for the last couple years despite not having a win since November of 2022. The former Georgia Bulldog racked up five top-five finishes and 11 top-25s in 19 starts this past season, all while only missing one cut. Henley had another strong season in terms of his iron play and short game, but he also went from 120th to 38th in SG: Putting. Henley was known more of a putter early on in his career, but lately more as a laser ball-striker. The improved putting certainly does increase his upside and he's a good bet to return to the winner's circle in 2025.

16 Davis Thompson 25 26 $4,403,916 $6,200,000 Thompson had a career year in 2024 ranking top-10 in both SG: Total and adjusted scoring average on the PGA Tour to go along with notching his first win at the John Deere Classic. Thompson also had two runner-up results as well and totaled 13 top-25 finishes. Usually one of the last things that comes along for young players is the short game, but the 25-year-old has some of the best hands on Tour ranking fifth in SG: Around-the-Green. Thompson also has the power, precision with the irons and putting stroke to make him be successful on the PGA Tour for a long time to come. It would not be shocking to see Thompson put together an even bigger season in 2025 and maybe even make the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Bethpage.

17 Taylor Pendrith 33 26 $4,797,854 $6,000,000 There's a lot to like about Pendrith's upside for 2025. He's always been long and a great putter, but he finished off last season by gaining strokes in eight of his last nine starts. The Canadian has no issues putting up red numbers as he ranked seventh in birdie average. Pendrith earned his first PGA Tour victory at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and scored 11 top-15 finishes in 2024. If he is able to keep the positive upward trend with his iron play to compliment ranking fifth in SG: Putting, Pendrith is going to be a consistent threat on a weekly basis in 2025.

18 Shane Lowry 38 20 $6,095,881 $5,800,000 Lowry has developed into one of the top iron players on Tour. He ranked 12th in SG: Approach in 2024, which marked the the fourth straight season he ranked in the top-30 of that category. The surprising thing is that Lowry had another poor season from a short game perspective, ranking outside the top-100 in SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting. He's only two seasons removed from ranking third in scrambling on the PGA Tour. Nevertheless, 2024 saw Lowry win his first PGA Tour event since his 2019 Open Championship triumph when he partnered with Rory McIlroy to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Lowry added six other top-10 finishes, with two of those coming in majors. His accuracy off the tee and approach give him a pretty high floor, but short game issues again could lead threaten his ceiling in 2025.

19 Byeong Hun An 33 23 $5,871,643 $5,700,000 An knocked on the door of his first PGA Tour win in 2024 on a few occasions. He got the year off to a great start going 4th-T2 in the Hawaii Swing. Then posted back-to-back top-five results at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Wells Fargo Championship. All told it was 12 top-25 finishes on the PGA Tour in 2024 for An, who also added a win on the DP World Tour in the fall in his home country of South Korea. In 2022-23 An was third in SG: Around-the-Green, and while that fell pretty significantly in 2024, his ball-striking was more reliable. He ranked 22nd in SG: Off-the-Tee and gained on approach in 14 of his last 16 starts. An has the firepower to make a ton of birdies and very well could get that first PGA Tour win in 2025.

20 Max Homa 34 22 $3,786,432 $5,500,000 Homa finished the season inside the top-50 and earned just under $4 million in 2024, and yet the best word to describe his season was disastrous. Okay, that's a bit dramatic, but understand where Homa set the bar in the two years leading up to 2024 and it's hard to do anything but shake your head when trying to figure out what happened this past year. Homa's stats were down across the board, driving, GIR, putting, everything was worse in 2024 when compared to the preceding five years. When one aspect of a golfer's game isn't working, they do everything they can to fix that area, but when everything drops off, what do you do? Homa is simply too good to continue this downward spiral and he's going to pull out of it at some point. Whether that's early this season, late in the season or even in 2026 is unknown, but at his current number, he's certainly worth a long look in salary cap leagues.

21 Tommy Fleetwood 34 19 $4,609,158 $5,400,000 It seems almost impossible that Fleetwood has still not yet won a PGA Tour event. He's won seven times on the DP World Tour and been in the mix at a number of majors, but has never yet been able to get over the hump on the PGA Tour. It was perhaps fitting that Fleetwood would win the silver medal at the Paris Olympics. The stats were pretty solid across the board in 2024 for Fleetwood gaining strokes in every category and ranking 37th in SG: Total, but that was down from the previous season when he was 14th in SG: Total. Fleetwood is a very consistent player who is always going to be a pretty safe bet in salary cap leagues, but he does lack the upside of some other equally talented players because he just hasn't won. Maybe that changes in 2025.

22 Tom Kim 22 25 $4,124,968 $5,300,000 After racking up nearly $8 million in the 2022-23 season, Kim barely topped $4 million in the 2024 campaign and failed to reach the top-50 in the FedExCup. That means he is not going to be exempt for all of the Signature Events in 2025, but he's got a good chance to play his way in or receive an invite from a sponsor. Kim had just two top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour last season, a T4 at the RBC Canadian Open and a runner-up at the Travelers Championship. The 22-year-old had largely similar SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Around-the-Green rankings the last two seasons, but he was significantly off in both SG: Approach and SG: Putting in 2024. Expect Kim to bounce back and find better results in 2025.

23 Cameron Young 27 21 $4,057,224 $5,200,000 After that elite 2021-22 rookie campaign that saw Young rank 15th in SG: Total and rack up seven top-three finishes, the last two seasons have been a bit more trying for the 27-year-old. Young ranked 74th and 81st the last two seasons in SG: Total, seeing big dropoffs in his short game and putting from his rookie year. That said, he did close last season having gained around the greens in seven straight. Young has the firepower to pile up birdies and eagles in bunches, but clearly there's still some refining needed to put him back in the conversation amongst the top American players. If you can get Young at the right value, there's potential for it to be paid off in a big way in 2025.

24 Denny McCarthy 32 23 $3,958,733 $5,100,000 McCarthy's career-best season in 2023 was a slow build so by the time that he actually had a lot of success, it didn't come as a huge surprise. What was a surprise was the jump he took from 2022 to 2023. In just one season, McCarthy topped his earnings number from his previous five seasons. A regression this past year was predictable, but the level was a little more than expected. McCarthy went from earning over $6 million in 2023 to just under $4 million in 2024. Still and good season, but it was an obvious step backwards. The good news is, he can still putt. His ball striking was the culprit this past season, but if he can get back into the 67% GIR range this season, a range he's spent most of his career in, he should see a significant increase in his overall numbers.

25 Jordan Spieth 31 22 $2,732,591 $5,000,000 Spieth set the bar incredibly high in 2015 when he won six tournaments and pocketed over $12 million in earnings. He had some success in the years after, but he never reached those heights again. It's taken awhile, but the bar has been reset on Spieth, realizing that he's just not the guy that can win multiple majors in one year anymore. Even with the lowered bar however, 2024 was a major disappointment. A lot can be attributed to a wrist injury that he may have been battling all season. He finally decided to have surgery in August, and while his play is bound to improve, we simply don't know how long it will take to get healthy and then find his stroke again. Spieth is an interesting salary cap pick this season because he could take a while to heal and give you next to nothing, or he could play much better than previous seasons with a healthy wrist. All reports seem to be positive and he might be ready for the start of the 2025 season. If that's the case, he should be a solid salary cap play this season.

26 Matt Fitzpatrick 30 21 $3,705,463 $4,950,000 Fitzpatrick was seemingly marked for greatness about five years ago, and while it took a little time for him to reach an elite level, he got there in 2022 when he won his first major. Not satisfied with his accomplishments in 2022, Fitzpatrick had an even better season in 2023, capturing two wins and over $8 million in earnings. 2024 was a different story, however, as he failed to win and only posted three top-10s all season. In the end, his earnings had dropped by over 50%, and while that's bad news for Fitzpatrick, it's great news for those interested in him for salary cap purposes this season. Fitzpatrick isn't quite a "must-have" at this number, but he deserves a lot of consideration as he's bound to bounce back this season.

27 Austin Eckroat 26 25 $3,654,181 $4,900,000 Eckroat had quite an interesting start to his PGA Tour career in 2023. He missed a bunch of cuts, but then got hot for a stretch and secured his card for 2024. Entering this past season his inconsistency was a bit worrisome, but he improved his cuts made percentage went from just under 60% in 2023 to just under 80% in 2024. He also happened upon his first PGA Tour win early in 2024 before notching another one in the fall. The result was nearly a $2.5 million improvement in earnings and what looks to be a solid foundation to a long career. The question entering this season is, can he continue this upward trend? It's certainly possible, after all, he ranked 129th in SG: Putting this past season, so even though he overperformed on most ball-striking metrics, there's still room to improve on the greens.

28 Akshay Bhatia 23 26 $5,344,905 $4,850,000 Bhatia won a PGA Tour event for the second consecutive season with his triumph at the Valero Texas Open. He nearly added another one at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but bogeyed the final hole to miss the playoff after leading for much of the week. For as good as Bhatia was with his 12 top-25s, eight missed cuts is also a little high for a guy that strikes the ball as well as he does. He's still only 23 years old, so you'd expect him to continue to refine his short game which ranked outside the top-115 in SG: Around-the-Green each of the last two seasons. Bhatia did find a new putter which helped him go from 183rd in SG: Putting to 33rd this past season. Expect him to land inside the top-10 more than three times in 2025.

29 Maverick McNealy 29 24 $3,025,883 $4,825,000 McNealy was slowly working his way up the PGA Tour ladder over his first three years on tour, going from 68th in the final standings to 32nd by the end of 2022, but 2023 was definitely a set back when he landed in spot 130 at year's end. He bounced back in 2024, however, racking up six top-10s and 12 top-25s, including his long-awaited first PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic. The knock on McNealy was always that he was unable to land the high-end finishes, but after finally seeing that he can break through and win at the highest level, there is certainly optimism that the 29-year-old can build on that in 2025 and have a big season.

30 Will Zalatoris 28 21 $4,539,910 $4,800,000 After an injury-riddled last few years, Zalatoris was hoping for a bounce back campaign in 2024. Things got off to a great start with a T2 at the Genesis Invitational and a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before a T9 showing at the Masters. Unfortunately he would then go 11 straight starts without a finish better than T41. Zalatoris would close the season with a pair of top-15s in the first two playoff events, however. The 28-year-old ranked 108th in SG: Total last season, including 138th in SG: Around-the-Green and 132nd in SG: Putting. Those were two areas he's always struggled with, but the ball-striking was also nowhere close to where it was in his prime. Zalatoris has one of the biggest gaps between his ceiling and his floor in 2025 as any player on the PGA Tour. Hopefully he can stay healthy and get back to being a top-tier ball-striker.

31 Adam Scott 44 20 $4,753,172 $4,750,000 Scott is aging like fine wine. At 44 he looks as strong as ever ranking 17th in SG: Total and eighth in adjusted scoring average last season. He gained strokes across the board and only missed two cuts in 19 starts. Scott had a tremendous finish to the FedExCup season going 2nd-T10-T18-T2-T4 over his final five starts. There's really no reason to think he would slow down much in 2025 given the numbers he put up. Scott will be keen on getting back in the winner's circle for the first time since 2020.

32 Robert MacIntyre 28 25 $5,400,384 $4,700,000 MacIntyre earned his PGA Tour card for 2024 with his strong play on the DP World Tour in 2023. It was quite a struggle out of the gate for the Scot, but he started to really turn it around in late spring when he finished top-15 in three of four starts, including a T8 at the PGA Championship, before earning his first PGA Tour victory at the RBC Canadian Open. Just four starts later MacIntyre had one of the highlights of the year winning the Genesis Scottish Open by rolling in a lengthy putt on the 72nd hole becoming the first Scot to win his national open in 25 years. There's no doubt that MacIntyre has the distance and short game to find success on the PGA Tour for years to come. The question is if he can find more control approaching the greens. Not many of the earnings leaders on the PGA Tour rank outside the top-100 in SG: Approach as MacIntyre did in 2024.

33 Billy Horschel 38 23 $5,037,278 $4,650,000 After a great 2021-22 campaign highlighted by his win at the Memorial, Horschel struggled quite a bit in 2022-23. 2024 was a career resurgence for Horschel who notched an early season victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship and returned to the TOUR Championship behind seven top-10s and 13 top-25 finishes. Those were the most top-25s in a season for Horschel since 2018-19 and the most top-10s since 2013. On top of that Horschel also won the BMW PGA Championship, the DP World Tour's flagship event, for the second time in four years. Horschel ranked 29th on Tour in SG: Total and fourth in adjusted scoring average last season. There's still plenty of quality golf left in the 38-year-old heading into 2025.

34 Brian Harman 38 23 $5,138,310 $4,600,000 It was a very solid 2024 season for Harman even if it didn't match his career year of 2023 that was of course highlighted by his Open Championship triumph. Harman was 24th on Tour in SG: Total and went positive in every strokes gained category. That was actually higher than his 2023 season when he ranked 44th in SG: Total and had seven top-10s. His 35th ranking this past season in SG: Approach was a career best and certainly gives him a higher floor than purely relying on his putter to come through and save the day every time. Harman nearly won THE PLAYERS Championship last season and should have a solid chance to get back to the TOUR Championshp in 2025 after missing out by one spot in 2024.

35 Min Woo Lee 26 19 $2,553,986 $4,550,000 2024 was Lee's first full year on the PGA Tou, and although he earned over $2.5 million and landed in the top-70, the season was still a bit of a disappointment. Expectations for Lee are very high, and even though he had a couple good showings this past season, more was expected of him. Though he failed to live up to expectations in 2024, the forecast for 2025 is bound to be overwhelmingly positive. Lee is just 26 and he's still getting accustomed to life on the PGA Tour, so with a year under his belt, he'll likely start to show more of that upside this season. As such, Lee is a solid salary cap play this season and could wind up in the top-30 at the end of the season.

36 Thomas Detry 32 21 $3,614,669 $4,500,000 There was plenty of buzz surrounding Detry as he made his PGA Tour debut in 2023, and and while there weren't any big splashes, there was a high level of consistency throughout his rookie season. Detry made the cut in 23/29 starts as a rookie, which is very impressive considering he spent his entire career up to that point in Europe. While he could only parlay those made cuts into three top-10s, he did post 11 top-25s on his way to just under $2.5 million in earnings. This past year his cuts-made percentage dropped a bit, but his overall production was higher with four top-10s and over $3.6 million in earnings. Detry seems to be hitting his stride in the states, and at just 32 years-old, he should be entering his prime. As such, Detry has plenty of value in salary cap leagues this season.

37 Sepp Straka 31 23 $4,601,079 $4,450,000 The stretch that Straka put together in the middle of the 2024 season was very impressive. He finished T16-or-better in seven of nine starts, three of those coming in Signature Events. He would only record one finish of T16-or-better in his first six starts and one in his final nine starts to the season. Straka also went down from 60th to 91st in SG: Total in 2024. While his ball-striking was pretty reliable, 172nd in SG: Around-the-Green and 104th in SG: Putting leave a lot to be desired. Still just 31 years old and a two-time PGA Tour winner, Straka has an excellent shot to return to the TOUR Championship for a fourth consecutive year and possibly add another victory in 2025.

38 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 30 24 $5,026,363 $4,400,000 Bezuidenhout made the TOUR Championship for the first time in 2024 after a strong season that saw him rack up 12 top-25 finishes. He was able to overcome ranking 144th in SG: Off-the-Tee with strong play through the rest of his bag. The South African was 58th in SG: Approach, 44th in SG: Around-the-Green and 20th in SG: Putting. The driving issues are still a definite concern, especially playing on longer courses, but he's shown to be one of the top putters on Tour for the last few years. As long as the approach play follows then Bezuidenhout should be in for another solid campaign in 2025.

39 Keegan Bradley 38 23 $6,879,455 $4,300,000 Bradley is a pretty easy choice for a significant decline in earnings in 2025. He ranked 67th in SG: Total and had only three top-10 finishes in 2024. Those just happened to be a win at the BMW Championship and a pair of runner-up finishes at the Sony Open in Hawaii and Charles Schwab Challenge. It's hard to bet on those big finishes coming again in 2025, especially when his SG: Putting dropped from 20th in 2023 to 125th this past season. It also should be said that Bradley will have a lot on his plate in 2025 being the Ryder Cup Captain for the United States team, which could pretty easily take focus away from his own game. The good news is that he's into all the Signature Events next season, which gives him somewhat of a higher floor as far as earnings go. The ball-striking is still solid enough to contend at least a few times.

40 Corey Conners 33 24 $4,061,539 $4,275,000 Conners had a great 2024 as he made every cut and racked up 13 top-25 finishes. His ball-striking numbers were once again fantastic as he ranked 21st in SG: Off-the-Tee, third in SG: Approach and 26th in GIR percentage. By contrast he was outside the top-100 in both SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting for the seventh straight season. This is just what Conners is. When he does finally have a good putting week he is usually right there in the thick of things. Conners will have to capitalize on those weeks to put him amongst the upper tier players on the PGA Tour in terms of earnings in 2025.

41 J.T. Poston 31 24 $4,951,765 $4,250,000 Poston got off to a hot start to 2024 posting top-20 finishes in five of his first six starts. He added another top-five at the RBC Heritage before struggling to close the season with just two top-25s over his last 12 starts. Poston was able to shake off that bad taste in his mouth with a win at the Shriners Children's Open in the fall, however. Poston's ball-striking will have to improve in 2025 if he wants to finish with a similar amount of earnings. He ranked 110th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 105th in SG: Approach last season, consistently putting far too much pressure on his short game. That being said, Poston's putter is known to get white hot and that alone should lead him to at least a few high finishes.

42 Eric Cole 36 32 $3,317,597 $4,200,000 Cole got out of the gate extremely fast during his rookie season of 2023 and he rarely slowed down through the entire year on his way to capturing ROY honors. With four top-3s and over $5 million in earnings, the bar was set awfully high entering his second season, and while he failed to match his rookie numbers, he still fared pretty well. Cole couldn't find those high-end finishes in 2024, but he did manage five top-10s on his way to over $3 million in earnings. There's little doubt that Cole is going to be a mainstay on the PGA Tour for a while, but the question is -- will he ascend to the next level? It's hard to say this early, but looking solely at his salary cap prospects, he looks like a solid play this season.

43 Mackenzie Hughes 34 25 $3,435,708 $4,150,000 After six solid seasons on the PGA Tour (with the exception of 2018), Hughes finally had a breakout year in 2023 when he picked up his second victory and earned over $4.3 million. He came back down to Earth a bit in 2024, however, as he failed to crack the $4 million mark. His numbers overall were similar this past year, maybe even a little better on the whole, but he was just missing a win. It's amazing what a win can do to a golfer's annual numbers. The question for Hughes is, can he find that upside again this season? Considering he's posted at least one top-3 finish 7/8 seasons on the PGA Tour, it seems likely that he'll give himself enough chances to find another win this season. If so, his numbers should resemble 2023, if not, it will be more like 2024. Either way. he's a fairly safe player to back this season, with a decent upside.

44 Aaron Rai 30 25 $4,613,515 $4,100,000 Rai had a career year in 2024 going 21-for-25 with six top-10s and 13 top-25s. He also collected his first career PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship. It was part of a red hot stretch that included four top-seven finishes in five starts. Rai ranked sixth last season in SG: Total led by his terrific iron play. The Englishman was seventh in SG: Approach and ninth in GIR percentage. He also led the PGA Tour in driving accuracy. Given his ball-striking numbers, if Rai is able to have a good week on the greens he is going to find himself in the mix. It's probably unlikely he reaches his earnings total from 2024, but Rai's floor remains pretty respectable.

45 Si Woo Kim 29 23 $4,260,683 $4,050,000 Kim was consistent last season going 22-for-25 with 12 top-25 finishes, but he only had three top-10 finishes, down from the five he had in 2022-23. There's certainly a lot to like with Kim's game ranking top-20 in driving accuracy and SG: Approach. He has also always had a great short game, but putting remains an issue. Kim was 140th in SG: Putting in 2024 and has never had a season where he's finished inside the top-100 in that category. Kim's ball-striking will give him a pretty safe floor, but he needs more good putting weeks if he wants to rack up more high finishes and get closer to some of the top players in earnings.

46 Matt McCarty (R) 26 4 $1,366,340 $4,000,000 McCarty enters his rookie campaign with one PGA Tour win already credited to his name, having coasted to a three-shot triumph at the Black Desert Championship in October after earning a Three-Victory Promotion to the big leagues following a trio of Korn Ferry Tour wins in a short span from July's Price Cutter Charity Championship through August's Albertsons Boise Open. Given his late-summer dominance, he clinced the No. 1 spot on the KFT Points List, earning exemptions for the 2025 PLAYERS Championship and the U.S. Open. He also paced the KFT in putting average, scoring average, total birdies and consecutive cuts made this past season.

47 Tom Hoge 35 28 $4,804,429 $3,950,000 When you think about Hoge the first thing that comes to mind is iron play. He had another terrific season in that department ranking fourth in SG: Approach. It was the third straight year that Hoge ranked inside the top-12 in SG: Approach. The TCU product began 2024 with top-20 finishes in seven of his first 12 starts, but just three such finishes over his final 14 starts. Most of those strong finishes early in the year were because he locked in with the putter in addition to that great iron play. He closed the season losing strokes on the greens in seight of nine starts. The approach numbers and the fact that Hoge plays a ton give him a relatively high floor, but his ceiling in 2025 will be determined by what kind of putter he is.

48 Jason Day 37 21 $4,117,518 $3,900,000 Day might not be quite what he was, but he's still proven to be capable of racking up consistent finishes and maybe even challenging for wins a couple times a season. Day continues to be one of the top putters in the game gaining strokes on the greens in 16 straight events to close the season. He also ranked top-15 in SG: Putting and putts per GIR. The iron play is the one thing that gives pause for concern as he ranekd 148th in SG: Approach, 162nd in GIR percentage and 175th in proximity. Day has ranked outside the top-100 in all of those statistics the last three seasons. He's so consistent with the putter that it makes up for a lot of those short comings with his iron play, but if he ever goes through a bit of a funk on the greens Day will be in trouble.

49 Harris English 35 24 $3,264,438 $3,850,000 If not for injuries, the narrative around English would be much different. English was a solid player on the PGA Tour over his first five seasons, but then injuries started creeping up, and his game suffered for the next three seasons. He got his game back in 2020 and he parlayed that into his best season on tour in 2021, when he earned over $6 million. He had another setback in 2022, but like he does, he bounced back again and posted a great 2023 season. He played well in 2024, but didn't quite resemble the guy from 2023 or 2021. English is just 35 years-old, so he shouldn't be fading just yet. The question is, can he stay healthy? It's a bit of a risk, but his upside warrants a look this year in salary cap leagues.

50 Taylor Moore 31 26 $2,601,999 $3,800,000 Moore followed up a very solid rookie season in 2023 with an even better season in 2024. During that season he picked up his first win and over $5 million in earnings. Considering he was entering just his third season on the PGA Tour this past season, it wasn't much of a surprise that he took a step back. It's rare that a young golfer can back up a $5 million season with an even better season, so there's no reason to be down on Moore entering his 4th season. If anything, his setback might serve him well this season as he'll has something to prove this year. Moore decided to play seven less tournaments this past year vs. the previous year, which might have had something to do with winning the previous year, but expect him to find that hunger again this season and post better numbers this year.

51 Adam Hadwin 37 25 $4,034,183 $3,750,000 Hadwin had his best season on the PGA Tour in 2023, and while he didn't quite play up to that level in 2024, he still fared pretty well. The fact that Hadwin did not take a major step back after a career year in 2023 is a good sign and at age 37, he should have a few more solid years in him before the slow decline sets in. If there is a concern regarding Hadwin it's that his play fell off quite a bit towards the end of the season in 2024 and he did play four less events that the previous year. With that said, he's shown enough consistency over the past couple seasons justify the thought that he should again finish around the top-50 in 2025.

52 Stephan Jaeger 35 25 $4,732,554 $3,700,000 It was kind of a tale of two seasons for Jaeger. He surged up the FedExCup standings with T3 finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and Mexico Open before taking down Scottie Scheffler for his first PGA Tour victory at the Houston Open. After that it seemed to stall out with a best finish of T18 over his final 13 events of the FedExCup season. Jaeger did collect a runner-up finish in the fall at the Black Desert Championship, however. The 35-year-old is a great driver of the ball ranking 32nd in SG: Off-the-Tee and 13th in total driving. He was outside the top-120 in SG: Approach and GIR percentage, though. Jaeger needs to find more consistency with his iron play and on the greens in 2025 if he is going to come close to the earnings from 2024.

53 Cam Davis 30 23 $4,039,533 $3,650,000 The 2024 season was a bit of a mixed bag for Davis as his earnings number dropped by 20%, but he did pick up his second PGA Tour win. Though he picked up his first win on the PGA Tour in 2021, it was his 2023 season that was the real break through. Davis topped $5 million in earnings that season behind eight top-10s. This past season saw a massive drop in consistency as Davis could only muster two top-10s, but a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic saved what would have been a fairly disappointing season. Davis is just 30 and he should be nearing his peak, so there's no reason to panic, but with only one high-level consistent season under his belt, we have to wonder where his ceiling is.

54 Chris Kirk 39 22 $6,061,136 $3,600,000 Over half of the $6 million that Kirk earned in 2024 came directly from his season-opening win at The Sentry. It was a bit of a struggle after that with just four top-25 finishes. Kirk also ranked just 99th in SG: Total, much of that have to do with his career-worst putting season at 170th in SG: Putting. It certainly wasn't his best all-around campaign, but he did make the TOUR Championship for the first time since 2014 which means he will be in all the Signature Events and majors in 2025. That alone gives him somewhat of a reasonable floor, but expecting him to reach $6 million again at age 39 is just unrealistic given where his game appears to be.

55 Max Greyserman 29 24 $3,196,556 $3,500,000 It was a tale of two seasons for Greyserman during his rookie season. The first half wasn't terrible, Greyserman managed a pair of top-10s, but at the halfway point of the season, it was reasonable to wonder if he'd have his card in 2025. Fast forward six months and he's in the running for ROY. Greyserman's second-half was outstanding, it included three runner-ups in the span of five events and not a single missed-cut after the U.S. Open (where his turnaround began). Did he set the bar too high for this season though? Greyserman does not have a history of winning on the PGA Tour, and while he had a lot of success this past season, he wasn't able to close out any of his three runner-ups, so the safe play would be to fade him in salary cap leagues this season and see how he progresses in year-two.

56 Nick Dunlap 21 23 $2,930,385 $3,450,000 It was quite the rookie season for Dunlap in 2024. He started by winning in his first start of the season at the American Express. Predictably for a 20 year-old, his game fell off after that, as he likely struggled to focus after finding things so easy to come by in his first start. He spent the next few months popping up here and there, but never really leaving a mark, until late-July where he picked up win No. 2 at the Barracuda Championship. He proceeded to miss his next two cuts, but this time, he pulled himself together much more quickly when he posted a T5 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was a playoff event. Dunlap's ceiling could be quite high, but he set the bar pretty high for the upcoming season by winning two times in 2024. His ascent should continue this year, but it's doubtful that he can improve significantly on his 2024 numbers.

57 Seamus Power 38 25 $2,809,744 $3,425,000 Power struggled in his first four years on the PGA Tour, often failing to land in the top-125 by season's end, but his game turned around in 2021 and he hasn't looked back since. Power's best work came in 2022-2023 when he finished inside the top-50. He took a slight step backwards in 2024, but it doesn't appear to be anything to worry about. The main difference in his numbers were the high-end finishes. While he had at least one top-3 in every season from 2021-2023, he failed to grab one this past year. If Power were in his early 40s, it might be worrisome to see this slight decline, but at 37 currently, he should have a handful of years left at his highest level. As such, he makes an interesting salary cap selection this season as his earnings number was a bit deflated this past season.

58 Matthieu Pavon 32 19 $5,254,412 $3,400,000 Pavon got off to a blazing start to his PGA Tour career after earning a card via the Race to Dubai. He won the Farmers Insurance Open in January which came right in the middle of three top-10s in a four-start stretch. While it was pretty spotty through the rest of the year, the Frenchman did post a T12 at the Masters and then a 5th at the U.S. Open. Pavon ranked 110th on the PGA Tour last season in SG: Total, which is certainly a concern because it's hard to rely on a couple good finishes carrying you form an earnings perspective. The bigget area for him to improve would be short game as he ranked 178th in SG: Around-the-Green.

59 Ben Griffin 28 31 $2,963,482 $3,300,000 Griffin was one of the best rookies in 2023, and although he failed to raise his game much in 2024, his season was far from a disappointment. Griffin's earnings number in each of his first two seasons was just under $3.5 million, but he got there by taking a different route each year. His rookie season was a bread sandwich season in that he played well early and late, but there really wasn't much to show in the middle. This is often a bit concerning as it means that the golfer is generally playing better against weaker fields. He corrected this a bit in year two, however, when he posted a runner-up smack dab in the middle of the season at the RBC Canadian Open. Griffin appears to be on the right track, but this could be a slow train to better things, meaning that he might never be a good salary cap option unless he has a setback one of these years.

60 Alex Noren 42 20 $3,649,210 $3,200,000 When Noren started his PGA Tour career in 2018, he was thought of as a late-bloomer with a lot of potential. Well, late-bloomer in the sense that he was already 35 years-old by the time he started his career on the PGA Tour. Though he's had his moments over the past seven seasons, he never broke through in a major way. 2024 was actually his best season on the PGA Tour, but even in that season he could only muster four top-10s and his winless streak extended to seven full seasons. Noren enters this season at age 42, and even though he probably has a couple good years left, the odds of him improving upon his numbers from 2024 seems highly unlikely.

61 Rasmus Hojgaard (D) 24 6 $172,766 $3,150,000 For the second year in a row a Hojgaard tops the Race to Dubai Top 10 eligibility rankings. Twin brother Nicolai got his PGA Tour card last year, while Rasmus was the first man out of that top-10. That could have broke him, but Hojgaard put his head down and had a fantastic season. The Dane racked up six top-5s and 14 top-25s. He also got his fifth DP World Tour win at the Irish Open. Hojgaard is one of the longest hitters out there and he also ranked top-20 in SG: Approach and SG: Putting. That is a strong combination of skills that should lead him to success right away as a rookie on the PGA Tour.

62 Patrick Rodgers 32 26 $2,880,479 $3,100,000 When looking at Rodgers' career numbers year by year, it appears as though he improved his game significantly in 2023 when he crushed his previous season-high earnings number, but a closer look reveals that he benefited greatly from the increase in purse size that the entire Tour experienced in 2023. Rodgers did play some of his best golf that season, but it wasn't much different than what he had done in the previous seven seasons on the PGA Tour. This past season, while making less than $3.5 million, he managed his best ranking to close a season. Rodgers has improved over the past few years, just not at a fast enough rate to make him a good salary cap selection this season.

63 Kurt Kitayama 32 22 $2,134,411 $3,000,000 After unexpectedly winning a signature event and capturing more than $6 million in earnings in 2024, there was really nowhere to go but down for Kitayama, but the depths of which he sank was a little surprising. Kitayama was a sneaky sleeper heading into 2023, but not many could have predicted the season he had. The task in 2024 was to back up that season and that didn't really happen. Kitayama didn't fall off the map, but missing the top-70 was not in the plans. With that said, there is an opportunity here in salary cap leagues to find some value. Kitayama is not a $6 million guy, but he's better than $2 million. Whether he finishes closer to 2023 or 2024 is the question. He will be better this season, but anything more than $4 million might be a bit optimistic.

64 Keith Mitchell 33 26 $2,340,999 $2,950,000 Mitchell joined the PGA Tour in 2018 and since then, he's missed the top-70 just twice, in 2020 and 2024. Mitchell was a hit-or-miss guy early in his career, but he's shown more consistency over the past three years. His production in 2024 saw a steep drop from the previous year, however, as he failed to capture a top-5 until the fall portion of the season. Though Mitchell struggled to close the 2024 season, his salary cap number leaves him in a good spot for the upcoming season. Mitchell is still in his early-30s and should have plenty of prime years left. He posted a career-high in top-25s this past season and if he can continue that consistency and mix in some high-end finishes, he should have little problem improving his number from 2024.

65 Harry Hall 27 23 $1,494,615 $2,900,000 Hall had a second-half breakout in his sophomore season on Tour, springing to life with an alternate event win in July after failing to post a top-25 in his first 17 events of the year. That seemed to instill some confidence in the 27-year-old, as he went on to post a top-25 in four of his final six events thereafter. Hall's short game continues to be his calling card - he gained 0.69 strokes per round around the green and putting combined. Driving play continues to be his main issue, where he ranked 142nd in accuracy despite having just average length. Whether or not Hall can continue his hot play in the early part of 2025 remains in doubt.

66 Bryson DeChambeau (L) 31 4 $6,993,000 $2,800,000 DeChambeau's success in 2024 was defined by his performances at the four major events, rather than in the LIV Golf League. He won two LIV Golf tournaments (Greenbrier and Chicago) in 2023, but he finished in the top-three only once in 2024 (LIV Golf Nashville), though his Crushers GC did manage to win three team events (Jeddah, Hong Kong and Chicago). However, DeChambeau more than made up for it in the majors, finishing in the top-10 at the Masters and PGA Championship before beating out Rory McIlroy to capture his second U.S. Open title. The only blemish to DeChambeau's 2024 campaign was his failure to make the cut at The Open Championship at Royal Troon, though that particular major has been the most elusive for the two-time major champion. DeChambeau finished the 2024 LIV Golf season eighth in the individual season standings, led the league in driving distance (323.5 yards) and finished in the top-10 in GIR and birdies per round.

67 Justin Rose 44 19 $3,058,683 $2,775,000 Rose peaked at No. 1 in the OWGR in 2018 and he followed that season with a strong showing in 2019, but after that it was a rough few years. He found his form again in 2023 and he managed to play well enough in 2024 to remain a top-50 type player, but at the age of 44, you have to wonder how long he's got. His dip in 2020 could be attributed to the chaos surrounding COVID, but struggles in the years that followed are a bit of a mystery. Though he appears to have found his old form, the battle against Father Time will likely win out sooner than later. As such, his ceiling is more limited than it was just a few years ago, which makes for a tough sell as a salary cap candidate.

68 Victor Perez 32 21 $2,023,241 $2,750,000 After years of dipping in and out, Perez finally played on the PGA Tour full-time this past season and for the most part, the season was a success. After missing his first three cuts of the season, Perez found some consistency and even found some upside when he finished T3 at the RBC Canadian Open. With a year on the PGA Tour under his belt, expect Perez to improve in most facets of the game and show a solid improvement on the bottom line. Perez could be a surprisingly good salary cap play this season.

69 Erik van Rooyen 35 23 $2,556,848 $2,700,000 Van Rooyen has a reputation as a big time hit-or-miss player, but he's found a bit more consistency in recent years. In addition to the consistency, he's kept that upside as he showed late in 2023 when he won the World Wide Technology Championship. He carried that momentum into 2024 as he posted a runner-up in late February at The Classic in The Palm Beaches. After that, he didn't play his best, but he still managed to match his 2023 numbers. Van Rooyen is a tough guy to figure out as he often plays well after bad stretches, and although his consistency has improved over the years, it's tough to see an upside much higher than what he's produced the past couple seasons.

70 Nick Taylor 37 25 $3,204,436 $2,675,000 Taylor might be the most obscure four-time winner on the PGA Tour. The reason is, even though he won twice in his first eight seasons, he rarely finished inside the top-100 come the end of the season. Consistency was a problem during those early years as he rarely posted more than two top-10s in any one season. That changed in 2023, however, as not only did he pick up his third win, but he also posted two other top-3s and a total of 14 top-25s. 2024 wasn't quite as good, but he did manage to find yet another win on his way to just over $3 million in earnings. Taylor's ceiling is around $6 million, but it's unlikely he'll get back to that level this year. With that said, he could easily finish somewhere between his 2023 and 2024 numbers this year, leaving him an intriguing salary cap option this season.

71 Andrew Novak 30 23 $1,596,736 $2,650,000 Novak's third season on Tour was his best one yet, and although he didn't do enough to qualify for the playoffs, he made a solid 19-of-26 cuts with five top-10s. His biggest improvement was with his iron play, where he went from 99th in SG: Approach last year to 23rd in 2024. There aren't any glaring weaknesses in his game, and the biggest question heading into 2025 will be if he can work his way into contention more often and play better against stronger fields. He's a sleeper option with potential to continue to improve.

72 Rickie Fowler 36 22 $1,359,709 $2,600,000 After seemingly refinding his form to pick up his first win in over four years in 2023, Fowler was unable to maintain anywhere near the same level in 2024 with just one top-10 and five top-25s, three of which came against weaker competition in the fall. His ball striking was the main reason he took a stepbackwards as he lost over 10 yards off the tee compared to the year prior and went from seventh in SG: Approach all the way down to 122nd. The bright side is that his best result of the year came in his most recent start at the ZOZO Championship in October. The ceiling is higher than a lot of players but it's difficult to know which version of Fowler we will see in 2025.

73 Nicolai Hojgaard 24 18 $1,741,996 $2,550,000 Hojgaard wasted little time getting accustomed to the PGA Tour, finishing runner-up at Torrey Pines in his first start, but he only picked up one other top-20 at Augusta the rest of the year. Not to be confused with his brother, Rasmus, who will be joining the Tour in 2025, Nicolai stormed onto the scene on the DP World Tour in 2023 to make the Ryder Cup team, but has struggled to recapture that form. He's a long hitter and quality ball striker with a high ceiling, but fantasy managers are going to need some patience due to his inconsistency.

74 Patrick Fishburn 32 23 $1,492,558 $2,500,000 Fishburn had a slow start to his rookie season, missing seven of his first eight cuts before he settled down to finish 81st in the FedExCup on the strength of nine top-25s across a 13-tournament stretch. Driving play is clearly the best part of the BYU product's game, as he ranked seventh in SG: Off-the-tee for the year. Fishburn's putting play also progressed as the year went on and his spike weeks on the greens often led to him being in contention. One would think he'll get off to a quicker start in his sophomore campaign and that could help lead to a breakout year.

75 Mark Hubbard 35 27 $2,282,620 $2,450,000 Hubbard had a breakthrough season in 2023 when he posted six top-10s on his way to nearly $3 million in earnings. Hubbard had been trending upwards during the previous few seasons and it seemed to pay off during the '23 season. His game slipped a little off that pace in 2024, but not so much that '23 seemed like a fluke. Hubbard seems to have solid footing now and it's unlikely that he takes a major step backwards anytime soon, but his ceiling is still a mystery. Hubbard spent almost a decade getting to this point and at no point has he shown a high ceiling. That could change if he finds his first PGA Tour win at some point, but for now, the safe play is to be very cautious of Hubbard in salary cap leagues.

76 Jon Rahm (L) 29 3 $509,033 $2,400,000 Once one of LIV Golf's biggest critics, Rahm rocked the golfing world in December of 2023 when he opted to defect from the PGA Tour to the breakoff league. Other than the initial list of signees for the inaugural 2022 season, Rahm has arguably been the largest name to sign with LIV Golf, which was reflected in his captaincy of the newly minted Legion XIII team composed of Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent. Rahm was the only golfer in the LIV Golf league to finish in the top-10 in every single tournament he finished (he was forced to withdraw from Houston due to an infection in his left foot), and his victories at LIV Golf UK and Chicago propelled him past Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann for the LIV Golf Individual Championship. Rahm finished first in GIR and in the top-10 in birdies per round, scrambling, putting average and driving distance. His major performances left much to be desired, however, as he finished T45 in his defense of the Masters before missing the cut at the PGA Championship and withdrawing from the U.S. Open Championship. Rahm did manage to finish T7 at The Open, and he was agonizingly close to winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics before blowing a four-shot lead on the back nine of the final round to finish T5. Rahm will be in the field for all four major championships in 2025.

77 Doug Ghim 29 25 $2,266,333 $2,350,000 Ghim's past four seasons on the PGA Tour have looked pretty similar. He's managed to land in the top-125 after all four seasons, but he's yet to crack the top-70. It does seem as though he's getting better, but the progress has been slow. This past regular season he posted career highs in top-10s (2) and top-25s (9), yet his earnings number was lower than the previous year, but that's where the fall season comes into play. During the fall, Ghim was runner-up at the Shriners Children's Open which changed the perception of his 2024 season. For this first time since joining the PGA Tour, Ghim earned over $2 million in one season. Ghim will have some momentum heading into the 2025 season, but it's up to him to take advantage. He hasn't shown much of a ceiling in his first years on tour, so he's not a good salary cap option this year, but look for continued improvement.

78 Max McGreevy (K) 29 2 $189,918 $2,300,000 The former Oklahoma Sooner won twice and racked up nine top-10s throughout 25 Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2024, emerging victorious at the Memorial Health Championship in late June and the Magnit Championship in mid-August to ultimately wind up second on the Points List. McGreevy led the KFT in sand-save percentage throughout the season, while also ranking top-20 among his peers in total driving, GIR percentage, scrambling, putting average and total birdies. Additionally, he impressed during his two outings at the PGA Tour level this past season, posting T30-T11 results at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and the Black Desert Championship.

79 Nico Echavarria 30 26 $1,115,285 $2,275,000 It's difficult to find a golfer whose stock rose more during the FedExCup Fall, as Echavarria went from battling for his Tour card to winning the ZOZO Championship in Japan to lock up his status through 2026 and punching his first ever trip to The Masters. The win doesn't appear just to be a flash in the pan, either, as the second-year Tour pro went on to post top-10s in two of his final three events including a shared runner-up in Sea Island. Echavarria's ceiling could be limited as he's not the longest driver, but he's a quality long-iron player and putter which should keep him on his upward trajectory next season.

80 Davis Riley 28 24 $2,149,251 $2,250,000 Riley came out of the gates hot during his rookie season in 2022. He posted six top-10s on his way to over $3 million in earnings. He finished that season inside the top-30 and the future appeared to be very bright. The past couple years haven't quite panned out like many had thought, however, as he's regressed in each of the past two seasons. The odd thing is, he actually picked up his first PGA Tour win this past season, but his overall numbers were well off the pace he'd set in 2022. The reason was, after his win in May, his game fell off considerably. There was a reason for that, however, as he was dealing with the loss of his friend Grayson Murray and the impending surgery of his sister to remove a brain tumor. It's completely understandable that after securing a win and his card for 2025, that he'd let golf slip to the side for a while. It's always risky to assume a golfer will get back to who he was before trauma, but Riley had a lot going for him in 2022 and 2023. In this case, an assumption that he gets back to something between his level in 2024 and his rookie year seems pretty safe.

81 J.J. Spaun 34 25 $1,338,376 $2,225,000 The first half of 2024 was about as bad as it could get for Spaun, as he missed 10 cuts in his first 15 events with zero top-25s. To his credit, he was able to turn things around following a three-week layoff in June to post four top-10s across the final 13 events. His iron play was the big reason for the turnaround - he gained strokes on approach in 10 of those starts with four tournaments of over a stroke gained per round. That's always been the best part of his game with his short game lagging behind. If he can start the year in better form, he's a solid bet to make the playoffs this year.

82 Beau Hossler 30 26 $2,506,172 $2,200,000 Hossler made a big splash in his rookie season in 2018, but he fell off the map in the three years that followed, failing to earn even $700k in any of those season. He got back on track in 2022 and posted career-best numbers in 2023. He fell back quite a bit in 2024, however, as he could only muster three top-10s in 23 starts. Making matters worse, one of those top-10s came in fall, so he was fairly non competitive during the regular season in 2024. Hossler's number offers some possibilities in salary cap leagues this season, but he's proven to be extremely unreliable over the years, which means he's not a good option in salary cap leagues this season.

83 Brendon Todd 39 25 $2,431,385 $2,150,000 Todd has been one of the more erratic players on the PGA Tour over the past decade. He's won three times, finished inside the top-30 twice and once played an entire schedule and failed to earn $100k. Todd had early success on the PGA Tour, but he lost his edge in 2016 and didn't pull out of it until 2020. That year he won two more titles and set a foundation for the coming years. He's avoided the tailspin in the years since, but his game is still all over the place. He posted a career-high in earnings in 2023, and although he finished in the top-70 against this past year, his numbers were well off the pace in 2023. The reason was because of where he played well and didn't play well. Todd's upside is probably higher than most his age, but there's certainly a big element of risk involved, not as much as there used to be, but it's still there. As such, he's an option in salary cap leagues, but only for those that like to take chances.

84 Michael Thorbjornsen (E) 23 11 $1,042,824 $2,100,000 Thorbjornsen is fully exempt for the 2025 season after topping the 2024 PGA Tour University Rankings. Following a standout senior season at Stanford, Thorbjornsen would take his talents the the PGA Tour and make 11 starts to close the year. While there was some expected inconsistency, Thorbjornsen showed he has the talent to compete at the highest level racking up a T2 at the John Deere Classic before finishing 2024 with a pair of T8 finishes in his last three starts. While he didn't have enough starts to be eligible, he would have ranked top-five on Tour last season in driving distance and in the top-10 in GIR percentage. Thorbjornsen has also proved to be a strong putter gaining strokes on the greens in his last five starts in 2024. While the talent is very exciting, expectations need to be properly managed as a full season on the PGA Tour is quite the grind for a young player.

85 Emiliano Grillo 32 23 $2,355,824 $2,000,000 Grillo has spent the majority of his career hanging right around the top-70 with the exception of two seasons where he somehow cracked the top-15 at season's end. 2023 was one of those seasons where he landed in the top-15, but he failed to build upon that success in 2024. While his salary cap number is lower because of this, there are some injury concerns heading into 2025. Grillo was slated to play several tournaments in October, but managed to finish just one. The injury was not disclosed, but it did cause him to miss 2-3 events in October. This undisclosed injury may have led to his lack of success throughout the 2024 season, which would normally lead to a positive recommendation as a salary cap play for the upcoming season, but with little information on his injury and if he'll be healthy to start the year, it's impossible to recommend him in salary cap leagues this season.

86 Justin Lower 36 27 $1,506,045 $1,975,000 Lower would be best described as a late-bloomer considering the 35-year-old just had his best season on Tour. He had four top-5s, two of which came in November, so the current form is strong. There's still question as to if he can elevate against better competition as his best events came against weaker fields and success in the fall doesn't always translate to early season success. Lower isn't long or that accurate off the tee which puts him at a disadvantage, but his wedge play and putting can make him a strong contender at shorter venues.

87 Lucas Glover 45 24 $2,743,246 $1,950,000 In late 2023, Glover was the talk of the golf world. At the age of 44, suddenly someone learned how to putt. Glover parlayed his magical run into two victories and over $6 million in earnings. Though he was a major winner earlier in his career, he never quite panned out like many thought he would, often straddling the top-125 line. It was no surprise then that he came back down to Earth in 2024. To Glover's credit, however, he didn't completely disappear this past year, he just simply played like he had for the better part of the past 15 years. Now in his mid-40s, there's no reason to think that Glover is going to go on another run like he did in 2023 and as such, he makes for a poor salary cap selection for the upcoming season.

88 Jacob Bridgeman 24 24 $992,626 $1,925,000 Bridgeman was one of the best putters on Tour in 2024 ranking top-10 in strokes gained on the greens. He also was inside the top-65 of GIR percentage and SG: Around-the-Green. Like a lot of other players towards his side of the membership, not being able to get into Signature Events does limit his upside in salary cap leagues, but there are certainly signs that Bridgeman is capable of making the FedExCup playoffs and maybe even the top-50 in 2025. His top-five ranking in par-4 scoring gives a pretty good indication of his ability.

89 Matt Kuchar 46 23 $1,391,287 $1,910,000 Kuchar looked to be showing signs of his age for most of the season, missing 9-of-11 cuts to start the year before flipping the switch with his iron play during the summer to help post four top-15s within a five tournament stretch. Still, he only had one top-10 across 26 events, and the 46-year-old continues to lose distance off the tee putting him at quite a disadvantage to his younger counterparts. While his ceiling is capped at this point of his career, his ability to hit fairways combined with a strong wedge and short game make him viable on shorter tracks.

90 Frankie Capan III (R) 24 1 $72,305 $1,900,000 Capan's 2024 campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour was highlighted by a win at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in late November, but he also fired a 13-under 58 in the first round of the Veritex Bank Championship en route to a fourth-place finish back in April. The 25-year-old Minnesota native made the cut in 19 of 25 starts, posting seven top-10s and 12 top-25s in the process. Capan also advanced to the weekend at the U.S. Open in June, notably gaining 7.8 strokes with his short game at Pinehurst.

91 Andrew Putnam 36 24 $1,997,509 $1,875,000 It was going to be difficult for Putnam to match a strong 2023 in which he nearly qualified for the Tour Championship, but he missed the playoffs entirely as he only posted a pair of top-10s which both came before April. The veteran ranked second-to-last on Tour in driving distance, which certainly limits his upside and puts him at a significant disadvantage at a lot of venues. With that said, he's above average in every other area and one of the best bunker players on Tour. Putnam also plays a busy schedule, having teed-it-up in 60 tournaments across the last two seasons.

92 Matt Wallace (E) 35 20 $1,018,797 $1,850,000 Wallace is fully exempt for the 2025 season thanks to his victory in Punta Cana back in March of 2023. The Englishman did not have the greatest year on the PGA Tour in 2024 with just four top-25 finishes, but Wallace did make some waves in the fall back on the DP World Tour, including winning the Omega European Masters. Wallace was top-60 in SG: Approach and SG: Around-the-Green on the PGA Tour, and also made big strides to turn around his driving after a terrible start to the year in that department. It wouldn't be surprising to see Wallace have a jump up in earnings in 2025.

93 Rico Hoey 29 25 $1,598,576 $1,840,000 Hoey's 2024 campaign was a tale of two seasons. The Tour rookie missed his first four cuts and had just one top-25 through 15 events, but he flipped the switch thereafter with four top-10s, including a playoff loss in an alterate event. His ball-striking numbers indicate that he's likely not just a flash in the pan considering he ranked ninth in SG: Off-the-tee, 83rd in approach and 19th in GIR. If he can get off to a better start in 2025 and improve his short game, Hoey is a good candidate to make the playoffs next year.

94 Luke List 40 25 $2,498,875 $1,825,000 After a strong 2023 and a great start to the 2024 season, it looked like List had turned a corner in his career, but the final nine months of the 2024 were an absolute disaster leaving List a bit of an unknown quantity heading into 2025. List has two wins on the PGA Tour and he posted a runner-up at the Genesis Invitational this past year, which was a signature event, so we know the upside is there, but the way his game disappeared late last season is a bit troubling. List is in his late-30s, so there's no guarantee his play this past season was just a blip on the radar. When things start to go bad nearing your 40s, they can sometimes stay bad. List should bounce back from his late-season play this past season, but it's also fair to adjust his ceiling going forward.

95 Mac Meissner 25 24 $1,399,734 $1,800,000 Meissner put together a respectable rookie season on Tour, finishing 106th in the FedExCup Standings on the strength of 10 top-25s. Statistically, it was a better season than his results would suggest as he ranked 21st in SG: Tee-to-Green, 16th in bogey avoidance while also being above average in driving distance and accuracy. Meissner also gained strokes on approach in nine of his last 10 tournaments. He'll need to improve his putting to work his way into contention more often, but there's plenty of reasons to think Meissner can continue to improve in is sophomore campaign.

96 Lee Hodges 29 28 $2,038,553 $1,775,000 Hodges did just enough during his rookie season of 2022 to secure his card for the following season, but in his second season, he left nothing to chance by winning the 3M Open in July. In total, he captured 10 top-25s and three top-10s on his way to over $3 million in earnings. It was a perfect springboard to season three, except he failed to get much lift in his third season. Though he played better than in his rookie season, Hodges failed to crack the top-70 and made less than $2.5 million this past season. Perhaps it was a hangover from his win the previous season and a lack of urgency, but whatever the case, this season will go a long way to determining what kind of golfer Hodges will be moving forward. Hodges may have punched above his weight in his second season and as such, he'll likely come in closer to his 2024 numbers this season than his 2023 numbers.

97 Daniel Berger 32 24 $888,771 $1,750,000 Berger is trying to make his way back and prove that he can still be one of the better players in the world even after all the back injuries he has dealt with over the last few years. Prior to the start of 2024, Berger had not played on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open. As expected he was pretty rusty, but did show flashes at times with five top-25s, including a runner-up at the RSM Classic. The ball-striking gives reason for optimism as Berger ranked top-15 in total driving and GIR percentage. The short game and putting needs to take a big jump forward, however, if he is ever to fully regain his old form.

98 Chandler Phillips 28 24 $1,400,107 $1,725,000 Unlike some of the other rookies, Phillips had a quicker start to the year with a pair of top-25s in his first four starts and a T3 at the Valspar Championship in March. He never had a finish better than T10 thereafter, but did enough to finish inside the top-100 of the FedExCup. Phillips' ball-striking metrics are average at best with his strength being driving accuracy, and he gained strokes putting in 10 of his last 13 tournaments. He projects as a career grinder type player with a steady floor, with the potential to compete on shorter tracks.

99 Steven Fisk (R) 27 1 $20,292 $1,700,000 Fisk rebounded from three consecutive missed cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour early in the 2024 season with a win at the Club Car Championship in early April, which preceded a pair of runner-up efforts at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and the Memorial Health Championship. He finished the year with six top-10s and 11 top-25s across 22 starts, while also pacing the entire KFT in GIR percentage at 77.6 percent. Fisk made his PGA Tour debut in late November at The RSM Classic, racking up 16 birdies and an eagle on the way to a T49 result.

100 Jake Knapp 30 22 $3,086,813 $1,675,000 After an early-season win at the Mexico Open and a T4 a week later, it appeared as though the sky was the limit for Knapp, after all, he had finished 3rd at the Farmers Insurance Open two events prior, so he was in the midst of a four event stretch where he finished no worse than T4, what could go wrong? Well, sometimes getting a win on the PGA Tour actually sets a golfer back, for a spell, sometimes for longer as complacency can set in. Maybe that's what happened or maybe it was something else. Whatever the case, Knapp did not finish the season well, posting only one more top-20 after the T4 that closed his fantastic stretch. Knapp was more of a grinder at the lower levels, often showing more consistency than upside, so perhaps the early success threw him for a loop. Whatever the case, he's a risky play at his current number in salary cap leagues this season.

101 Thorbjorn Olesen (D) 35 16 $500,887 $1,650,000 Olesen has now earned a PGA Tour card via his Race to Dubai standings for the second straight year. The Dane played last February through early August on the PGA Tour, but the rest of the time he spent on the DP World Tour. It's unclear the exact reason for that, but if he wants to focus heavily on both tours that will certainly limit his upside in salary cap formats. Olesen had only two top-25 finishes in 16 PGA Tour starts, but racked up five top-10s and nine top-25s in 12 DP World Tour starts. He's going to be a hard player to project, but cleary he's a quality golfer sitting inside the top-60 of the DataGolf rankings.

102 Ricky Castillo (R) 23 1 $0 $1,640,000 Castillo led the University of Florida to a national championship title in 2023 before winning his Korn Ferry Tour debut, but he now earns PGA Tour status for the first time thanks to his 26th-place finish in the KFT's 2024 Points List, having notched four top-10s across 25 starts this year. He tied for second at the Magnit Championship in mid-August, and he ultimately ranked fifth among the KFT in total driving and ninth in par-5 scoring.

103 Kevin Yu 26 24 $2,980,249 $1,625,000 Yu started the 2024 strong with top-10s in two of his first three starts of the season and he managed another top-10 in February, but after that, it was a long stretch of nothing until October. That's when his fortunes really turned around. Yu picked up his first PGA Tour win at the Sanderson Farms Championship in early October and in doing so, he retained his playing privileges for the upcoming season. Yu was decent as a rookie in 2023, landing just inside the top-100 at the end of the year, and he's again inside the top-100 thanks to his win in October. That being said, he's simply living too dangerously at this point to be trusted. Yu will need to show more consistency moving forward, and at his current number, there's no way you should consider him in a salary cap league.

104 C.T. Pan 33 21 $1,535,047 $1,610,000 Pan once again played a lighter schedule than most full-time Tour players that weren't exempt into signature events, but he made the most out of a mostly uneventful year in which he missed as many cuts as he made, sharing runner-up at the John Deere Classic and also finished T3 at the Mexico Open. Pan has never been a long hitter and was 145th in driving distance in 2024, but he makes up for it by being above average everywhere else. His upside will always be capped if he continues to play a light schedule with his lack of distance.

105 Brooks Koepka (L) 34 4 $381,643 $1,600,000 A five-time major champion, Koepka headed into 2024 on the heels of a strong 2023 year. He finished T2 with Phil Mickelson at The Masters, then proceeded to capture his third PGA Championship title. While he managed to make the cut in all four majors in 2024, Koepka failed to crack the top-25 in any of those events, with his T26 at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open Championship being his two best finishes. As for the LIV Golf League, the Smash GC captain added to his trophy collection with victories in Singapore and Greenbrier, and he leads all LIV Golf players with five individual trophies. Koepka will be in the field for all four majors for the 2025 season.

106 Niklas Norgaard (D) 32 1 $130,800 $1,590,000 Norgaard plays a bomb and gouge game and that will play just fine on a lot of PGA Tour setups. The Dane also got extremely hot with the putter the second half of the DP World Tour season gaining strokes on the greens in eight of his last nine starts. During that stretch he picked up his first career victory at the British Masters and totaled five top-20 finishes. If Norgaard can be solid with the scoring clubs in his hands, the tools are there for him to have a pretty good rookie season on the PGA Tour.

107 Michael Kim 31 27 $1,121,648 $1,575,000 Kim was squarely on the FedExCup top-125 bubble late in the summer, but he salvaged his season with three top-15s over his final four events to secure his status for 2025. While Kim has become well known for his threads on Twitter, he's also played some quality golf with 18 top-25s since February of 2023. He doesn't necessarily jump off the page when it comes to any specific facet of the game, but he gained strokes in every category excluding off the tee, and he does have good distance with his driver, albeit somewhat sporadic. If he can clean up the occasional stretches of missed cuts, he's a candidate to make the playoffs next year.

108 Henrik Norlander 38 18 $920,415 $1,560,000 Norlander probably didn't play as many events as he would have liked to, but his results were pretty solid racking up eight top-25s on the PGA Tour. The Swede has always shined with his iron play and it was strong once again in 2024. He ranked inside the top-20 in both SG: Approach and GIR percentage. Combine that with the fact that Norlander was also top-10 in scrambling, and it makes for a pretty high floor. Provided Norlander is able to find more starts is 2025, there's not many reasons to think he wouldn't put together a very solid campaign.

109 Thomas Rosenmueller (R) 27 0 $0 $1,550,000 The 27-year-old German finished ninth on the Korn Ferry Tour's 2024 Points List thanks in large part to a Win-T5-T5 stretch from a victory at late July's NV5 Invitational through the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August. He tacked on two more top-5s to close out his season at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship this fall. Rosenmueller ultimately ranked top-5 among his peers in scrambling, par-4 scoring average and consecutive cuts made (8).

110 Matti Schmid 27 26 $1,630,804 $1,525,000 Schmid solidified his card through a strong fall that included back-to-back top-5s, but he struggled prior with more missed cuts (12) than made ones (10). His two best results before the fall both came in alternate events, so there's a question on if he can compete against better competition. With that said, Schmid is only 27-years-old and entering his third season on Tour, and is a decent ball striker having ranked 47th in SG: Off-the-tee and also gained strokes on approach. He could take a step forward and compete for a spot in the playoffs in 2025.

111 Sam Stevens 28 26 $1,360,659 $1,500,000 Following a rookie season in which he qualified for the playoffs, Stevens wasn't able to replicate the same success in 2024. He only managed three top-10s, one of which came in a team event and the other two against weaker fields. He even dropped down to the Korn Ferry Tour for one event in the summer, finishing one shot back. His stats indicate that there's potential for a breakout - he was 47th in total strokes gained and 17th off the tee, but it hasn't materialized yet. His iron play is his only weakness, and entering just his third season on Tour, his future still appears bright.

112 Tim Widing (R) 27 2 $72,305 $1,500,000 The 27-year-old Swede found his groove on the Korn Ferry Tour in late April when he notched back-to-back victories at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and the Veritex Bank Championship, playing these eight rounds in a collective 51-under-par. Widing would finish the 2024 KFT season with six top-10s and 10 top-25s across 22 starts, notably ranking top-10 in total driving, par-4 scoring and birdie average. He also made the cut at the U.S. Open in June, finishing seventh among the field in SG: Off-the-Tee.

113 Karl Vilips (R) 23 0 $0 $1,475,000 Vilips is set to become a 23-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour after winning the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship in early August on the heels of a runner-up effort at the NV5 Invitational one week prior. The Stanford University product managed to finish 19th on the KFT's 2024 Points List despite making only 10 total starts, placing top-25 in seven of the 10 events. He ranked third among his KFT peers in driving distance and seventh in putting average, though he hit just 56.94 percent of the fairways in regulation.

114 Thriston Lawrence (D) 28 7 $896,350 $1,450,000 Lawrence really introduced himself to the world with his play at the Open Championship. The South African was in the mix all weekend at Royal Troon and showed that he has a lot of game. Lawrence will now get the chance to play full-time on the PGA Tour after a tremendous season on the DP World Tour in 2024 where he racked up 11 top-12 finishes. Lawrence is a solid player across the board, but in paticular on the greens. Last season he ranked second in SG: Putting and ninth in putts per GIR. Apart from his solo fourth at the Open, Lawrence played in five PGA Tour events but only made the cut in one of them, so there is a bit of reason for concern on how his game will translate.

115 Sam Ryder 35 26 $840,120 $1,440,000 A late T5 finish in Bermuda was enough for Ryder to barely hold onto a spot in the top-125 and maintain full playing status for the 2025 season. The negative was that he ranked 150th in SG: Total and missed over half his cuts. After a great putting campaign in 2022-23, he came back to earth on the greens ranking 122nd in SG: Putting. Ryder did have one of his better seaasons with the irons at 49th in SG: Approach and 23rd in proximity. There's certainly things he needs to work on, but Ryder is only one season removed from earning nearly $3 million on the PGA Tour. Expect more signs of life in 2025.

116 Joe Highsmith 24 24 $860,518 $1,425,000 A T6 in Puerto Rico and a T21 in Houston were the only top-30 finishes Highsmith had before he got red hot in the fall to lock up his PGA Tour card for 2025. Even though Highsmith missed double digit cuts as a rookie, he could post a lot of red numbers as he ranked top-15 on Tour in birdie average. There were positives to take from all parts of his game finishing top-60 on Tour in total driving, GIR percentage, SG: Around-the-Green and putts per GIR. If Highsmith can carry the momentum from the fall into the start of 2025 he will be able to set himself up for a quality season.

117 Alex Smalley 28 27 $1,028,551 $1,410,000 Smalley made the FedExCup playoffs in the 2022-23 season with four top-10s and 11 top-25 finishes. He fell short of those marks in 2024 and also missed more cuts. Smalley ranked top-50 in both SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach in 2022-23, but saw his iron play really dip in 2024. That led to more inconsistent results. Smalley needs his approach numbers to take a step forward in 2025 if he is going to post some quality finishes because he has now been outside the top-160 in SG: Putting the last two seasons. There's certainly some upside with Smalley, but he needs to get off to a much better start than he did in 2024 when he missed the cut in nine of his first 11 starts.

118 Tom McKibbin (D) 22 3 $112,585 $1,400,000 McKibbin is a player that many are excited to see. The 22-year-old Northern Irishman is from the same area as Rory McIlroy and had a stretch his countryman would be proud of racking up 11 top-25s in 13 starts. In total last season, McKibbin notched 11 top-12 finishes and gained strokes off the tee in every single measured start. That driving ability is going to be a weapon on the PGA Tour, and the fact that he ended 2024 gaining strokes in six of his last seven starts on the greens was encouraging to see as well. It's still important to remember that playing in the U.S. is going to be a big adjustment for a young player like McKibbin, but all the tools are there.

119 Tyrrell Hatton (L) 33 6 $1,191,868 $1,390,000 Hatton was the second-biggest name to jump ship from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf last season, and the Englishman ended up joining the other defector, Jon Rahm, on Legion XIII. Hatton's brash and curse-riddled commentary could easily be picked up on the mics and by the fans, but nonetheless, he was one of the top performers of the LIV Golf League in 2024. He finished fourth in the individual season standings with 161.49 points, won LIV Golf Nashville in June and accrued points in all but one tournament (Greenbrier). Hatton did fairly well in the majors, with his ninth-place finish at The Masters being his best outings of the four (he finished T63 at the PGA Championship, T26 at the U.S. Open Championship and missed the cut at The Open). Hatton should be in the field for all four majors in 2025.

120 Adam Svensson 31 29 $1,944,883 $1,375,000 Svensson had a mostly uneventful 2024 campaign with just a pair of top-10s and a best result of T7 at the Wyndham Championship. Although most short hitters tend to make up for it with their play on the greens, Svensson gained strokes putting in just 8-of-30 tournaments. It's not all bad for Svensson, though, he's an accurate driver driver, good iron player and solid around the greens. That's a good recipe to make a lot of cuts (76 percent over the last two seasons) but there are other golfers that offer more upside.

121 Peter Malnati 37 27 $2,520,248 $1,360,000 In Malnati's first five years on the PGA Tour, he spent more time outside the top-125 than inside the top-125. He seemed to figure it out in 2021. From that point he's finished inside the top-125 in three of four seasons and his best finish came in 2024, where he landed in the top-70. Malnati was able to crack the top-70 and post a career-high in earnings because of his win at the Valspar Championship in March. Outside of that win, however, there wasn't much to write home about. It's possible that he just got complacent after his win, but his history would indicate that Malnati just doesn't have a very high ceiling. As such, he's not a good salary cap option this season.

122 William Mouw (R) 24 0 $0 $1,350,000 Mouw didn't make a single PGA Tour start in 2024 after notching a top-15 result at the 2023 John Deere Classic, but he racked up a trio of runner-up finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour this past season, ultimately landing 10th on the Points List. He also ranked seventh in scoring average and 20th in driving distance. The 24-year-old Pepperdine University product was a key member of the 2021 National Championship team, earning All-West Region honors as a sophomore.

123 Ryan Fox 38 23 $1,363,097 $1,325,000 It was an interesting rookie season for Fox after he acquired his Tour card through his standing on the DP World Tour. He failed to post a top-25 across his first nine events before posting a pair of top-5s in a team event and an alternate event. A T7 at the Canadian Open was arguably his most impressive result, and he ultimately finished 118th in the FedExCup to retain full status. Fox ranked 20th in driving distance and his length is his biggest asset, but he was also third-to-last on Tour in accuracy. Considering he doesn't do anything else that well, he'll have to grind to keep his card for 2026.

124 Quade Cummins (R) 28 1 $0 $1,300,000 Nobody recorded more top-25 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 than Cummins, who racked up 14 such results across 25 starts, highlighted by a runner-up effort in The Bahamas back in late January. The 28-year-old University of Oklahoma product struggled with his driver this past season, but he ranked second among his KFT peers in both putting average and total birdies.

125 Jhonattan Vegas 40 20 $2,089,548 $1,275,000 Vegas might be the most obscure 4-time winner on the PGA Tour. The reason for that obscurity is that he's never really built upon a win before. He did have two seasons, about a decade ago, where he landed in the top-30 at the end of the season, but outside of that, he's generally been in the 70-100 range. He's also had a few stinkers as well, but his worst seasons have generally been attributed to injuries and a lower number of events. Vegas is now in his 40s, and while he'll inevitably start to slow down soon, he could still have a couple solid seasons left. The problem is, his best seasons haven't been much better than what he did this past year, so it's unlikely he shows a significant improvement this season.

126 Isaiah Salinda (R) 27 1 $110,894 $1,250,000 Salinda opened his 2024 campaign with a victory at the Korn Ferry Tour's Panama Championship where he won by eight shots, and he would go on to collect eight more top-25s before landing 18th on the final Points List. He utlimately paced the entire KFT in total driving this year, while also ranking top-15 among his peers in GIR percentage and birdie average. Salinda also made the cut at the U.S. Open in June, tying for 32nd at Pinehurst.

127 Gary Woodland (E) 40 24 $870,231 $1,240,000 2024 was a big year for Woodland even if the results on the golf course didn't say so. He was able to return after brain surgery to remove a tumor back in September of 2023. The 2019 U.S. Open champ was just greatful to be out there and being able to still play the sport he loves. That all being said, Woodland is going to have to do better than three top-25s. He can still get it out there with the best of them at 40 years of age, but outside the top-130 in both SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting is going to make it hard to put up quality results.

128 Chan Kim 35 26 $1,388,058 $1,225,000 A two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, Kim was unable to work his way into contention at the higher level, failing to record a top-5 and finished a mediocre 112nd in the FedExCup Standings. Kim was still able to make over 70 percent of his cuts, even with a cold putter, gaining strokes on the greens in just six tournaments. He made up for it by finishing the year 16th in SG: Tee-to-Green, showing signs that there's room for improvement. Whether Kim can compete against stronger fields remains to be seen, but his ball striking is more than capable of carrying the weight against weaker fields.

129 Cameron Smith (L) 31 4 $831,096 $1,210,000 Smith was the runner-up to Talor Gooch in the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Championship, with the former capturing victories in London and Bedminster. While Smith wasn't able to capture a LIV Golf individual trophy in 2024 (though he did finish as the league's best putter with a 1.52 putt per hole average), he found success in the team events with Ripper GC winning back-to-back events in Adelaide and Singapore before the LIV Golf Team Championship in Dallas in September. Smith played in all four majors, and he got off to a good start with a T6 finish at The Masters. He didn't find that kind of success in the other three majors, however, finishing T63 and T32 at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open Championship, respectively, before missing the cut at the Open Championship at Royal Troon with a score of 80-74. Smith will be in all four majors in 2025 thanks to his victory at the Open in 2022.

130 Antoine Rozner (D) 32 1 $73,350 $1,200,000 Rozner used a late charge with finishes of 4th-T6-T3 in his last three starts to move up the Race to Dubai standings and earn a PGA Tour card for 2025. Rozner is a master iron player who was second on the DPWT in SG: Approach. The key for him will be the putter as he had a stretch in the middle of the season where he lost strokes in 11 of 14 starts, and many of them were by a signficant amount. Nevertheless, it's rare for the top iron players on the PGA Tour to have bad seasons, so if Rozner can keep cooking on approach he should be in for a solid rookie campaign.

131 Kris Ventura (K) 29 1 $0 $1,190,000 The 29-year-old Oklahoma State University product has earned a PGA Tour card for the first time since 2020-21, finishing 24th on the Korn Ferry Tour's 2024 Points List thanks in large part to a runner-up effort at the Argentina Open back in early March, where he lost in a playoff. He ultimately ranked eighth on the KFT in GIR percentage and 10th in total driving, notching 10 top-25s throughout 23 total starts.

132 Vince Whaley 30 22 $963,118 $1,180,000 Whaley struggled for much of 2024, but shined during the the opposite-field events going T18 in Puerto Rico, T23 in Punta Cana and second at the Barracuda Championship. The big issue with Whaley's consistency was his ball-striking as he ranked outside the top-150 in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach. The positive was his short game and putting, which ranked inside the top-30 in strokes gained for the season. That being said, until his ball-striking takes a leap forward his outlook for 2025 will be too uncertain.

133 Nick Hardy (E) 29 26 $729,115 $1,175,000 Hardy is fully exempt for the 2025 season thanks to his win at the Zurich Classic back in 2023 with Davis Riley. That's the good news. The bad news is that 2024 was a major struggle for Hardy who had just two top-25 finishes and missed double-digit cuts. The 29-year-old had the worst putting season of his career and was also outside the top-170 in SG: Around-the-Green. Hardy did actually strike the ball pretty well, however, finishing inside the top fourth of the PGA Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach and GIR percentage. If he can get back to some of the success he had on the greens a couple years ago combined with the ball-striking improvements from 2024, there's still talent here that's worth keeping an eye on.

134 Ben Silverman 37 24 $1,242,242 $1,160,000 Following four consecutive years on the Korn Ferry Tour, Silverman made his return to the PGA Tour and made a respectable 18-of-25 cuts (72 percent) but only turned one of them into a top-10. The Canadian ranked eighth in SG: Putting for the season, and his recipe for success is built on hitting fairways and making putts. Across three seasons on Tour, Silverman has managed only two top-5s, as he's held back by his lack of distance and below average iron play. Fantasy managers are probably best advised to look elsewhere, with Silverman only viable on shorter venues against weaker competition.

135 Matteo Manassero (D) 31 3 $221,020 $1,150,000 One of the great amateurs of this century looked like he was destined to be one of the top European players in the world for years after a great start to his professional career. Manassero went into a major slump about five years ago, however, and has been trying to dig his way back ever since. After earning his DP World Tour card back with two wins on the Challenge Tour in 2023, Manassero has now earned a PGA Tour card after his great performance in 2024. The Italian got back in the win column at the Jonsson Workwear Open which was one of five top-5s 13 top-25s on the year. Manassero's short game and iron play will be something to lean on when he gets out to the PGA Tour after ranking top-10 in both SG: Approach and SG: Around-the-Green.

136 Brian Campbell (K) 31 1 $44,546 $1,140,000 Earning PGA Tour status for the first time since 2016-17, Campbell secured runner-up honors on three separate occasions during his 2024 Korn Ferry Tour campaign to ultimately finish seventh on the Points List. He missed only four cuts throughout 25 starts, and he ranked top-5 on the KFT in driving acccuracy, scrambling and total birdies. Campbell also made the cut at the U.S. Open in June, tying for 56th at Pinehurst where he gained 3.8 strokes with his short game.

137 Carson Young 30 26 $1,206,706 $1,125,000 Young showed improvement in his second season on Tour, although it wasn't without some bumps in the road considering he went through a 17-tournament stretch with 11 missed cuts. His T5 finish at the John Deere Classic was his second career top-5, and he contended in Cabo late in the year, finishing one shot out of a playoff. Young's around the green play is notably poor - he ranked in the bottom-15 in SG: Around-the-Green for a second straight year, but he is an accurate driver and good putter that's capable of making the playoffs if the around the green play improves.

138 Ryan Gerard (K) 25 1 $120,600 $1,110,000 Gerard took advantage of his lone PGA Tour appearance in 2024, posting a top-15 effort at the World Wide Technology Championship during the FedExCup Fall. His Korn Ferry Tour campaign was highlighted by a win at the BMW Charity Pro-Am back in early June, and he ultimately notched 12 top-25s across 26 total starts. He ranked fifth among his KFT peers in putting average, seventh in putts per round and 15th in scrambling.

139 Jesper Svensson (D) 29 3 $89,377 $1,100,000 Svensson had five top-5 finishes on the DP World Tour last season and closed with a T7 at the DP World Tour Championship to secure a PGA Tour card for 2025. The Swede won for the first time on the DPWT last March at the Singapore Classic. Svensson is one of the longest drivers out there and also showed solid touch ranking top-40 in scrambling and SG: Putting. Given his length and ability to find some hot putting weeks, he will probably be able to notch a couple high finishes even if the overall consistency isn't there.

140 Charley Hoffman 48 22 $1,748,614 $1,090,000 47-year-old Charley Hoffman nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year, losing in a playoff at the WM Phoenix Open as part of a solid campaign in which he finished in the top-100 of the FedExCup. Despite his age, he still features plenty of distance off-the-tee but his struggles on the greens continue to be the main thing that hold him back. His other two top-10s of 2024 both came in alternate events, which leaves plenty of doubt on if Hoffman can still compete against stronger fields.

141 Bud Cauley (E) 35 16 $575,243 $1,075,000 Cauley had not teed it up in competition since 2020 due to a lengthy list of injuries prior to the 2024 season. It certainly was a bit of a struggle, but he found some momentum down the stretch making four of his last five cuts, including a T5 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Cauley has 10 more events left on his major medical extension going into the 2025 season. He has already clinched at least conditional status, but is also just 136 FedExCup points away from regaining full status. There are some exciting things working in his favor like ranking 21st in GIR percentage and eighth in scrambling. Now finally healthy, Cauley is in position to get his career back on track.

142 Ryo Hisatsune 22 24 $1,470,201 $1,060,000 Hisatsune was unable to carry the momentum from a successful 2023 into 2024, as he managed just one top-10 all year and struggled in four starts on the DP World Tour as well. With driving play being a key factor on Tour, Hisatsune ranked outside the top-125 in both driving distance and accuracy, which certainly isn't a recipe for success. To his credit, he was able to make 17-of-27 cuts with his putting and long-iron play being the strengths of his game. At just 22-years-old, there's plenty of time for Hisatsune to continue to develop all aspects of his game, but his overall play still leaves much to be desired.

143 Hayden Springer (C) 28 23 $1,048,240 $1,050,000 Springer earned his card for 2024 after qualifying through the return of Q-School. He put together a pretty decent year all things considered with four top-10 finishes and also shot a 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic. Springer was pretty respectable all the way through the bag ranking top-75 in SG: Off-the-Tee, GIR percentage, scrambling and SG: Putting. There's a lot of players who ranked below him in SG: Total in 2024 that earned signifiantly more through playing in some of the richer events. If Springer gets the chance, he's got the game to put together some quality results.

144 Trevor Cone (K) 31 0 $0 $1,040,000 Cone missed the cut in 17 of 30 PGA Tour starts when he last held status in 2022-23, but he'll be back in 2025 after a successful 2024 campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour where he racked up six top-10s and 11 top-25s across 24 outings. The 32-year-old excelled witth his ball striking this past season, ranking 12th or better on the KFT in each of GIR percentage, total driving and driving distance.

145 Jackson Suber (R) 25 1 $39,113 $1,025,000 Suber followed his made cut at the U.S. Open in June with back-to-back top-3 finishes at the Korn Ferry Tour's Compliance Solutions Championship and the Memorial Health Championship, ultimately guiding him to a 20th-place position in the final Points List to earn a PGA Tour card for the first time at 25 years old. The Ole Miss product racked up 10 top-25s across 24 starts on the KFT in 2024, ranking third among his peers in putting average, second in birdie average and 12th in par-3 scoring.

146 Dylan Wu (C) 28 25 $890,926 $1,010,000 Wu saw his numbers drop quite a bit after a very respectable 2022-23 season in which he earned just over $1.75 million with eight top-25 finishes. Wu was also 51st in SG: Total, but dropped outside the top-100 in SG: Total in 2024. The 28-year-old missed a lot of cuts the second half of the year. Wu's biggest thing to work on is his driving which was outside the top-140 in SG: Off-the-Tee and total driving. Wu is strong enough on approach and with the putter to give at least some hope of getting back to his form of 2022-23.

147 Kevin Roy (K) 34 1 $166,740 $1,000,000 Roy tied for 12th during his only PGA Tour start in 2024 at the Valspar Championship back in March, when he ranked third among the field in driving distance en route to 18 total birdies and an eagle at the Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course. His Korn Ferry Tour campaign included a pair of runner-up finishes at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic in January and the Albertsons Boise Open in August, ultimately landing 13th on the Points List. He ranked second among his KFT peers in par-5 scoring, 13th in scrambling and 18th in total driving.

148 Kevin Tway (C) 36 17 $930,315 $990,000 Tway played off conditional status in 2024, so it took him awhile to get some consistent starts. He was able to catch fire during a three-week stretch in late April when he went 3rd-T11-T9. It ended up not really materializing to much after that, however. The biggest reason for his struggles were his iron play which ranked outside the top-170 in SG: Approach. The good news for Tway is that the rest of his game was pretty strong in 2024. If he can take some positive strides with his approach play, Tway should take a step up in earnings in 2025.

149 John Pak (R) 25 1 $0 $975,000 Pak enjoyed an illustrious collegiate career at Florida State University where he won every player of the year award under the sun as a senior in 2021, finally earning a PGA Tour card for 2025 after winning the Korn Ferry Tour's Compliance Solutions Championship back in June. The 25-year-old notched only one other top-10 on the KFT in 2024, but he ranked top-20 among his peers in GIR percentage, driving accuracy and scrambling.

150 Paul Waring (D) 40 2 $45,267 $960,000 Waring locked up a PGA Tour card for 2025 with a victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He was able to fend off the likes of Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy for his second DP World Tour victory at age 39. Waring ended the year with 12 top-25 finishes on the season. What really stuck out the second half of the year was his ball-striking improvements. Waring gained strokes on approach in eight of his last ten events and off the tee in eight of his last nine. It's unlikely that the Englishman comes out and lights the world on fire as a PGA Tour rookie, but there is certainly some encouraging things to look at.

151 Danny Walker (R) 29 0 $0 $950,000 Walker becomes a PGA Tour cardholder for the first time after racking up 10 top-25s in 25 total starts throughout the Korn Ferry Tour's 2024 campaign, ultimately landing 28th on the final Points List. His season was highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Pinnacle Bank Championship in August, which preceded four consecutive top-25s from the Magnit Championship to the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Walker ended the year ranked 26th or better on the KFT in each of total driving, GIR percentage and putting average.

152 Pierceson Coody (C) 25 24 $915,564 $940,000 Expectations were high for Coody after a two-win season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. It was largely disappointing apart from a T5 at Colonial and a T2 at the ISCO Championship, however. Coody does two things well, hits the ball far and can hole putts with the best of them. If he is going to take the next step, however, he is going to have to do better on approach and in the short game department. Coody ranked outside the top-150 in both SG: Approach and SG: Around-the-Green in 2024. There's certainly still upside here, but Coody is probably a couple years away.

153 S.H. Kim (C) 26 30 $1,079,158 $925,000 After a pretty solid rookie campaign in 2022-23 that saw him rack up nine top-25s in 36 starts, Kim struggled a bit more to find good results in 2024 with just three top-25s. The 26-year-old did rank inside the top-55 in SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting, but outside the top-140 in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach is hard to make up. By comparison, in 2022-23 he was all the way up in 61st in SG: Total, including ranking 29th in SG: Off-the-Tee. There's certainly some things Kim is looking to change going into 2025.

154 Harry Higgs (K) 32 7 $64,180 $910,000 The fan favorite has earned more playing time on the PGA Tour in 2025 after notching back-to-back wins at the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship and the Visit Knoxville Open this past May, guiding him to an eighth-place finish on the Points List. After winning those two events in sudden-death playoff fashion, Higgs' clutch gene guided him to a No. 2 ranking in final-round scoring average on the KFT. However, he made the cut in just three of his seven PGA Tour appearances in 2024, placing no better than a T30 at the World Wide Technology Championship.

155 Zac Blair (C) 34 25 $1,097,432 $900,000 Blair is one of the shortest hitters on Tour, but one thing he could always rely upon was the putter. Well that was not the case in 2024 as he ranked 120th in SG: Putting and 123rd in putts per GIR. That resulted in just four top-25 finishes, however two of them were actually top-five results. Blair's approach play definitely improved as the year went on, but with how many strokes he loses off the tee, that's always going to be tough to make up from just a ball-striking perspective. If Blair is unable to get back to consistently gaining strokes on the greens, there isn't much reason to think about him in salary cap formats.

156 Rikuya Hoshino (D) 28 3 $0 $880,000 Hoshino got off to a hot start to the DP World Tour season posting a pair of runner-up finishes in Australia before grabbing his first DPWT win in February at the Qatar Masters. His results the rest of 2024 were pretty inconsistent, but he still did rack up four more top-10 finishes to notch a PGA Tour card for 2025. Hoshino did gain strokes across the board last season, but his highest ranking in any category was 31st in SG: Around-the-Green.

157 Wesley Bryan (C) 35 15 $675,105 $875,000 Bryan made a strong run in the fall to try to reach fully exempt status for the 2025 season, but came up just a little shy. Bryan racked up four top-25s in a five-event stretch, and also had a runner-up early in the season at Punta Cana. He will likely be playing off the same status next season that he did in 2024, so it will probably be hard to carry much momentum from the fall into 2025, but clearly there is at least still something to work with in his mid-30s.

158 Greyson Sigg 30 27 $1,161,598 $850,000 Sigg's third season on Tour set a high with eight top-20s and his first ever top-5 at the Procore Championship, but it also came with a career-high 15 missed cuts across 29 events. His strong fall showing with four top-25s should give him some confidence heading into 2025 and his ability to hit fairways (40th in driving accuracy) comblned with his iron play (25th in SG: Approach) makes him a darkhorse option on the more strategic courses that the Tour visits. He's also been a better putter in prior years, so an improvement back to the mean would make him a contender to qualify for the playoffs.

159 Patton Kizzire 39 22 $1,892,315 $825,000 Kizzire looked like he would be relegated back to the Korn Ferry Tour after another underperforming year, but he sprung to life this fall, capitalizing on a hot putting week to coast to a five stroke win in Napa to lock up his card through 2026. There isn't a lot of reason to be optimitic about a resurgence in 2025 at 39-years-old, as his best weeks have typically come in the fall or in alternate events. We've seen what can happen with a great putting week, but those have been few and far between and his driving play lags behind what we've seen from Kizzire in the past.

160 K.H. Lee 33 26 $1,503,582 $820,000 2024 was Lee's worst season in quite some time even with a pair of top-5s, as he missed 15 cuts and showed little form over his last four starts. While his play around the green remains solid, it's difficult to find anything else he does well or as good as his peak. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Lee battling to keep his Tour card in 2025 unless he can continue to have spike weeks against weaker fields on the rare times that everything is clicking. With that said, he can make birdies in bunches and does have a win in two of the last four years, so his range of outcomes is much wider than most.

161 Alejandro Tosti (C) 28 25 $1,086,746 $810,000 There's one thing that Tosti does really well and that's bomb it off the tee. The 28-year-old ranked third in driving distance and 11th in SG: Off-the-Tee in 2024. That was about the only good news as he was outside the top-150 on Tour in SG: Approach, SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting. It's tough to put up any type of consistent results when that many parts of your game are so far off. Tosti made the cut in less than half of his starts and had just three top-25 finishes. That being said, he nearly won the Houston Open in the spring, but settled for T2. Tosti has the length that you can't teach, but he needs to refine everything else if he is to stay on the PGA Tour.

162 Adam Schenk 33 28 $1,828,156 $800,000 Schenk had a respectable start to the year with four top-20s across his first nine events, but he completely lost his form thereafter, playing the weekend in only five of his final 16 events - three of which came in no-cut events. His driving play remained strong but the iron play and putting dropped significantly, which were previous strengths. It's surprising how far Schenk has dropped considering he qualified for the Tour Championship in 2023, and fantasy managers are best to take a wait-and-see type approach to see if Schenk finds his old form early in the year.

163 Webb Simpson (E) 39 15 $606,011 $790,000 The former U.S. Open and PLAYERS Championship winner had just one top-10 in 2024. The 39-year-old has been on a steady downfall over the last three seasons and it seems to have hit a low point as Simposn was only abe to finish 160th in the FedExCup. Simpson did rank second on Tour in SG: Around-the-Green, but everything else was quite a struggle. The one thing to note about Simpson's 16 starts last season was the fact that he got into five Signature Events on sponsor exemptions. Even if he makes limited starts again in 2025, the prospect of him getting into a few Signature Events is inticing for his overall outlook, but it's unclear if that's going to be enough to make up for his other shortcomings.

164 Zach Johnson (E) 49 17 $496,380 $780,000 Johnson played 18 events in 2024 and made over half his cuts to go along four top-25 finishes. He was also a very respectable 69th in SG: Total, making most of his strokes up with the putter where he ranked 22nd. The biggest issue with Johnson's outlook is high lack of starts, but even creeping up on 50 he is still capable of posting some good finishes given that putting ability and his wedge control. Nevertheless, Johnson has made less than $1 million each of the last three seasons and that's likely to continue in 2025.

165 Rafael Campos 37 22 $615,846 $775,000 It was looking like Campos was more than likely going to be heading back to the Korn Ferry Tour again after he struggled for much of 2024. Everything changed in mid-November when he welcomed his first child into the world and then a few days later got his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Campos now has a two-year exemption and will be in the field for the Masters. Campos came into Bermuda having missed the cut in 13 of his previous 14 starts, so while it was a great story, he shouldn't really be on anyone's radar in salary cap formats. It's possible the win frees him up to play more consistent golf in 2025, but ranking outside the top-160 in SG: Total tells you there's a long way to go before that happens.

166 Chris Gotterup 25 25 $1,156,132 $760,000 It didn't take Gotterup long to pick up his first PGA Tour win, as he took down the alternate event Myrtle Beach Classic in May in his rookie campaign. That was one of the few bright spots for the 2022 Haskins Award winner, as the win was his only top-10, and he only had four top-25s all year. He's one of the longest hitters on Tour (fifth in driving distance), but he's also incredibily sporadic off the tee and was only 163rd in SG: Approach. Unless he cleans up those areas significantly, he's likely to continue to be inconsistent, but his length advantage is massive and should occasionally get him into contention on his spike putting weeks.

167 Joel Dahmen 37 26 $1,152,132 $755,000 Dahmen is coming off arguably his most disappointing season in which he failed to post a top-5 for the first time since his rookie season in 2016-17 and tied a career-low with only three top-20s. He did come through clutch in the year-ending The RSM Classic, finishing T35 to finish 124th FedExCup and maintain his status. The main difference in Dahmen's game from when he was playing his best is putting - he gained strokes on the greens in only five tournaments and has been in the bottom-5 in the category two consecutive seasons. His ball striking is still well above average but the lack of short game consistency leaves much to be desired.

168 Braden Thornberry (R) 27 1 $0 $750,000 A former collegiate All-American at Ole Miss where he won the 2017 Haskins Award, Thornberry is finally slated to embark on his PGA Tour journey as a 27-year-old rookie in 2025 after winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in early October. He posted only two top-10s across 25 KFT starts in 2024, but he ranked seventh in putting average and 16th in total birdies. Thornberry will now look to qualify for his first major championship since a missed cut at the 2018 U.S. Open.

169 David Lipsky 36 26 $1,135,436 $740,000 Lipsky will enter 2025 with momentum having closed the year with back-to-back top-10s to finish in the top-100 of the FedExCup. The highlight of his year came in Napa, where he started the fall with a runner-up finish for his first top-5 since January of 2023. Lipsky is one of the shortest drivers on Tour and gained strokes off the tee in just six tournaments, and he's been a consistently below average putter as well which doesn't give the rest of his game much margin for error. For fantasy purposes, Lipsky doesn't provide much upside and managers are better off looking elsewhere.

170 Aldrich Potgieter (R) 20 1 $0 $725,000 The South African becomes a PGA Tour rookie at just 20 years old, having won the Korn Ferry Tour's Great Abaco Classic as a 19-year-old back in January of 2024 before ultimatley finishing the KFT season with three top-10s and five top-25s. Potgieter paced the entire KFT in driving distance while ranking fourth in total eagles, though he needs to make improvements with his short game in order to find similar success at the next level.

171 Ben Kohles 35 26 $1,820,597 $720,000 Kohles returned to the PGA Tour after losing his card in 2022 following a two-win season on the Korn Ferry Tour, and his year was highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Byron Nelson. His game is built around hitting a ton of fairways (third in driving accuracy), but he's held back by his short game where he lost over a half-stroke combined around the green and putting. Without some strong improvement in that area, Kohles' upside is limited, and he'll likely be battling to keep his card.

172 Nate Lashley 42 24 $1,333,047 $715,000 Lashley did enough to maintain his card for an eighth consecutive season despite a mostly uneventful year in which his only top-10 came in January at Torrey Pines where he was just two back of the winner. Even at his peak level pre-Covid, Lashley never really jumped off the page and his lack of distance has played a role in his decline. His wedge play and around the green numbers remain solid, but his putting numbers dipped drastically in the latter half of 2024. The career grinder doesn't offer much fantasy value at this poitn of his career.

173 Matt NeSmith (C) 31 26 $855,341 $710,000 2024 was a pretty miserable year for NeSmith who missed 18 cuts and had just three top-25 finishes. He ranked outside the top-150 on Tour in both SG: Total and adjusted scoring average. NeSmith lost strokes across the board, including on approach in what has usually been the hallmark of his game. He'll be playing off conditional status going into 2025, so the 31-year-old doesn't really have any upside in salary cap formats.

174 Taylor Dickson (R) 32 1 $8,360 $700,000 Two of Dickson's five top-10s on the Korn Ferry Tour were wins this past season, emerging victorious at both the Astara Chile Classic in March and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open in June. The 32-year-old also impressively made the cut in 21-of-23 KFT starts, and he advanced to the weekend during his PGA Tour debut en route to a solo-69th at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May.

175 Chad Ramey 32 26 $1,187,334 $690,000 2024 was an important year for Ramey as his two-year winner's exemption was ending, but he came through with seven top-25s to finish 117th in the FedExCup. His only top-10 was a playoff loss at the Zurich Classic team event, however, and he's failed to post an individual top-10 since his alternate event win in March of 2022. Ramey's ball-striking shortcomings are well evident in his statistics - 129th in SG: Off-the-tee, 162nd in approach and 151st in distance. His short game is quite solid and picks up a lot of the slack, but it doesn't lead to enough birdies to contend. Without some drastic improvement with his long game, Ramey will struggle to maintain his full status past this year.

176 Kevin Streelman (C) 46 22 $702,997 $675,000 Streelman had his worst year on Tour in 2024 collecting just two top-25 finishes and making just 12-of-25 cuts. He ranked 138th in SG: Total and 147th in adjusted scoring average. Streelman will be playing off mostly conditional status in 2025, and at age 46 he isn't getting any younger. He's still a solid iron player who has a ton of experience at a lot of these courses, but there really isn't much there to warrant any interest in salary cap formats.

177 David Skinns 43 24 $1,170,551 $660,000 After failing to retain his card in his first year on Tour in 2022, Skinns returned this past season and worked his way into contention heading into final rounds at PGA National and the Houston Open for his only top-10s of the year. He hung onto his card this time around, albeit barely at 122nd in the standings. He doesn't have much momentum heading into 2025 following a poor fall in which he had a best result of T37 across eight starts. Skinns has reasonable length off the tee but doesn't do anything else well, and it's hard to imagine a big improvement at this point of his career.

178 Sami Valimaki 26 21 $1,257,829 $655,000 After spending four years as a full-time player on the DP World Tour, Valimaki tried his hand on the PGA Tour for the first time and flashed early with a runner-up finish at the Mexico Open. The momentum halted there, however, as he missed six of his next eight cuts and ultimately posted just a pair of top-25s all year. He's not long or straight off the tee and considering he posted a couple of good results this fall overseas, it's possible that the Finnish golfer's game is better suited in Europe.

179 Kevin Velo (R) 27 0 $0 $650,000 Velo birdied the first playoff hole to emerge victorious at the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship back in February, ultimately earning a PGA Tour card for the first time after landing 15th on the KFT's 2024 Points List. The 27-year-old San Jose State University product missed only five cuts across 24 outings, while notably ranking top-10 among his peers in both scrambling and total birdies. However, Velo finished the season outside the top-80 in driving distance and GIR percentage.

180 Trace Crowe (C) 28 22 $666,806 $640,000 After earning a PGA Tour card for 2024 via Q-School, Crowe would go onto collect four top-25s and barely finish inside the top-150 to earn conditional status for the 2025 campaign. Crowe showed he could put up red numbers at 14th in birdie average, but was 129th in bogey avoidance. The ball-striking in general will need to take a step forward to put up more consistent results in the starts he gets next season.

181 Ryan Moore (E) 42 23 $642,559 $630,000 Moore played off full status in 2024 after his hot finish to the previous season that included three top-15s over the final four events. He unfortunately did not find that kind of performance at all in 2024 outside a T5 at the Valspar Championship. Moore can still strike the ball well enough to get some results at sixth in driving accuracy and 24th in SG: Approach, but at age 42 you're just going to have to do better than 177th in SG: Putting. Moore will get some starts as a five-time PGA Tour winner, but not playing off full status anymore severly limits his upside.

182 Cristobal Del Solar (R) 31 1 $22,194 $625,000 The 31-year-old Chilean made the cut in just his second career PGA Tour appearance this past March, tying for 48th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta where he gained three strokes from tee to green. Del Solar's 2024 Korn Ferry Tour campaign was even more successful, notably winning The Ascendant in mid-July en route to a 14th-place finish on the Points List. He notched six top-10s across 24 starts at the KFT level, highlighted by a solo-fifth at the Astara Golf Championship in February when he fired a 13-under 57 in Round 1.

183 Jeremy Paul (R) 30 0 $0 $615,000 The 30-year-old German won the season-opening Great Exuma Classic in The Bahamas to begin his 2024 Korn Ferry Tour campaign, in which he ultimately finished 21st on the Points List to secure a PGA Tour card for the first time. Paul made the cut in 18 of 25 KFT outings this past season, while ranking 20th in GIR percentage and 18th in birdie average. However, total driving remains a concern for Paul at the next level.

184 Vincent Norrman (E) 27 19 $192,332 $610,000 Norrman broke out in 2023 winning the Barbasol Championship and later adding the Irish Open on the DP World Tour a couple months later. It was hard to not to be optimistic about the young Swede, but he took a major step back in 2024 recording exactly zero top-35 finishes across both tours. Norrman continued to bomb it off the tee, but everything else was extremely sloppy. Big changes need to be made if he is going to keep playing status on the PGA Tour past 2025. Still just 27 years old, there's at least some hope he can turn things around and get back to being a factor.

185 Paul Peterson (R) 36 1 $63,460 $600,000 Peterson made his first PGA Tour appearance since 2019 at The RSM Classic in late November, banking a top-25 finish while ranking fourth among the field at Sea Island in SG: Putting. This quality result came after landing 17th on the Korn Ferry Tour's 2024 Points List, having notched seven top-25s across 26 total starts, including a win at the Simmons Bank Open in mid-September. He'll be a 36-year-old rookie on the PGA Tour in 2025, profiling as an accurate driver and solid putter.

186 Brandon Wu (C) 28 27 $629,106 $590,000 Wu wasn't a consistent player in his first two years on Tour, but was able to keep status due to the ability to have some hot putting weeks and finish top-10. Wu only found the top-10 once in 2024 and that was a T10 at an opposite-field event. The Stanford product was outside the top-100 in every strokes gained category except SG: Around-the-Green. There's a lot that needs to change if Wu is going to find some better results, and playing off conditional status in 2025 is going to make that even harder.

187 Brice Garnett 41 16 $1,340,330 $580,000 Garnett only had conditional PGA Tour status following a poor 2023 campaign and played his first three events of 2024 on the Korn Ferry Tour, and then the 41-year-old went out and won the alternate event Puerto Rico Open to secure his status through 2026. He failed to post another top-10 the rest of the year, however, and finished with just three top-25s across 17 starts. Garnett ranked 173rd on Tour in driving distance and when you combine that with poor putting, you don't have a recipe to contend often.

188 Mason Andersen (R) 25 1 $0 $575,000 Andersen, a Chandler, AZ native who stayed home to play his collegiate golf at Arizona State University, became a Korn Ferry Tour champion in 2024 with a playoff win over Kris Ventura at the Argentina Open back in early March. He would ultimately finish the season with four top-10s and eight top-25s across 24 starts, though he ranked outside the top-80 in both total driving and GIR percentage on the KFT.

189 Noah Goodwin (R) 24 0 $0 $570,000 The 24-year-old SMU product earned the 30th and final PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour's 2024 Points List, closing out his campaign with six top-10s and 10 top-25s across 23 total starts. Goodwin converted 68 percent of his scrambling opportunities to rank sixth in this category on the KFT, though he also ranked top-25 in total driving and par-4 scoring.

190 Taylor Montgomery (C) 30 19 $1,111,790 $560,000 Montgomery stormed onto the season in the fall of 2022 but hasn't been able to find that form consistently since with 2024 being a year to forget with only three top-25s and zero top-10s. He finished 138th in the FedExCup standings and will only have conditional status in 2025. Montgomery's strength is his short game which is one of the best on Tour which speaks volumes to his ball striking issues. He hit less than half of the fairways while averaging less than 290 yards off the tee. Unless he can improve drastically with his driving play, Montgomery's struggles are bound to continue.

191 Kaito Onishi (R) 26 1 $13,770 $550,000 Onishi finished dead last in his lone PGA Tour start of 2024 at the ZOZO Championship in late October, but that won't keep him from enjoying his rookie status in 2025 after becoming a Korn Ferry Tour champion this past June at the UNC Health Championship. The Japanese-born 26-year-old ranked 94th or worse on the KFT in GIR percentage, total driving and putting average, however.

192 Carl Yuan (C) 28 25 $970,973 $525,000 A couple early season top-five finishes at the Sony Open and the Valspar Championship put Yuan in a better position earning wise than he probably deserved. Yuan ranked outside the top-160 in SG: Total and scoring average. He lost strokes in every category, expect off the tee where he was just inside the top-60. Yuan barely held onto full status for the 2024 season with a strong close to the 2022-23 campaign, but he wasn't so lucky this time around. Yuan will be playing mostly off conditional status in 2025. That combined with all the inconsistencies in his game make Yuan a clear pass for salary cap leagues.

193 Joaquin Niemann (L) 25 3 $284,498 $500,000 The 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship seemed to be in Niemann's pocket after the 25-year-old Chilean won two of the first three tournaments of the season (Mayakoba and Jeddah). He was at the top of the individual season standings for most of the season, but he couldn't hold onto his seemingly insurmountable lead as league newcomer and Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm swooped in to win the Individual Championship. It was a disappointing finish to what was otherwise a successful LIV Golf season for Niemann, who finished first in birdies and eagles per round, second in GIR and driving distance, eighth in putting average, and 14th in scrambling. Niemann managed to make the cut in all three of his major appearances in 2024 (T22 at The Masters, T39 at the PGA Championship and T58 at The Open). He figures to be a dark horse contender for his first major victory should he earn a spot in those events.

194 Camilo Villegas (E) 43 23 $214,442 $450,000 Villegas came out of nowhere at the end of 2023 to notch a T2 in Mexico and then his first PGA Tour win in Bermuda since the 2014 season. The veteran was not able to carry the momentum into 2024, however, as he made just six cuts in 26 starts with zero top-25 finishes. Villegas ranked outside the top-180 on the PGA Tour in both SG: Total and adjusted scoring average. Because of the win he will still have full status for the 2025 campaign, but there's really nothing to be optimistic about. Hopefully he can put together a few positive showings.

195 Dustin Johnson (L) 40 4 $139,189 $375,000 The inaugural LIV Golf Individual Champion, has a strong 2023 season, during which he finished 10th at the U.S. Open and finished fifth in the LIV Golf individual season standings, which included a victory in Tulsa. The 4Aces captain got off to a strong start in 2024 with a T5 at LIV Golf Mayakoba followed by a victory at LIV Golf Las Vegas, but it was an otherwise unspectacular year in which he made the cut in two of four majors (T43 and T31 at the PGA Championship and the Open, respectively) and finished 14th in the LIV Golf individual season standings. While his 4Aces squad finished 10th in the team standings, they managed to finish second at the LIV Golf Team Championship behind Cameron Smith's Ripper GC. Johnson will be in the field for the Masters, U.S. Open Championship and the Open, but he will have to earn his spot at the PGA Championship.

196 Patrick Reed (L) 34 2 $437,587 $150,000 The 2018 Masters champion was coming off a strong 2023 LIV Golf season, during which he had five top-5 finishes and finished sixth in the individual standings. Reed didn't enjoy that level of success in 2024, as he had just two top-5 finishes and landed at 20th in the individual standings, which was good enough to guarantee his spot in the LIV Golf League for 2025. Reed finished T12 and T53 at The Masters and PGA Championship, respectively, but failed to qualify for the U.S. Open Championship and The Open. Reed is exempt for the Masters in 2025 and will either have to qualify or receive an invitation to play in the other three majors.

197 Sergio Garcia (L) 44 2 $409,279 $125,000 Garcia captured his first-career LIV Golf trophy on home soil in Spain, defeating Anirban Lahiri in a two-hole playoff at LIV Golf Andalucia in July. It was a monkey off the back for Garcia, who had lost in two previous playoffs to Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester at LIV Golf Mayakoba and Miami, respectively. Garcia finished third in the LIV Golf individual season standings behind Niemann and Season Champion Jon Rahm. Garcia failed to make the cut at The Masters, and while he wasn't able to qualify for The PGA Championship or The Open, he did manage to finish T12 at the U.S. Open Championship. As the winner in 2017, Garcia will be in the field for The Masters in 2025, otherwise he'll have to earn a spot in the other three majors through qualification events.

198 Phil Mickelson (L) 54 4 $113,325 $100,000 Mickelson was looking to build off an up-and-down 2023 season, during which he finished tied with Brooks Koepka at the Masters behind Jon Rahm, but otherwise only managed to crack the top-10 once in the LIV Golf League (Bedminster) and finished 39th in the individual standings. Mickelson's 2024 season didn't fare much better, as he finished T30 or worse in 10 of 13 LIV Golf events and made the cut in two of four majors (T43 and T60 at the Masters and the Open, respectively). He was close to joining fellow team captain Bubba Watson in being relegated from the LIV Golf league, but Mickelson's T6 finish in Jeddah was enough for him to finish 46th in the individual season standings. Mickelson will be in the field for all four majors this year and will lead his HyFlyers GC squad currently consisting of Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree.

199 Tiger Woods (E) 49 5 $44,400 $80,000 The 15-time major champion had a rough go of it in 2024. While he was able to tee it up in all four majors, Woods was only able to make the cut at the Masters where he ended up with a 60th place finish. The only other tournament he played was The Genesis Invitational, which his foundation hosts, but he had to withdraw due to flu-like symptoms. Woods has not played more than five events in a year since 2020, and there's a good chance that continues in 2025. He will be coming into his age 49 season off another back surgery, and Augusta National seems like the only course he can truly be competitive on at this stage in his career. Woods will also have some of his focus in early 2025 on TGL, a new indoor golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour that will take place on Monday and Tuesday nights on a virtual course through mid-March.

200 Dean Burmester (L) 35 3 $576,727 $50,000 Looking at Burmester's stats for the 2024 LIV Golf season, nothing really stands out other than perhaps his driving distance and scrambling percentage. However, the South African was one of the top performers in the first half of the season with three top-three finishes over the first six tournaments, including a playoff victory over Sergio Garcia at LIV Golf Miami. Burmester failed to crack the top-15 over the last seven LIV Golf tournaments, but he still managed to finish ninth in the LIV Golf individual season standings with 95.90 points. Burmester had relative success in the majors, making the cut in all three events (T12 at the PGA Championship, T69 at the U.S. Open Championship, T19 at the Open Championship). Burmester is guaranteed to be in the field for the PGA Championship in 2025 thanks to his placement in 2024.

201 David Puig (L) 22 3 $46,501 $45,000 The 22-year-old Spaniard was the second-youngest member of the LIV Golf league in 2024, beaten only by 20-year-old Caleb Surratt of Legion XIII. The age didn't seem to be a negative for Puig, however, as he managed to improve on his 2023 outing by finishing 26th in the LIV Golf individual season standings with 39.91 points, thanks in large part to his T3 finish in Houston. Puig received a special invitation to the PGA Championship and earned a spot at the U.S. Open Championship and The Open Championship, though he only managed to make the cut at the U.S. Open Championship (T55). Puig is not guaranteed to be in the field for any major in 2025 and will have to earn his way into those special events as he did in 2024.

202 Louis Oosthuizen (L) 42 1 $0 $40,000 The Stinger GC captain was a model of consistency during the 2024 LIV Golf season. While he failed to capture his first-career LIV Golf individual trophy, he managed to finish sixth in the individual standings with 129.10 points thanks to seven top-10 finishes (including runner-up finishes in Jeddah and Adelaide). Oosthuizen was one of the most accurate golfers in the LIV Golf league, finishing second in both scrambling and putting average, while also finishing fourth and ninth in driving accuracy and birdies per round, respectively. Oosthuizen's only major appearance in 2024 was the Open Championship, which he earned an exemption for thanks to his victory in 2010, though he failed to make the cut after scoring a 78-72 over the first two rounds.

203 Henrik Stenson (L) 48 1 $0 $35,000 The 2016 Open Champion hasn't made a lot of inroads since winning the inaugural LIV Golf tournament at Bedminster in 2022. He had a respectable 2023 season in which he finished 25th in the LIV Golf individual season standings, but he managed just two top-10 finishes in 2024 (T8 and T6 in Hong Kong and Chicago, respectively), and he finished 35th in the LIV Golf individual season standings with 26.41 points. Stenson did lead the league in driving accuracy and ranked sixth in GIR, but he was near the bottom of the field in birdies per round, driving distance and putting average. Stenson missed the cut at The Open in July, and he'll be in the field in 2025 at Royal Portrush thanks to his victory in 2016.

204 Adrian Meronk (L) 31 4 $45,238 $30,000 Another debutant to the LIV Golf league in 2024, Meronk was coming off a 2023 season in which he reached a career-high 39th in the world rankings. He managed to finish 17th in the LIV Golf individual season standings with 67.52 points, but he didn't manage to make much inroads in any tournament outside of his runner-up finish to Carlos Ortiz in Houston. Meronk appeared in all four majors thanks to his top-100 world ranking, but he managed to make the cut only in The Open Championship (T50). He is not guaranteed to participate in any of the four majors in 2025 due to being ranked outside of the top-100.

205 Charl Schwartzel (L) 40 1 $0 $25,000 Schwartzel hasn't been able to replicate the success he enjoyed in the first LIV Golf season in 2022, when he won the inaugural event in London. The South African wasn't highly ranked in any major statistical category in 2024 -- in fact, he finished in the bottom half in driving distance, driving accuracy, GIR and birdies per round. However, Schwartzel managed to finish 21st in the LIV Golf individual season standings, thanks in large part to his T2 and T3 finishes in Jeddah and Adelaide, respectively, which netted him 42 of his 54.33 points. Schwartzel's lone major appearance was at the Masters in April, an event he has earned lifetime entry thanks to his victory in 2011. He had made the cut in each of the last four years, but he was unable to do so in 2024 after carding 74-81 over the first two rounds. He'll once again be in the field at Augusta National in 2025.

206 Martin Kaymer (L) 39 2 $64,715 $0 Kaymer hasn't found much individual success since joining the LIV Golf league as the Cleeks GC captain in 2022, though was able to avoid relegation by finishing 40th in the individual season standings, thanks in large part to his lone top-10 finish which was a T9 in Houston. However, Kaymer did manage to capture his first team trophy, as Cleeks GC claimed victory at LIV Golf Houston. The two-time major champion gained exemption into the PGA Championship and U.S. Championship thanks to his victories in 2010 and 2014, respectively, and he managed to make the cut in both events in 2024 (T73 and T64). Kaymer finished near the bottom of the LIV Golf league in GIR and driving distance, though he did manage to finish 20th in driving accuracy. He'll be in the PGA Championship for life, but his U.S. Open eligibility has expired going into 2025.

207 Abraham Ancer (L) 33 1 $42,150 $0 One of the most accurate players in the LIV Golf League, the 33-year-old Ancer captured his first LIV Golf trophy of his career in March after outlasting Paul Casey and Cameron Smith in a playoff in Hong Kong. Ancer followed up that victory with three consecutive top-10 finishes in LIV Golf tournaments, and he finished the year 12th in the individual season standings. Ancer earned a spot at The Open after advancing through Final Qualifying and finished T53 at Royal Troon, which marked the fourth consecutive year he has made the cut in golf's oldest major. Ancer doesn't have exemptions for any of the four majors in 2025 and will either have to qualify or earn an invitation.

208 Talor Gooch (L) 32 1 $27,017 $0 Gooch entered 2024 as arguably one of the hottest golfers in the LIV Golf League. He won the season-long Individual Championship in 2023 thanks to victories at LIV Golf Adelaide, Singapore and Andalucia. Unfortunately for Gooch, 2024 was a bit of a different story. While he finished 10th in the LIV Golf individual season standings, he failed to add to his trophy collection, with his T2 in Las Vegas marking his best outing of the year. Gooch was given a special exemption to play in the PGA Championship, and while he was able to make the cut, he finished T60 at Valhalla. Unless he elects to play on the Asian Tour, Gooch is unlikely to receive an invitation to any of the four majors in 2025 and will have to earn his way through qualification.

209 Bubba Watson (L) 45 1 $0 $0 Uncertainty hangs over Watson and the RangeGoats heading into the 2025 LIV Golf season. In the first two seasons of the LIV Golf league, team captains, like Watson, were exempt from being relegated from the league should they finish in the Drop Zone of the individual season standings (49th or worse). However, that rule was lifted late in the 2024 season, and with just one top-15 finish across 13 tournaments, Watson finished 51st in the LIV Golf individual season standings with just 3.66 points. It's possible Watson doesn't play in the LIV Golf League in 2025 but remains as the RangeGoats GC captain. As for the majors, Watson's only exemption in 2025 is The Masters due to his victories in 2012 and 2014, though he has failed to make the cut at Augusta National in five of his last six outings.

210 Lucas Herbert (L) 28 1 $48,969 $0 Herbert and nine other players -- including Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk -- were newcomers to the LIV Golf league in 2024, with Herbert joining the all-Australian Ripper GC just days before the first tournament in Mayakoba in February. Herbert finished T6 in three of the last six LIV Golf tournaments of the season (Houston, Greenbrier and Chicago), but he finished just outside the Lock Zone at 25th in the individual season standings. While Herbet was one of the best putters in the league in 2024, he was near the bottom of the field in both driving accuracy and GIR, two areas he'll need to improve on in 2025. Herbert's only major outing in 2024 was the PGA Championship (received a special invitation), and he managed to finish T43. He is not guaranteed to be in the field for any of the four majors in 2025.