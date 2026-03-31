Fantasy NASCAR Articles

Ty Gibbs has been on a roll of late and now heads to Bristol where he has been very strong recently. The No. 54 driver is one of Mark Taylor's top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the Food City 500.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. See why Dan Marcus thinks it's time to hop on Corey Day in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings.
Kaden Honeycutt has been impressive to start the season, and C.J. Radune recommends adding him to your lineups in NASCAR Truck Series DFS contests on DraftKings for the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham.
Chase Elliott picked up the first win of the season for Hendrick Motorsports after Denny Hamlin dominated the day at Martinsville. See where both drivers land in C.J. Radune's NASCAR Power Rankings.
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Ross Chastain in NASCAR DFS contests on Draftkings and in the betting market at Martisville.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway. See why Dan Marcus is putting Sammy Smith in his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings.
Ryan Blaney has been as consistent as they come at Martinsville, and he is among Mark Taylor's top picks in NASCAR Fantasy for this week's Cookout 400.
Tyler Reddick picked up his fourth win in the first six races of the 2026 season at Darlington. See where all the top drivers land in C.J. Radune's NASCAR Power Rankings with a trip to Martinsville up next.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help and Hero 200, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value of Sheldon Creed in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Goodyear 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune has William Byron leading the way for his DraftKings lineups at Darlington.
Corey Heim might not be full-time, but he is still always a threat when he's in the field. C.J. Radune thinks the 2025 champ is how you should start your Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings at Darlington.
Chase Briscoe has won two of the last three races at Darlington, and Mark Taylor features the No. 19 driver among his top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the Goodyear 400 despite his slow start to 2026.
Denny Hamlin battled back from a speeding penalty to take the victory at Las Vegas. C.J. Radune provides his updated NASCAR Power Rankings and looks ahead to Darlington.
The top DFS picks and best bets for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas, including why Dan Marcus thinks Justin Allgaier is the man to play in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contest on DraftKings.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Pennzoil 400, including why C.J. Radune believes Kyle Larson is a must-play in all formats this week at Las Vegas.
Denny Hamlin picked up the win the last time the Cup Series went to Las Vegas, and he's one of Mark Taylor's top NASCAR Fantasy picks for this weekend's Pennzoil 400
Ryan Blaney came back from multiple pit road incidents to win at Phoenix for the second straight time. C.J. Radune gives you his updated NASCAR Power Rankings and looks ahead to Las Vegas.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, including why C.J. Radune thinks Chris Buescher could surprise some people at Phoenix Raceway.
Ty Gibbs has been on a roll of late and now heads to Bristol where he has been very strong recently. The No. 54 driver is one of Mark Taylor's top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the Food City 500.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. See why Dan Marcus thinks it's time to hop on Corey Day in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings.
Kaden Honeycutt has been impressive to start the season, and C.J. Radune recommends adding him to your lineups in NASCAR Truck Series DFS contests on DraftKings for the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham.
Chase Elliott picked up the first win of the season for Hendrick Motorsports after Denny Hamlin dominated the day at Martinsville. See where both drivers land in C.J. Radune's NASCAR Power Rankings.
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Ross Chastain in NASCAR DFS contests on Draftkings and in the betting market at Martisville.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway. See why Dan Marcus is putting Sammy Smith in his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings.
Ryan Blaney has been as consistent as they come at Martinsville, and he is among Mark Taylor's top picks in NASCAR Fantasy for this week's Cookout 400.
Tyler Reddick picked up his fourth win in the first six races of the 2026 season at Darlington. See where all the top drivers land in C.J. Radune's NASCAR Power Rankings with a trip to Martinsville up next.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help and Hero 200, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value of Sheldon Creed in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Goodyear 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune has William Byron leading the way for his DraftKings lineups at Darlington.
Corey Heim might not be full-time, but he is still always a threat when he's in the field. C.J. Radune thinks the 2025 champ is how you should start your Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings at Darlington.
Chase Briscoe has won two of the last three races at Darlington, and Mark Taylor features the No. 19 driver among his top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the Goodyear 400 despite his slow start to 2026.
Denny Hamlin battled back from a speeding penalty to take the victory at Las Vegas. C.J. Radune provides his updated NASCAR Power Rankings and looks ahead to Darlington.
The top DFS picks and best bets for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas, including why Dan Marcus thinks Justin Allgaier is the man to play in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contest on DraftKings.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Pennzoil 400, including why C.J. Radune believes Kyle Larson is a must-play in all formats this week at Las Vegas.
Denny Hamlin picked up the win the last time the Cup Series went to Las Vegas, and he's one of Mark Taylor's top NASCAR Fantasy picks for this weekend's Pennzoil 400
Ryan Blaney came back from multiple pit road incidents to win at Phoenix for the second straight time. C.J. Radune gives you his updated NASCAR Power Rankings and looks ahead to Las Vegas.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, including why C.J. Radune thinks Chris Buescher could surprise some people at Phoenix Raceway.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. See why Dan Marcus thinks it's time to hop on Corey Day in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings.
Kaden Honeycutt has been impressive to start the season, and C.J. Radune recommends adding him to your lineups in NASCAR Truck Series DFS contests on DraftKings for the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham.
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Ross Chastain in NASCAR DFS contests on Draftkings and in the betting market at Martisville.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway. See why Dan Marcus is putting Sammy Smith in his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help and Hero 200, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value of Sheldon Creed in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Goodyear 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune has William Byron leading the way for his DraftKings lineups at Darlington.
Corey Heim might not be full-time, but he is still always a threat when he's in the field. C.J. Radune thinks the 2025 champ is how you should start your Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings at Darlington.
The top DFS picks and best bets for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas, including why Dan Marcus thinks Justin Allgaier is the man to play in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contest on DraftKings.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Pennzoil 400, including why C.J. Radune believes Kyle Larson is a must-play in all formats this week at Las Vegas.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, including why C.J. Radune thinks Chris Buescher could surprise some people at Phoenix Raceway.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the GOVX 250 at Phoenix Raceway, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value William Sawalich brings to NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings this week.
Connor Zilisch is the defending winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series at COTA, and Dan Marcus features the road racing ace in his top DraftKings DFS picks and best bets for the Focused Health 250.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the DuraMax Grand Prix, including why C.J. Radune is backing Alex Bowman this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.
The Truck Series makes its first ever trip to the Streets of St. Petersburg, and C.J. Radune tells you which drivers to target in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window.
Zane Smith has proven his ability on Superspeedway style tracks, and C.J. Radune loves the value he brings in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window for the Autotrader 400 this week.
Austin Hill is coming off a victory in the opener and has a dominant history at EchoPark Speedway. Dan Marcus is building his O'Reilly Auto Parts Series DFS lineups on DraftKings through the No. 21 driver.
Kyle Busch is back in the Truck Series this week, and C.J. Radune thinks he should be the top choice for DFS lineups on DraftKings and at the betting window as he goes for his ninth EchoPark Speedway win.
Joey Logano is looking strong after his Duel victory, and C.J. Radune suggests adding him to your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings and your betting cards for Sunday's Daytona 500.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. See why Dan Marcus thinks it's time to hop on Corey Day in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings.
Kaden Honeycutt has been impressive to start the season, and C.J. Radune recommends adding him to your lineups in NASCAR Truck Series DFS contests on DraftKings for the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham.
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Ross Chastain in NASCAR DFS contests on Draftkings and in the betting market at Martisville.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway. See why Dan Marcus is putting Sammy Smith in his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help and Hero 200, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value of Sheldon Creed in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Goodyear 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune has William Byron leading the way for his DraftKings lineups at Darlington.
Corey Heim might not be full-time, but he is still always a threat when he's in the field. C.J. Radune thinks the 2025 champ is how you should start your Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings at Darlington.
The top DFS picks and best bets for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas, including why Dan Marcus thinks Justin Allgaier is the man to play in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contest on DraftKings.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Pennzoil 400, including why C.J. Radune believes Kyle Larson is a must-play in all formats this week at Las Vegas.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, including why C.J. Radune thinks Chris Buescher could surprise some people at Phoenix Raceway.
The top DFS picks and best bets for the GOVX 250 at Phoenix Raceway, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value William Sawalich brings to NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings this week.
Connor Zilisch is the defending winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series at COTA, and Dan Marcus features the road racing ace in his top DraftKings DFS picks and best bets for the Focused Health 250.
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the DuraMax Grand Prix, including why C.J. Radune is backing Alex Bowman this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.
The Truck Series makes its first ever trip to the Streets of St. Petersburg, and C.J. Radune tells you which drivers to target in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window.
Zane Smith has proven his ability on Superspeedway style tracks, and C.J. Radune loves the value he brings in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window for the Autotrader 400 this week.
Austin Hill is coming off a victory in the opener and has a dominant history at EchoPark Speedway. Dan Marcus is building his O'Reilly Auto Parts Series DFS lineups on DraftKings through the No. 21 driver.
Kyle Busch is back in the Truck Series this week, and C.J. Radune thinks he should be the top choice for DFS lineups on DraftKings and at the betting window as he goes for his ninth EchoPark Speedway win.
Joey Logano is looking strong after his Duel victory, and C.J. Radune suggests adding him to your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings and your betting cards for Sunday's Daytona 500.
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