Fantasy NASCAR Articles

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Food City 500 Preview: World's Fastest Half Mile
Food City 500 Preview: World's Fastest Half Mile
Today
Today
Ty Gibbs has been on a roll of late and now heads to Bristol where he has been very strong recently. The No. 54 driver is one of Mark Taylor's top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the Food City 500.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: North Carolina Education Lottery 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: North Carolina Education Lottery 250
6 days ago
6 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. See why Dan Marcus thinks it's time to hop on Corey Day in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Black's Tire 200
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Black's Tire 200
6 days ago
6 days ago
Kaden Honeycutt has been impressive to start the season, and C.J. Radune recommends adding him to your lineups in NASCAR Truck Series DFS contests on DraftKings for the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Pit Strategy Pays Off for Chase Elliott
NASCAR Power Rankings: Pit Strategy Pays Off for Chase Elliott
10 days ago
10 days ago
Chase Elliott picked up the first win of the season for Hendrick Motorsports after Denny Hamlin dominated the day at Martinsville. See where both drivers land in C.J. Radune's NASCAR Power Rankings.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Cook Out 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Cook Out 400
13 days ago
13 days ago
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Ross Chastain in NASCAR DFS contests on Draftkings and in the betting market at Martisville.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: NFPA 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: NFPA 250
13 days ago
13 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway. See why Dan Marcus is putting Sammy Smith in his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings.
Cook Out 400 Preview: Short Track Survival
Cook Out 400 Preview: Short Track Survival
15 days ago
15 days ago
Ryan Blaney has been as consistent as they come at Martinsville, and he is among Mark Taylor's top picks in NASCAR Fantasy for this week's Cookout 400.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick Conquers Darlington
NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick Conquers Darlington
17 days ago
17 days ago
Tyler Reddick picked up his fourth win in the first six races of the 2026 season at Darlington. See where all the top drivers land in C.J. Radune's NASCAR Power Rankings with a trip to Martinsville up next.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
19 days ago
19 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help and Hero 200, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value of Sheldon Creed in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Goodyear 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Goodyear 400
20 days ago
20 days ago
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Goodyear 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune has William Byron leading the way for his DraftKings lineups at Darlington.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
20 days ago
20 days ago
Corey Heim might not be full-time, but he is still always a threat when he's in the field. C.J. Radune thinks the 2025 champ is how you should start your Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings at Darlington.
Goodyear 400 Preview: Track Too Tough to Tame
Goodyear 400 Preview: Track Too Tough to Tame
22 days ago
22 days ago
Chase Briscoe has won two of the last three races at Darlington, and Mark Taylor features the No. 19 driver among his top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the Goodyear 400 despite his slow start to 2026.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin Rallies to Win at Las Vegas
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin Rallies to Win at Las Vegas
24 days ago
24 days ago
Denny Hamlin battled back from a speeding penalty to take the victory at Las Vegas. C.J. Radune provides his updated NASCAR Power Rankings and looks ahead to Darlington.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: The LiUNA!
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: The LiUNA!
26 days ago
26 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas, including why Dan Marcus thinks Justin Allgaier is the man to play in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contest on DraftKings.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
27 days ago
27 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Pennzoil 400, including why C.J. Radune believes Kyle Larson is a must-play in all formats this week at Las Vegas.
Pennzoil 400 Preview: West Coast Swing Concludes
Pennzoil 400 Preview: West Coast Swing Concludes
29 days ago
29 days ago
Denny Hamlin picked up the win the last time the Cup Series went to Las Vegas, and he's one of Mark Taylor's top NASCAR Fantasy picks for this weekend's Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ryan Blaney Can't Be Stopped at Phoenix
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ryan Blaney Can't Be Stopped at Phoenix
31 days ago
31 days ago
Ryan Blaney came back from multiple pit road incidents to win at Phoenix for the second straight time. C.J. Radune gives you his updated NASCAR Power Rankings and looks ahead to Las Vegas.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Straight Talk Wireless 500
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Straight Talk Wireless 500
34 days ago
34 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, including why C.J. Radune thinks Chris Buescher could surprise some people at Phoenix Raceway.
< 1 2 3 >
Food City 500 Preview: World's Fastest Half Mile
Food City 500 Preview: World's Fastest Half Mile
Today
Today
Ty Gibbs has been on a roll of late and now heads to Bristol where he has been very strong recently. The No. 54 driver is one of Mark Taylor's top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the Food City 500.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: North Carolina Education Lottery 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: North Carolina Education Lottery 250
6 days ago
6 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. See why Dan Marcus thinks it's time to hop on Corey Day in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Black's Tire 200
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Black's Tire 200
6 days ago
6 days ago
Kaden Honeycutt has been impressive to start the season, and C.J. Radune recommends adding him to your lineups in NASCAR Truck Series DFS contests on DraftKings for the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Pit Strategy Pays Off for Chase Elliott
NASCAR Power Rankings: Pit Strategy Pays Off for Chase Elliott
10 days ago
10 days ago
Chase Elliott picked up the first win of the season for Hendrick Motorsports after Denny Hamlin dominated the day at Martinsville. See where both drivers land in C.J. Radune's NASCAR Power Rankings.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Cook Out 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Cook Out 400
13 days ago
13 days ago
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Ross Chastain in NASCAR DFS contests on Draftkings and in the betting market at Martisville.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: NFPA 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: NFPA 250
13 days ago
13 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway. See why Dan Marcus is putting Sammy Smith in his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings.
Cook Out 400 Preview: Short Track Survival
Cook Out 400 Preview: Short Track Survival
15 days ago
15 days ago
Ryan Blaney has been as consistent as they come at Martinsville, and he is among Mark Taylor's top picks in NASCAR Fantasy for this week's Cookout 400.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick Conquers Darlington
NASCAR Power Rankings: Tyler Reddick Conquers Darlington
17 days ago
17 days ago
Tyler Reddick picked up his fourth win in the first six races of the 2026 season at Darlington. See where all the top drivers land in C.J. Radune's NASCAR Power Rankings with a trip to Martinsville up next.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
19 days ago
19 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help and Hero 200, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value of Sheldon Creed in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Goodyear 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Goodyear 400
20 days ago
20 days ago
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Goodyear 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune has William Byron leading the way for his DraftKings lineups at Darlington.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
20 days ago
20 days ago
Corey Heim might not be full-time, but he is still always a threat when he's in the field. C.J. Radune thinks the 2025 champ is how you should start your Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings at Darlington.
Goodyear 400 Preview: Track Too Tough to Tame
Goodyear 400 Preview: Track Too Tough to Tame
22 days ago
22 days ago
Chase Briscoe has won two of the last three races at Darlington, and Mark Taylor features the No. 19 driver among his top NASCAR Fantasy picks for the Goodyear 400 despite his slow start to 2026.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin Rallies to Win at Las Vegas
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin Rallies to Win at Las Vegas
24 days ago
24 days ago
Denny Hamlin battled back from a speeding penalty to take the victory at Las Vegas. C.J. Radune provides his updated NASCAR Power Rankings and looks ahead to Darlington.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: The LiUNA!
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: The LiUNA!
26 days ago
26 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas, including why Dan Marcus thinks Justin Allgaier is the man to play in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contest on DraftKings.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
27 days ago
27 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Pennzoil 400, including why C.J. Radune believes Kyle Larson is a must-play in all formats this week at Las Vegas.
Pennzoil 400 Preview: West Coast Swing Concludes
Pennzoil 400 Preview: West Coast Swing Concludes
29 days ago
29 days ago
Denny Hamlin picked up the win the last time the Cup Series went to Las Vegas, and he's one of Mark Taylor's top NASCAR Fantasy picks for this weekend's Pennzoil 400
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ryan Blaney Can't Be Stopped at Phoenix
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ryan Blaney Can't Be Stopped at Phoenix
31 days ago
31 days ago
Ryan Blaney came back from multiple pit road incidents to win at Phoenix for the second straight time. C.J. Radune gives you his updated NASCAR Power Rankings and looks ahead to Las Vegas.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Straight Talk Wireless 500
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Straight Talk Wireless 500
34 days ago
34 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, including why C.J. Radune thinks Chris Buescher could surprise some people at Phoenix Raceway.
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NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: North Carolina Education Lottery 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: North Carolina Education Lottery 250
6 days ago
6 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. See why Dan Marcus thinks it's time to hop on Corey Day in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Black's Tire 200
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Black's Tire 200
6 days ago
6 days ago
Kaden Honeycutt has been impressive to start the season, and C.J. Radune recommends adding him to your lineups in NASCAR Truck Series DFS contests on DraftKings for the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Cook Out 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Cook Out 400
13 days ago
13 days ago
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Ross Chastain in NASCAR DFS contests on Draftkings and in the betting market at Martisville.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: NFPA 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: NFPA 250
13 days ago
13 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway. See why Dan Marcus is putting Sammy Smith in his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
19 days ago
19 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help and Hero 200, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value of Sheldon Creed in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Goodyear 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Goodyear 400
20 days ago
20 days ago
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Goodyear 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune has William Byron leading the way for his DraftKings lineups at Darlington.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
20 days ago
20 days ago
Corey Heim might not be full-time, but he is still always a threat when he's in the field. C.J. Radune thinks the 2025 champ is how you should start your Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings at Darlington.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: The LiUNA!
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: The LiUNA!
26 days ago
26 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas, including why Dan Marcus thinks Justin Allgaier is the man to play in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contest on DraftKings.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
27 days ago
27 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Pennzoil 400, including why C.J. Radune believes Kyle Larson is a must-play in all formats this week at Las Vegas.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Straight Talk Wireless 500
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Straight Talk Wireless 500
34 days ago
34 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, including why C.J. Radune thinks Chris Buescher could surprise some people at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: GOVX 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: GOVX 250
34 days ago
34 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the GOVX 250 at Phoenix Raceway, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value William Sawalich brings to NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings this week.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Focused Health 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Focused Health 250
40 days ago
40 days ago
Connor Zilisch is the defending winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series at COTA, and Dan Marcus features the road racing ace in his top DraftKings DFS picks and best bets for the Focused Health 250.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: DuraMax Grand Prix
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: DuraMax Grand Prix
41 days ago
41 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the DuraMax Grand Prix, including why C.J. Radune is backing Alex Bowman this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg
41 days ago
41 days ago
The Truck Series makes its first ever trip to the Streets of St. Petersburg, and C.J. Radune tells you which drivers to target in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Autotrader 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Autotrader 400
48 days ago
48 days ago
Zane Smith has proven his ability on Superspeedway style tracks, and C.J. Radune loves the value he brings in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window for the Autotrader 400 this week.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
48 days ago
48 days ago
Austin Hill is coming off a victory in the opener and has a dominant history at EchoPark Speedway. Dan Marcus is building his O'Reilly Auto Parts Series DFS lineups on DraftKings through the No. 21 driver.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Fr8 Racing 208
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Fr8 Racing 208
48 days ago
48 days ago
Kyle Busch is back in the Truck Series this week, and C.J. Radune thinks he should be the top choice for DFS lineups on DraftKings and at the betting window as he goes for his ninth EchoPark Speedway win.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Daytona 500
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Daytona 500
55 days ago
55 days ago
Joey Logano is looking strong after his Duel victory, and C.J. Radune suggests adding him to your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings and your betting cards for Sunday's Daytona 500.
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NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: North Carolina Education Lottery 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: North Carolina Education Lottery 250
6 days ago
6 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham. See why Dan Marcus thinks it's time to hop on Corey Day in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Black's Tire 200
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Black's Tire 200
6 days ago
6 days ago
Kaden Honeycutt has been impressive to start the season, and C.J. Radune recommends adding him to your lineups in NASCAR Truck Series DFS contests on DraftKings for the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Cook Out 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Cook Out 400
13 days ago
13 days ago
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Cook Out 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune is targeting Ross Chastain in NASCAR DFS contests on Draftkings and in the betting market at Martisville.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: NFPA 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: NFPA 250
13 days ago
13 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the NFPA 250 at Martinsville Speedway. See why Dan Marcus is putting Sammy Smith in his NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS lineups on DraftKings.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200
19 days ago
19 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help and Hero 200, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value of Sheldon Creed in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Goodyear 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Goodyear 400
20 days ago
20 days ago
The top DFS picks and betting insights for the Goodyear 400 this weekend. See why C.J. Radune has William Byron leading the way for his DraftKings lineups at Darlington.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Buckle Up South Carolina 200
20 days ago
20 days ago
Corey Heim might not be full-time, but he is still always a threat when he's in the field. C.J. Radune thinks the 2025 champ is how you should start your Truck Series DFS lineups on DraftKings at Darlington.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: The LiUNA!
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: The LiUNA!
26 days ago
26 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas, including why Dan Marcus thinks Justin Allgaier is the man to play in NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contest on DraftKings.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
27 days ago
27 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Pennzoil 400, including why C.J. Radune believes Kyle Larson is a must-play in all formats this week at Las Vegas.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Straight Talk Wireless 500
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Straight Talk Wireless 500
34 days ago
34 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the Straight Talk Wireless 500, including why C.J. Radune thinks Chris Buescher could surprise some people at Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: GOVX 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: GOVX 250
34 days ago
34 days ago
The top DFS picks and best bets for the GOVX 250 at Phoenix Raceway, including why Dan Marcus is high on the value William Sawalich brings to NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS contests on DraftKings this week.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Focused Health 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Focused Health 250
40 days ago
40 days ago
Connor Zilisch is the defending winner in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series at COTA, and Dan Marcus features the road racing ace in his top DraftKings DFS picks and best bets for the Focused Health 250.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: DuraMax Grand Prix
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: DuraMax Grand Prix
41 days ago
41 days ago
The top NASCAR DFS picks and best bets on DraftKings for the DuraMax Grand Prix, including why C.J. Radune is backing Alex Bowman this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 at St. Petersburg
41 days ago
41 days ago
The Truck Series makes its first ever trip to the Streets of St. Petersburg, and C.J. Radune tells you which drivers to target in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Autotrader 400
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Autotrader 400
48 days ago
48 days ago
Zane Smith has proven his ability on Superspeedway style tracks, and C.J. Radune loves the value he brings in NASCAR DFS contests on DraftKings and at the betting window for the Autotrader 400 this week.
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
NASCAR O'Reilly Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250
48 days ago
48 days ago
Austin Hill is coming off a victory in the opener and has a dominant history at EchoPark Speedway. Dan Marcus is building his O'Reilly Auto Parts Series DFS lineups on DraftKings through the No. 21 driver.
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Fr8 Racing 208
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Fr8 Racing 208
48 days ago
48 days ago
Kyle Busch is back in the Truck Series this week, and C.J. Radune thinks he should be the top choice for DFS lineups on DraftKings and at the betting window as he goes for his ninth EchoPark Speedway win.
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Daytona 500
NASCAR DFS Picks and Best Bets: Daytona 500
55 days ago
55 days ago
Joey Logano is looking strong after his Duel victory, and C.J. Radune suggests adding him to your NASCAR DFS lineups on DraftKings and your betting cards for Sunday's Daytona 500.
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